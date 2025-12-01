Braking the system: the aryl hydrocarbon receptor controls monocytes in homeostasis

In this issue of the Journal, Cros et al. used conditional genetic deletion to assess the AhR’s function in murine monocytes (5). They report that AhR deficiency in monocytes, but not in macrophages, resulted in increased spontaneous systemic inflammation, as evidenced by the upregulation of type I IFN-stimulated genes and increases in plasma TNF and chemokine levels (Figure 1) (5). Further analyses established that these proinflammatory effects of AhR inactivation in monocytes were dependent on microbiota-derived signals and the stimulator of IFN gene (STING) pathway, which is involved in cytosolic DNA sensing (12). Indeed, treating AhR-deficient mice with broad-spectrum antibiotics reversed this proinflammatory response, as did genetic deletion of STING, highlighting the importance of tonic microbiota sensing as a driver of immune dysregulation in the absence of AhR signaling (5).

Figure 1 The AhR functions as a homeostatic brake on monocyte responses to microbiota. (A) The AhR restrains proinflammatory cytokine output by suppressing STING signaling, a function that maintains systemic immune balance. (B) Cros et al. reported that AhR deficiency in monocytes produced a proinflammatory response to tonic sensing of microbiota-derived signals (5).

Complementary ex vivo experiments in primary human monocytes revealed that AhR pharmacologic inhibition led to elevated cytokine production, recapitulating the findings in mice. In addition, the analysis of monocytes in systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (sJIA), a condition characterized by systemic inflammation, revealed both suppressed AhR activity and increased proinflammatory gene signatures, supporting the relevance of the AhR for the regulation of monocytes in human diseases (5).

This study adds to a growing body of work on the function of the AhR in immune homeostasis. The AhR has been implicated in modulating both innate and adaptive responses, for example by suppressing NF-κB and STING signaling, promoting Treg function, and maintaining barrier integrity (4, 11, 13, 14). Cros et al. suggest that monocyte-specific AhR activity serves to limit proinflammatory cytokine responses to persistent microbial stimulation. Notably, this role is not mirrored in macrophages, suggesting differences in developmental origin, chromatin landscape, or environmental exposure as potential determinants of AhR function (5). Further mechanistic studies are required to define the basis for these cell type–specific effects.