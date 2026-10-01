Metabolic stress–activated endothelial STING rewires the sinusoidal immune niche to promote MASLD progression

Metabolic stress selectively activates endothelial cGAS/STING signaling during MASLD progression. To define how LSECs respond to chronic metabolic overload in human disease, we analyzed a published single-nucleus RNA-seq (snRNA-seq) dataset comprising 47 human liver biopsies spanning multiple disease stages (Figure 1, A and B) (13). Reclustering of LSECs revealed pronounced transcriptional heterogeneity across MASLD stages, with distinct gene expression programs and pathway enrichment profiles (Figure 1, C–E). Gene set variation analysis revealed a progressive suppression of endothelial homeostasis and endocytic pathways (Figure 1E), indicating functional deterioration of LSECs during MASLD progression. Concomitantly, lipid metabolism–associated pathways were increasingly enriched, consistent with sustained metabolic overload within the sinusoidal niche (Figure 1E). These coordinated transcriptional changes indicate that LSECs undergo metabolic and functional rewiring during MASLD progression.

Figure 1 Metabolic stress selectively activates endothelial cGAS/STING signaling during MASLD progression. (A and B) Global landscape of the liver single-nucleus transcriptome (GEO: GSE202379): UMAP visualization of all integrated nuclei (A) and dot plot showing the expression of canonical marker genes used for cell-type annotation (B). (C and D) Reclustering analysis of the endothelial cell (EC) compartment: UMAP plot showing distinct EC subclusters (C) and gene heatmap visualizing the expression of marker genes for each EC subcluster (D). (E) Gene set variation analysis (GSVA) heatmap showing the enrichment of distinct signaling pathways in ECs across disease stages. (F) Alluvial plots showing sample distribution across low, medium, and high tertiles of lipid metabolism, damage response, and innate immune pathway activities (based on pseudo-bulk GSVA scores) in hepatic LSECs and macrophages. (G) Scatterplots showing correlations between lipid metabolism and innate immune pathway scores in LSECs and macrophages. Dots represent patient pseudo-bulk samples with linear regression lines and 95% CIs. (H) Heatmaps showing Spearman’s correlations between individual lipid metabolism and innate immune pathways in LSECs and macrophages, based on pseudo-bulk GSVA scores. Significance after FDR correction: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (I) Dot plot illustrating the activation (calculated via AddModuleScore) of 4 major innate immune signaling pathways in ECs across different MASLD stages. (J) Dot plot illustrating the activation (calculated via AddModuleScore) of 4 major innate immune signaling pathways across all major liver cell types.

We next investigated whether metabolic stress reshapes innate immune programs in LSECs. Lipotoxicity-induced cellular injury can activate innate immune responses in MASLD (2). Given that LSECs and macrophages are the 2 predominant cell populations governing hepatic innate immunity, we examine the interrelationships among lipid metabolism, cellular damage, and innate immune activation–related pathways in them. Our results revealed that these 3 elements were more tightly correlated in LSECs compared with macrophages (Figure 1F). Further analysis indicated that the correlation between lipid metabolism and innate immune activation was also stronger in LSECs (Figure 1, G and H), with the cGAS/STING/cytosolic DNA-sensing pathway — rather than TLR, RIG-I–like receptor (RLR), or NLR pathways — showing the closest association with lipid metabolic perturbations (Figure 1H). Notably, only the cGAS/STING axis exhibited robust and stage-dependent activation in LSECs during MASLD progression, paralleling the emergence of metabolic stress signatures (Figure 1E). This activation initiates key downstream signaling pathways, most notably the interferon-responsive transcriptional programs (14); concurrently, pathways associated with leukocyte adhesion and tissue injury were upregulated (Figure 1E). These findings indicate that the LSEC-intrinsic cGAS/STING pathway links metabolic stress to inflammatory niche remodeling.

To independently validate these findings, we applied the AddModuleScore approach to quantify pathway activity in LSECs. Both the cGAS/STING and RLR signaling pathways were activated, with cGAS/STING signaling exhibiting the most pronounced increase (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI207031DS1). Consistent with prior reports implicating cGAS/STING signaling in hepatic macrophages (11, 12), we observed robust pathway activation within macrophage populations (Figure 1J). Strikingly, LSECs demonstrated a comparable degree of activation, identifying endothelial cells as an underappreciated innate immune responder in MASLD.

We next experimentally validated these findings. Immunofluorescence analysis revealed increased dsDNA accumulation in hepatic sinusoids of human metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatisis (MASH) livers relative to healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 1B). To investigate whether LSECs constitute a source of this dsDNA, we treated primary LSECs with palmitic acid (PA), a predominant free fatty acid in MASH. PA directly triggered mtDNA release — a well-established source of dsDNA in MASH (10) — and promoted phosphorylation of p65 and IRF3, 2 established markers of STING pathway activation (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D) (14). Notably, depleting mtDNA with 2′,3′-dideoxycytidine (15) abolished STING pathway activation under PA treatment (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). These findings establish a lipotoxicity/mtDNA release/STING activation axis in LSECs. We position cGAS/STING as a dominant endothelial stress-sensing axis selectively engaged during metabolic overload, linking chronic nutrient excess to transcriptional reprogramming within the sinusoidal niche.

STING is endothelium enriched and progressively amplified under metabolic stress. In the snRNA-seq dataset, we noticed that STING itself emerged as the predominantly expressed molecule among the core signaling factors (cGAS, STING, TBK1, and IRF3) within LSECs (Supplemental Figure 1E). To further confirm this, we interrogated the Human Protein Atlas. Similarly, data showed that STING transcripts are preferentially expressed in human LSECs relative to other core components of the cGAS/STING pathway, and STING expression levels in LSECs were comparable with those observed in Kupffer cells (KCs), in which STING exerts a pro-MASH role (Figure 2A) (11, 12). We then recapitulated this finding in primary murine hepatic cell populations (Figure 2B). At the protein level, costaining with endothelial markers confirmed robust STING expression — rather than cGAS, TBK1, or IRF3 — within sinusoidal endothelial cells across species (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Together, these findings indicate that endothelial cells constitute a quantitatively significant reservoir of STING signaling capacity.

Figure 2 STING is endothelial cell enriched and progressively amplified during metabolic injury. (A) Enrichment scores of CGAS, STING, TBK1, and IRF3 across indicated liver cell types; data sourced from the Human Protein Atlas. (B) mRNA expression levels of mouse Cgas, Sting, Tbk1, and Irf3 in specific primary liver cells under physiological conditions (n = 3). (C) Representative immunofluorescence images of cGAS, STING, TBK1, and IRF3 expression in endothelial cells (CD31+) in human livers. Scale bars: 25 μm. The experiment was repeated 3 times. (D and E) Western blot analysis and quantification of STING, NF-κB p65, phospho-p65 (p-p65), IRF3, and p-IRF3 in LSECs isolated from the livers of mice fed either a WD-CCl 4 for 12 weeks or a CDAHFD for 10 weeks. Mice fed a normal chow diet (NCD) served as controls (n = 5). (F) GSEA of the cytosolic DNA-sensing (cGAS/STING), type I interferon production, and NF-κB signaling pathways in LSECs from MASH liver; data derived from dataset GSE164006 (GEO). Data are mean ± SD. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis for B, D, and E. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

We next investigated whether endothelial STING expression is further amplified during MASLD. Western blot analysis of primary LSECs isolated from 2 distinct murine MASH models — the choline-deficient, l-amino acid–defined, high-fat diet (CDAHFD) and the Western diet combined with CCl 4 administration (WD-CCl 4 ) models — revealed increased STING protein abundance accompanied by enhanced phosphorylation of p65 and IRF3 during disease progression (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2C). Consistently, GSEA of a murine MASH-associated LSEC transcriptome (16) demonstrated significant activation of the cGAS/STING pathway and downstream signaling modules, including type I interferon production and NF-κB signaling (Figure 2F) (14). Furthermore, interrogation of another human single-cell atlas (17) demonstrated preferential enrichment of STING, RELA (p65), and IRF3 transcripts during endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition (Supplemental Figure 2D), a phenotypic shift linked to sinusoidal capillarization and fibrosis in MASH (5, 18). Together, these data indicate that STING is not only intrinsically enriched within hepatic endothelium, but is progressively amplified under metabolic stress.

Endothelial STING is required for progression from metabolic stress to inflammatory-fibrotic niche collapse. To investigate the role of cGAS/STING signaling in LSECs during MASH pathogenesis, we generated endothelial cell–specific Sting-knockout mice (Stingfl/fl Cdh5-Cre+ StingΔEC) and littermate controls (Stingfl/fl Cdh5-Cre– Stingfl/fl) (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D), prompted by the abundant expression of STING in LSEC. StingΔEC did not affect sinusoidal endothelial fenestration under basal conditions (Supplemental Figure 3E). Moreover, StingΔEC mice maintained on a normal chow diet displayed no significant differences in body weight, liver weight, blood glucose levels, or hepatic histological architecture compared with control littermates (Supplemental Figure 4, A–F), indicating that LSEC-STING is dispensable for liver homeostasis under physiological conditions.

We next subjected StingΔEC mice and the littermate controls to the 2 independent murine MASH models (Figure 3, A and B). StingΔEC successfully inhibited the activation of its 2 downstream effectors in the MASH model (Supplemental Figure 5A). Across both models, livers from StingΔEC mice exhibited a significantly reduced NAFLD activity score (NAS), a composite index encompassing steatosis, lobular inflammation, and hepatocellular ballooning, compared with controls (Figure 3, C and D). Among these components, lobular inflammation was consistently and markedly attenuated in livers from StingΔEC mice in both models (Figure 3, C and D), whereas steatosis was markedly attenuated only in the WD-CCl 4 model, likely due to the potent and pathology-misaligned steatogenic effect of the CDAHFD model (Figure 3, E and F, Supplemental Figure 5, D and H) (19). In contrast, hepatic fibrosis was robustly alleviated in StingΔEC mice across models (Figure 3, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 5, E and I), accompanied by a concomitant reduction in the SAF score, which integrates steatosis, inflammatory activity, and fibrosis (Figure 3, I and K). Consistent with these histological improvements, LSEC-STING deficiency significantly mitigated liver injury during MASH, as reflected by reduced serum levels of alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), and total bilirubin (TBIL) (Figure 3, J and L). However, LSEC-STING deletion did not alter body weight, liver weight, or blood glucose levels during MASH progression (Supplemental Figure 5, B, C, F, and G), indicating that its protective effects are independent of systemic metabolic alterations.

Figure 3 Endothelial STING is required for progression from metabolic stress to inflammatory-fibrotic niche collapse. (A and B) Schematics illustrating the experimental design for CDAHFD (A) and WD-CCl 4 (B) induction in Stingfl/fl and StingΔEC mice. (C and D) Representative H&E-stained liver sections from Stingfl/fl and StingΔEC mice subjected to CDAHFD (n = 10) (C) and WD-CCl 4 (n = 8–11) (D), followed by quantification using NAS. Scale bars: 200 μm. (E and F) Oil Red O (ORO) staining and quantification of liver sections from Stingfl/fl and StingΔEC mice subjected to CDAHFD (n = 10) (E) and WD-CCl 4 (n = 8–11) (F). Scale bars: 200 μm. (G and H) Masson’s trichrome staining and quantification of liver sections from Stingfl/fl and StingΔEC mice subjected to CDAHFD (n = 10) (G) and WD-CCl 4 (n = 8–11) (H). Scale bars: 200 μm. (I and J) Evaluation of SAF score (I) and liver function indices (ALT, AST, and TBIL) (J) in Stingfl/fl and StingΔEC mice subjected to CDAHFD (n = 10). (K and L) Evaluation of SAF score (n = 8–11) (K) and liver function indices (n = 5) (L) in Stingfl/fl and StingΔEC mice subjected to WD-CCl 4 . Data are mean ± SD. Mann-Whitney U test for C, D, I, and K; 2-tailed Student’s t test for other comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To gain mechanistic insight into the role of LSEC-STING in MASH, we performed bulk RNA-seq on liver tissues from StingΔEC and control mice fed a CDAHFD (Supplemental Figure 5J). GSEA of KEGG and Reactome pathways revealed that multiple cancer-associated and fibrogenic signaling pathways were enriched in control livers but markedly suppressed in StingΔEC livers (Supplemental Figure 5K). Conversely, pathways related to T cell regulation and metabolism were preferentially enriched in StingΔEC livers (Supplemental Figure 5L). Collectively, these findings indicate that endothelium-intrinsic STING signaling drives MASH progression, likely by reshaping T cell–mediated immune responses.

Endothelium-specific Sting knockout elevates Treg/Th17 ratio during MASH. To determine how LSEC-intrinsic STING signaling shapes T cell responses during MASH, we performed scRNA-seq on liver tissues from StingΔEC and control mice subjected to WD-CCl 4 administration. Unbiased cell-type annotation revealed broad immune remodeling following LSEC-STING deletion (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Among immune populations, B cells displayed the largest relative increase in abundance; however, subclustering analysis demonstrated a selective reduction in plasmocytes in StingΔEC livers, suggesting attenuation of plasmocyte-associated inflammatory responses (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). In parallel, activation markers in mesothelial cells and hepatic stellate cells were reduced in livers from StingΔEC mice (Supplemental Figure 6F), consistent with the diminished fibrotic phenotype observed in these animals.

Given the enrichment of T cell–related pathways in StingΔEC livers, we next focused on CD4+ T cells, which were resolved into 4 distinct subsets (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 7A). LSEC-STING deletion resulted in a marked reduction of Th17 and Th1, accompanied by a concomitant expansion of Treg, leading to a significantly increased Treg/Th17 ratio in StingΔEC livers compared with controls (Figure 4A). As Th17 can be stratified into pathological and nonpathological subsets based on established molecular signatures (20), and pathological Th17 has been implicated as a key driver of MASH pathogenesis (3, 21–24), we further examined Th17 heterogeneity. The data indicate that the majority of Th17 in the MASH liver was pathological, and LSEC-STING deficiency markedly reduced the pathological Th17 population, defined as Il23r+ Th17, based on the decisive role of IL-23 in conferring pathogenicity (Figure 4B) (25).

Figure 4 Endothelium-specific deletion of Sting elevates the Treg/Th17 ratio through the BMP signaling pathway. (A) UMAP visualization and quantification of CD4+ T cell subsets in livers of Stingfl/fl and StingΔEC mice subjected to WD-CCl 4 . Treg/Th17 ratios were compared between groups (n = 3). (B) UMAP plot showing the expression of pathological and nonpathological markers in Th17 from indicated groups. (C) UMAP visualization and quantification of identified Treg subsets. (D) KEGG pathway enrichment analysis of differentially expressed genes in the Treg_1 subset. (E) SCENIC analysis showing the regulatory activity of TFs across Treg subsets. (F) QuSAGE analysis of gene set activity in Treg subsets. (G) Flow cytometry measurement of Th17 and Treg proportions in livers of Stingfl/fl and StingΔEC mice subjected to WD-CCl 4 (n = 5). (H and I) Differentiation trajectories of CD4+ T cell subsets inferred through CytoTRACE (H) and pseudotime analysis (I). (J) CellPhoneDB analysis of ligand–receptor interaction intensity between LSECs and Trm cells. (K) UMAP plots showing Bmp2, Bmp4, and Bmp6 expression across all hepatic cell types in the 2 groups. Data are mean ± SD. Two-tailed Student’s t test for all comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Further subclustering of Treg identified 3 distinct subsets, among which LSEC-STING deletion predominantly expanded the Treg_1 population (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 7B). Treg_1 constituted the major fraction of the Treg compartment and was characterized by selective regulation of IL-17/Th17–associated responses (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Consistent with this, Treg_1 displayed increased activity of transcription factors (TFs) associated with immune tolerance (e.g., Tcf4, Nr4a2, Pbx1), while proinflammatory TFs (e.g., Stat1, Mxi1, Zeb1) were suppressed (Figure 4E). In contrast, proinflammatory signaling pathways were preferentially enriched in the Treg_2 and Treg_3 subsets rather than in Treg_1 (Figure 4F). Collectively, these data indicate that LSEC-STING deletion skews the intrahepatic CD4+ T cells toward an antiinflammatory state, characterized by reduced pathological Th17 and expanded functionally suppressive Treg during MASH.

To validate these scRNA-seq findings, we performed flow cytometry analysis of immune populations. Consistent with the transcriptomic data, the frequency of Th17 was significantly decreased, whereas Tregs were increased, in the livers of StingΔEC mice (Figure 4G). Notably, no corresponding changes were observed in peripheral blood or spleen (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F), indicating that LSEC-STING selectively regulates CD4+ T cell composition within the hepatic niche without altering systemic immunity.

LSEC-STING regulates Th17/Treg fate decision through BMP signaling–mediated intercellular communication. We next sought to elucidate the mechanisms by which LSEC-intrinsic STING signaling regulates the Treg/Th17 balance during MASH. Given the pronounced plasticity of CD4+ T subsets and their capacity for interconversion (26, 27), we first examined CD4+ T cell differentiation trajectories. CytoTRACE analysis identified tissue-resident memory T cells (Trm) as the least differentiated population, whereas Tregs occupied a terminally differentiated state (Figure 4H), a hierarchy that was further supported by pseudotime analysis (Figure 4I). These observations suggest that LSEC-intrinsic STING signaling may govern hepatic CD4+ T cell fate decision in MASH.

We therefore analyzed intercellular communication between LSECs and CD4+ T subsets. Cell interaction analysis revealed that, in StingΔEC livers, LSECs exhibited enhanced crosstalk with Trm and Th17 through the bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signaling axis (Figure 4J and Supplemental Figure 7G), a pathway that elevates Treg/Th17 ratio in CD4+ T cells (28, 29). In contrast, STING-deficient LSECs displayed minimal direct interaction with Treg and lacked enrichment of chemotactic pathways (Supplemental Figure 7G), suggesting that LSEC-STING regulates intrahepatic Treg abundance primarily by modulating transdifferentiation of CD4+ T cells rather than by direct recruitment of Tregs. Consistent with these findings, scRNA-seq analysis demonstrated that BMP ligands were predominantly expressed by LSECs, and StingΔEC deletion led to a marked upregulation of BMP ligands compared with controls (Figure 4K). Together, these data support a model in which STING restrains endothelial BMP production under metabolic stress, thereby limiting BMP-dependent Treg polarization and favoring pathological Th17 differentiation.

STING/NF-κB signaling inhibits Treg skewing by suppressing BMP4 transcription. To validate that LSEC-STING regulates CD4+ T cell differentiation via BMP signaling, we focused on BMP4, the most prominently activated BMP ligand in LSEC–CD4+ T cell crosstalk (Figure 4J). ELISA results demonstrated that BMP4 was upregulated in StingΔEC livers compared with controls (Figure 5A). Furthermore, BMP4 in combination with TGF-β and IL-2 promoted naive CD4+ T cell differentiation into Tregs more efficiently than the TGF-β and IL-2 treatment alone (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 STING/NF-κB suppresses Treg skewing by blocking AP-1–mediated BMP4 transcription. (A) ELISA detecting BMP4 protein in Stingfl/fl and StingΔEC livers (n = 5). (B) FACS analysis of Treg differentiation from primary naive CD4+ T cells induced by indicated cytokines (n = 5). (C) TFs of BMP2/4/6 predicted by the NetworkAnalyst platform. (D) qPCR analyzing Bmp4 transcription in primary LSECs treated with TNF-α or vehicle (n = 3). (E) Dual-luciferase reporter assay evaluating transcriptional regulation of BMP4 by NF-κB subunits (n = 6). (F) Predicted p65 binding motif and sites within the BMP4 promoter using the JASPAR database. (G) Schematic of predicted p65 binding sites and targeted primers. (H) ChIP-qPCR validating p65 binding to the BMP4 promoter (fragment –1,146 to –1,004) (n = 3). (I) Schematic of LSEC-mediated Treg differentiation. (J) qPCR analyzing Bmp4 transcription in LSECs from Stingfl/fl and StingΔEC mice treated with TNF-α or vehicle (n = 3). (K and L) FACS and quantification of Treg differentiation induced by the indicated LSEC-conditioned medium (n = 3). (M) Predicted binding motifs and sites of p65 and AP-1 (including c-Fos and c-Jun) within the BMP4 promoter using the JASPAR database. (N) ChIP-qPCR detection of AP-1 binding to the BMP4 promoter (fragment –1,146 to –1,004) with or without p65 (n = 3). (O) Dual-luciferase reporter assay evaluating transcriptional regulation of BMP4 by AP-1 with or without p65 (n = 3). (P) qPCR analyzing Bmp4 transcription in endothelial cells transfected with AP-1 and/or p65 (n = 3). (Q) qPCR analyzing Bmp4 transcription in LSECs from Stingfl/fl and StingΔEC mice treated with T-5224 or vehicle (n = 3). Data are mean ± SD. Two-tailed Student’s t test for A, B, D, and H; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis for other comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To delineate the regulatory mechanism between STING and BMP, we next examined TFs altered in STING-deficient LSECs (Supplemental Figure 8A). Based on prior studies and predicted binding affinity to Bmp4, we shortlisted 4 candidate TFs: EBF1, THRB, PBX1, and HEY1 (Supplemental Figure 8B). However, none of these TFs induced BMP4 expression in vitro (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D), prompting us to explore alternative regulatory pathways. Utilizing the NetworkAnalyst platform (30), we identified NF-κB, a canonical downstream effector of the cGAS/STING pathway, as a predicted regulator of BMP4 transcription (Figure 5C). To validate this prediction, we treated mouse primary LSECs with TNF-α to activate NF-κB signaling, which led to a significant suppression of BMP4 expression (Figure 5D). Luciferase reporter assays further showed that p65, a subunit of NF-κB, significantly inhibited BMP4 promoter activity on its own (Figure 5E). Motif analysis identified several putative p65-binding sites within the BMP4 promoter (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 8E), and ChIP assays confirmed direct binding of p65 to the BMP4 promoter region (Figure 5, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 8, F and G).

To obtain direct evidence, we isolated primary LSECs from our StingΔEC and control mice and found that, under PA-induced lipotoxic conditions, Bmp4 expression was elevated in Sting-deficient LSECs; this increase could be suppressed by TNF-α (Figure 5, I and J). Correspondingly, naive CD4+ T cells treated with conditioned medium of Sting-deficient LSECs were more likely to differentiate into Tregs, and this effect was blocked by TNF-α (Figure 5, K and L).

NF-κB suppresses BMP4 transcription by disrupting AP-1 binding to its promoter. Given that NF-κB is more commonly regarded as a transcriptional activator, we hypothesized that NF-κB binding to the BMP4 promoter might interfere with the binding of its positive TFs. We therefore analyzed our previously identified ChIP-qPCR–positive region (–1,146 to –1,004) and compared it with the reported motifs of BMP4-activating TFs, including Activator Protein-1 (AP-1) (31, 32), SP1 (33), and SMAD-1/5/8 (34). Notably, we identified an AP-1–binding site (–1,107 to –1,100) adjacent to the NF-κB–binding site (–1,087 to –1,077) (Figure 5M).

Subsequent experiments confirmed that NF-κB can compete with AP-1 for binding to the BMP4 promoter (Figure 5N), thereby affecting promoter activity (Figure 5O) and Bmp4 expression (Figure 5P). We further found that the elevated Bmp4 expression in Sting-deficient LSECs under PA-induced lipotoxic conditions could be suppressed by T-5224 (Figure 5Q), a specific inhibitor of AP-1 binding to DNA (35, 36), further supporting the AP-1 dependence of this effect.

Inhibition of BMP signaling abrogates the protective effects conferred by endothelium-specific Sting knockout. To validate the functional relevance of the BMP signaling pathway in vivo, we performed rescue experiments in the WD-CCl 4 MASH model (Figure 6A). Pharmacological inhibition of BMP signaling by LDN-193189 (37) largely abrogated the protective effects conferred by StingΔEC, reversing improvements in NAS (Figure 6B), lipid accumulation (Figure 6C), fibrosis (Figure 6D), SAF score (Figure 6E), serum markers of liver injury (Figure 6, F–H), and Treg and Th17 proportions (Figure 6, I and J). Combined with the finding that BMP ligands were predominantly expressed by LSECs (Figure 4K), these data demonstrate that endothelium-derived BMP signaling is required for the immunomodulatory and hepatoprotective effects observed in StingΔEC mice, functionally positioning BMPs as critical angiocrine mediators downstream of STING.

Figure 6 Inhibition of BMP signaling abrogated the protective effects conferred by endothelium-specific Sting knockout. (A) Schematic of the rescue experiment: WD-CCl 4 administration in Stingfl/fl and StingΔEC mice, with or without treatment with the BMP signaling inhibitor LDN-193189. (B–E) H&E (B), Oil Red O (ORO; C), and Masson’s trichrome (D) staining of liver sections from the 4 groups, followed by NAS and SAF scoring (E; n = 5). Scale bars: 200 μm. (F–H) Serum liver function indices from the 4 groups: ALT (F), AST (G), and TBIL (H; n = 5). (I and J) Flow cytometry analysis of Th17 (I) and Treg proportions (J) in livers from the 4 groups (n = 5). Data are mean ± SD. Kruskal-Wallis H-test with Dunn’s post hoc test for B and E; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis for other comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Upregulated BMP4 in human MASH liver represents an angiocrine stress–adaptive axis and a potential therapeutic target. Having established that StingΔEC alleviates MASH by relieving NF-κB–mediated repression of BMP4 in LSECs, we next asked whether BMP4 might represent a therapeutically actionable target in human MASLD. To this end, we interrogated hepatic transcriptomes from patients with MASLD. Analysis of a public dataset (38) revealed that hepatic BMP4 mRNA levels were significantly elevated in patients with MASH and stage 4 fibrosis; in contrast, BMP4 expression was not increased when the same cohort was stratified by NAS (Supplemental Figure 9A), indicating that BMP4 upregulation is more closely associated with fibrosis severity rather than steatosis or inflammatory activity. Consistently, hepatic BMP4 mRNA levels exhibited strong positive correlations with established fibrosis marker genes, including COL1A1 and ACTA2 (Supplemental Figure 9B). These observations were independently validated in an additional human MASLD dataset (39) with a smaller sample size (Supplemental Figure 9, C–E). However, serum proteomic analysis of a human MASLD cohort (40) revealed only a slight increase in BMP4 levels in patients with MASLD (Supplemental Figure 9F), suggesting that BMP4 upregulation predominantly occurs within the hepatic microenvironment and likely reflects a localized angiocrine response rather than a systemic endocrine signal. Together, these findings imply that increased hepatic BMP4 expression in advanced MASH likely reflects a local compensatory response to progressive fibrogenesis, which is nonetheless insufficient to effectively restrain fibrosis progression.

We therefore reasoned that pharmacological amplification of this endogenous angiocrine tolerance program might confer therapeutic benefit. To test this hypothesis, we treated MASH mice with 2 BMP agonists: SB4, a specific BMP4 signaling agonist (41), and SJ000291942, a pan-BMP signaling agonist (42) (Supplemental Figure 10A). While the BMP4 agonist SB4 activated the canonical BMP effector Smad1/5/9 to a lesser extent than the pan-BMP agonist SJ000291942 (Supplemental Figure 10B), the 2 compounds showed nearly equivalent efficacy in reversing MASH progression. Treatment with either agonist led to significant reduction in disease phenotypes, including NAS, lipid accumulation, fibrotic area, SAF score, hepatic Th17/Treg ratio, and liver injury biomarkers, in the WD-CCl 4 model (Supplemental Figure 10, C–K). Collectively, these data suggest that BMP4 upregulation in advanced human MASH reflects an endogenous but inadequate angiocrine stress–adaptive response. Therapeutic reinforcement of BMP4 signaling may therefore restore endothelial-immune crosstalk and represent a viable strategy for the treatment of progressive MASH.

Human single-cell analysis validates a conserved endothelial STING-BMP4 angiocrine checkpoint. To validate the LSEC-intrinsic STING/BMP4 signaling axis in human MASH, we analyzed another scRNA-seq dataset of human liver cirrhosis (43). Consistently, among all major hepatic cell types, STING expression was uniquely enriched in liver endothelial cells, whereas other parenchymal and immune populations exhibited markedly lower expression levels (Figure 7, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). To quantitatively assess innate immune pathway activity across cell types, we applied 4 independent scoring approaches. Across all scoring approaches, cGAS/STING signaling activity was highest in endothelial cells, despite the observation that disease-associated dynamic changes in pathway activation were more pronounced in macrophages (Figure 7, D and E).

Figure 7 Human single-cell analysis validates a conserved endothelial STING-BMP4 angiocrine checkpoint. (A) UMAP visualization of all cell clusters from human liver scRNA-seq data (GEO: GSE136103). (B) UMAP plot showing STING expression across all cell types. (C) Dot plot showing the expression of STING, IRF3, and TBK1 across all cell types. (D) Evaluation of cGAS/STING signaling pathway activation across all cell types using 4 functional scores and their average. (E) Average cGAS/STING pathway activation scores in various cell types from healthy and MASLD livers. (F) UMAP plot showing STING expression specifically in endothelial cells. (G) GSEA of TGF-β and BMP signaling pathway activation in STING– versus STING+ endothelial cells. (H) UMAP plot showing BMP4 expression across all cell types. (I and J) Dot plots showing the expression of BMP2, BMP4, and BMP6 in all cell types (I) and specifically in endothelial cells (J). (K) UMAP visualization of CD4+ T cell clusters. (L and M) CellChat analysis showing BMP signaling interactions between STING– or STING+ endothelial cells and CD4+ T cells (L) along with the overall interaction score (M). ***P < 0.001. (E) Wilcoxon test. (G) Permutation test.

Stratification of liver endothelial cells based on STING expression revealed a striking functional dichotomy. STING– LSECs were enriched for BMP signaling pathways, as well as the broader TGF-β signaling network to which BMP signaling belongs (Figure 7, F and G) (44). Among all identified BMP ligands expressed in the mouse scRNA-seq data, BMP4, but not BMP2 or BMP6, was selectively and robustly expressed in endothelial cells (Figure 7, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 11, C and D). Importantly, BMP4 expression exhibited a strong inverse correlation with STING levels at the single-cell level (Figure 7J), consistent with STING-mediated repression of BMP4 observed in murine LSECs. Finally, ligand–receptor interaction analysis revealed that STING– LSECs engaged more extensively with CD4+ T cells through BMP ligand-receptor pairs identified in mouse scRNA-seq, compared with their STING+ counterparts (Figure 7, K–M), indicating that the angiocrine communication axis linking endothelial BMP4 to CD4+ T cell fate is conserved in human disease. Collectively, these human single-cell analyses validate a conserved endothelial STING/BMP4 angiocrine checkpoint that governs endothelial CD4+ T cell crosstalk in MASLD, extending our mechanistic findings from mouse models to human liver pathology.

Endothelium-specific Sting deletion restrains CD8+ T cell exhaustion during MASH. In addition to CD4+ T cells, we found that LSEC-intrinsic STING signaling also influences CD8+ T cell states during MASH progression. Single-cell analysis revealed that StingΔEC markedly reduced the frequency of exhausted CD8+ T cells (Tex), concomitant with an increase in effector CD8+ T cells (Teff) and Trm cells in the liver (Supplemental Figure 12A). Functional enrichment analysis demonstrated that Teff cells were preferentially enriched for pathways associated with IFN-γ production and cytotoxic effector functions (Supplemental Figure 12B), whereas Tex cells exhibited strong enrichment of inhibitory checkpoint signaling, including the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway (Supplemental Figure 12C). Consistently, TFs associated with T cell exhaustion (e.g., Zfp64, Eomes, Batf) were selectively activated in Tex cells, while transcriptional regulators promoting effector differentiation and function (e.g., Rora, Runx1, Nfkb1) were enriched in Teff cells (Supplemental Figure 12D). To delineate the developmental origin of Tex cells, we performed CytoTRACE and pseudotime analyses, which revealed that Tex cells primarily arise from hepatic Trm and Teff populations (Supplemental Figure 12, E and F). These findings were independently validated by flow cytometry, which confirmed a significant reduction in Tex frequency in the livers of StingΔEC mice, with no corresponding changes in the circulation or spleen (Supplemental Figure 12, G–I). This liver-restricted modulation of CD8+ T cell exhaustion parallels our findings in CD4+ T cell fate reprogramming, reinforcing the concept that endothelial STING acts as a local angiocrine checkpoint governing adaptive immune fitness within the hepatic niche.

Delivery of a STING inhibitor via LSEC-directed RLTR-liposome ameliorates MASH progression. To target aberrant activation of the cGAS/STING pathway in LSECs during MASH, we engineered RLTR-liposome@H-151 (RLH) (Figure 8A). A stabilin-2–targeted peptide, RLTRKRGLK (RLTR), which confers high specificity toward LSEC (45), was conjugated to DMPE-PEG2000-NHS to generate DMPE-PEG2000-RLTR (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). This conjugate was subsequently incorporated onto the surface of liposomes, yielding RLTR-functionalized liposomes. The potent covalent STING inhibitor H-151 (46) was then encapsulated within these nanoparticles to generate RLH (Supplemental Figure 13C). Both RLH and empty RLTR-liposome exhibited a uniform size distribution with an average diameter of approximately 110 nm (Supplemental Figure 13, D and E), and H-151 was efficiently encapsulated, achieving an encapsulation efficiency of 84.3% (Supplemental Figure 13, F and G).

Figure 8 Delivery of a STING inhibitor via LSEC-directed RLTR-liposome ameliorates MASH progression. (A) Schematic illustrating the construction of RLH nanoparticles. (B) Schematic of the therapeutic experiments using H-151 and RLH. (C and D) In vivo distribution of DiD perchlorate–labeled RLH in major organs monitored by fluorescence imaging (C) and immunofluorescence verification of RLH uptake by LSECs (D). Scale bar: 20 μm. (E) Western blot analysis of p65, phospho-p65 (p-p65), IRF3, and p-IRF3 in LSECs and KCs isolated from the WD-fed mice treated with RLH or empty liposome (CT). (F–I) H&E (F), Oil Red O (ORO; G), and Masson’s trichrome (H) staining of liver sections from the 4 groups, followed by NAS and SAF scoring (I; n = 5). Scale bar: 100 μm (G), 200 μm (F and H). (J–L) Serum liver function indices from the 4 groups: ALT (J), AST (K), and TBIL (L; n = 5). (M and N) Flow cytometry analysis of the effects of the 4 treatments on hepatic Th17 (M) and Treg cell proportions (n = 5) (N). Data are mean ± SD. Kruskal-Wallis H-test with Dunn’s post hoc test for F and I; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis for other comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. The experiments for C–E were each repeated 3 times.