Corrigendum to Type 2 diabetes candidate genes, including PAX5, cause impaired insulin secretion in human pancreatic islets

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Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI206633
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Published April 15, 2026 - More info
Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is caused by insufficient insulin secretion from pancreatic β cells. To identify candidate genes contributing to T2D pathophysiology, we studied human pancreatic islets from approximately 300 individuals. We found 395 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in islets from individuals with T2D, including, to our knowledge, novel (OPRD1, PAX5, TET1) and previously identified (CHL1, GLRA1, IAPP) candidates. A third of the identified expression changes in islets may predispose to diabetes, as expression of these genes associated with HbA1c in individuals not previously diagnosed with T2D. Most DEGs were expressed in human β cells, based on single-cell RNA-Seq data. Additionally, DEGs displayed alterations in open chromatin and associated with T2D SNPs. Mouse KO strains demonstrated that the identified T2D-associated candidate genes regulate glucose homeostasis and body composition in vivo. Functional validation showed that mimicking T2D-associated changes for OPRD1, PAX5, and SLC2A2 impaired insulin secretion. Impairments in Pax5-overexpressing β cells were due to severe mitochondrial dysfunction. Finally, we discovered PAX5 as a potential transcriptional regulator of many T2D-associated DEGs in human islets. Overall, we have identified molecular alterations in human pancreatic islets that contribute to β cell dysfunction in T2D pathophysiology.
Karl Bacos, Alexander Perfilyev, Alexandros Karagiannopoulos, Elaine Cowan, Jones K. Ofori, Ludivine Bertonnier-Brouty, Tina Rönn, Andreas Lindqvist, Cheng Luan, Sabrina Ruhrmann, Mtakai Ngara, Åsa Nilsson, Sevda Gheibi, Claire L. Lyons, Jens O. Lagerstedt, Mohammad Barghouth, Jonathan L.S. Esguerra, Petr Volkov, Malin Fex, Hindrik Mulder, Nils Wierup, Ulrika Krus, Isabella Artner, Lena Eliasson, Rashmi B. Prasad, Luis Rodrigo Cataldo, Charlotte Ling
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(4):e163612. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163612
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(8):e206633. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI206633
After publication, the authors became aware of incorrect information in the Data and material availability section. The corrected text has been added and the HTML and PDF versions of the paper have been updated.
The authors regret the error.