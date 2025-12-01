Corrigendum to Kinase-independent functions of RIPK1 regulate hepatocyte survival and liver carcinogenesis

Advertisement
Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI202164
The mechanisms that regulate cell death and inflammation play an important role in liver disease and cancer. Receptor-interacting protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) induces apoptosis and necroptosis via kinase-dependent mechanisms and exhibits kinase-independent prosurvival and proinflammatory functions. Here, we have used genetic mouse models to study the role of RIPK1 in liver homeostasis, injury, and cancer. While ablating either RIPK1 or RelA in liver parenchymal cells (LPCs) did not cause spontaneous liver pathology, mice with combined deficiency of RIPK1 and RelA in LPCs showed increased hepatocyte apoptosis and developed spontaneous chronic liver disease and cancer that were independent of TNF receptor 1 (TNFR1) signaling. In contrast, mice with LPC-specific knockout of Ripk1 showed reduced diethylnitrosamine-induced (DEN-induced) liver tumorigenesis that correlated with increased DEN-induced hepatocyte apoptosis. Lack of RIPK1 kinase activity did not inhibit DEN-induced liver tumor formation, showing that kinase-independent functions of RIPK1 promote DEN-induced hepatocarcinogenesis. Moreover, mice lacking both RIPK1 and TNFR1 in LPCs displayed normal tumor formation in response to DEN, demonstrating that RIPK1 deficiency decreases DEN-induced liver tumor formation in a TNFR1-dependent manner. Therefore, these findings indicate that RIPK1 cooperates with NF-κB signaling to prevent TNFR1-independent hepatocyte apoptosis and the development of chronic liver disease and cancer, but acts downstream of TNFR1 signaling to promote DEN-induced liver tumorigenesis.
Trieu-My Van, Apostolos Polykratis, Beate Katharina Straub, Vangelis Kondylis, Nikoletta Papadopoulou, Manolis Pasparakis
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(7):2662–2677. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92508
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(23):e202164. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI202164
The authors recently became aware of the following errors in the original manuscript: Figure 6D contained images duplicated from 7E; in Figure 6H, the DEN (0 h), RIPK1LPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO image was derived from a DEN (48 h), RIPK1LPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO sample; and in Figure 6I, the DEN (0 h) RIPK1LPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO image was from a DEN (3 h) Ripk1fl/fl Tnfr1fl/fl sample. The corrected figure, based on the original source data, is provided below. The HTML and PDF versions of the paper have been updated. The authors have stated that the errors in representative image selection did not affect the quantifications presented.
The authors regret the errors.
See the related article at Kinase-independent functions of RIPK1 regulate hepatocyte survival and liver carcinogenesis.