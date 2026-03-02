The Parkinson’s pandemic: prioritizing environmental policy and biological resilience via the gut

Epidemiological analyses indicate that Parkinson’s disease (PD) incidence has more than doubled in many industrialized regions over the past generation, and projections estimate an over 50% increase globally by 2040. This growth far exceeds what can reasonably be attributed to the aging population, genetics, or improved clinical detection (1). The central question then becomes, why is PD increasing?

PD typically presents in the sixth or seventh decade of life with progressive motor symptoms, including resting tremor, bradykinesia, rigidity, and gait disturbance. However, these clinical markers represent a late-stage manifestation that emerges after approximately 50% of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra have already degenerated (1). The underlying pathology is thought to be the accumulation of misfolded α-synuclein (α-syn) protein into Lewy bodies and Lewy neurites, which disrupt cellular proteostasis, mitochondrial function, and synaptic transmission (1). Crucially, this process begins decades before motor diagnosis: prodromal symptoms such as constipation, anosmia, and REM sleep behavior disorder often precede motor dysfunction by 10–20 years, reflecting early pathology in the gut, olfactory bulb, and brainstem.

The fact that pathology can be observed in the periphery decades before it reaches the brain suggests that we must look beyond the central nervous system to understand the increase in disease burden. Known genetic and molecular pathways explain vulnerability but do not account for why some individuals develop disease while others with identical risk factors do not. More critically, they cannot explain why PD incidence is rising globally at rates that outpace genetic or demographic change. What has changed in the past 30 years to double disease incidence? The answer must lie in environmental exposures and in the biological systems that determine whether susceptible individuals cross the threshold into pathogenesis.

We propose that the answer lies not in the brain but in the gut. While the skin, lungs, and gut all serve as environmental interfaces, the gut is uniquely positioned as the primary site of systemic modulation. Unlike the lipophilic barrier of the skin or the limited biotransformation capacity of the lung, the gut is continuously exposed to a high volume of diverse environmental chemicals — pesticides, solvents, heavy metals, food additives, microplastics, xenobiotics, pathogens, and inflammatory dietary components — over a surface area exceeding 300 m². Crucially, the gut is the only interface hosting a metabolically active microbial ecosystem capable of biotransforming environmental exposures into either neuroprotective or neurotoxic metabolites (2). Even inhaled or dermally absorbed toxins, such as paraquat and trichloroethylene, often converge on the gut through mucociliary clearance, ingestion, or enterohepatic circulation, undergoing microbial metabolism before systemic distribution. Braak staging models propose that α-syn aggregation begins in the enteric nervous system then spreads through the vagus nerve to the central nervous system, which is plausible given the decades-long prodromal phase marked by constipation and gastrointestinal dysfunction (3). The intestinal barrier and microbiome thus serve as the first — and most modifiable — biological filter between the environment and the body.

The thesis of this Viewpoint is straightforward: the gut milieu influences resilience and influences who among genetically or environmentally vulnerable individuals develops PD. If correct, then PD research and clinical strategy must expand beyond neurocentric frameworks and incorporate gut-based prevention and therapeutic approaches.