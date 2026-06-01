Large multicenter validation of urine RNA profile for urothelial carcinoma detection and surveillance

We have validated uRNAp, a simple, noninvasive test based on 3 urinary mRNAs for detection and surveillance of bladder cancer in a prospective observational study with over 2,000 urine samples from 976 patients at 2 health care systems. In patients without history of bladder cancer undergoing urologic evaluation for hematuria and other lower urinary tract symptoms (detection cohort), uRNAp demonstrated 98% sensitivity, 51% specificity, and NPV of 99%. In patients with known history of bladder cancer (surveillance cohort), uRNAp demonstrated 94% sensitivity, 43% specificity, and NPV of 97%. Notably, the sensitivity for HG recurrence in the surveillance cohort was 99%.

The high sensitivity and high NPV of the uRNAp support the potential use of uRNAp as a tool to optimize the timing of cystoscopies for bladder cancer, particularly in de-escalation of the invasive cystoscopy in patients at low risk of disease. AUA guidelines recommend a bladder cancer workup for patients with hematuria based on risk stratification factors including age, sex, smoking history, and the degree of hematuria (5, 23). The diagnostic yield for bladder cancer in patients with microhematuria is notably low, and guidelines recommend screening de-escalation for individuals without known risk factors for bladder cancer (16). Adding a simple urine-based assay with performance characteristics of uRNAp could add an objective measure to assess the immediacy of the need for cystoscopy in low-risk patients. Patients with gross hematuria are considered at high risk for bladder cancer, and recommendations are for a computed tomography urogram and cystoscopy. We do not foresee uRNAp replacing the recommended initial workup for high-risk patients, but the assay could serve as an adjunct diagnostic test. Notably, the 3 false negative uRNAp results in the detection cohort were from patients considered high-risk based on degree of hematuria, age, and smoking history. Conversely, for patients without a UC diagnosis who receive multiple cystoscopies due to episodic gross hematuria or persistent microhematuria, uRNAp could be used for monitoring the likelihood of urothelial cancer occurrence, thus providing a good alternative to repeat cystoscopies. For intermediate- and high-risk patients based on age and smoking/exposure history with microhematuria, uRNAp could provide a useful adjunct to determine the urgency of cystoscopy, especially for patients without easy access to specialists.

The 3 mRNAs in the uRNAp assay, ROBO1, IGF2, and CRH, were chosen for expression in urine of patients with bladder cancer, and they have been associated with bladder cancer (24–28). ROBO1 encodes a transmembrane protein and receptor for the secreted glycoprotein SLIT. Signaling through ROBO1 plays a role in tumor angiogenesis and metastasis in a variety of cancers (24, 25, 29). IGF2 expression is upregulated in many bladder tumors and may play a role in tumor cell proliferation (27, 30). CRH encodes a secreted peptide hormone involved in stress response (31). CRH may function in bladder cancer signaling promoting cell migration (30).

Patients with a diagnosis of NMIBC are subjected to surveillance cystoscopies up to every 3 months. Taking advantage of the high NPV of uRNAp, it could be used to monitor recurrence and reduce the frequency of cystoscopy, particularly in patients with low- and intermediate-risk bladder cancer. For example, 1 study participant was initially diagnosed with low-risk bladder cancer (solitary LG Ta tumor) and had recurrence with multifocal LG Ta 2 years later, then was followed by surveillance cystoscopy without recurrence. The uRNAp assay was positive at the initial diagnosis and recurrence and appropriately negative at all follow-up procedures. Another patient had an initial diagnosis of HG Ta and an HG Ta recurrence 1 year later. The patient was then treated with induction Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) and has remained bladder cancer recurrence free since. The uRNAp assay was positive at the initial diagnosis and recurrence, and 5 of 7 negative surveillance cystoscopies could have been avoided based on the uRNAp assay. Conversely, a persistently positive uRNAp may indicate undetected disease and warrant repeat diagnostic workup and close surveillance. For example, 1 patient with a long history of recurrent high-risk NMIBC and several treatments, including intravesical BCG and mitomycin and systemic pembrolizumab, had persistently elevated uRNAp scores over a 12-month period without detectable recurrence. Eventually, a positive cytology prompted a biopsy that found CIS.

Higher uRNAp scores are strongly correlated with high-risk disease, though there was a subset of false positives with uRNAp greater than the threshold for 95% specificity. Two patients in the detection cohort with high uRNAp scores were diagnosed with bladder cancer less than 1 year after a high false negative uRNAp test. For example, 1 of the detection patients had a uRNAp score of 0.9301 at cystoscopy and suspicious cytology, followed by a bladder biopsy of an erythematous lesion that was pathologically determined to be benign inflammation. While this sample was identified as a false positive uRNAp assay, this patient returned for a second biopsy 8 months later that found HG T1 bladder cancer, suggesting that the high uRNAp score may have been due to bladder cancer that initially went undetected. In the surveillance cohort, 3 patients had suspicious cytology and a uRNAp score > 0.75 (uRNAp: 0.9101, 0.9354, and 0.8429). While the associated biopsy was benign, each of these patients were found to have CIS at a later cystoscopy. One surveillance patient accounted for 4 false negative uRNAp results above the high specificity threshold (uRNAp: 0.8266, 0.8620, 0.8360, and 0.7696) from samples collected 3 months apart. Cystoscopy notes for this patient described a stable, benign-appearing nodule at the bladder neck. After over a year of surveillance, the patient had positive cytology, and biopsy of this lesion found HG T1 disease. However, some benign lesions may give high false positive results. For example, a surveillance patient with a history of HG bladder cancer had a surveillance uRNAp assay of 0.9726 and a papillary lesion found on cystoscopy. However, on biopsy the lesion was found to be nephrogenic adenoma, a benign lesion.

Given that 17 of the 18 uRNAp false negatives in the surveillance cohort were LG Ta tumors, the risk of delayed recognition of recurrence may be acceptable to practitioners and patients. Several studies have looked at the safety of management of LG tumors with active surveillance to reduce the morbidity and cost of frequent TURBT (32–34). These studies found that LG tumors rarely progress and that small LG tumors in asymptomatic patients and do not necessitate immediate TURBT. Urine biomarkers could play a key role in active surveillance and de-intensification of bladder cancer management (19, 32, 34).

The single HG T1 tumor that was a uRNAp false negative provided insight into a potential limitation of urinary biomarkers. This tumor was completely contained within a bladder diverticulum, with no evidence of disease elsewhere in the urinary tract. A second urine sample collected from this patient at the time of TURBT had a positive, albeit relatively low, uRNAp (0.3433) for a 2 cm HG tumor. We speculate that diverticulum shielded the tumor from exfoliating tumor cells into the urine (35). Bladder diverticula are typically seen on a cross-sectional imaging that patients undergo at initial workup for suspected bladder cancer and might indicate a need to proceed with caution when considering the use of urine biomarkers. Clinical use of this and other urine-based assays should consider how anatomical abnormalities might affect the tests.

Cytology and adjuncts to cytology, such as UroVysion FISH, are currently the only urine assay recommended as part of clinical use for bladder cancer (7, 21). However, several promising urinary biomarker assays targeting different components of urine (e.g., proteins, DNA, RNA) are commercially available and are starting to be recognized to have potential in clinical guidelines (15, 36, 37). The CxBladder assays (Triage/Detect and Monitor, Pacific Edge) and Xpert Bladder (Cepheid) are the most closely related to uRNAp. Both assays target mRNA in exfoliated urine cells for gene expression analysis, and both have high sensitivity and high NPVs for bladder cancer (18–20). Recently, studies evaluating these commercially available urine gene expression assays to triage patients with microhematuria (38) (CxBladder Triage) or guide surveillance cystoscopy timing in low-risk (19, 20) (CxBladder Monitor) or high-risk (18) (Xpert Bladder Monitor) NMIBC found the test could be safely implemented into clinical practice, and study patients had high satisfaction scores (19).

While overall performance characteristics of uRNAp and the Xpert Bladder and CxBladder assays are comparable, the genes assayed in the tests are different (15). We note that uRNAp is currently not a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments–certified (CLIA-certified) assay. Due to the heterogeneity of bladder cancer, having multiple assays may prove beneficial, and one test may perform better in some patients or populations. Additionally, these assays may not be available to all patients; for example, Xpert Bladder assays are not available in the United States. Ongoing work is in progress to develop uRNAp as a CLIA-certified assay that could be performed in any clinical laboratory. This may be especially useful in settings such as the VA health care system, where the patient population is at high risk for bladder cancer and resources are limited (39).

Our validation of uRNAp for surveillance focused on patients with a history of bladder cancer. However, patients with a history of bladder cancer are at increased risk for tumors in the upper urinary tract. Therefore, an assay that is sensitive for detection of UTUC would be a welcome clinical adjunct for clinicians. As has been found in similar biomarker assays (Xpert Bladder and CxBladder) (18, 19), all instances of UTUC in patients undergoing surveillance for bladder cancer were identified with the uRNAp assay. A targeted cohort of patients with UTUC is needed to accurately assess uRNAp performance for UTUC.

The observational nature of this study is a limiting factor, as patient and provider acceptance of the assay are key factors in assessing clinical utility. However, this validation study provides the foundation for a well-designed randomized controlled trial needed to incorporate uRNAp in clinical practice. An initial clinical trial would likely focus on the use of uRNAp to rule out the need and/or reduce the frequency for surveillance cystoscopy in patients with low-risk bladder cancer. To provide the quality control standards necessary for a clinical trial, the assay will need to be moved from the research lab to a CLIA-regulated clinical laboratory to facilitate clinical translation (40). Since the uRNAp assay uses a standard real-time PCR approach, this aspect of translation is feasible. While the current study collected samples from 2 distinct sites, testing in a large multicenter trial will further broaden the patient diversity to assess uRNAp performance. In this study we had a small cohort of patients with multiple samples assayed over their course of treatment. As bladder cancer patients undergo frequent cystoscopies, understanding the longitudinal change in uRNAp in a larger patient cohort will provide additional insight into the prognostic utility of uRNAp.

Prospective validation of uRNAp strongly supports its promising clinical utility as an adjunct to cystoscopy and ureteroscopy for diagnosis and management of UC. While the specificity was lower in this independent validation study compared with our initial report (22), the high sensitivity and NPVs are indicative of the translational potential. Additional clinical assessment will determine the potential of uRNAp to allow for fewer cystoscopic procedures and improve patient care and quality of life.