Expanding clones, expanding aneurysms through macrophage-to-osteoclast differentiation

Importantly, abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) remain a major, silently progressive, age-related CVD with high rates of mortality and limited nonsurgical treatment options. Prior human studies established an association between CH and ICD code-defined thoracic aortic aneurysm or AAA (5). These findings extended the known nongenetic and polygenic germline drivers of AAA to now include somatic mutations as potential contributors to aneurysm risk (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Expanding CH clones promote aneurysm growth via macrophage-to-osteoclast–like differentiation. (A) Yonekawa et al. (7) identified a mechanism of TET2-CH–driven AAA via RANK/RANKL-dependent macrophage-to-osteoclast–like immune cell differentiation. Aortic macrophages isolated from Tet2-CH mice were characterized by upregulation of TRAP and MMP9 expression, and both the TRAP+ differentiation and the aneurysm phenotype in Tet2-CH mice could be inhibited by genetic or pharmacologic targeting of RANK/RANKL. (B) Distinct mechanisms of TET2-CH–driven immune cell differentiation have been described for AAA by Yonekawa et al. (7) versus aortic valve stenosis by Abplanalp et al. (12). While Yonekawa et al. (7) found osteoclast-like differentiation to cause extracellular matrix degradation in AAA, Abplanalp et al. (12) described paracrine effects of OSM and S100A9 to stimulate mesenchymal cell–to-osteoblast transitions contributing to matrix mineralization and calcifications.

Known pathologic features of traditional aneurysm risk include loss of smooth muscle cells, extracellular matrix degradation, and infiltration of immune cells (6). However, despite epidemiologic evidence linking CH with aneurysm risk, there remains a gap in the mechanistic understanding of this risk. In this issue of the JCI, Yonekawa et al. addressed this gap by pairing longitudinal, ultradeep sequencing and aneurysm imaging in humans with murine models of Tet2-driven CH (hereafter referred to as Tet2-CH) to identify dysregulated immune cell differentiation (7).

First, bone marrow with 20% Tet2-mutant cells was transplanted into apolipoprotein E–deficient (Apoe-deficient) mice. Tet2-CH was selected as the model of choice, given the predominant inflammatory immune cell phenotype that has been described for TET2-CH in humans (1, 3). Flow cytometry displayed expansion of Tet2-mutant cells in peripheral blood, mimicking the phenomena of CH observed in humans. There were no overt aortic abnormalities at baseline, however, after 4 weeks of angiotensin II infusion to induce AAA, Tet2-mutant mice had larger aneurysms with disrupted elastic fibers on histology, despite increases in blood pressure that were comparable to that seen in wild-type controls.

To further support the pathogenic role of CH in AAA expansion, the authors performed deep sequencing of 17 genes (including TET2) in peripheral blood from 44 patients with known AAA undergoing endovascular aneurysm repair at a single center in Japan. This deep, targeted sequencing technology identified a much higher (60%) prevalence of CH than previously reported in epidemiologic cohorts using whole-exome or whole-genome sequencing (10%–20%) for patients approximately 70 years of age (8). Here, Yonekawa et al. considered very small clones, with a variant allele fraction (VAF) under 2%. Individuals harboring these small clones comprised the majority of individuals with CH identified in the study. Importantly, there was no statistical difference in age in the CH group compared with the group without CH, in contrast to studies using the definition of CH of indeterminant potential (CHIP) requiring a VAF of 2% or higher (1). The authors next looked retrospectively at imaging obtained one year prior to AAA stent graft placement in 31 patients and found that patients with CH had greater aneurysm growth than did those without CH (4.3 ± 2.8 vs. 2.8 ± 1.3 mm/year, P = 0.04). There was no association between the rate of aneurysm growth and VAF, a finding discordant with other CHIP studies in which large clones (VAF ≥10%) have been described to confer greater CVD risk (9, 10).