Goblet of fire: how Chlamydia ignites region-specific colitis by hijacking goblet cells

Throughout the intestinal tract, specialized epithelial cells line the intestinal mucosa and form the essential physical barrier between luminal contents and the immune cell–rich lamina propria. There are distinct regional variations among the differentiated secretory lineages of intestinal epithelial cells (IECs). Paneth cells, for instance, are only found in the small intestine, with the highest concentration in the ileum, where they play a crucial role in maintaining host-microbe homeostasis by producing antimicrobial peptides and supporting the stem cell niche (1, 2). In contrast, the proximal colon (analogous to the human ascending colon), is notable for the absence of Paneth cells and a dramatically increased bacterial load, thus marking it as a uniquely vulnerable niche for microbe-associated disease.

Goblet cells represent another vital secretory epithelial subtype, comprising at least 20%–25% of all epithelial cells in the distal colon but 10% or less of the upper small intestine (3). Goblet cells secrete protective mucus layers in the intestine that parallel regional differences in goblet cell abundance. Mucus is thickest in the colon, where it is composed of 2 distinct layers: a dense inner layer attached to the epithelial surface and a loose outer layer that resembles the mucus layer in the small intestine (4). While bacteria are found in the outer mucus layer in the colon, they do not normally penetrate the inner layer (5).

Additional regional variations are found in immune cell populations and dietary components, including antigens, along the intestine (6). The regionalization of cell types also extends to molecular-driven physiological processes governed by the intestinal epithelium, such as nutrient transporter expression, tight junction formation and tightness of the epithelial barrier, maintenance of luminal pH, bile acid absorption, and protease activity (7). This regionalization along the gastrointestinal tract is pertinent to many pathologies that show anatomically restricted patterns of distribution, ranging from pathogenic infections to chronic inflammatory conditions such as celiac disease and ulcerative colitis.