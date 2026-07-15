HVEM-LIGHT signaling promotes antibody-dependent neutrophil FcγR-mediated trogocytosis against herpes simplex virus infection

LIGHT is the primary HVEM ligand involved in promoting antibody-dependent killing. To identify which of the HVEM ligands contribute to the passive immune protection observed with ΔgD-2 immune serum, we intraperitoneally administered pooled immune serum containing 750 μg of total IgG isolated from ΔgD-2- or control vaccinated mice into naive C57BL/6 (B6) WT, Hvem–/–, Btla–/–, CD160–/–, or Light–/– mice 24 hours before challenging the mice on the skin with a lethal dose of HSV-2(4674), a clinical isolate (Figure 1A). We quantified the total IgG and the HSV-specific IgG by ELISA as well as the fold-activation of mouse FcγRIV (ADCC biomarker assay) in the pooled immune serum prior to transfer studies (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI203771DS1). Mice were monitored and scored daily for signs of disease. The WT, Btla–/– and CD160–/– mice survived with minimal signs of disease and full recovery between days 10–14, whereas both the Hvem–/– and Light–/– mice showed significant loss of protection (P < 0.0001) with only 20%–30% survival (Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 HVEM-LIGHT signaling promotes protective ADCC mediation against HSV. (A) WT and the indicated knockout strains of mice were intraperitoneally administered serum containing 750 μg of IgG isolated from ΔgD-2 vaccinated mice one day prior to challenge on the skin with a lethal dose of HSV-2 (4674). As an additional control, WT mice were administered serum containing 750 μg of IgG isolated from control-vaccinated mice immunized with a VD60 cell lysate. Panel created using BioRender. (B) Mice were scored daily for signs of disease (23, 24, 28) and (C) percentage survival following challenge; scores were compared by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparison test (****P < 0.0001). Survival was compared with WT recipient mice by Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test (**P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001). n = 10 mice per group from 2 independent experiments.

Identification of cell subpopulations expressing HVEM, LIGHT, and FcγRIV as potential mediators of antibody-dependent cytolytic activity. To identify which cells mediated the antibody-dependent killing, we generated single-cell suspensions of immune cells from the spleen or bone marrow of WT mice and assessed the expression of FcγRIV, HVEM, and LIGHT in different cell subpopulations by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 2). Most of the neutrophils (CD11b+Ly6G+), macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+), a smaller percentage of monocytes (CD11b+Ly6C+Ly6G–F4/80–), and dendritic cells (CD11c+MHCII+F4/80–) isolated from spleen or bone marrow but not B cells, CD4+ T cells, or CD8+ T cells expressed FcγRIV. The mouse NK cells also expressed little FcγRIV, a finding consistent with other studies (49) (Figure 2, A and D). All cell subpopulations isolated from both spleen and bone marrow uniformly express high levels of HVEM (Figure 2, B and E). LIGHT expression, however, was restricted in the spleen to neutrophils, macrophages, monocytes, dendritic cells, and was weakly expressed by NK cells (Figure 2C). These findings were consistent with scRNA data publicly available from the Immunological Genome Project (ImmGen) (50). Similar results for FcγRIV and HVEM were obtained with cells isolated from the bone marrow, and, except for macrophages, LIGHT expression was lower in bone marrow compared with spleen (Figure 2F). These data demonstrate that neutrophils, macrophages, monocytes, and dendritic cells are candidates for mediating antibody-dependent killing against HSV.

Figure 2 Neutrophils, monocytes/macrophages, and DCs express FcγRIV, HVEM, and LIGHT. Cells isolated from WT mouse splenocytes (A–C) or bone marrow (D–F) were stained with immune cell markers and for expression of FcγRIV (A and D), HVEM (B and E), and LIGHT (C and F) and analyzed by flow cytometry. FcγRIV and LIGHT expression for neutrophils (CD11b+Ly6G+), macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+), a smaller percentage of monocytes (CD11b+Ly6C+Ly6G–F4/80–), and dendritic cells (CD11c+MHCII+F4/80–) were compared with B cells (CD19+), which express neither FcγRIV or LIGHT (40, 49) by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparisons (**P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001; n = 6).

Immune cells generate reactive oxygen and nitrogen species (RNOS) but not granzyme or perforin in antibody-dependent killing assays. Classic ADCC is mediated by the release of perforin and granzyme by effector immune cells, allowing granzyme to enter the cytosol of the target cell to initiate cell killing. To determine if this mechanism contributed to the cytolysis of HSV-infected targets, immune cells isolated from either the spleen or bone marrow of WT mice were incubated with HSV-infected Vero cells that had been pretreated with pooled immune serum from ΔgD-2 or control vaccinated mice. After a 4-hour incubation, the cells were stained and analyzed by flow for intracellular granzyme and perforin (protein transport inhibitor cocktail was added at 2 hours). Alternatively, an antibody to CD107a was added prior to coculturing immune cells with opsonized targets to capture its expression. There was no significant increase in intracellular granzyme B or perforin in any cell when cocultured with targets cells that had been pretreated with ΔgD-2 immune serum after subtracting the background production when the cells were cultured with targets pretreated with control serum. (Figure 3, A and B, Supplemental Figure 3A, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). There was also no significant increase in cell surface CD107a expression in any of the immune cell subpopulations (Figure 3C, Supplemental Figure 3B, and Supplemental Figure 4C). We used B cells as the control for comparison since they do not express FcγRIV. These findings indicate that none of the immune cells are secreting canonical ADCC cytotoxic granules.

Figure 3 Neutrophils generate RNOS but not granzyme or perforin when cocultured with antibody-coated HSV-infected target cells. Immune cells isolated from bone marrow of WT mice were incubated for 4 hours with HSV-2–infected Vero cells (targets) that had been pretreated with control or ΔgD-2 immune serum. The percentage of immune cells staining positive for intracellular granzyme B (A) or perforin (B) or cell surface CD107a (C) after coculture with ΔgD-2 serum–opsonized targets minus control-opsonized targets (n = 6). (D) Representative flow plots of rhodamine 123 expression of indicated immune cell populations either with (red/orange) or without (black) DHR123 staining following incubation with ΔgD-2 serum–opsonized targets (n = 6). (E) Geometric mean fluorescent intensity (GeoMFI) of Rhodamine123 staining in represented immune cell populations isolated from total bone marrow cocultured with ΔgD-2 serum–treated HSV-2–infected Vero cells. Results were compared with B cells (FcγR negative) by 1-way ANOVA. (F) Representative flow plots of Rhodamine123 expression in neutrophils or macrophages/monocytes cocultured with HSV-infected Vero cells treated with either control (black) or ΔgD-2 (red) serum. (G) Change in fluorescent intensity of DHR123 staining in isolated neutrophils or macrophages/monocytes in the ΔgD-2 immune serum–treated HSV-2 infected Vero cells compared with control serum–treated targets (n = 5). The difference in RNOS production was compared by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparisons test (***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001).

NFAT activation, the biomarker in the mFcγRIV ADCC reporter assay, may be associated with the production of RNOS, which could contribute to target cell killing (51, 52). To assess this, bone marrow–derived cells were stained with dihydrorhodamine 123 (DHR123) prior to incubation with antibody-opsonized HSV-infected target cells. All bone marrow–derived cells generated RNOS when cocultured with ΔgD-2 incubated target cells (Figure 3D). There was a significant increase in the fluorescent intensity of rhodamine 123, a reporter of RNOS production when DHR123 is oxidized, in macrophages (P < 0.001) and neutrophils (P < 0.0001) when cocultured with targets preincubated with ΔgD-2 immune serum compared to B cells (Figure 3E). To validate these findings, neutrophils and macrophages/monocytes were isolated by negative selection to improve cell yields, stained with DHR123, and cultured with target cells incubated with either control or ΔgD-2 immune serum (Figure 3F). The isolated neutrophil population produced significantly more RNOS when targets were incubated with ΔgD-2 immune serum compared with control serum (P < 0.0001) and compared with myeloid cells (P < 0.0001) (Figure 3G). Moreover, the isolated macrophages/monocytes showed no difference in RNOS production when cultured with HSV-infected cells treated with ΔgD-2 versus control immune serum.

Neutrophils trigger antibody-dependent killing of HSV-infected targets by trogocytosis. The observation that neutrophils produced significant amounts of RNOS and also express mFcγRIV, HVEM, and LIGHT suggested that they may play a predominant role in mediating the ADCK of HSV-infected targets. To directly measure target cell killing, we used the fluorescent dye calcein-AM, which can be quantified fluorometrically, as it is released into the culture medium by dying cells. Isolated neutrophils and macrophages/monocytes from WT mice were cocultured with calcein-AM loaded HSV-2 infected Vero cells that had been preincubated with ΔgD-2 or control immune serum. Significantly more calcein was released when neutrophils were cocultured with ΔgD-2 compared with control immune serum treated targets (P < 0.0001) (Figure 4A). Significantly more calcein was also released by isolated neutrophils compared with isolated monocytes/macrophages (P < 0.0001). In addition, isolated macrophages/monocytes showed no significant increase in cytotoxicity when cocultured with target cells treated with ΔgD-2 immune serum compared with control serum. To validate that the observed neutrophil-mediated cytotoxicity is dependent on FcγRIV, neutrophils from FcγRIV–/– mice were cultured with either ΔgD-2 or control immune serum–treated target cells. Consistent with Figure 4A, neutrophils isolated from WT mice induced greater cytotoxicity with ΔgD-2 immune serum compared with control serum (P < 0.0001) but, the response was abrogated in neutrophils isolated from the FcγRIV–/– mice (P < 0.0001) (Figure 4B). Similar results were obtained when the HSV-infected targets were pretreated with BMPC-23, an HSV-specific mAb isolated from ΔgD-2 immunized mice and previously shown to provide protection through ADCC (P < 0.001) (53) (Figure 4C). However, little or no calcein release was detected when neutrophils isolated from Hvem–/– (P < 0.0001) or Light–/– mice (P < 0.001) were cocultured with ΔgD-2 immune serum opsonized HSV-infected target cells (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Mouse neutrophils require FcγRIV, HVEM, and LIGHT to mediate antibody-mediated cytolysis of HSV-infected target cells. (A) HSV-infected Vero cells were preincubated with ΔgD-2 or control immune serum (1:5 dilution) for 15 minutes and then cocultured with either isolated neutrophils or macrophages/monocytes for 2 or 4 hours, respectively (n = 11). Cytotoxicity was measured by the quantification of calcein released into the culture supernatant and is expressed as a percentage of maximum calcein release. (B) Neutrophils were isolated from WT or FcγRIV–/– mice and cocultured with target cells coated with ΔgD-2 or control immune serum for 2 hours or (C) BMPC-23 or an anti-mouse IgG2a isotype (10 μg) (control) for 4 hours (n = 6–14). (D) Neutrophils were isolated from WT, Hvem–/–, or Light–/– mice and cocultured with ΔgD-2 or control immune serum–pretreated HSV-infected targets (n = 6–9). Differences in cytotoxicity were compared by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparisons tests (***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001).

Neutrophils mediate ADCC against cancer cells by trogocytosis, an FcγR-dependent process in which the neutrophils cluster around an antibody-opsonized target cell. This clustering results in membrane lipid translocation, disruption of the target cell membrane, and target cell death, which may be associated with and/or augmented by the release of RNOS. To assess whether trogocytosis contributes to neutrophil mediated ADCK of HSV-infected targets and whether RNOS is involved in this response, we tested the inhibitory impact of 2 drugs on antibody-dependent killing; ML-7, an inhibitor of myosin light chain kinase (MLCK) and diphenyliodonium chloride (DPI), which blocks intracellular NADPH oxidase, produced RNOS intermediates. Treatment of WT neutrophils with DPI had no inhibitory effect on cytotoxicity (Figure 5A), whereas treatment with ML-7 resulted in a significant reduction in target cell death as measured by calcein release (P < 0.01) (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Killing of HSV-infected cells is mediated by trogocytosis and promoted by HVEM and LIGHT. WT mouse neutrophils were preincubated with (A) DPI, (B) ML-7, or DMSO buffer as a control and cocultured with ΔgD-2 or control immune serum pretreated HSV-infected, calcein-labeled Vero target cells. The percent cytotoxicity was quantified by measuring cell-free calcein in ΔgD-2 minus control serum treated targets (n = 6–8). (C) HSV-infected Vero cells were labeled with Vybrant DiI dye, incubated with ΔgD-2 or control immune serum, and neutrophils isolated from WT, Hvem–/–, or Light–/– mice. The percentage of DiI uptake was measured by flow cytometry on live neutrophils incubated with ΔgD-2 versus control immune serum (n = 6). (D) DiI-labeled (green) and calcein-AM–labeled (red) HSV-infected Vero cells were incubated with ΔgD-2 immune serum with neutrophils isolated from WT, Hvem–/–, or FcγRIV–/– neutrophils. Cytotoxicity was imaged over a 2.5-hour incubation with the Operetta CLS imaging system with images collected at 20 × magnification over 3 fields (n = 3). Representative images are shown at 3 timepoints: 22.5, 28.5, and 120 minutes after the start of imaging. (E) Fluorescent intensity of DiI+ neutrophils was measured with the Spot Intensity Analysis plugin using ImageJ across 3 fields (n = 3; orange, blue, and green) for WT, Hvem–/–, and FcγRIV–/–. Fluorescent intensity is reported for individual DiI+ neutrophils and the mean intensity in each field. Cytotoxicity and %DiI+ neutrophil were compared by repeated measures or 1-way ANOVA, respectively with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparisons test; Fluorescent Intensity was compared by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparisons test against the means of each field (**P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001).

To determine how HVEM and LIGHT contribute to this process, we incubated neutrophils isolated from WT or KO mice with immune serum–opsonized HSV-infected targets that had been labeled with the membrane lipophilic dye, Vybrant DiI. Flow cytometry analysis showed a significant increase in the percentage of neutrophils that stained positive for DiI after pretreatment with ΔgD-2 versus control immune serum (P < 0.0001), a finding consistent with neutrophils acquiring membrane fragments from the targets (Figure 5C). There was also a similar response in neutrophils isolated from Hvem–/–, Light–/–, and FcγRIV–/– mice with only a small decrease in the percentage of DiI+ neutrophils comparing cells from the WT and KO mice. This did not match the magnitude of differences in cytotoxicity. To address this discrepancy, we performed live cell imaging, in which antibody-opsonized targets were loaded with calcein-AM to monitor cell death and membranes stained with DiI. Robust sharing of DiI membrane dye with neutrophils and subsequent target cell death (loss of intracellular calcein) was observed when targets were cocultured with WT neutrophils (Figure 5D and Supplemental Videos 1–3). The response was delayed and of lesser magnitude when targets were cocultured with neutrophils isolated from Hvem–/– mice and no loss of calcein dye was observed with FcγRIV-KO mice. Quantification of DiI+ staining in the neutrophils showed significantly less dye expression in neutrophils isolated from Hvem–/– (P < 0.001) and FcγRIV–/– compared with the WT mice (P < 0.001) (Figure 5E). These findings suggest that, although neutrophils from Hvem–/– mice extract membrane patches from target cells pretreated with ΔgD-2 (but not control) immune serum, the magnitude is less and they are impaired in mediating cytolysis.

HVEM signaling promotes phosphorylation of BTK, PLCγ2, and MLCK. The decrease and delay in the amount of membrane captured and the impaired killing response suggest that HVEM signaling may contribute to the activation and phosphorylation of MLCK. To test this, we monitored the kinetics of MLCK phosphorylation in our cytolytic assay. HSV-infected Vero cells were incubated with ΔgD-2 immune serum and then cocultured with WT, Hvem–/–, or Light–/– neutrophils and, at the indicated times, the cells were harvested and stained for phosphorylated MLCK and analyzed by flow cytometry (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 5). Phosphorylation of MLCK occurred rapidly in neutrophils isolated from WT mice, peaking at approximately 30 minutes, with a sustained signal for at least 2 hours. In contrast, the response was delayed, of decreased magnitude, and was not sustained in neutrophils isolated from Hvem–/– mice and more so in neutrophils isolated from Light–/– mice (P < 0.0001). A similar difference was observed comparing the phosphorylation kinetics of PLCγ2, which is activated upstream of MLCK (14) (P < 0.0001) (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 6). Further dysregulation was observed in the phosphorylation of BTK, which is activated upstream of PLCγ2 and has potential binding sites for TRAFs recruited by HVEM activation (54, 55) (P < 0.0001) (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 7). The transient decrease in pBTK expression in Hvem–/– and Light–/– neutrophils at 15 minutes may represent in inability to sustain BTK phosphorylation during early neutrophil activation before the initiation of trogocytosis, which has been shown not to start until after approximately 15 minutes (56). The subsequent recovery may reflect a compensatory response perhaps involving other pathways such as TLR activation (57).

Figure 6 HVEM signaling promotes phosphorylation of the MLCK signaling pathway. (A–C) HSV-infected Vero cells were preincubated with ΔgD-2 immune serum (1:5 dilution in DMEM) before addition of WT, Hvem–/–, or Light–/– neutrophils (1:50 target:effector ratio) (n = 6 mice). Cells were harvested at indicated time points and phosphorylation of MLCK, PLCγ2, and BTK were determined by flow cytometry. Phosphorylation kinetics were compared between strains by a Gaussian nonlinear regression model with an extra sum-of-squares F test (*P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001).

HVEM expression on neutrophils is required for in vivo protection against lethal HSV challenge. To determine if the in vitro findings that HVEM expression by neutrophils is important for antibody-dependent passive immune protection, we took advantage of the Cre/Lox system to target deletion of HVEM on specific immune cell populations. Hvemfl mice were crossed with LysMCre (high efficiency deletion in granulocytes and less DC subsets) and CD19Cre (CD19+ B cells). Mice were crossed over 3–4 generations to produce mice hemizygous for the Cre alleles and homozygous for Flox alleles. Mice were genotyped to confirm transgene insertion and immunophenotyped by flow cytometry to confirm the specificity of HVEM deletion (Supplemental Figure 8). Passive transfer of 750 μg ADCC-replete ΔgD-2 immune serum into naive WT and CD19ΔHVEM provided complete protection, whereas protection was reduced when immune serum was transferred into LysMΔHVEM and, as a control, Hvem–/– mice (P < 0.0001) (Figure 7A).

Figure 7 HVEM expression by neutrophils is required for passive immune protection against lethal viral challenge. (A) WT and the indicated cre/lox mice received immune serum from ΔgD-2–vaccinated mice containing 750 μg of IgG 1 day prior to challenge on the skin with a lethal dose of HSV-2 SD90. An additional group of WT mice received control immune serum. Mice were scored daily and disease scores compared with the WT mice that received control immune serum by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons test (***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001). (B) Immune cell subpopulations were depleted with neutralizing or isotype control mAbs and then the mice were intraperitoneally administered ΔgD-2 immune serum as in (A) and challenged on the skin with a lethal dose of HSV-2 24 hours later. An additional control for infection included mice that received control immune serum. The protective efficacy of the ΔgD-2 immune serum was compared for each mAb depletion group to mice that received isotype-control antibodies (2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons tests, ****P < 0.0001, n = 10 mice per group from 2 independent experiments).

As a complementary approach, we treated WT mice with neutralizing antibodies to deplete different immune cell populations before passive transfer. CD19+ B cells were depleted by 2 0.15 mg injections of anti-CD19, 2- and 1-days before challenge. Neutrophils were depleted by 0.15 mg and 0.30 mg injections of anti-Ly6G, 2- and 1-days before challenge, respectively. Myeloid lineage cells and granulocytes were depleted by 0.15 mg and 0.30 mg injections of anti-GR1, 2- and 1-days before challenge, respectively. Negative control mice were injected 2- and 1-days before challenge with a cocktail of 0.15 mg of Ig2a and IgG2b isotype controls. Depletion of the subpopulations was confirmed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 9). Passive protection of ΔgD-2–vaccinated mouse immune serum was preserved in mice treated with anti-CD19 or isotype control mAbs, but, consistent with the cre/lox results, was significantly reduced when Ly6G+ neutrophils or GR1+ myeloid lineages and granulocytes were depleted (P < 0.0001) (Figure 7B). The small number of mice that survived the α-GR1 treatment could reflect incomplete ablation of myeloid cells.

HVEM-LIGHT facilitate human neutrophil mediated FcγR antibody-dependent trogocytosis. To determine whether the pathway of antibody-dependent granulocyte trogocytosis identified in the mouse model translates to humans, we isolated neutrophils from buffy coats and conducted assays with HSV-infected Vero cells treated with immune serum from HSV seropositive (n = 2) and HSV-seronegative (n = 2) donors (Supplemental Figure 10). The fold activation of human FcγRIIIA (CD16a) in the ADCC biomarker assay, was 26–28.5-fold in the seropositive and 2.4 in the seronegative serum (Supplemental Figure 11). We first confirmed that human neutrophils were acting in a similar mechanism to those observed in the mice. There was a significant increase in the percentage of human neutrophils taking up the lipophilic membrane dye when cultured with DiI-labeled target cells pretreated with HSV+ versus HSV– serum (P < 0.0001) (Figure 8, A and B). Additionally, the amount of target cell membrane detected in the neutrophils was higher when cultured with HSV+ versus HSV– serum-treated targets (P < 0.01) (Figure 8C). To directly assess killing, neutrophils were cultured with calcein-labeled HSV-infected target cells pretreated with human HSV+ or HSV– serum. The neutrophils induced significantly greater killing of the HSV+ versus HSV– treated target cells (P < 0.05) and the addition of ML-7 but not DPI reduced the response (P < 0.05) (Figure 8D).

Figure 8 HVEM and LIGHT contribute to antibody-dependent trogocytosis by human neutrophils against HSV-infected targets and anti-HER2 opsonized human breast cancer cells. Following removal of PBMCs and RBC lysis from buffy coats, neutrophils (n = 6 donors) were cocultured with DiI-labeled HSV-infected Vero cells pretreated with serum from HSV+ donor containing ADCC-mediating antibodies or HSV– donors. (A) Representative flow plots of target cell DiI cell membrane detection in CD11b+CD66b+ neutrophils. (B) Percentage or (C) fluorescent intensity of neutrophils positive for target cell membrane detection with either HSV+ or HSV– serum. %DiI+ neutrophils and GeoMFI were compared by unpaired t test (**P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001). (D) Neutrophils were pretreated with DPI, ML-7, or DMSO control before incubation with human serum opsonized HSV infected cell targets in the calcein release assay. Cell-free calcein was measured and converted to percentage cytotoxicity. (E) Representative flow plots of CD11b+CD66b+ neutrophils for expression HVEM, LIGHT, and CD16a in either FMO (black) or a donor sample (red). (F) Expression of HVEM, LIGHT, and CD16a as measured by flow cytometry from human donor neutrophils (n = 6). (G) Enriched neutrophils (n = 6 different donors) were incubated with antibodies blocking HVEM, LIGHT, or CD16a prior to incubation with human serum-treated (HSV+ or HSV– donors) HSV-infected calcein-labeled Vero cells. (H) Human donor neutrophils (n = 3) were incubated with calcein-labeled SKBR3 cells opsonized with increasing doses of a Trastuzumab biosimilar anti-HER2 mAb or an isotype control for 4 hours in the calcein release assay. (I) Calcein-labeled SKBR3 cells were treated with 10 μg of the anti-HER2 mAb and then cocultured with human neutrophils that had been pretreated with blocking antibodies against HVEM, LIGHT, or an isotype control and cytotoxicity monitored by measuring calcein release and presented as percentage cytotoxicity. Cytotoxicity was compared by 1 way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparisons test (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

We next tested whether the neutrophil-mediated antibody-dependent trogocytosis of HSV-infected targets (evidenced by DiI uptake and MLCK inhibition) was also associated with HVEM-LIGHT signaling. We isolated neutrophils from 6 different donors and assayed for expression of the proteins by flow cytometry. The expression of HVEM (63.25% [33.23%–70.21%]) and LIGHT (47.42% [34.23%–84.04%]) varied between donors, whereas CD16a was uniformly expressed by almost all live neutrophils (Figure 8, E and F). The neutrophils induced greater cytotoxicity when targets were treated with HSV+ versus HSV– immune serum (P < 0.001) and the addition of blocking antibodies targeting HVEM (P < 0.01), LIGHT (P < 0.01), or CD16a (P < 0.01) significantly reduced this cytolytic activity (Figure 8G).

To assess whether HVEM-LIGHT contributed to neutrophil mediated trogocytosis in other non-HSV contexts, we performed cytotoxicity (calcein) assays using anti-HER2 mAb-coated human breast cancer cells (SKBR3). Neutrophils have been previously shown to kill anti-HER2–treated SKBR3 cells by trogocytosis (14). Neutrophils were incubated with calcein-labeled SKBR3 cells coated with increasing amounts of a Trastuzumab Biosimilar anti-HER2 antibody or a hIgG1 isotype control. A dose-dependent cytolytic effect was observed with target cells treated with increasing concentrations of the anti-HER2 antibody (P < 0.001 compared with hIgG1 isotype treated targets at 10 μg) (Figure 8, H and I). Using this dose, we found that the addition of blocking antibodies against HVEM (P < 0.05) and LIGHT (P < 0.01) significantly inhibited this cytolytic response.