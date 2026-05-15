Molecular and therapeutic frontiers in anemia therapy

Genetic networks regulate erythroid survival, differentiation, and hemoglobinization throughout erythropoiesis by coordinating erythroid gene expression (4, 76). Disruption of these networks through changes in transcription factors and cis-regulatory elements can impair erythroid differentiation, alter globin gene expression, and reduce erythrocyte survival, resulting in inherited anemia. For example, SCD results from the substitution of a single nucleotide in the β-globin gene that causes the production of sickle hemoglobin (HbS), leading to erythrocyte sickling and chronic hemolysis (77).

Fetal hemoglobin (HbF) must be adequately present and evenly distributed within erythrocytes to effectively prevent HbS polymerization (78). HbF expression is controlled by a well-coordinated transcriptional network that orchestrates the switch from ε-globin to γ-globin during the early developmental phase and the switch from γ-globin to β-globin at birth. Importantly, transcription factors such as BCL11A, ZBTB7A, and GATA1 collectively regulate γ-globin silencing during erythropoiesis (79). These factors function through tightly arranged cis-regulatory elements within the γ-globin promoter, including proximal NF-Y–binding CCAAT boxes and distal BCL11A-binding motifs, along with upstream GATA1 and ZBTB7A motifs (80). Repressors and activators compete for binding sites during γ-globin regulation, exerting antagonistic effects. Furthermore, this competition is driven by steric interference, which can prevent the simultaneous binding of ZBTB7A and GATA1 to adjacent motifs. Likewise, BCL11A binds to the tandem motif and recruits the NuRD complex corepressor, which attenuates NF-Y–mediated activation of γ-globin in erythroid cells (81, 82). Disruption of this regulatory system in erythroid cells, including the loss of BCL11A function, changes in its promoter binding site, or hereditary persistence of HbF, shifts gene regulation toward γ-globin expression. These changes facilitate GATA1 binding and reduce transcriptional repression, highlighting the cross-regulation between the activator and repressor motifs (83). Together, these observations indicate that mutations affecting globin regulators or their DNA-binding sites disrupt normal erythroid maturation, alter HbF levels, and impair erythropoiesis, thereby influencing the severity of SCD. Overall, globin gene regulation reflects genetic control mechanisms in erythropoiesis and may affect transcriptional networks relevant to anemia treatment.

Genetic approaches for correcting anemia. In the realm of anemia therapeutics, efforts to control HbF gene expression encompass pharmacologic compounds and cell-based therapies, and viral vector–based approaches now also enable CRISPR/Cas9-mediated gene correction in autologous HSCs (84–87). GWAS-based genomic studies have identified several quantitative trait loci that regulate HbF expression, including the BCL11A promoter. The regulatory landscape of BCL11A includes functional variants marked by SNPs within intron 2, which harbors an erythroid-specific enhancer (83, 88). Recently, the FDA approved Casgevy (also referred to as exagamglogene autotemcel), which targets the erythroid-specific enhancer region in BCL11A, as a first-line CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy for β-thalassemia and SCD (89, 90). In this approach, CRISPR/Cas9 introduces targeted double-strand breaks in BCL11A that are repaired by non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) resulting in an indel, enabling efficient genetic modification of the BCL11A erythroid-specific enhancer region (Figure 2A). The NHEJ-driven approach suppresses BCL11A, the primary inhibitor of γ-globin genes (HBG1 and HBG2), thereby reactivating HbF, which blocks HbS polymerization and hemolysis and reduces RBC sickling. In contrast, the investigational therapy GPH101 uses CRISPR/Cas9 and homology-directed repair (HDR) to correct the HBB mutation ex vivo via an adeno-associated virus 6 containing a delivery template (91). GPH101-mediated correction promotes the production of HbA and decreases HbS. This approach resulted in genetically engineered HSCs that differentiated into erythroid cells that generated a minimum of 70% HbA.

Figure 2 Genetic strategies for the treatment of anemia. (A) Genetic tools for genome editing of erythroid regulators. HSCs are isolated and double-stranded breaks induced using CRISPR/Cas9, followed by NHEJ and HDR. HDR-based correction of the βS mutation uses adeno-associated virus 6–delivered donor DNA to replace the mutant codon with the wild-type and restore normal adult hemoglobin (HbA). The disruption of the erythroid-specific BCL11A enhancer region through the NHEJ-mediated indel formation decreases BCL11A expression and reactivates HbF in erythroid cells. PAM, protospacer-adjacent motif. (B) Mechanism of action of imetelstat. The lipid moiety at the 5′ end of the 13-base nucleotide sequence facilitates cellular uptake of imetelstat and its binding to the complementary human telomerase repeat (hTR) sequence. Following binding, imetelstat competitively inhibits the telomerase activity in malignant HSPCs in low-risk MDS.

In addition, several FDA-approved drugs have attracted attention for their targeted mechanisms in treating SCD (86). Voxelotor increases the affinity of hemoglobin for oxygen to prevent deoxy-HbS polymerization, while crizanlizumab inhibits P-selectin–mediated adhesion of leukocytes and sickled erythrocytes to the endothelium (92–94). L-Glutamine targets downstream pathophysiological pathways, including oxidative stress, vaso-occlusive crisis, and hemolysis (95). Hydroxyurea, an FDA-approved HbF-inducing therapy, remains the standard of care; however, adult patients with SCD rarely achieve the high HbF levels seen in young children, which are crucial for improving disease outcomes (96).

Recently, a genetics-based approach was developed to treat anemia associated with MDS. In clinical trials, imetelstat, an FDA-approved 13-base oligonucleotide containing a 5′-end lipid moiety, has been shown to alleviate transfusion-dependent anemia (97–101). Imetelstat inhibits the reverse transcriptase telomerase, which is often elevated in MDS, thereby eliminating malignant cells with high telomerase activity (Figure 2B). The phase III IMerge trial included 178 lower-risk MDS and transfusion-dependent patients, and they were randomly assigned to placebo- or imetelstat-treated groups (99, 101). In contrast with the 15% of patients receiving placebo, 40% patients treated with imetelstat attained RBC transfusion independence for up to 8 weeks. At the same time, 28% of imetelstat-treated patients achieved up to 24-week transfusion independence, compared with 3% of placebo-treated patients (99), although a high rate of cytopenia was observed in these patients.