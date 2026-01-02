Preventing graft re-JAK-tion: safer transplant conditioning enables murine islet allograft tolerance and diabetes reversal

Graft rejection by the host adaptive immune system, which is mediated primarily by T lymphocytes and NK cells, is a critical barrier to engraftment. This is a particularly important consideration for antibodies and ADCs that are unable to sufficiently suppress these cell populations on their own, since alloengraftment would then require further immunosuppression. Recently, we reported that balanced JAK1/2 inhibitors, which include drugs like ruxolitinib and baricitinib, permit stable multilineage engraftment when combined with either ADC- or naked antibody–based conditioning in mouse models (4, 10). A notable advantage of the use of JAK inhibitors in the setting of transplantation is their potential utility in preventing both host-versus-graft responses that cause rejection as well as the pathologic graft-versus-host responses that underlie graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), the major cause of post-HSCT morbidity and mortality. Interestingly, unlike conditioning with irradiation, we have not observed GvHD in mice conditioned with either naked antibodies or ADCs; this has held true when transplanting T cell–replete donor marrow or even upon infusion of allogeneic splenocytes containing large numbers of alloreactive T cells (4).

We have explored the use of JAK1/2 inhibitors as immunosuppressants for SOT in skin and heart transplant models (15). However, except for skin graft studies, the use of JAK1/2 inhibitors and antibody-based conditioning had not been extensively investigated in the context of allo-HSCT for donor-specific tolerance induction. Herein, Bhagchandani et al. (16) have incorporated the JAK1/2 inhibitor baricitinib into a combination immunosuppression regimen for eliciting donor-specific allotolerance toward pancreatic islets of Langerhans in a mouse model of T1D (Figure 1).