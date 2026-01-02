The enduring flame: our legacy of resilience, a time of unprecedented potential, and igniting the future of discovery

The ASCI was founded in 1908 on the principles of scientific rigor, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of knowledge for the benefit of patients, who are the ultimate stakeholders for everything we do as physician-scientists. Over these last 117 years, the organization has been tested time and again. We have navigated periods of profound upheaval — world wars that reshaped the global landscape, economic depressions that threatened the very foundations of our society, and numerous crises that demanded our immediate and unwavering response.

As the first ASCI president of Greek heritage, I am particularly mindful of this legacy of resilience. My own ancestors carried the flame of hellenic thought and inquiry through centuries of challenge, including the age of Alexander the Great. Alexander is especially significant to me because I was born in Thessaloniki, a city he named in honor of his sister. Speaking of Alexander, he was in fact a student of another “Great,” the philosopher and scholar Aristotle the Great, who lived and worked just a few miles from where I was born. In my mind, it is Aristotle’s works that best exemplify the hellenic spirit of scientific inquiry, of discovery, and the concept of philosophia, the love of knowledge.

While we are on the topic of Greek words, there is another principle that I believe is equally important to the love of knowledge for a physician-scientist: philotimia, or love of honor. I would like to think that love of knowledge and love of honor are deeply woven into my own identity and my commitment to my career as a physician-scientist — and of course, these values are also woven into my commitment to this organization. As I stand here today with profound gratitude, I am cognizant that my presence is in itself a testament to the fact that the pursuit of knowledge in our honorable profession knows no borders and unites us all.

As a student of the ASCI’s history, I recently learned of the challenges faced by our predecessors. In the shadow of the First World War, which the United States formally entered in 1917, the number of students enrolled in US medical schools drastically declined. George Blumer of Yale University devoted his 1918 ASCI presidential address to sharing his profound concern over threats to the “very existence of the [medical] schools,” as he put it, and the risk that the war would diminish their newly found “investigative spirit” (1).

Decades later, in 1952, in his presidential address, Barry Wood Jr. of Washington University in St. Louis contemplated the possible effects on medical science of atomic warfare, of a sudden collapse of the world economy, of a sudden drying up of sources of research funds. In his own words: “Any one of these and a host of other unpleasant eventualities might cause a significant deceleration of medical progress even within our own lifetimes” (2).

Does any of this sound familiar? I do not share these stories as mere anecdotes of resilience in the face of profound challenges. Learning about our Society’s rich history reminded me, and I hope it will remind all of you, that even in the darkest of times, the pursuit of knowledge and the commitment to our honorable mission must prevail — and have indeed prevailed over 117 years.

Through each trial, the ASCI has emerged stronger, its core values reaffirmed, its commitment to rigorous science in service of patients deepened. This resilience is the enduring flame that connects us to our past and guides us forward.