Synaptic loss in alcohol use disorder: clinical and mechanistic insights from a PET imaging study

In this issue of the JCI, Zakiniaeiz et al. (3) showed that (a) SV2A, quantified as [11C]UCB-J PET binding potential (BP ND ), was 11% lower in the frontal cortex, hippocampus, striatum, and cerebellum in individuals with AUD compared with HC participants; (b) in those with AUD, more drinks per day was associated with lower [11C]UCB-J BP ND in the frontal cortex and striatum; and (c) performance on an executive function task was worse for individuals with AUD than HCs.

To understand the relevance of results, it is necessary to appreciate the many strengths of this study. (a) A newly developed, robust radiotracer, [11C]UCB-J, was used in a relatively large number of individuals with AUD by mechanistic PET investigation standards; (b) the study included a large proportion of participants with mild-to-moderate AUD severity and minimal-to-negligible psychiatric, substance use, and medical comorbidities; (c) few individuals were on neurochemistry-altering psychotropic medications; (d) AUD and HC participants were matched for age, sex, tobacco use, and cannabis use; (e) overnight abstinence from alcohol was verified, and the absence of substantial alcohol withdrawal symptoms was documented prior to PET, ultimately confirming that there were no acute effects of alcohol intoxication or withdrawal on [11C]UCB-J BP ND ; (f) an arterial input function was used to demonstrate a lack of significant between-group differences in nonspecific binding (V ND ) in the reference region; (g) analyses used a partial volume correction to account for between-group differences in gray matter volume; and (viii) rigorous statistical methods were implemented.

There are also interpretive challenges to consider. [11C]UCB-J binds to SV2A, which is present in all presynaptic vesicles of neurons, irrespective of neurotransmitter class, given its role in regulating the readily releasable pool of synaptic vesicles containing GABA and glutamate (4, 5). Primate and human postmortem studies report a linear correlation between SV2A and synaptophysin, the gold-standard IHC marker of synaptic density (6, 7). It is therefore reasonable to assume, as Zakiniaeiz et al. did, that lower [11C]UCB-J BP ND in individuals with AUD relative to HC participants reflects lower synaptic density. However, alternative in terpretations deserve consideration. Given the abundance of glutamatergic and GABAergic neurons in the brain, a large fraction of [11C]UCB-J binding likely represents SV2A in these excitatory and inhibitory synapses (4). Because repeated alcohol use alters GABA-ergic and glutamatergic transmission (8), it is possible that lower SV2A in people with AUD reflects a compensatory adaptation to these chronic neurochemical changes. In other words, compared with HCs, those with AUD may exhibit a reduction in SV2A proteins (or vesicles in which they are present) without a corresponding decrease in synaptic density. Such caution is further warranted because individuals with AUD were scanned after abstaining for 2 ± 2 days, as opposed to typical AUD PET studies that assess abstinence lasting for weeks, with the aim of documenting more stable changes. Additionally, postmortem studies in humans have reported a loss of both neurons and synapses in brain regions of heavy drinkers compared with controls (9–11). Thus, it is possible that lower SV2A in individuals with AUD in the PET study reflects chronic alcohol consumption–induced neurodegeneration, which would also be associated with fewer synapses. Regardless of whether lower [11C]UCB-J BP ND in AUD indicates a reversible or irreversible change — due to fewer SV2A proteins, vesicles, synapses, neurons, or a combination — it is an important result.

It is also worth mentioning the nonsignificant, approximately 8% lower SV2A binding (V T ) in AUD versus HC participants in the centrum semiovale, a subcortical white matter area that was used as the reference region. As the authors noted, this binding difference in the reference region may underestimate the magnitude of group differences between regions, ultimately supporting the strength of their findings. Still, this group difference deserves careful consideration. Previous evidence suggests that there may be some, albeit small, true specific binding of [11C]UCB-J in white matter (12). Thus, the group difference in centrum semiovale V T may reflect poorer white matter integrity in the participants with AUD versus HCs. This interpretation is consistent with work showing that people with AUD show widespread white matter alterations (13).

The sum of this work represents an important step toward better understanding the influence of AUD on brain structure and function. Replicating and building upon this study will be critical to the field and may ultimately help answer longstanding clinical questions.