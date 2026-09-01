Fueling fibrosis: BCAT1 links branched-chain amino acid metabolism to collagen production

Fibrosis is characterized by excessive deposition of extracellular matrix (ECM), a pathological process that progressively disrupts tissue architecture and compromises organ function (1, 2). Whether it occurs in the heart, lung, liver, or kidney, fibrosis is driven by activated fibroblasts and myofibroblasts that acquire a remarkable capacity to synthesize and secrete ECM proteins, often referred to as a synthetic phenotype (1, 2). While decades of research has established central roles for TGF-β, inflammatory mediators, and mechanotransduction pathways in fibroblast activation (2), increasing attention has shifted toward a fundamental question: How do activated fibroblasts sustain the enormous metabolic demands required for continuous ECM production?

As fibroblasts differentiate into myofibroblasts, they undergo profound metabolic reprogramming that is marked by increased reliance on glycolysis and glutaminolysis to support the energetic and biosynthetic demands of matrix production (2–4). Approximately 20% of the amino acid composition of collagen consists of proline and hydroxyproline, making collagen synthesis highly dependent on mechanisms that ensure an adequate and sustained supply of this amino acid (5). In activated fibroblasts, proline can be generated de novo from glutamate through a pathway involving the sequential actions of the aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH18A1) and pyrroline-5-carboxylate reductase 1 (PYCR1). Glutamate itself can be derived from the branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) valine (Val), leucine (Leu), and isoleucine (Ile) through transamination reactions catalyzed by BCAA transaminase 1 (BCAT1), a pyridoxal phosphate–dependent enzyme that transfers amino groups to α-ketoglutarate (5–7). In parallel, efficient collagen production also requires synthesis of prolyl-tRNA, a process mediated by glutamyl-prolyl-tRNA synthetase (EPRS), which has emerged as an important determinant of collagen translation in activated fibroblasts (8).

In this issue of the JCI, Takizawa and colleagues identified BCAT1 as a central regulator of this metabolic program (9). Their work positions BCAT1 at the intersection of BCAA metabolism and profibrotic signaling, revealing a mechanism through which fibroblasts acquire the metabolic capacity necessary to sustain collagen synthesis and tissue fibrosis. Interestingly, these findings are consistent with our group’s previous work identifying glutamine and glutamate as key metabolic determinants of fibroblast activation and differentiation, further supporting a central role for amino acid metabolism in fibrogenesis (3, 4, 10).