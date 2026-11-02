Enhancing Treg persistence by inhibiting necroptosis restrains autoimmune pathology

Tregs restrain Th1- and Th17-driven inflammation yet undergo profound cell death. To mimic the inflammatory characteristics of the MS CNS, we developed a system with coculturing of in vitro–primed Th1/Th17 cells from experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) mice and BV2 microglia (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI207077DS1). Compared with naive CD4+ T cells, Th1/Th17 cells markedly altered the gene expression profile of BV2 microglia (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis of upregulated genes showed enrichment of the immune disease–related pathway, particularly SLE (Supplemental Figure 1E and Supplemental Table 1). Because the KEGG does not include an MS-specific pathway, we generated a curated list of MS-associated microglial signatures based on previous publications (Supplemental Table 2) (27, 28). We observed significant enrichment of this MS microglial signature in the Th1/Th17-BV2 coculture system, but not in the naive CD4+ T cell-BV2 coculture system (Supplemental Figure 1F). By quantitative PCR (qPCR), we further confirmed markedly increased proinflammatory cytokines and mediators (Il1a, Il1b, Ptgs2, Nos2, and Tnf), upregulated the activated microglia marker Cd86, and reduced the homeostatic marker Tmem119 (Supplemental Figure 1G). These molecular signatures were consistent with CNS inflammation in MS (29–32). We introduced natural Tregs into the Th1/Th17-BV2 coculture system and found that they effectively suppressed inflammatory responses in a dose-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 1H).

However, at sites of active inflammation, such as the MS CNS, maintaining Treg functional persistence remains a major challenge for the clinical translation of Treg-based therapies. To determine whether this inflammatory milieu compromises Treg survival or suppressive capacity, we took advantage of the Th1/Th17-BV2 coculture system. Treg functional persistence was assessed by measuring Treg death and the expression of FOXP3 and CD25 in surviving Tregs. We used a 50:1 microglia/Treg ratio based on initial titration experiments (Supplemental Figure 1H), which provided an optimal dynamic range while allowing sufficient recovery of Tregs by sorting for downstream molecular analyses. CFSE-prelabeled Tregs were added to cocultures containing Th1/Th17 cells and BV2 microglia for 48 hours. Under these conditions, we observed substantial Treg death, along with a slight but statistically insignificantly downward trend in FOXP3 and CD25 expression among the surviving Tregs (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B).

To further explore the temporal dynamics of Treg instability, we introduced Tregs into the Th1/Th17-BV2 coculture for 6, 12, 24, and 48 hours. Treg death increased progressively over time, whereas FOXP3 expression remained relatively stable in the surviving cells throughout the time course (Supplemental Figure 2C). Treg death in the naive CD4-BV2 coculture system was relatively mild, suggesting that Treg death was largely driven by the inflammatory environment rather than by BV2 microglia alone or the in vitro culture system itself (Supplemental Figure 2C). In addition, we found that Th1/Th17-activated BV2 microglia did not promote Treg proliferation (Supplemental Figure 2D). Instead, additional CD3/CD28 stimulation induced Treg proliferation in the coculture system, as indicated by increased Ki67 expression (Supplemental Figure 2E), suggesting that Treg proliferation and Treg death were driven by distinct signals originating from TCR stimulation and inflammatory responses, respectively.

Collectively, these results indicate that impaired Treg functional persistence at sites of active inflammation is driven primarily by Treg death rather than by FOXP3 downregulation.

Functional genetic screen identifies necroptotic signaling as a key driver limiting Treg functional persistence at sites of active inflammation. To identify the molecular basis underlying the regulation of Treg functional persistence at sites of active inflammation, we developed a pooled shRNA library targeting 2,232 genes spanning major signaling pathways (6 distinct shRNA sequences per gene; see the gene list in Supplemental Table 3). This shRNA library was introduced into mouse natural Tregs using a lentiviral vector coexpressing EGFP, with the multiplicity of infection kept below 0.1 to ensure single shRNA integration per cell. EGFP+ Tregs were sorted 72 hours after transduction, yielding, on average, more than 200 cells per shRNA and were subsequently transferred into the Th1/Th17-BV2 coculture system for the next 48 hours using a Treg/microglia ratio of 1:50. Naive CD4-BV2 coculture system served as a control (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 A functional genetic screen identifies necroptotic signaling as a primary driver of compromised Treg functional persistence at sites of active inflammation. (A) Schematic of the pooled shRNA screen. (B) Volcano plot of candidate genes identified by the screen. Positive and negative regulators are shown in red and blue, respectively. (C) Flow cytometric analysis of SYTOX Red staining as an indicator of cell death in Tregs. BV2 and Tregs were cocultured at a ratio of 10:0.2 (n = 3 independent experiments). (D) qPCR analysis of inflammatory cytokine expression in BV2 cells after coculture with the indicated Tregs (n = 5–6 independent experiments). (E) Heatmap showing mean inflammatory cytokine expression in BV2 cells from the Th1/Th17-BV2 coculture system. Tregs transduced with indicated siRNAs were added to the coculture system at a BV2/Treg ratio of 10:0.2. After 48 hours, inflammatory cytokine mRNA levels in BV2 were quantified by qPCR. BV2 cultured alone (10:0) and BV2 cocultured with siNC-transduced Tregs (10:2) served as positive and negative controls, respectively. Data are shown as the fold change relative to BV2/siNC Treg (10:2). (n = 3 independent experiments). (F and G) Flow cytometric analysis of SYTOX Red staining in natural and induced Tregs within the Th1/Th17-BV2 coculture system. BV2 and Tregs were cocultured at a ratio of 10:0.2 (n = 3 independent experiments). (H and I) Expression of inflammatory cytokines in BV2 cells from the Th1/Th17-BV2 coculture system. Cytokine expression was quantified by qPCR after 48 hours of coculture with natural or induced Tregs at different BV2/Treg ratios (n = 3 independent experiments). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (C, F, and G), 1-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (D), or 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (H and I).

As functional Tregs express high levels of CD25, we isolated Live/CD25hi/EGFP+ Tregs by flow cytometry to identify genes that regulate Treg functional persistence within the Th1/Th17-BV2 coculture system (Supplemental Figure 3). Our screen identified Xiap, Il10, and Ctla4 as genes required to maintain Treg functional persistence in this system (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 4). Loss of XIAP promotes RIPK1- and RIPK3-dependent necroptosis in multiple immune cell types, including neutrophils and DCs (33, 34) and specially impairs the suppressive function of Tregs (35). Furthermore, IL-10 and CTLA-4 are well-established immunoregulatory mediators required for optimal Treg suppressive function (36, 37). To validate whether loss of IL-10 or CTLA-4 would contribute to compromised Treg functional persistence, we delivered an siRNA targeting Il10 or Ctla4 into Tregs using a coacervate-based delivery system, which achieved more than 80% transfection efficiency (Supplemental Figure 2F) (38). Knockdown of Il10 or Ctla4 significantly reduced the ability of Tregs to suppress inflammatory responses and increased Treg death under inflammatory conditions (Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 2G). The identification of Xiap, Il10, and Ctla4, three well-established modulators of Treg survival and suppressive function, confirmed the robustness and validity of our screening approach.

We next examined genes whose knockdown increased the recovery of functionally persistent Tregs in our screen. In total, we identified 29 genes whose loss led to functional Treg enrichment within the Th1/Th17-BV2 coculture system. Ripk3 emerged as the top target (Figure 1B, and Supplemental Table 4). We then delivered siRNAs targeting each gene into Tregs and found that Ripk3 knockdown most strongly enhanced the suppressive ability of Tregs against Th1/Th17-triggered inflammation compared with negative control–transfected (siNC-transfected) controls (Figure 1E).

As a key component of the necroptotic signaling pathway, RIPK3 can be activated by RIPK1 to form the necrosome and subsequently activate MLKL, which disrupts lysosomal, mitochondrial, and plasma membranes to trigger cell death (22). The involvement of necroptotic signaling in Treg persistence and function has not been previously examined.

To further determine whether activation of the necroptotic pathway compromises the functional persistence of both natural and induced Tregs at sites of active inflammation, we isolated natural Tregs or in vitro–induced Tregs from RIPK1-D138N (kinase-inactive RIPK1 mutant) and MLKL-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). We found that inhibition of RIPK1 kinase activity or deletion of MLKL efficiently suppressed inflammatory responses and markedly reduced cell death in both Treg populations (Figure 1, F–I). Similarly, using natural and in vitro–induced Tregs isolated from RIPK3-KO mice, we confirmed that genetic inhibition of necroptosis enhanced Treg-mediated suppression of inflammatory responses and markedly reduced Treg death in the Th1/Th17-primary microglia coculture system (Supplemental Figure 4, B–F).

Furthermore, we used a flow cytometry–based analysis we previously established to detect the activated necroptotic markers phosphorylated (S166) RIPK1 (pRIPK1), phosphorylated (T231/232) RIPK3 (pRIPK3), and phosphorylated (S345) MLKL (pMLKL) in Tregs within the Th1/Th17-BV2 coculture system (39). The specificity of these phospho-antibodies for flow cytometric detection was further validated (Supplemental Figure 5A). These analyses confirmed that necroptotic signaling was actively engaged in Tregs at sites of active inflammation (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Taken together, these results demonstrate that activation of necroptotic signaling was a primary driver of Treg death and compromised functional persistence at sites of active inflammation.

Preventing Treg necroptosis ameliorates EAE pathology. We next evaluated whether inhibiting Treg necroptosis could mitigate autoimmune pathology in vivo. We established a passive EAE mouse model by introducing in vitro–primed Th1/Th17 cells into RAG2-KO mice. Naive CD4+ T cells isolated from WT, RIPK1-D138N, or MLKL-KO mice were polarized in vitro into Tregs. Subsequently, an equivalent number of Tregs from each genotype were cotransferred with antigen-activated Th1/Th17 cells into RAG2-KO mice (Figure 2A). Although WT Tregs effectively reduced EAE clinical scores as a result of the primed Th1/Th17 cells, transfer of RIPK1-D138N or MLKL-KO Tregs led to even greater improvement in EAE symptoms (Figure 2A). In an independent experiment, we also observed similar protection following transfer of RIPK3-KO Tregs (Supplemental Figure 6A). Moreover, genetic inhibition of the necroptotic pathway in these mouse models did not affect baseline Treg homeostasis (Supplemental Figure 6, B–E), consistent with previous reports (40, 41).

Figure 2 Preventing Tregs necroptosis ameliorates EAE pathogenesis. (A) Clinical scores for passive EAE mice that received in vitro–primed Th1/Th17 cells along with WT Tregs, RIPK1-D138N Tregs, or MLKL-KO Tregs (n = 6–8 mice per group). (B) Ratios of IFN-γ+CD4+ to Foxp3+CD4+ cells and IL-17A+CD4+ to Foxp3+CD4+ cells in the spinal cord of passive EAE mice on day14 after injection (n = 4 mice per group). (C) Immunofluorescence analysis of the demyelination process induced by passive EAE in the spinal cord of mice, 2 weeks after injection of in vitro–primed Th1/Th17 cells together with WT Tregs or MLKL-KO Tregs. The extent of myelination was quantified using the myelin marker MBP (scale bar: 200 μm; n = 8 mice per group). (D–F) Ionized calcium-binding adapter molecule (1 IBA-1) and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) staining was done to quantify microglial and astrocyte activation in the spinal cord of passive EAE mice on day14 after injection (scale bars: 200 μm; n = 8 mice per group). (G) Expression levels of inflammatory cytokines in the spinal cord of passive EAE mice, quantified by qPCR on day14 after transfer (n = 5 mice per group). (H) Percentage of CD45.1+ WT Tregs and CD45.2+ MLKL-KO Tregs in the blood of Rag2-KO mice, with or without cotransfer of primed Th1/Th17 cells. Mice were sacrificed 14 days after receiving an equal number of WT Tregs and MLKL-KO Tregs. Data were normalized to the number of CD45.2+ MLKL-KO Tregs in Rag2-KO mice (n = 6 mice per group). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and H), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (C, F and G), or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (A).

We also found that inhibition of Treg necroptosis decreased Th1/Treg and Th17/Treg ratios in the CNS of EAE mice (Figure 2B, and Supplemental Figure 6, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 7A). A reduction in demyelination, as demonstrated by an increase in myelin basic protein (MBP) staining, was also observed in the RIPK1-D138N, RIPK3-KO, and MLKL-KO Treg EAE groups as compared with those treated with WT Tregs (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). The attenuated activation of microglia and astrocytes coincided with decreased expression of inflammatory cytokines in the spinal cord of EAE mice upon inhibition of Treg necroptosis (Figure 2, D–G, and Supplemental Figure 7, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 8). Taken together, these data indicate that inhibition of Treg necroptosis effectively prevented the development of EAE.

To further examine whether Treg necroptosis contributes to compromised Treg functional persistence during EAE pathogenesis, we transferred WT CD45.1+ Tregs and MLKL-KO CD45.2+ Tregs at a 1:1 ratio into RAG2-KO mice, together with primed Th1/Th17 cells. Th1/Th17 cells were isolated from EGFP mice for the purpose of distinguishing them from Tregs. Two weeks after administration, the equal ratio of CD45.1+EGFP–/CD45.2+EGFP– Tregs was conserved in control RAG2-KO mice, whereas it was reduced during the development of EAE (Figure 2H, and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Ki-67 staining showed that MLKL deficiency did not affect Treg proliferation (Supplemental Figure 9C). These data suggest that necroptosis drives significant Treg loss during EAE pathogenesis.

Given that the pathological conversion of Tregs into Th17 cells has been recognized in autoimmune disorders (42), we examined the ratios of CD45.1+EGFP– Th17 cells to CD45.1+EGFP– Tregs and of CD45.2+EGFP– Th17 cells to CD45.2+EGFP– Tregs in passive EAE mice as outlined in the preceding paragraph. The comparison of them showed no significant difference 2 weeks after T cell transfer (Supplemental Figure 9D). These results suggest that necroptosis of Tregs does not affect EAE pathogenesis through Treg/Th17 conversion.

Tregs are preferentially susceptible to necroptosis in EAE mice and patients with MS. Next, we sought to determine whether Tregs indeed undergo necroptosis during the development of autoimmunity. CNS-infiltrated immune cells, including T cells, have been shown to exit the CNS and reenter the circulation during MS pathogenesis (43–46). We assessed necroptotic signaling in Tregs isolated from the blood of EAE mice and patients with MS.

Mice were injected with myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) 35–55 /CFA and pertussis toxin (PTX) to induce active EAE. Before immunization, the levels of pRIPK1, pRIPK3, and pMLKL were comparable across all CD4+ T cell subsets in both WT and RIPK1 D138N mice, indicating the absence of detectable necroptotic pathway activation before disease induction. However, as EAE progressed, pRIPK1, pRIPK3, and pMLKL levels became preferentially elevated in Tregs, but not in Th1, Th2, or Th17 subsets (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). In addition, the presence of pMLKL in Tregs was associated with an increase in SYTOX staining, indicating the disruption of plasma membrane (Supplemental Figure 10B).

To further confirm that Tregs are vulnerable to necroptosis during EAE, we utilized a FOXP3 reporter mouse model and induced EAE pathogenesis. In this system, Tregs were identified as CD4+ T cells expressing FOXP3, while Tcons were CD4+FOXP3–. Using imaging flow cytometry (IFC), we detected aggregation of RIPK1 and MLKL, which are also markers of RIPK1 activation and necroptosis (47), in Tregs. We also observed increased expression of pRIPK1 and pMLKL in Tregs, but not in Tcons, during EAE pathogenesis (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). In addition, staining for pRIPK1 and pMLKL in spinal cord sections from EAE mice revealed that a substantial proportion of Tregs showed activated necroptotic signaling (Figure 4, A and B). Together, these data indicate that Tregs are preferentially susceptible to RIPK1 activation and necroptosis during EAE pathology.

Figure 3 Tregs exhibit heightened susceptibility to necroptosis during EAE development. (A and B) Representative images, acquired using IFC, display RIPK1 and pRIPK1 staining as well as MLKL and pMLKL staining in circulating Tcons (CD4+FOXP3–) and Tregs (CD4+FOXP3+) from EAE mice on day 7 after immunization. The statistical graph shows the percentage of cells exhibiting MLKL aggregation (indicated in the images by white arrows) or pMLKL staining in Tcons and Tregs at day 0 and day 7 of EAE. Data were normalized to Tcons on day 0 (scale bars: 7 μm; n = 4–6 mice per group). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A and B). BF, bright field.

Figure 4 Tregs exhibit enhanced necroptotic signaling in the spinal cord of EAE mice. (A) Immunofluorescence analysis of pRIPK1 and pMLKL expression in Treg and Tcons in the spinal cord of EAE mice on day 21 after EAE induction (scale bars: 10 μm). (B) Quantification of the proportion of pRIPK1+/pMLKL+ cells among Treg and Tcons in spinal cord sections (n = 6 mice per group). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B).

To explore RIPK1 activation and its downstream signaling pathways in leukocytes from patients with MS, we performed single-cell mass cytometry by time of flight (CyTOF) to examine peripheral blood samples from patients with MS and age-/sex-matched healthy controls (Supplemental Table 5). Leveraging the high-dimensional capabilities of CyTOF, we designed a panel of immune markers combined with RIPK1, pRIPK1, pMLKL, pS176/S180 IKK (pIKK), and cleaved caspase 3 (cCasp3) (Figure 5A). pIKK and cCasp3 are indicators of NF-κB inflammatory pathway activation and apoptosis, respectively. The suitability of these antibodies for flow cytometric analysis has been assessed by the manufacturers. We identified Tregs according to surface markers (CD66b–CD11b–CD3+CD4+CD8–CD25+CD127–) and distinguished other PBMC populations, including Th1, Th2, and Th17 cells, CD8+ T cells, B cells, monocytes, NK cells, plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs), and conventional DCs (cDCs) (Supplemental Figure 12A). Although the proportion of Tregs in patients with MS showed a downward trend compared with the control group, the difference was not statistically significant (average 4.3% vs. 5.6%, P = 0.1624, Supplemental Figure 12B). However, the Th1/Treg and Th17/Treg ratios were significantly elevated in patients with MS compared with healthy controls (Figure 5B), indicating disrupted immune homeostasis, consistent with previous reports (48, 49).

Figure 5 Tregs are preferentially susceptible to necroptosis in patients with MS. (A) The diagram illustrates the CyTOF process. (B) The ratios of Th1 to Tregs and Th17 to Tregs in patients with MS and healthy controls (n = 11 patients with MS; n = 11 healthy control volunteers). (C) The medium expression levels of pRIPK1 and pMLKL in Th1, Th2, Th17, and Tregs from patients with MS and healthy controls (n = 11 patients with MS; n = 11 healthy controls). (D) The ratios of pRIPK1 to RIPK1 in Th1, Th2, Th17, and Tregs (n = 11 patients with MS; n = 11 healthy controls). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B–D).

In line with the increased susceptibility to necroptosis observed in Tregs of EAE mice, we found significantly higher expression levels of pRIPK1 and pMLKL, the terminal effector of necroptosis, in Tregs from patients with MS (Figure 5C). However, the expression levels of cCasp3, pIKK, and RIPK1 were comparable between patients with MS and individuals in the control group (Supplemental Figure 12, C–E). These findings suggest that Tregs in patients with MS selectively exhibit activation of the RIPK1/MLKL necroptotic pathway.

Importantly, elevated levels of pRIPK1, pMLKL, pIKK, and cCasp3 were not detected in other PBMC populations (Supplemental Figure 13, A–E). Using RIPK1 signaling as an internal control, we further demonstrated that Tregs, but not other PBMC populations, exhibited RIPK1 activation in patients with MS, as evidenced by an increased pRIPK1/RIPK1 ratio (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 13, F–H). These findings suggest that Tregs in patients with MS undergo RIPK1 activation and necroptosis.

Using the Th1/Th17-BV2 microglia coculture system established above, we further confirmed that human Tregs exhibited markedly greater susceptibility to RIPK1/MLKL necroptotic pathway activation than did human Tcons (Supplemental Figure 14). Thus, while our findings support a conserved vulnerability of Tregs to RIPK1/MLKL necroptotic signaling in MS-related inflammation, the direct relevance of this pathway to Treg behavior within the human CNS will need to be investigated in future studies.

TNF induces Treg necroptosis. One of the most extensively studied signal transduction processes that activates RIPK1 and triggers necroptosis is the soluble TNF/TNFR1 signaling pathway, which is also a curial mediator in EAE pathogenesis (50). We next examined whether TNF could induce necroptosis of Tregs. A nonlethal dose of soluble TNF (4 μg/mouse) was administered by i.v. injection, and circulating immune cells were collected 2 hours after injection. Consistent with the preferential susceptibility of necroptosis in Tregs during EAE pathogenesis, and as seen patients with MS, Tregs had elevated expression levels of necroptotic markers in comparison with other CD4+ T cell subsets following TNF treatment (Supplemental Figure 15). We further assessed the susceptibility of TNF-induced necroptosis using FOXP3 reporter mice. Using IFC, we detected significantly higher expression of pRIPK1, pRIPK3, and pMLKL staining in Tregs compared with Tcons upon TNF stimulation (Supplemental Figure 16A). The occurrence of pRIPK1, pRIPK3 and pMLKL in Tregs was linked to an increase of SYTOX stain (Supplemental Figure 16B). These findings collectively suggest that Tregs have heightened vulnerability to necroptosis in the presence of TNF in vivo.

To examine the susceptibility of Tregs to necroptosis upon TNF stimulation in vitro, we differentiated Th1 and Tregs from naive CD4+ T cells. A lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) cytotoxicity assay demonstrated that soluble TNF treatment led to a significant loss of Tregs rather than Th1 cells (Supplemental Figure 16C). The TNF-induced cell death in Tregs could be prevented by inhibitors of RIPK1 and RIPK3 kinases, indicating the involvement of necroptosis (Supplemental Figure 16C). Furthermore, Western blot analysis detected the necroptotic markers pRIPK1, pRIPK3, and pMLKL in Tregs treated with TNF (Supplemental Figure 16D). These observations demonstrate that soluble TNF treatment renders Tregs susceptible to necroptosis in vitro.

Reduced O-GlcNAcylation modification of RIPK1 contributes to the preferential vulnerability of Tregs to necroptosis. Tregs are known to exhibit unique characteristics in terms of a low level of glucose uptake and metabolism (17). Consistent with earlier studies (17, 51), Glut1, an essential glucose transporter in T cells, exhibited diminished expression levels in both natural and in vitro–induced Tregs when compared with other CD4+ T cell subsets (Supplemental Figure 17, A–C). The effect of glucose uptake on regulating necroptosis has been revealed by our previous studies (39, 52, 53). Hence, we embarked on an investigation to determine whether the distinct glucose metabolism signature of Tregs plays a role in the vulnerability of Treg necroptosis in autoimmune pathogenesis.

Glucose-derived pyruvate could be metabolized into citrate in the mitochondria, which is then exported into cytoplasm and broken into acetyl-CoA. We have previously demonstrated that glucose-derived acetyl-CoA regulates the acetylation of A20 protein, thereby preventing its lysosomal degradation (39, 52). A20 protects cells from necroptosis via regulation of the ubiquitination of RIPK1 and RIPK3 (54). Considering these findings, we hypothesized that Tregs might potentially downregulate A20, rendering them susceptible to necroptosis. However, the level of A20 expression in Tregs was, in fact, comparable to that in other CD4+ T cell subsets (Supplemental Figure 17, D–F).

With reduced glucose uptake, Tregs also exhibit increased pyruvate oxidation (51). This feature may help maintain pyruvate and citrate concentrations in Tregs at levels comparable to those in Th1/Th17 cells, despite low glucose uptake, while further diminishing glucose flux into other glycolytic pathways (51). In addition to glycolysis catalyzing the conversion of glucose to pyruvate, glucose may concurrently undergo downstream metabolism through the hexosamine biosynthetic pathway (HBP) (Supplemental Figure 17G). Indeed, in Tregs, we observed significant downregulation of HBP metabolites, including UDP-GlcNAc, which acts as the donor substrate for O-GlcNAcylation (O-GlcNAc) (Supplemental Figure 17G; data were sourced from the supplemental materials of Gerriets et al.; ref. 51).

Consistent with the reduced activity of HBP, O-GlcNAc was attenuated in Tregs (Supplemental Figure 17, H and I). As O-GlcNAc prevents necroptosis by targeting both RIPK1 and RIPK3 (55, 56), we proceeded to investigate the O-GlcNAc levels of RIPK1 and RIPK3 in Tregs. Our results demonstrated a substantial decrease in RIPK1 O-GlcNAc levels in Tregs, as evidenced by immunoprecipitation (IP) (showing a 64.2% decrease compared with Tcons, Figure 6A) or the proximity ligation assay (PLA) (showing a 63.55% decrease compared with Tcons, Figure 6, B and C). The specificity of the PLA signal was validated (Supplemental Figure 18A). Furthermore, the O-GlcNAc modification of RIPK3 in Tregs exhibited a relatively modest yet significant reduction (36.36% decrease by IP and 46.69% decrease by PLA, Supplemental Figure 18, B–D). Considering that the O-GlcNAc levels of RIPK1 were more markedly reduced in Tregs and that RIPK1 functions as an upstream regulator of RIPK3 in necroptosis, we next explored whether the decreased O-GlcNAc modification of RIPK1 in Tregs plays a role in their preferential vulnerability.

Figure 6 Reduced O-GlcNAc modification of RIPK1 underlies necroptotic vulnerability in Tregs. (A) Detection of O-GlcNAc modification on RIPK1 using IP assay in isolated Tcons (CD4+FOXP3–) and Treg (CD4+FOXP3+) cells (n = 3 independent experiments per group). (B and C) Detection of O-GlcNAc modification on RIPK1 by PLA in Tcons and Tregs (scale bars: 50 μm [left]; 5 μm [right]; n = 7 independent experiments per group). (D) Detection of O-GlcNAc modification on RIPK1 using PLA in Tcons and Tregs isolated from mice pretreated with 20 mg/kg TMG (scale bars: 50 μm [left]; 5 μm [right]; n = 6–7 independent experiments per group). (E and F) The expression of pRIPK1 and pMLKL in Th1, Th2, Th17, and Tregs from RIPK1-WT and RIPK1-S332A mice pretreated with either PBS or 20 mg/kg TMG, 2 hours after i.v. injection of 4 μg TNF (n = 3 mice per group). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A and C), 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (D), or 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (E and F).

O-GlcNAc was added by O-GlcNAc transferase (OGT) and reversibly removed by O-GlcNAcase (OGA). Thiamet G (TMG) is a potent OGA inhibitor used to enhance O-GlcNAc both in vitro and in vivo (57). We examined the effect of TMG on O-GlcNAc levels in Tregs isolated from the spleen, and our findings demonstrated that TMG treatment could effectively increase O-GlcNAc in Tregs (Supplemental Figure 18E). In vivo administration of TMG did not change the frequency of Tregs, and Tregs treated with TMG retained their ability to suppress Th1 cells (Supplemental Figure 18, F and G). Notably, O-GlcNAc levels of RIPK1 and RIPK3 in Tregs significantly increased following TMG treatment, reaching levels comparable to those in Tcons (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 18H). These data suggest that the decreased O-GlcNAc levels of RIPK1 in Tregs can be effectively restored by inhibiting OGA without comprising its suppressive capabilities.

O-GlcNAc modification of RIPK1 at S332 suppresses its activation and subsequent necroptosis (56). Consistent with these findings, TNF treatment induced greater activation of RIPK1 and downstream necroptotic signaling in CD4+ effector T cells from RIPK1-S332A mice compared with WT controls (Figure 6, E and F). Importantly, the preferential vulnerability of Tregs to RIPK1 activation and necroptosis was abolished in RIPK1-S332A mice. Furthermore, treatment with TMG effectively reduced TNF-induced RIPK1 activation in Tregs from WT mice, but it had no effect in RIPK1-S332A mice (Figure 6E). Taken together, these results suggest that reduced O-GlcNAc modification of RIPK1 underlies the preferentially increased susceptibility of Tregs to RIPK1 activation and subsequent necroptosis.

Treg necroptosis and EAE pathology are attenuated via the inhibition of OGA. Previous studies have shown that TMG treatment or insufficient OGA activity mitigates cell necroptosis or necroptosis-related factors in vivo (55, 56, 58). Thus, we proceeded with an investigation into the potential effect of increasing O-GlcNAc levels on Treg necroptosis. Along with the elevation of O-GlcNAc levels on RIPK1 in Tregs induced by TMG administration, necroptosis of Tregs upon TNF treatment was significantly reduced (Supplemental Figure 19A). In addition, pretreatment of Tregs with TMG 24 hours prior to TNF exposure resulted in the successful prevention of Treg necroptosis (Supplemental Figure 19, B and C). These data collectively suggest that upregulation of O-GlcNAc via OGA inhibition serves as an effective interventional approach against TNF-induced Treg necroptosis both in vivo and in vitro.

Administration of TMG led to reduced disease severity, preserved myelin integrity, and alleviated neuroinflammation in mice with EAE (Supplemental Figure 19, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 20A). The observed therapeutic benefits of TMG treatment in EAE mice were correlated reduced ratios of Th1 cells/Tregs and Th17 cells/Tregs and a decline in Treg necroptosis (Supplemental Figure 20, B–E). Additionally, TMG treatment had a minimal effect on EAE progression in mice lacking Tregs (Supplemental Figure 20F). Collectively, these findings provide evidence that TMG treatment ameliorates EAE progression by inhibiting Treg necroptosis.

Reduction of OGA in Tregs protects against EAE pathogenesis. To further explore the effect of targeted elevation of O-GlcNAc in Tregs on the regulation of Treg necroptosis and disease progression in the context of EAE, we transduced Tregs with lentiviral vectors carrying an OGA shRNA to generate OGA-knockdown (KD) Tregs (shOGA Tregs) or a negative control shRNA Tregs (shNC Tregs). The decreased OGA expression in shOGA Tregs was sustained for at least 2 weeks in vitro (Supplemental Figure 21A). O-GlcNAc levels were significantly increased in shOGA Tregs, whereas expression levels of FOXP3 remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 21B). Accordingly, shOGA Tregs exhibited elevated O-GlcNAc of RIPK1 (Supplemental Figure 21C). Expression levels of both IL-17A and IFN-γ in simulated shOGA Tregs were similar to those in untransduced Tregs and shNC Tregs (Supplemental Figure 21D). These data suggest that shOGA Tregs can maintain their suppressor phenotype in vitro.

Using the established passive EAE mouse model, we investigated the potential effect of shOGA Tregs on EAE development. In comparison with shNC Tregs, administration of shOGA Tregs had a superior protective effect on the severity of EAE induced by primed Th1/Th17 cells (Figure 7A). Preserved myelin integrity, reduced activation of astrocytes and microglia, reduced ratios of Th1 cells/Tregs and Th17 cells/Tregs, and decreased neuroinflammation were additionally observed in the group treated with shOGA Tregs (Figure 7, B–G, and Supplemental Figure 21E). These findings indicate that the reduction of OGA in Tregs ameliorated EAE development.

Figure 7 OGA reduction in Tregs mitigates EAE pathogenesis. (A) Clinical scores for passive EAE mice that received in vitro primed–Th1/Th17 cells along with shOGA Tregs or shNC Tregs (n = 6 mice per group). (B) Immunofluorescence analysis of the demyelination process induced by passive EAE in the spinal cord of mice, 2 weeks after injection of in vitro–primed Th1/Th17 cells together with shNC Tregs or shOGA Tregs. The extent of myelination was quantified using the myelin marker MBP (scale bars: 200 μm, n = 6 mice per group). (C) The ratios of IFN-γ+CD4+ to Foxp3+CD4+ cells and IL-17A+CD4+ to Foxp3+CD4+ cells in the spinal cord of passive EAE mice on day14 after injection (n = 6 mice per group). (D–F) IBA-1 and GFAP staining was done to quantify microglial and astrocyte activation in the spinal cord of passive EAE mice on day14 after injection (scale bars: 200 μm, n = 6 mice per group). (G) Expression of inflammatory cytokines in the spinal cord of passive EAE mice, quantified by qPCR on day14 after injection (n = 5 mice per group). (H) The percentage of CD45.1+ shNC Tregs and CD45.2+ shOGA Tregs in the blood of Rag2-KO mice, with or without cotransfer of primed Th1/Th17 cells. Mice were sacrificed 14 days after receiving an equal number of shNC Tregs and shOGA Tregs. Data were normalized to CD45.2+ shOGA Tregs (n = 6 mice per group). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (C and H), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (B, F, and G), or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (A).

To further explore the potential resistance of shOGA Tregs to necroptosis in EAE, we coadministered control Tregs (CD45.1+EGFP–) and OGA-KD Tregs (CD45.2+EGPF–) at a 1:1 ratio, along with primed Th1/Th17 EGFP+ cells into RAG2-KO mice as described before. The shNC/shOGA Treg ratio was also reduced in RAG2-KO mice that received primed Th1/Th17 cells, while remaining constant in control RAG2-KO mice (Figure 7H). Analysis of necroptotic markers, including pRIPK3 and pMLKL, in CD45.2+EGFP– Tregs showed decreased levels compared with CD45.1+EGFP– Tregs during EAE pathogenesis, and the pathological conversion of Tregs into Th17 cells was unaffected by OGA deficiency (Supplemental Figure 21, F and G). Overall, these findings indicate that targeting OGA prevented the loss and dysfunction of Tregs due to necroptosis in EAE.

To further validate these findings and address potential limitations of the lentiviral shRNA approach, we established an independent Treg-intrinsic gene-editing strategy using FOXP3-Cas9 mice. Purified Tregs were transduced with gRNAs targeting Ripk3, Mlkl, or Oga, and Western blot analysis confirmed efficient depletion of the corresponding target proteins. We then adoptively transferred these gene-edited Tregs together with primed Th1/Th17 cells into Rag2-KO recipient mice. Consistent with our shOGA results and genetic evidence from the necroptosis pathway, Treg-intrinsic targeting of Ripk3, Mlkl, or Oga significantly attenuated EAE disease severity (Supplemental Figures 22 and 23). Together, these orthogonal approaches demonstrated that limiting OGA activity or disrupting the RIPK3/MLKL necroptotic axis within Tregs preserved Treg stability and function, thereby protecting against EAE pathogenesis.

Necroptosis-resistant Tregs alleviate the pathogenesis of SLE. In addition to MS, the loss and dysfunction of Tregs also contribute to the pathogenesis of SLE (59). To explore whether necroptosis-resistant Tregs could demonstrate enhanced suppressive capacity against pathogenic autoreactivity in SLE, we adapted the bm12-inducible model as previously described (60). Necroptosis-resistant Tregs (MLKL-KO or shOGA) or their respective control counterparts (WT or shNC) were coadministered along with splenocytes from bm12 mice (Figure 8A). The frequencies of Tfh cells, germinal center (GC) B cells and plasma cells were modestly, but significantly, reduced in groups treated with WT or shNC Tregs compared with the group receiving only bm12 lymphocytes (Figure 8B, and Supplemental Figure 24). In contrast, MLKL-KO or shOGA Tregs had a significantly stronger suppressive effect on the expansion of autoreactive T and B cells and splenocytes (Figure 8C). Consistent with these findings, kidney damage was significantly reduced in mice treated with necroptosis-resistant Tregs, as evidenced by decreased immune cell infiltration and reduced severity of nephritis compared with the WT and shNC groups (Figure 8, D and E). These results collectively indicate that necroptosis-resistant Tregs provide a promising therapeutic strategy for the treatment of SLE.