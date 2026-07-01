Cellular plasticity as a therapeutic vulnerability: HNF4α is a key target in lung adenocarcinoma

Cellular plasticity has been observed for over a century (12). It has been known almost as long that some adult tissues have dedicated stem cells that can give rise to the tissue’s usual cell lineages in tissue damage. Some have also implicated stem cells in plasticity, as when new, nonresident cell lineages emerge in a tissue (e.g., in the histopathological lesion known as metaplasia) (13). Metaplasias, and the tumors that can form from metaplasia, have been speculated to be fueled by stem cells changing their lineage and producing progeny that are ectopic for the tissue (14). It has also been proposed that such aberrant, lineage confusion of stem-like activity fuels established cancers, propelling study for the past couple of decades of so-called “cancer stem cells” (15). However, it should be noted that many, if not most, adult organs in which cancer arises do not have a dedicated population of stem cells. In those tissues, injury and inflammation induce cellular plasticity in mature cells such that they reprogram into progenitors. Progenitors derived from differentiated cells may be at particular risk for genomic damage due to erroneous DNA repair mechanisms and multiple other factors that make them more prone to potential cancer development than dedicated stem cells (16).

The reprogramming and recruitment of mature cells into stem cells may occur by an evolutionarily conserved program called paligenosis (17). Paligenosis occurs in three sequential stages: downscaling of the cell through autophagy, expression of embryonic/metaplasia genes, and cell-cycle reentry. Insults such as injury or infection can damage tissue, triggering paligenosis of differentiated cells to divide and repair the damage. Paligenosis can be viewed as the way multicellular organisms can recruit — and license — new stem cells from differentiated tissue. The licensing, which involves the tumor suppressor p53, may be critical, given the risk of genomic damage in differentiated cells. It has been proposed that cancers that arise from cells that initiate paligenosis but then continue to grow abnormally, independent of the initial tissue damage, may continue to divide using aberrant paligenosis mechanisms. It is uncertain how tumors like IMA develop and whether plasticity events like acquiring a gastric phenotype and avoiding therapy involve paligenosis, but clearly the field is ripe for more study on plasticity in cancer, in particular on the transcriptional and epigenetic reprogramming events like those observed in IMA (18).

Ultimately, in this study, Dadzie et al. have identified that HNF4α is a key driver of cellular plasticity in IMA, cooperating with FOXA1/2 to make epigenetic changes that give rise to gastric identity in the lung. They further uncovered an HNF4α/NRF2 axis in IMA that provides more options for designing targeted therapies. This work offers important insight into how diseases that depend on cellular plasticity can be treated.