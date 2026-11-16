Conservation of the N855S mutation and biophysical characterization of mouse TRPA1mut. FEPS is caused by an A-to-G transition in exon 22 of the TRPA1 cDNA (c.A2564G), which results in the substitution of an asparagine by a serine (N855S) in the transmembrane segment S4 (27). To establish a relevant mouse model for in vivo functional studies, we first confirmed that the human mutation site region was conserved in the mouse Trpa1 (Figure 1A). We next characterized the biophysical properties of the WT (TRPA1) and mutated mouse TRPA1 (TRPA1mut) channels. Plasmids encoding either TRPA1 or TRPA1mut were expressed in HEK293T cells and analyzed using whole-cell patch-clamp recordings. Consistent with findings in human TRPA1(3), the overall voltage-dependent currents activated by a depolarizing voltage ramp protocol (–100 to +100 mV) in TRPA1 and TRPA1mut cells were identical in absence of TRPA1 agonists (Figure 1B). However, upon stimulation with selective exogenous or endogenous TRPA1 agonists, allyl isothiocyanate (AITC) or 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE), respectively (both 100 μM; 2 min application), TRPA1mut channel mediated markedly larger currents compared with the TRPA1 WT counterpart (Figure 1, C–J). Indeed, averaged TRPA1mut-activated currents, obtained by subtraction of the control ramp from that recorded in the presence of AITC (Figure 1E) or 4-HNE (Figure 1I), were at least doubled in the outward range up to +100 mV, whereas the inward component, negligible in TRPA1-transfected cells upon agonist exposure (Figure 1, E and I), was prominent. Both channels were inhibited by the selective TRPA1 antagonist A967079 (Figure 1, C, D, G, and H). These results indicate that the conserved N858S mutation in mouse TRPA1 reproduces the gain-of-function effect described in human TRPA1(27), consistent with FEPS pathogenesis and provide a basis for generating mouse models of the disease.

Figure 1 HEK293 cells transfected with the mutant mTRPA1mut channel present enhanced currents upon stimulation with exogenous or endogenous agonists. (A) Sanger sequence chromatogram showing human TRPA1 and mouse Trpa1. Amino acid sequences are conserved between WT human and mouse genes. Schematic representation of FEPS mutation (N858S) in transmembrane domain 4 of TRPA1 channel. (B) Voltage-dependent currents activated a depolarizing voltage ramp protocol (from –100 to +100 mV; 800 ms) in HEK293 cells transfected with the mouse TRPA1 channel (TRPA1, n = 12) or its mutated counterpart (TRPA1mut, n = 15). (C and D) Time course of current amplitude evoked by the voltage ramp at + 100 mV or –100 mV in a TRPA1- (C) or TRPA1mut- (D) HEK293T transfected cells after AITC (100 μM) also in the presence of A967079 (A96) (100 μM). (E) AITC-activated currents measured in TRPA1- (n = 6) or in TRPA1mut- (n = 6) HEK293T transfected cells by subtraction of the control ramp from that recorded in AITC. (F) Original current traces evoked by a depolarizing voltage-step protocol (from –140 to +140 mV; 20 mV increment; 300 ms steps) recorded before or after the application of AITC in a TRPA1 or TRPA1mut- HEK293T transfected cell (G and H) Time course of current amplitude evoked by the voltage ramp at + 100 mV or –100 mV in a TRPA1- (C) or TRPA1mut- (D) transfected HEK293 cells after 4-HNE (100 μM) and in the presence of A96 (100 μM). (I) 4-HNE–activated currents measured in TRPA1- (n = 6) or in TRPA1mut- (n = 9) HEK293T transfected cells. (J) Original current traces evoked by a depolarizing voltage-step protocol recorded before or after the application of 4-HNE in a TRPA1- or TRPA1mut-HEK293T transfected cells. Data are mean ± SEM. Veh, vehicle.

Generation of mouse models carrying the TRPA1mut mutation. We recently observed that the Schwann cell (SC) and neuronal TRPA1 channel play a critical and distinct role in several mouse model of pain, including neuropathic and inflammatory pain and cancer and migraine pain (39, 40, 42, 44, 45, 47, 48). Here, we used the gain-of-function TRPA1 channel with altered biophysical properties to examine the roles of SC- and neuronal-mediated TRPA1 in a mouse model of FEPS. To investigate the physio/pathological role of the TRPA1mut channel in pain, we used an adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector–based strategy to supplement functionally mutated copies of the WT Trpa1 gene in mice. We developed 2 complementary approaches, both based on a double AAV platform that combines CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing with microhomology-mediated end-joining (MMEJ) (49) to achieve targeted expression of Trpa1mut in vivo in mice. Both platforms involve AAV-mediated, Cre-dependent expression of a loxP-flanked Staphylococcus aureus Cas9 (SaCas9) and eGFP (Figure 2, A and B). In the first strategy, termed genome-editing approach (GEdit), SaCas9 and 2 gRNAs excised the endogenous Trpa1 sequence from the mouse genome of Cre-expressing mice and the exogenous Trpa1mut sequence from the AAV vector (Plp-Cre-GEdit mice for Schwann cells and Adv-Cre-GEdit mice for sensory neurons) (Figure 2A). AAVrh10 (intravenous administration) or AAV2/9n (intrathecal administration) were used in Plp-Cre or Adv-Cre mice, respectively (44, 50). The Trpa1mut sequence was then integrated in the genome using microhomology arms (MHA) with single-base-pair substitutions introduced at the gRNA recognition sites to prevent repeated cleavage (Figure 2A). The second strategy, termed minigene approach (MiniG), was developed as a complementary method. Here, we used Cre-Trpa1fl/fl mice generated by crossing cell type–specific Cre-driver lines with Trpa1-fl mice (Trpa1fl/fl, exons 22–24 flanked by loxP sites) (Figure 2B). Following Cre-mediated excision of the WT Trpa1 exon 22–24, an AAV vector delivers the gRNAs along with a mutated Trpa1mut minigene (exons 22–24), allowing targeted reexpression of the modified sequence (Plp-Cre-MiniG and Adv-Cre-MiniG mice). The tissue-specific effects of TRPA1mut were investigated in SCs and primary sensory neurons derived from Plp-Cre-GEdit, Adv-Cre-GEdit, Plp-Cre-MiniG, and Adv-Cre-MiniG. Altered TRPA1 currents were observed in SCs from Plp-Cre-GEdit and Plp-Cre-MiniG mice, but not in SCs from Adv-Cre-GEdit and Adv-Cre-MiniG mice. Conversely, primary sensory neurons exhibited altered TRPA1 currents only in Adv-Cre-GEdit and Adv-Cre-MiniG mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). A semiquantitative delivery efficiency of SaCas9 in GEdit and MiniG mice was confirmed by IHC, detecting GFP fluorescence (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Given that the AAVrh10 serotype has been reported to cross the blood brain barrier (BBB) (51), and considering that Plp-Cre may potentially drive TRPA1 editing also in oligodendrocytes (52), we next assessed whether the fluorescent reporter gene (GFP) was detectable within the central nervous system (CNS). IHC analysis of the spinal cord showed no detectable GFP fluorescence and no colocalization with the oligodendrocyte marker Olig2 (Supplemental Figure 2C). The presence of the single point mutation was confirmed by RNA long-reads sequencing in sciatic nerves tissue homogenates, (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). Notably, despite the relatively low fraction of mutant reads (5.8% and 6.3% in Plp-Cre-GEdit and Plp-Cre-MiniG mice, respectively) detected in bulk sciatic nerve samples, this value likely underestimates the effective editing/replacement efficiency within the relevant target cell populations. In GEdit and MiniG models, editing is restricted to cells that both express Cre and are transduced by AAV, inherently limiting the detectable abundance of the mutant allele in whole-tissue analyses.

Figure 2 Generation of mouse model with c.3282 A>G mutation on exon 22 of Trpa1 gene. (A) Schematic illustration of genome editing approach (GEdit) based on MMEJ mutation substitution. Plp-CreERT or Adv-Cre mice genome and donor DNA with c.3282 A>G mutation on exon 22 carried by AAV were excised at the flanking gRNA target sites (gRNA1 and gRNA2) by SaCas9. Donor DNA with c.3282 A>G is inserted into the mouse genome using microhomology arms (MHA) inducing the FEPS mutation. Single point mutations in gRNA1 and gRNA2 were designed to prevent SaCas9 repeated cleavage after successful replacement. (B) Schematic representation of minigene approach (MiniG) based on Cre-Trpa1fl/fl mice where exons 22–24 of Trpa1 were flanked by LoxP sites. In presence of Cre, exons 22–24 of WT Trpa1 were excised. Minigene with the exons 22-24 was excised at the flanking gRNA target sites by SaCas9 and inserted into the mouse genome, inducing c.3282 A>G mutation. PAM, protospaces adjacent motif; MHA, micro-homology arm.

Schwann cell and neuronal-TRPA1mut differentially mediate mechanical allodynia and acute nociception. We previously reported that the intraplantar (i.pl.) administration of AITC, the selective TRPA1 agonist, elicited both acute nociception and paw mechanical allodynia, which TRPA1 differentially mediated and expressed in neurons and SCs, respectively (53, 54). To further dissect the contribution of SC and neuronal TRPA1mut in the mouse models of FEPS, we employed the i.pl. injection of the 2 selective TRPA1 agonists, AITC and 4-HNE.

Since patients with FEPS exhibit enhanced sensitization of the nociceptive system upon stimulation (27), we first identified subthreshold doses of both agonists, which elicited acute nociception and paw mechanical allodynia in FEPS mice but not in control mice. To this end, control mice were used to establish a dose-response curve for both AITC and 4-HNE (Figure 3, A and B). We found that administering a subthreshold dose of AITC (0.1 nmol) and 4-HNE (0.5 nmol) induced mechanical allodynia in Plp-Cre-GEdit and Plp-Cre-MiniG mice, but not in Adv-Cre-GEdit, Adv-Cre-MiniG, or control mice (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). This allodynia was abolished by systemic administration of the TRPA1 antagonist A967079 (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3C). Conversely, the same subthreshold dose of AITC and 4-HNE evoked an acute nociceptive response in Adv-Cre-GEdit and Adv-Cre-MiniG mice, but not in Plp-Cre-GEdit, Plp-Cre-MiniG, or control mice (Figure 3, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). The nociceptive response observed in Adv-Cre-GEdit and Adv-Cre-MiniG mice was blocked by A967079 (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 3F). Collectively, these data reveal that the FEPS-associated TRPA1 mutation in SCs predominantly drives mechanical allodynia. In contrast, the mutation in sensory neurons underlies enhanced acute nociceptive responses.

Figure 3 Mutant TRPA1 in Schwann cells and primary sensory neurons independently mediates mechanical allodynia and acute nociception. (A and B) Dose-dependent, acute nociception and dose- and time-dependent hind paw mechanical allodynia after intraplantar (i.pl./10 ml) injection of AITC and 4-HNE or vehicle (Veh) in C57BL/6J mice (B6). (C and D) Mechanical allodynia after i.pl. AITC (0.1 nmol), 4-HNE (0.5 nmol), or Veh in Plp-Cre-GEdit, Adv-Cre-GEdit or control mice. (E) Mechanical allodynia after i.pl. AITC (0.1 nmol), 4-HNE (0.5 nmol), or Veh in Plp-Cre-GEdit mice pretreated with A967079 (A96, 100 mg/kg, i.p.) or Veh. (F and G) Acute nociceptive response after i.pl. AITC (0.1 nmol), 4-HNE (0.5 nmol), or Veh in Adv-Cre-GEdit, Plp-Cre-GEdit, or control mice. (H) Acute nociception after i.pl. AITC (0.1 nmol), 4-HNE (0.5 nmol) or Veh in Adv-Cre-GEdit mice pretreated with A96 (100 mg/kg, i.p.). Data are mean ± SEM. (n = 8 mice/group). Arrow indicates time of compound administration. 1-way (A and B left, F–H) and 2-way ANOVA (A and B right, C–E) Bonferroni correction. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 versus Veh or versus Control/Veh or versus Control/Veh/Veh; ##P < 0.01, ####P < 0.0001vs Plp-Cre-GEdit/HNE/AITC/Veh. Veh, vehicle.

Conditional knock-in model confirms dichotomous roles of SC and neuronal TRPA1mut. To further validate the distinct roles of SCs and sensory neurons in FEPS, we designed a conditional knock-in (cKI) mouse model expressing the heterozygous FEPS mutation. The cKI-TRPA1 mouse model was created using an advanced Cre-dependent genetic switch strategy (55). This Cre-loxP technology-based method enables a shift in genetic expression from the WT mouse TRPA1 to the mutated TRPA1mut. To generate the cKI-TRPA1mut mouse, we constructed a plasmid to electroporate C57BL/6N embryonic stem (ES) cells, containing loxP-flanked DNA sequence from mouse exon 22 in the sense orientation and the mutated and degenerated exon 22 in the antisense orientation (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4, A–H). Following selective Cre recombination, the mouse WT exon was excised, and the mutated exon was inverted to produce Plp-cKI-Trpa1mut and Adv-cKI-Trpa1mut mice that harbor mutant Trpa1mut exon specifically in SCs and sensory neurons, respectively (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Knock-in FEPS mouse model reveals specific role of mutant TRPA1 in Schwann cells and primary sensory neurons in mechanical allodynia and acute nociception. (A) Schematic representation of conditional knock-in FEPS mouse model. (B and C) Time-dependent mechanical allodynia after intraplantar (i.pl./10 ml) injection of AITC (0.1 nmol), 4-HNE (0.5 nmol) or vehicle (Veh) in Plp-cKI-Trpa1mut, Adv-cKI-Trpa1mut or Control mice. (D and E) Acute nociception after i.pl. AITC (0.1 nmol), 4-HNE (0.5 nmol), or Veh in Adv-cKI-Trpa1mut, Plp-cKI-Trpa1mut, or control mice. Data are mean ± SEM. (n = 8 mice/group). Arrow indicates time of compounds administration. 2-way (B and C) and 1-way (D and E) ANOVA, Bonferroni correction. ****P < 0.0001 versus Control/Veh.

Subthreshold dose (i.pl.) of AITC and 4-HNE triggered mechanical allodynia in Plp-cKI-Trpa1mut mice but not in Adv-cKI- Trpa1mut or control mice (Figure 4, B and C). Conversely, the same agonists induced nociceptive behavior in Adv-cKI Trpa1mut mice but not in Plp-cKI- Trpa1mut or control mice (Figure 4, D and E). The point mutation harbored by Plp-cKI- Trpa1mut and Adv-cKI- Trpa1mut mice was confirmed by next-generation sequencing (Supplemental Figure 4I). The tissue-specific effects of TRPA1mut were investigated in primary sensory neurons and SCs derived from Plp-cKI- Trpa1mut, Adv-cKI- Trpa1mut, and control mice. Altered TRPA1 currents were observed in SCs from Plp-cKI- Trpa1mut but not in Adv-cKI- Trpa1mut or control mice. Conversely, primary sensory neurons exhibited altered TRPA1 currents only in Adv-cKI- Trpa1mut mice (Supplemental Figure 4, J and K).

These findings confirm the dichotomous roles of SCs and neuronal TRPA1 in mediating mechanical allodynia and nociception, respectively. Importantly, the study established transgenic mouse models to investigate FEPS and TRPA1-related pain syndromes.

Fasting, cold, and stress exposure trigger Schwann cell TRPA1-dependent allodynia in FEPS mice. Individuals with FEPS experience recurrent episodes of severe upper body pain that begin in infancy and persist throughout life. These painful crises are notably precipitated by physiological or environmental stressors such as prolonged food restriction, emotional or physical stress, or exposure to low temperatures (27). To investigate the mechanisms and specific cells involved in pain episodes in FEPS, we tested the mechanical allodynia in transgenic mice under physiological and environmental stressors, including fasting, cold exposure, and restraint stress (56–59).

Firstly, we found that neither 24 nor 48 hours of food deprivation induced mechanical allodynia in control mice (Figure 5, A and B). In contrast, Plp-Cre-GEdit, Plp-Cre-MiniG, and Plp-cKI-Trpa1mut mice developed mechanical allodynia beginning at 24 hours of food deprivation (Supplemental Figure 5A and Figure 5C). Conversely, Adv-Cre-GEdit, Adv-Cre-MiniG, and Adv-cKI-Trpa1mut mice did not exhibit paw mechanical allodynia following food deprivation (Supplemental Figure 5B and Figure 5D). We next found that the exposure to cold temperature (4 °C) for 15 hours did not induce mechanical allodynia in control mice when assessed up to 4 hours after the exposure (Figure 5, E and F). In contrast, cold temperature induced time-dependent mechanical allodynia in Plp-Cre-GEdit, Plp-Cre-MiniG, and Plp-cKI-Trpa1mut mice but not in Adv-Cre-GEdit, Adv-Cre-MiniG, or Adv-cKI-Trpa1mut mice (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D, and Figure 5, G and H). Finally, following a single 2-hour restraint stress, Plp-Cre-GEdit, Plp-Cre-MiniG, and Plp-cKI-Trpa1mut, but not Adv-Cre-GEdit, Adv-Cre-MiniG, Adv-cKI-Trpa1mut and control mice, developed mechanical allodynia at 24 hours, which persisted up to 48 hours and gradually resolved by 72 hours after restraint (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F, and Figure 5, I–L). Together, these findings underscore the role of SC TRPA1mut as a key modulator of mechanical allodynia triggered by fasting, cold exposure, and restraint stress in the mouse model of FEPS.

Figure 5 Fasting, cold exposure, and restraint stress induce Schwann cell–dependent mechanical allodynia mediated by mutant TRPA1. (A) Schematic representation of free or fasted diet regimen. (B–D) Time dependent mechanical allodynia in free fed or fasted Plp-cKI-Trpa1mut, Adv-cKI-Trpa1mut or control mice. (E) Schematic representation of cold (4 °C) or room temperature (RT) exposure (F–H) Time dependent mechanical allodynia in Plp-cKI-Trpa1mut, Adv-cKI-Trpa1mut, or Control mice (n = 8 mice/group) exposed to cold or RT. (I) Schematic representation of restraint stress model. (J–L) Time-dependent mechanical allodynia in the presence or absence of restraint stress in Plp-cKI-Trpa1mut, Adv-cKI-Trpa1mut, or control mice. Data are mean ± SEM. (n = 8 mice/group). 2-way ANOVA (B–D, F–H, and J–L), Bonferroni correction. ****P < 0.0001 versus Control/Fasted, Control/Cold, Control/Restraint.

Schwann cell TRPA1mut amplifies oxidative stress to sustain mechanical allodynia. The development and maintenance of chronic pain have been linked to oxidative stress/ROS levels within the peripheral nervous system across several animal models of pain (60–63). We previously reported that SC TRPA1 drives a feed-forward mechanism that amplifies and sustains oxidative stress–related nociceptive signaling, thereby contributing to the persistence of mechanical allodynia (47). Having disentangled the distinct contribution of neuronal and SC TRPA1 to acute nociception and sustained mechanical allodynia, respectively, we investigated the role of oxidative stress in the development of mechanical allodynia in FEPS mice.

First, we assessed ROS production in TRPA1 and TRPA1mut-HEK293T cells following stimulation with hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ), AITC, or 4-HNE. In both TRPA1 or TRPA1mut-HEK293T transfected cells, H 2 O 2 , AITC, and 4-HNE elicited a concentration-dependent increase in intracellular H 2 O 2 levels with markedly higher potency and efficacy on TRPA1mut-HEK293T. These effects were reduced in the presence of A967079 (30 μM) (Figure 6, A–C). Previously,` we observed that the feed-forward amplification of H 2 O 2 production in Schwann cells was mediated by TRPA1-dependent calcium influx, which activates NADPH oxidase 1 (NOX1) (Supplemental Figure 5G) (64). Accordingly, pharmacological inhibition of NOX1 (ML171, 1 μM) in HEK293T cells (Supplemental Figure 5H) prevented the increase in H 2 O 2 levels in TRPA1mut-HEK293T cells following stimulation with H 2 O 2 , AITC, or 4-HNE (Supplemental Figure 5I). These results were further confirmed in primary murine Schwann cells isolated from Plp-Cre-GEdit, Plp-Cre-MiniG, and Plp-cKI-Trpa1mut mice (Supplemental Figure 5J).

Figure 6 Mutant TRPA1 channel generates oxidative stress. (A–C) Typical traces, concentration response curve (CRC), and pooled data of HyPer7.2 in HEK293T cells transfected with the mouse TRPA1 channel (TRPA1) or its mutated counterpart (TRPA1mut), stimulated with H 2 O 2 (3 nM-3 μM), AITC (10 nM-10 μM), and 4-HNE (10 nM-10 μM) in the presence of A967079 (A96, 30 μM) or vehicle (Veh, 0.0001% DMSO) (cells number: H 2 O 2 CRC TRPA1: 3 nM n = 56; 10 nM n = 46; 30 nM n = 57; 100 nM n = 66; 300 nM n = 6; 1 μM n = 66; 3 μM n = 65. EC 50 CI = 149–275 nM; EC 80 CI = 598 nM–1.1 μM. H 2 O 2 CRC TRPA1mut: 3 nM n = 50; 10 nM n = 103; 30 nM n = 66; 100 nM n = 63; 300 nM n = 43; 1 μM n = 47; 3 μM n = 56. EC 50 CI = 7–144 nM, EC 80 CI = 271–577 nM. H 2 O 2 cumulative data: Veh n = 48; TRPA1/Veh n = 42; TRPA1/A96 n = 66; TRPA1mut /Veh n = 67; TRPA1mut /A96 n = 66; AITC CRC TRPA1: 10 nM n = 93; 30 nM n = 87; 100 nM n = 55; 300 nM n = 73; 1 μM n = 68; 3 μM n = 55; 10 μM n = 88. EC 50 CI = 549–649 nM, EC 80 CI = 2.2–2.6 μM. AITC CRC TRPA1mut: 10 nM n = 36; 30 nM n = 31; 100 nM n = 43; 300 nM n = 71; 1 μM n = 66; 3 μM n = 55; 10 μM n = 57. EC 50 CI = 311–444 nM, EC 80 CI = 1.2–1.8 μM. AITC cumulative data: Veh n = 31, TRPA1/Veh n = 73; TRPA1/A96 n = 64; TRPA1mut/Veh n = 61; TRPA1mut /A96 n = 50; 4-HNE CRC TRPA1: 10 nM n = 55; 30 nM n = 60; 100 nM n = 47; 300 nM n = 56; 1 μM n = 40; 3 μM n = 46; 10 μM n = 37. EC 50 CI = 926 nM–1.3 μM; EC 80 CI = 3.7–5.3 nM. 4-HNE CRC TRPA1mut: 10 nM n = 82; 30 nM n = 46; 100 nM n = 50; 300 nM n = 35; 1 μM n = 23; 3 μM n = 61; 10 μM n = 66. EC 50 CI = 617 nM–1.2 μM; EC 80 CI = 2.5–4.4 μM. 4-HNE cumulative data: Veh n = 39; TRPA1/Veh n = 44; TRPA1/A96 n = 48; TRPA1mut/Veh n = 38; TRPA1mut/A96 n = 46). Data are mean ± SEM. 1-way (A–C) ANOVA, Bonferroni correction.

Fasting, cold exposure, and restraint stress conditions evoked mechanical allodynia in Plp-Cre-GEdit, Plp-Cre-MiniG, and Plp-cKI- Trpa1mut but not in Adv-Cre-GEdit, Adv-Cre-MiniG, Adv-cKI- Trpa1mut and control mice. The same conditions also induced time-dependent accumulation of 4-HNE within the sciatic nerve of mice carrying the Trpa1mut mutation in SCs cells, but not in those with a mutation restricted to sensory neurons (Figure 7, A, C, and E, and Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Notably, the absence of increased 4-HNE staining in the spinal cord white matter of mice carrying the Trpa1mut mutation in Schwann cells, compared with control mice, exclude a contribution of CNS oligodendrocytes (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). To further evaluate the demyelination as a potential contributor to the development of mechanical allodynia in mice expressing TRPA1mut in Schwann cells, we assessed the levels of the myelin protein MBP. None of the stress conditions tested altered MBP expression compared with control mice. (Supplemental Figure 7, D–F). To confirm the role of oxidative stress in FEPS mice, we also tested the effect of the antioxidant phenyl-N-tert-butylnitrone (PBN) and the NOX1 inhibitor (ML171) in vivo. Repeated administration of PBN and ML171 reversed mechanical allodynia in Plp-cKI-Trpa1mut, Plp-Cre-MiniG, and Plp-Cre-GEdit mice following fasting, cold exposure, or restraint stress (Figure 7, B, D, and F, and Supplemental Figure 7, G–L). We speculate that the mutated TRPA1 in Schwann cells detected subthreshold levels of oxidative stress in FEPS mice subjected to different stress conditions. Subsequent activation of TRPA1mut in Schwann cells triggered a feed-forward mechanism that amplifies and sustains mechanical allodynia.

Figure 7 Oxidative stress generated by mutant TRPA1 channel maintains mechanical allodynia. (A, C, and E) Representative images and cumulative data of 4-HNE content within the sciatic nerve of Plp-cKI-Trpa1mutor control mice (A) free fed or fasted, (C) exposed to room temperature (RT) or cold or (E) in the presence or absence of restraint stress. (n = 6, scale bar: 50 μm). The main representative images show 4-HNE levels at (A) 24 hours after fasting, (C)1 hour after cold stress, and (E) 24 hours after restraint stress model. Insets show the time course of 4-HNE accumulation of each stress model. (B, D, and F) Time dependent mechanical allodynia following repeated administration of phenyl-N-tert-butylnitrone (PBN, 100 mg/kg, i.p.), ML171 (60 mg/kg, i.p.), or Veh in Plp-cKI-Trpa1mut or control mice (B) fasted, (D) exposed to cold, or (F) restraint stress. Data are mean ± SEM. (n = 8 mice/group) 1-way (A–C) and 2-way (E, G, and I) ANOVA, Bonferroni correction. ****P < 0.0001 versus Control/Fasted/Veh, Control/Cold/Veh, Control/Restraint/Veh; ####P < 0.0001 versus Plp-cKI-Trpa1mut/Fasted/Veh, Plp-cKI-Trpa1mut/Cold/Veh, Plp-cKI-Trpa1mut/Restraint/Veh.

Schwann cell and neuronal TRPA1mut synergically contribute to mechanical allodynia. To investigate the potential synergistic interaction between TRPA1mut expressed in sensory neurons and SCs in the development of acute nociception and mechanical allodynia, we generated mice carrying TRPA1mut in both cell populations. Adv-Cre mice first received an AAV2/9n vector carrying a Cre-dependent, loxP-flanked SaCas9 cassette, thereby restricting SaCas9 expression and genome editing to Cre-expressing primary sensory neurons. The same mice subsequently received an AAVrh10 vector carrying a non-Cre-dependent SaCas9 cassette under the control of the SC-selective Mpz promoter, thus targeting genome editing to SCs (Supplemental Figure 8A). Following stimulation with a subthreshold dose of either AITC or 4-HNE, double-mutant mice (Adv-Cre-GEdit-double-Trpa1mut) exhibited enhanced acute nociceptive responses compared with control mice and mice carrying the mutation exclusively in SCs (Adv-Cre-GEdit-Mpz) (Supplemental Figure 8B), thus recapitulating the phenotypes observed in mice carrying the mutation in sensory neurons (Adv-Cre-GEdit). Notably, although in double-mutant mice the magnitude of mechanical allodynia was comparable to that observed in mice carrying the mutation exclusively in SCs (Adv-Cre-GEdit-Mpz) its duration was prolonged (Supplemental Figure 8C). A prolonged time course in mechanical allodynia was also observed in double-mutant mice following fasting, cold exposure, or restraint stress (Supplemental Figure 8, D–F). We speculate that this sustained hypersensitivity may reflect a feed-forward interaction between SCs and nociceptors, whereby the enhanced production of ROS and RCS by TRPA1mut SCs further activates hypersensitive neuronal TRPA1mut, thereby maintaining mechanical allodynia over time.