Mismatch repair deficiency reshapes glioblastoma through immune suppression rather than hypermutation

Mismatch repair (MMR) proteins such as MSH2, MSH6, MLH1, and PMS2 correct base mismatches and insertion-deletion loops generated during DNA replication. In many cancers, loss of MMR activity leads to microsatellite instability (MSI), accumulation of mutations, and, in certain contexts, the emergence of highly immunogenic hypermutant tumors with robust responses to programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) blockade. This relationship is sufficiently consistent that MMR deficiency has become a tissue-agnostic biomarker for predicting the response to immune checkpoint inhibition (1–3).

Glioblastoma (GBM), however, has challenged this conventional wisdom. Although recurrent GBMs frequently acquire MMR gene alterations after exposure to temozolomide (TMZ), these tumors rarely demonstrate durable benefits from immunotherapy (4). Whether this reflects incomplete MMR loss, insufficient neoantigen formation, or an intrinsically suppressive brain tumor microenvironment was addressed in the current study (5).