Higher drinking frequency corresponds to lower synaptic density in people with alcohol use disorder

In this study, we investigated synaptic density in people with AUD in vivo with [11C]UCB-J PET imaging. We found an approximately 11% lower synaptic density in the frontal cortex, striatum, and hippocampus of people with AUD compared with controls. Among people with AUD, lower synaptic density in the frontal cortex and striatum was related to a higher number of drinks per drinking day and trended in the same direction for alcohol drinking quantity and alcohol use severity. Taken together, these findings suggest that chronic alcohol use contributes to dose-dependent synaptic loss and that synaptic restoration may be a promising treatment strategy for AUD.

This study translated preclinical findings to living humans with AUD, filling a crucial gap in the literature. Preclinical studies have shown that synaptic density in the hippocampus (10) and cerebellum (7–9) was lower in rodents chronically exposed to alcohol versus controls, with recovery of synaptic density in a subset of chronically alcohol-treated rodents compared with controls (7). Another study using human postmortem tissue showed evidence of frontal cortex synaptic loss in people with AUD relative to controls (17). Our finding of lower synaptic density in people with AUD relative to controls is consistent with prior work (26), adds to the limited knowledge on the neurobiological mechanisms underlying synaptic impairment in people with AUD, and suggests that targeting the restoration of synaptic density could improve AUD-related impairments in brain function.

Among people with AUD, lower synaptic density was associated with higher drinking frequency (more drinks per drinking day), specifically in the frontal cortex and striatum. We found a similar relationship between drinking quantity and AUDIT scores in the striatum, although these results were at the trend level. These findings suggest that the synaptic deficit in people with AUD may be dose dependent, such that individuals who drink more could be “losing” more presynaptic vesicles or synapses in these brain regions in a coordinated fashion. The frontal cortex and striatum are part of the corticolimbic circuit, and neuroimaging studies have largely converged on the dysregulation of neurotransmission in corticolimbic brain regions in people with AUD and other substance use disorders (27). Alterations in neurotransmission (such as dampening of synaptic excitation and reduction of synaptic plasticity) constitute one way in which chronic alcohol use can disrupt synaptic plasticity, although a direct mechanism has not yet been established (28). Other prevailing potential mechanisms include synapse loss through microglia-mediated synaptic pruning (29) and disruption of synaptic protein structure and function (30). Our findings suggest that individuals who drink more alcohol have lower synaptic density in the primary brain regions selected, which may affect higher-order brain functions due to loss of synapses in these brain regions.

It is important to note that most (27 of 32) of the participants with AUD in this study had mild-to-moderate AUD. This limited variability in our alcohol-related measures such as drinking frequency. Most people drank between 2 and 7 drinks per day, and most AUDIT scores were between 3 and 12, consistent with low-to-moderate risk of hazardous drinking on average. This inherently limited the dynamic range for evaluating the effect of AUD severity on synaptic density. However, our findings suggest that, even in a population representative of individuals with mild-to-moderate AUD, alcohol-induced neuroadaptations (synaptic loss) are observed.

This study has several strengths, including using well-validated SV2A imaging methods to investigate synaptic density in people with AUD in vivo. Similar results were observed in a subset of participants (n = 38) with regional volume of distribution (V T ) (see Supplemental Methods), supporting the use of noninvasive estimation of [11C]UCB-J BP ND to provide a larger and more robust sample. [11C]UCB-J V T in the centrum semiovale was 8% lower in people with AUD compared with controls (see Supplemental Methods). While not statistically significant, this trend may reflect true biologically lower SV2A levels in this pseudo-reference region, however, such an effect would cause an overestimation of [11C]UCB-J BP ND in the AUD group and consequently underestimate the group differences in [11C]UCB-J BP ND , further supporting the strength of our primary findings with this outcome measure. Partial volume correction for gray-matter atrophy was another strength because we observed lower gray-matter volume in people with AUD versus those without AUD (see Supplemental Methods), consistent with large samples of people who drink at mild-to-moderate levels (31).

This study also has limitations that can be addressed with future studies. We expected to find associations between synaptic density and cognitive performance in people with AUD. While we observed lower synaptic density and poorer cognitive performance on an executive function task in people with AUD, we did not observe a direct relationship between synaptic density and cognitive function, suggesting that other synaptic proteins or processes may be more directly linked with neurocognition. [11C]UCB-J targets SV2A, which is ubiquitously expressed in presynaptic vesicles across neuronal populations, failing to capture the postsynaptic proteins and neuron population–specific effects observed in animal research (7). Prior reports of a relationship between SV2A expression and neurocognition in healthy individuals and those with psychiatric conditions have been mixed (32–34). Given the extensive literature showing greater vulnerability in brain deficits in women with AUD (35–38), we also examined preliminary sex differences. Our findings indicate that men and women with AUD had similar synaptic deficits relative to their control counterparts in our mild-to-moderate AUD sample. Future studies should extend this work to determine if there is an interaction between sex, AUD severity, and synaptic density in populations with more severe AUD. Another limitation is that it is not possible to determine whether the observed synaptic deficits were a consequence or a precursor of AUD, given the observational, case-control design of the study. Future studies should also determine, using PET imaging, the extent, if any, of synaptic density recovery with alcohol abstinence.

Taken together, our findings show that AUD contributes to synaptic neurodegeneration and that lower synaptic density is related to greater drinking severity. We demonstrate that dysfunction in corticolimbic brain regions in people with AUD could have a molecular basis in synapse density loss, such that more drinking is related to greater synapse loss. This work has important implications for the future therapeutic development of more effective treatment targets for AUD that are aimed at synaptic function, such as with psychedelic compounds, which have shown therapeutic promise (39). Restoration of the loss of synapses could in turn restore vulnerable brain functions and alleviate AUD symptoms.