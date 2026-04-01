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Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI206371

Corrigendum to Polybromo 1/vimentin axis dictates tumor grade, epithelial-mesenchymal transition, and metastasis in pancreatic cancer

Munenori Kawai, Akihisa Fukuda, Munehiro Ikeda, Kei Iimori, Kenta Mizukoshi, Kosuke Iwane, Go Yamakawa, Mayuki Omatsu, Mio Namikawa, Makoto Sono, Tomonori Masuda, Yuichi Fukunaga, Munemasa Nagao, Osamu Araki, Takaaki Yoshikawa, Satoshi Ogawa, Yukiko Hiramatsu, Motoyuki Tsuda, Takahisa Maruno, Yuki Nakanishi, Dieter Saur, Tatsuaki Tsuruyama, Toshihiko Masui, Etsuro Hatano, and Hiroshi Seno

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Published April 1, 2026 - More info

Published in Volume 136, Issue 7 on April 1, 2026
J Clin Invest. 2026;136(7):e206371. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI206371.
© 2026 Kawai et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published April 1, 2026 - Version history
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Polybromo 1/vimentin axis dictates tumor grade, epithelial-mesenchymal transition, and metastasis in pancreatic cancer
Munenori Kawai, Akihisa Fukuda, Munehiro Ikeda, Kei Iimori, Kenta Mizukoshi, Kosuke Iwane, Go Yamakawa, Mayuki Omatsu, Mio Namikawa, Makoto Sono, Tomonori Masuda, Yuichi Fukunaga, Munemasa Nagao, Osamu Araki, Takaaki Yoshikawa, Satoshi Ogawa, Yukiko Hiramatsu, Motoyuki Tsuda, Takahisa Maruno, Yuki Nakanishi, Dieter Saur, Tatsuaki Tsuruyama, Toshihiko Masui, Etsuro Hatano, Hiroshi Seno
Munenori Kawai, Akihisa Fukuda, Munehiro Ikeda, Kei Iimori, Kenta Mizukoshi, Kosuke Iwane, Go Yamakawa, Mayuki Omatsu, Mio Namikawa, Makoto Sono, Tomonori Masuda, Yuichi Fukunaga, Munemasa Nagao, Osamu Araki, Takaaki Yoshikawa, Satoshi Ogawa, Yukiko Hiramatsu, Motoyuki Tsuda, Takahisa Maruno, Yuki Nakanishi, Dieter Saur, Tatsuaki Tsuruyama, Toshihiko Masui, Etsuro Hatano, Hiroshi Seno
Polybromo 1 (PBRM1) is a tumor suppressor that controls tumor grade and metastasis of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma by regulating vimentin expression.
Research Article Gastroenterology Oncology

Polybromo 1/vimentin axis dictates tumor grade, epithelial-mesenchymal transition, and metastasis in pancreatic cancer

Abstract

Mutations in Polybromo 1 (PBRM1), a subunit of the switch/sucrose nonfermentable (SWI/SNF) chromatin remodeling complex, are frequently observed in several cancers, including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). In this study, we demonstrated that pancreas-specific loss of Pbrm1 in mice harboring Kras mutations and Trp53 deletions accelerated the development of poorly differentiated PDAC, epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), and metastasis, resulting in worsened prognosis. Pbrm1 loss in preexisting PDAC shifted the tumor grade from a well- to a poorly differentiated state and elevated vimentin expression. Pbrm1-null PDAC exhibited downregulation of apical junction genes and upregulation of EMT pathway genes, including the vimentin and squamous molecular subtype signature genes. Mechanistically, PBRM1 bound to the vimentin gene promoter and directly downregulated its expression. Furthermore, suppression of vimentin in Pbrm1-null PDAC cells reversed the dedifferentiation phenotype and reduced EMT and metastasis. Consistently, reduced PBRM1 expression correlated with high vimentin expression, poorly differentiated histology, a high recurrence rate, and reduced overall survival in human PDACs. Additionally, PDAC with PBRM1 deletion was associated with the aggressive squamous molecular subtype. Our data established PBRM1 as a tumor suppressor that controls tumor grade and metastasis of PDAC by regulating vimentin expression.

Authors

Munenori Kawai, Akihisa Fukuda, Munehiro Ikeda, Kei Iimori, Kenta Mizukoshi, Kosuke Iwane, Go Yamakawa, Mayuki Omatsu, Mio Namikawa, Makoto Sono, Tomonori Masuda, Yuichi Fukunaga, Munemasa Nagao, Osamu Araki, Takaaki Yoshikawa, Satoshi Ogawa, Yukiko Hiramatsu, Motoyuki Tsuda, Takahisa Maruno, Yuki Nakanishi, Dieter Saur, Tatsuaki Tsuruyama, Toshihiko Masui, Etsuro Hatano, Hiroshi Seno

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Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(11):e177533. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI177533

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(7):e206371. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI206371

After publication of their article, the authors noticed that the labels “KP–/–C” and “KP–/–CPb–/–” in Figure 4H were inadvertently switched. The corrected figure panel is shown below. The HTML and PDF versions of the paper have been updated.

The authors regret the error.

Footnotes

See the related article at Polybromo 1/vimentin axis dictates tumor grade, epithelial-mesenchymal transition, and metastasis in pancreatic cancer.

Version history
  • Version 1 (April 1, 2026): Electronic publication
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