Clinical Research and Public HealthGeneticsHepatology Open Access | 10.1172/JCI201762

Carriage of rare APOB variants predisposes to severe steatotic liver disease and hepatocellular carcinoma

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Mureddu, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Pelusi, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Jamialahmadi, O. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Vujkovic, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Miano, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Eidgah Torghabehei, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Ronzoni, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Malvestiti, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Saracino, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Periti, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Moretti, V. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Teerlink, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Lynch, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Tsao, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Johnson, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by La Mura, V. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Dilena, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Alqahtani, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Cherubini, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors.

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors.

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Russo, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by D’Ambrosio, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Fraquelli, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Petta, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Miele, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Vespasiani-Gentilucci, U. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Bugianesi, E. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Mancina, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Parini, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Prati, D. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Chang, K. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Schneider, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Romeo, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Università degli Studi di Milano, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy. 2Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 3Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, Wallenberg Laboratory, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden. 4Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 5University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. 6Scientific Direction, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 7Department of Internal Medicine and Therapeutics, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 8VA Salt Lake City and 9University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. 10VA Palo Alto Health Care System and Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA. 11Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Milan, Italy. 12Neurology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 13King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riad, Saudi Arabia. 14The EPIDEMIC Study Investigators is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 15The Million Veteran Program is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. 16Hepatology, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. 17Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and 18Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Milan, Italy. 19Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PROMISE, Università di Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 20Department of Internal Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico A. Gemelli, Università Cattolica di Roma, Rome, Italy. 21Clinical Medicine and Hepatology Unit, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Campus Bio-Medico University, Rome, Italy. 22Department of Medical Sciences, Division of Gastro-Hepatology, A.O. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Università di Torino, Turin, Italy. 23Department of Life Science, Health, and Health Professions, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy. 24Research Unit of Clinical Medicine and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Surgery, Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, Rome, Italy. 25Medical Unit Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Huddinge, Sweden. 26Gastroenterology, Metabolic Diseases, and Intensive Care, Department of Medicine III, University Hospital RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany. 27Department of Medicine (H7), CeRM, Karolinska Institute, Huddinge, Sweden. 28Department of Cardiology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden. 29Clinical Nutrition Unit, Department of Medical and Surgical Science, University Magna Graecia, Catanzaro, Italy. Address correspondence to: Luca VC Valenti, Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Università degli Studi di Milano, Precision Medicine and Biological Resource Center, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Marangoni Pavilion, Via F Sforza 35, 20122, Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.0250320278; Email: luca.valenti@unimi.it. Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Valenti, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Authorship note: MM, S Pelusi, and OJ have been designated as co–first authors. CVS, SR, and LVCV have been designated as co–senior authors.



J Clin Invest. 2026;136(8):e201762.

© 2026 Mureddu et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 136, Issue 8 on April 15, 20262026;136(8):e201762. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI201762 © 2026 Mureddu et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.