Safeguarding lymphatic identity: cooperative Erg and Fli1 activity in lymphatic vascular homeostasis

Cell identity is an actively maintained state. Across tissues, differentiated cells can lose or alter their fate following injury, disease, or disruption of key transcriptional regulators. In the vascular system, endothelial cells (ECs) adapt their phenotype to local mechanical, metabolic, and inflammatory cues (1, 2). Understanding not only how endothelial identities are established during development, but also how they are preserved in adult tissues is therefore essential for deciphering vascular disease mechanisms and for designing regenerative therapies.

The blood and lymphatic vascular systems are intimately interconnected and together ensure tissue fluid balance, immune surveillance, and dietary lipid transport (3). Lymphatic ECs (LECs) organize into a hierarchical system of capillary and collecting vessels that return interstitial fluid and immune cells to the venous circulation. These functional distinctions are reflected in transcriptional heterogeneity among LEC subsets, shaped by vessel type and tissue context (3–5).

Substantial progress has been made in defining the transcriptional networks that specify lymphatic identity during development. Prox1 functions as the principal regulator of LEC fate, required throughout life to suppress blood endothelial programs and maintain lymphatic identity (6–8). Recent work (9) has identified the E26 transformation-specific (ETS) transcription factor (TF) Etv2 as a critical upstream regulator of LEC specification, demonstrating that a transient population of Etv2+ mesenchymal angioblasts can directly give rise to LECs without transitioning through a venous endothelial state. Mechanistically, Etv2, together with other ETS TFs, directly binds cis-regulatory elements within the Prox1 locus in these early angioblasts, implicating ETS factors in the earliest steps of lymphatic lineage commitment (9). Additional TFs, including Foxc2, Gata2, Nfatc1, and Foxp2, orchestrate the specialization of collecting vessels and lymphatic valve formation (10–14). Mutations in many of these regulators cause primary lymphedema (LD) in humans, underscoring the clinical relevance of lymphatic transcriptional control (15).

ETS-related gene (Erg) and Friend leukemia integration 1 (Fli1) TFs have well established roles in blood endothelium. Erg is required for vascular development, EC stability, and hemostasis, while Fli1 plays overlapping roles during embryogenesis (16–21). Although deletion of either factor alone in adult ECs is not lethal, it results in organ-specific vascular defects, whereas Erg and Fli1 together cooperate to maintain blood vascular EC (BEC) identity and suppress inflammatory gene programs (20). Whether this cooperative transcriptional control extends to lymphatic endothelium had remained unclear. Yang et al. (22) provide compelling evidence that Erg and Fli1 are critical for preserving adult LEC identity, underscoring their central roles in maintaining LEC fate, specialization, and function.