Fueling the fire: aspartate deficiency primes and fuels STING activation

The cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (cGAS)–stimulator of interferon genes (STING) pathway has emerged as a central driver of antitumor immunity, linking cytosolic DNA sensing to type I IFN production and T cell priming (1). These properties have driven efforts to therapeutically activate STING using synthetic agonists, radiotherapy, or DNA-damaging chemotherapy. Yet, clinical responses have been modest, often limited by transient signaling, tumor-intrinsic resistance, and dose-limiting inflammatory toxicity (2, 3).

These challenges suggest that STING activation is not constrained merely by ligand availability but also by intrinsic regulatory mechanisms. Increasing evidence points to cellular metabolism as a key determinant of innate immune responsiveness. Metabolic pathways, including lipid metabolism, mitochondrial function, and amino acid availability, shape DNA sensing at multiple levels, from ligand generation to downstream signaling (4–6). In this framework, metabolism functions as a gatekeeper, determining whether DNA-sensing signals remain subthreshold or become amplified.

Liao et al. have extended this concept by identifying aspartate metabolism as a critical regulator of STING responsiveness (7). A screen of small molecule metabolic inhibitors in multiple cell lines identified that a broad inhibitor of aminotransferases, aminooxyacetic acid (AOA), exerted profound regulation over cGAS/STING signaling. AOA treatment induces aspartate depletion in cells, as it inhibits glutamate oxaloacetate transaminase 2 (GOT2) and glutamate pyruvate transaminase 2 (GPT2), two aminotransferases that are essential for aspartate synthesis. Their findings suggest that metabolic state shapes the magnitude and propagation of innate immune signaling, providing a mechanistic explanation for the limited efficacy of STING agonists as monotherapies.