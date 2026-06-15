Functional, molecular, and digital measurements of biological age

Early BA estimates relied on simple clinical measures drawn from longitudinal aging cohorts: investigators compared individuals with age- and sex-matched reference groups and interpreted deviations as accelerated or delayed aging, sometimes converting these differences into “biological years.” Some groups also combined these clinical variables into composite indices to summarize physiological aging (6, 15, 37–40), often overlapping with constructs of frailty and physiological reserve (41). These tools are easy to collect, clinically intuitive, and capture meaningful variation in physiological reserve and vulnerability to stressors, but they provide limited insight into the cellular and molecular drivers of aging.

Physical performance biomarkers. Physical function was one of the earliest and most pragmatic approaches to estimating BA, in part because declines in mobility and strength are widely recognized features of aging and closely track individuals’ lived experience of functional loss. Gait speed is among the best-studied metrics. In a pooled analysis across nine cohort studies (1986–2000) including more than 34,000 adults aged 65 and over, each 0.1 m/s higher gait speed was associated with a 10%–12% lower mortality risk (42). Its relevance extends into midlife: in the Dunedin birth cohort, slower gait at age 45 tracked with weaker physical performance, older facial appearance, and structural brain changes (e.g., smaller brain volume, greater cortical thinning), suggesting that gait captures early, system-level aging rather than late functional decline alone (43). Because of its reproducibility across cohorts and substantial prognostic value, some have referred to gait speed as a “sixth vital sign,” although its routine clinical adoption has been limited (44).

Grip strength, measured by dynamometer squeeze, is another robust marker of systemic aging (45). In the large, multinational PURE study of 139,691 adults, each 5 kg decrease in grip strength was associated with a 16% higher risk of all-cause mortality (46). A meta-analysis of more than three million participants across 42 cohorts showed similar patterns, linking weaker grip to higher mortality as well as CVD, cancer, and stroke risk (47). Other performance measures, including the timed-up-and-go test, the short physical performance battery, and the sit-to-stand test, also show that reduced strength, balance, and mobility are tightly coupled to adverse health outcomes (48–50). For example, unipedal stance time, a measure of balance and stability, declines more rapidly with aging than gait speed or grip strength (51). Together, these findings illustrate that mobility measures do not simply quantify functional status but may act as integrative readouts of longevity. Newer AI-based tools now utilized in research settings, including video-derived gait analysis and computer vision–based methods, may improve the precision and scalability of these established functional measures (52, 53), offering a promising future direction toward defining a more granular “movement age.”

Sensory function, including vision, hearing, and olfaction, offers a scalable organ-level readout that may reflect systemic aging beyond isolated end-organ loss. In large population-based cohorts, poorer multisensory function is associated with worse physical and cognitive performance and higher short-term mortality, even after adjustment for major confounders (54). Across longitudinal analyses, mortality risk increases with both the number and severity of sensory impairments, suggesting a cumulative multisensory aging signal (55, 56).

Organ function biomarkers. Endothelial function declines with age, with impaired vasodilation reflecting reduced nitric oxide bioavailability and accumulated oxidative stress (57). Flow-mediated dilation, an ultrasound-based measure of conduit artery function, is strongly linked to cardiovascular (CV) events (58) and provides a noninvasive window into vascular aging (59). Because endothelial health integrates metabolic, inflammatory, and hemodynamic inputs, it can be seen as a physiologic interface of systemic aging rather than reflecting vessel-specific pathology alone.

Arterial stiffness reflects age-related alterations in elastin-collagen balance, cross-linking, inflammation, and smooth muscle stiffening. It contributes to isolated systolic hypertension and elevated pulse pressure (PP) (60) and meets criteria for a prognostic CV biomarker (61). Aortic pulse-wave velocity is the most established measure: across longitudinal cohorts, higher pulse-wave velocity is associated with roughly twofold increases in CV and all-cause mortality after adjustment (62). This suggests that vascular stiffening is not merely a CV change but a proxy for global loss of tissue elasticity and repair capacity. Central PP, which better reflects central organ load than brachial BP, also correlates more strongly with subclinical organ damage; each 10 mmHg increase in central PP is associated with an approximately 14% higher CVD risk (63).

Cardiac physiological measures capture cumulative effects of aging on autonomic regulation, myocardial relaxation, and CV reserve (64). Heart rate variability (HRV), derived from beat-to-beat (RR interval) fluctuations, captures autonomic control of cardiac rhythm. Mendelian randomization analyses indicate that lower genetically predicted HRV causally increases CV risk, positioning HRV as a marker of declining autonomic resilience with age (65). The echocardiographic ratio (E/e′), an estimate of left ventricular filling pressure, independently predicts mortality; CV events including myocardial infarction, stroke, and heart failure; or hospitalizations for any cause, with a HR of approximately 1.05–1.06 per 1-unit increase in E/e′ (66). Reduced early-diastolic velocity (e′), indicative of impaired left ventricular relaxation, likewise predicts adverse outcomes and captures age-related diastolic dysfunction even in the absence of overt disease (67). Maximal oxygen uptake, providing an integrated measure of CV, pulmonary, and muscular performance, is one of the strongest indicators of whole-body physiological reserve. In the HUNT3 Fitness Study cohort (healthy adults), maximal oxygen uptake declined progressively approximately 6%–8% per decade, with both submaximal and peak exercise models capturing this trajectory across adulthood (68). Higher aerobic capacity is strongly associated with higher long-term survival; in the 46-year Copenhagen cohort, midlife cardiorespiratory fitness was closely tied to improved longevity (69).

Pulmonary function declines with CA as lung tissue loses elasticity, respiratory muscles weaken, and small airways narrow, reducing ventilatory capacity and gas-exchange efficiency (70). Peak expiratory flow and forced vital capacity show consistent age-related reductions, and lower forced vital capacity is associated with higher cardiometabolic risk even in individuals without overt lung disease (39). Forced expiratory volume in 1-second declines by approximately 20–50 mL per year in longitudinal studies (71, 72) and correlates with CV and mortality risk, indicating that respiratory aging may mirror systemic biological aging rather than isolated organ decline (39).

Blood-based biomarkers. Natriuretic peptides (BNP and NT-proBNP) are established markers of cardiac strain and long-term CV risk, even at levels far below heart failure diagnostic thresholds (73). Data from several aging-focused cohorts support the notion that NT-proBNP rises steadily with age and serves as a BA indicator. In a cohort of 1,079 older adults, NT-proBNP was the single most predictive age-related biomarker, outperforming routine labs for predicting 7-year mortality, enabling derivation of a “proBNPage” that tracked BA more closely than CA (74). Later work showed that higher proBNPage maps onto previously discussed broader aging phenotypes (e.g., slower gait, weaker grip, cognitive complaints) often more strongly than CA (75), and the Rugao Longevity and Ageing Study similarly linked higher BNP levels to these phenotypes in CVD-free older adults (76). A similar pattern emerges with cystatin C, which although viewed as a renal marker, behaves more like a systemic health parameter across aging cohorts. Even in healthy individuals without kidney impairment, cystatin C rises nonlinearly with age, indicating that it tracks intrinsic renal aging and broader systemic decline (77). Meta-analytic evidence shows that elevated cystatin C predicts long-term all-cause (HR ~1.7–1.9) and CV mortality (HR ~2.0), consistently outperforming creatinine-based indices (78). Higher levels are also linked to fewer disease-free years and a greater risk of transitioning to physical or cognitive disability (79).

Plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 (PAI-1) reflects a related but distinct aspect of aging biology. PAI-1 is a serine protease inhibitor central to fibrinolysis that increases in both chronological and stress-induced aging and is a core component of the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (80). In a Berne Amish kindred, carriers of a rare SERPINE1 (the gene encoding PAI-1) loss-of-function allele had longer telomeres, lower fasting insulin, less type 2 diabetes mellitus, and a longer lifespan (81). Larger cohort data align with this pattern: midlife women in the SWAN study with higher PAI-1 showed adverse metabolic and CV profiles (82).

These senescence-linked changes converge with a second central axis of biological aging: chronic, low-grade inflammation (inflammaging) (83). Inflammaging is marked by elevated circulating cytokines, chemokines, and acute-phase reactants related to both immune system dysfunction and accumulated molecular damage over time and is consistently associated with higher and earlier onset morbidity and mortality in older adults (84, 85). IL-6, in particular, correlates with endothelial dysfunction and is linked to atherogenic processes independent of serum lipid levels (86). Complementing IL-6, high-sensitivity C-reactive protein reflects downstream inflammatory signaling and, in contemporary statin-treated populations, has been a stronger predictor of future CV events and mortality than LDL-C, underscoring the concept of residual inflammatory risk (87). Within the TNF axis, circulating soluble TNF receptors (sTNFR1 and sTNFR2) are often used as stable biomarkers of chronic TNF pathway activation and have been associated with CV events and mortality in prospective studies (88–90). Multimarker approaches suggest that coordinated elevation across IL-6, high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, and TNF pathway readouts identifies a higher-risk inflammatory phenotype than any single analyte alone (91, 92). Metabolic markers capture complementary dimensions of aging biology: growth differentiation factor 15, a key senescence-associated secretory phenotype component, rises with metabolic dysregulation and declining renal function, mirroring multisystem physiologic burden (93). By contrast, the IGF-1 axis has been linked to vascular and endothelial function (94). HbA1c also increases with age even in metabolically healthy individuals and predicts mortality and functional decline across cohorts, highlighting its role as a broad marker of metabolic aging rather than merely insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes mellitus or glycemic control (95–98). One explanation for this observation is that HbA1c partly reflects erythrocyte turnover and glycation kinetics, both of which shift with aging independent of glucose exposure (97, 99, 100).

Although individual biomarkers provide valuable information about specific physiological systems, they cannot capture the multisystem decline that characterizes biological aging. One of the earliest composite BA indices was the Klemera–Doubal method, which shows a strong correlation with CA as well as a 7%–9% higher risk of mortality during follow-up, independent of traditional risk factors (6, 16). Approaches such as PhenoAge incorporated clinical biomarkers selected for their associations with mortality, improving predictive accuracy; each 1-year increase in PhenoAge was associated with a 9% higher mortality risk (HR 1.09) in the derivation cohort. For individuals in the highest quintile, mortality rates were approximately 3.3-fold higher than in the lowest quintile despite similar CA (101). Complementing these cross-sectional composites, longitudinal measures such as the Dunedin Pace of Aging metric quantified the slope of decline across 18 biomarkers spanning metabolic, CV, renal, hepatic, immune, and pulmonary systems, measured repeatedly over 20 years in the Dunedin cohort. Individuals aging “one biological year per chronological year” showed a mean Pace of Aging of 1.0, whereas persons aging faster exhibited values ≥ 1.2, consistent with approximately20% faster organ system deterioration and substantially poorer physical and cognitive function by midlife (102).

Closely related to composite measures of biological aging, resilience and intrinsic capacity have emerged as central functional endpoints in geroscience. Resilience reflects an individual’s ability to withstand and recover from physiological and psychosocial stressors, while intrinsic capacity, introduced by WHO, captures the integrated reserve of physical and mental function across five key domains: cognition, locomotion, vitality, psychological well-being, and sensory function (103, 104). Both constructs prioritize functional status over disease burden, reflecting a broader shift from disease-centered toward function-centered assessment focused on maintaining independence, health span, and recovery capacity. As multidomain and dynamic constructs that focus on adaptive reserve rather than accumulated pathology, resilience and intrinsic capacity are increasingly recognized as relevant outcome measures for aging research and interventional trials (105).

Finally, recent work has furthered the notion of composite aging metrics of inflammaging. One example is the inflammatory aging clock (iAge), derived using deep learning (DL) on circulating inflammatory profiles, which tracks multimorbidity, immunosenescence, frailty, and CV aging and highlights CXCL9 as a major contributor linked to vascular dysfunction and arterial stiffness (106).