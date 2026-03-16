A Trypanosoma cruzi trans-sialidase peptide demonstrates high serological prevalence among infected populations across endemic regions

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female humans, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Study design. Samples used in this study included blood donor plasma collected within the United States and serum from clinical research collected in Bolivia. The blood donor plasma samples were provided in collaboration with the American Red Cross (ARC) with sample selection criteria described previously (12). All BD specimens were confirmed by blood donor testing assays and algorithms (9). A subset of specimens was used for antigen discovery experiments (n = 90; n = 64, seropositive; n = 26, seronegative). Region-of-origin data were available for 35 specimens (n = 13, Mexico; n = 10, Central America; n = 12, South America). The serum samples from clinical research studies in Bolivia were collected as part of a CBM study (40). Specimens were collected from a large public hospital in Santa Cruz, tested and confirmed for T. cruzi serostatus, and further stratified for cardiac status by clinical assessment, electrocardiogram (ECG), and echocardiography (echo) studies. In total, 143 serum samples were included for this study, including 22 seronegative (n = 15, without cardiac abnormalities [Stage A]; n = 7, with cardiac abnormalities [Stage B]) and 121 seropositive (n = 40, without cardiac abnormalities [Stage A]; n = 81, with cardiac abnormalities [Stages B–D]). Cardiac staging is defined as A, normal ECG, normal echo; B, abnormal ECG, normal echo; C, 40%–55% ejection fraction (EF) by echo, normal left ventricular end diastolic diameter (LVEDD); and D, EF < 40% or LVEDD > 57 mm. Specimens were randomized to 96-well plates prior to testing and frozen at –20°C. A separate set of T. cruzi–seronegative plasma specimens (n = 95) from the NYBC was used as an independent negative control for antigen discovery experiments with the CBM specimen set.

Construction of T. cruzi phage library. Reference protein sequences for the T. cruzi strain CL Brener assembly GCF_000209065.1 (46) were obtained from the NCBI site. All sequences in the peptidome were processed using a previously described bioinformatic pipeline (47). Briefly, all full-length protein sequences were decomposed into a series of overlapping peptides. Each peptide was 47 aa in length with consecutive peptides overlapping by 19 aa. The full set of peptides was collapsed using the command line tool cd-hit (48, 49) at 90% sequence similarity, resulting in a final set of 228,127 peptides spanning the T. cruzi peptidome (19,607 proteins). Peptides tiling over the length of the GFAP were added to the library as a positive control for immunoprecipitation. Peptide sequences were converted to their coding DNA sequences with common 5′ (GTAGCTGGTGTTGTAGCTGCC) and 3′ (GGTGACTACAAGGATGATGATGATAAA) linker sequences appended to each peptide encoding sequence. The 3′ linker sequence encoded a FLAG tag. The final library, consisting of 228,162 peptides that correspond to 19,608 proteins, was ordered from Agilent Technologies.

Cloning and packaging into T7 phage. The oligo pool was received in a single tube, lyophilized, and resuspended to 0.2 nM. The pool was amplified using Phusion polymerase (New England Biolabs [NEB]) and linker-specific primers (TAGTTAAGCGGAATTCAGTAGCTGGTGTTGTAGCTGCC, ATCCTGAGCTAAGCTTTTTATCATCATCATCCTTGTAGTCACC). The amplified library was purified using Ampure XP magnetic beads (Beckman Coulter) and confirmed to have a single-size product by gel electrophoresis. A total of 1 μg of the cleaned library was then digested using EcoRI-HF and HindIII-HF restriction enzymes (NEB) and purified again using Ampure XP beads. Digestion of the library product was confirmed by visualizing a 20 bp size shift using the Bioanalyzer High Sensitivity DNA Analysis kit (Agilent). The digested library was cloned into T7 Select vector arms (Novagen 70550-3) as previously described (47). Four packaging reactions were performed and then pooled. The final phage library was propagated in BLT5403 E. coli (Novagen 70550-3).

Immunoprecipitation of antibody-bound phage. PhIP-seq was performed using the T. cruzi peptide phage display library with plasma or serum samples using our previously published PhIP-seq protocol (https://www.protocols.io/view/derisi-lab-phage-immunoprecipitation-sequencing-ph-4r3l229qxl1y/v1). Patient plasma was diluted 1:1 in storage buffer (0.04% NaN 3 , 40% glycerol, 40 mM HEPES [pH 7.3], 1× PBS [–Ca and –Mg]) to preserve antibody integrity. A total of 1 μL of diluted plasma was incubated with 500 μL of the input phage display library for the first round of immunoprecipitation. Positive control immunoprecipitations were performed using 1 μL of 1:10 diluted anti-GFAP antibody (Dako, Z0334) (Supplemental Figure 2). We used 10 μL of Dynabeads Protein A/G slurry (Thermo Fisher Scientific) per sample. After 1 round of immunoprecipitation, phages were amplified in E. coli and enriched in a second round of immunoprecipitation. The final lysate was spun and stored at 4°C for next-generation sequencing library prep. Immunoprecipitated phage lysate was heated to 70°C for 15 minutes to expose DNA. DNA was then prepared for next-generation sequencing in 2 subsequent PCR amplifications. The final prepared libraries were sequenced using an Illumina sequencer to a read depth of approximately 1 million reads per sample.

PhIP-seq data analysis. Sequencing reads from FASTQ files were aligned to the reference T. cruzi peptide library, and individual peptide counts were normalized to RPK by dividing by the sum of counts and multiplying by 100,000 to account for varying read depth. All subsequent analyses were performed using Python (version 3.12.2) unless otherwise noted.

To identify Chagas disease–specific enriched peptides and avoid false positives, a conservative analysis pipeline was used as follows. Peptide-level enrichment across known seronegative samples was calculated and used to generate z-scores ([x-mean seronegative]/standard deviation seronegative) for the Chagas disease–seropositive and –seronegative and NYBC control samples. The z-score for any seronegative sample was calculated by leaving out that sample from the mean of seronegative samples for each peptide. A moving threshold analysis was implemented to determine the z-score threshold and the number of patients with Chagas disease that must share enrichment to a given peptide to completely differentiate seropositive and seronegative patients (Supplemental Figure 3). Based on this analysis, z-score cutoff of 5 and shared enrichment across at least 5% of Chagas disease samples (n ≥ 3 BD specimens; n ≥ 5 CBM specimens) and 1 or fewer seronegative samples was set for hit calling.

Additional validation of the z-score approach was executed using a mass univariate analysis using generalized linear models applied to each peptide. Peptide fragments with uniform values across all samples were removed due to lack of variability. RPK values were scaled by subtracting the mean and dividing by the standard deviation calculated within each peptide. Scaled RPK values for each peptide were regressed on Chagas disease diagnostic status (y i = b 0i + b 1i × x) where y i is the scaled RPK value, b 0i is the intercept of the i-th peptide fragment, b 1i is the predictor coefficient, and x is the diagnostic status in BD samples or cardiac disease stage in CBM samples. The resulting coefficient quantified the strength and direction of the association between diagnostic status (or disease stage) and the scaled RPK values for each peptide, where positive coefficient values represent, on average, a higher RPK for that peptide in seropositive specimens. Analyses were performed using R (version 4.3.1).

Antigenic prevalence of a T. cruzi peptide was calculated as the number of seropositive samples enriched for a specific peptide divided by the number of seropositive samples in the respective specimen set (BD and CBM). High-prevalence antigens were designated as enrichment in ≥90% of seropositive specimens and no seronegative specimens.

Life cycle stage–specific analysis of seroreactive T. cruzi antigens is based on the Life cycle proteome (Brazil) data set from TriTrypDB. Gene IDs for stage-specific proteins were mapped onto the gene IDs that corresponded to seroreactive peptides.

SLBA. A high-prevalence antigen by PhIP-seq that was not already included in commercial diagnostics was selected for orthogonal validation by SLBA. A detailed SLBA protocol can be found online at https://www.protocols.io/view/split-luciferase-binding-assay-slba-protocol-4r3l27b9pg1y/v1 Briefly, the high-prevalence peptide antigen was inserted into a split luciferase construct containing a T7 promoter and a terminal HiBiT tag and synthesized as DNA oligomers (Twist Biosciences). The oligos were amplified using 5′-AAGCAGAGCTCGTTTAGTGAACCGTCAGA-3′ and 5′-GGCCGGCCGTTTAAACGCTGATCTT-3′ primer pair and purified using the DNA Clean and Concentrator-5 kit (Zymo). Purified PCR products were transcribed and translated in vitro (IVTT) using wheat germ extract (Promega L4140), and the Nano-Glo HiBiT Lytic Detection System (Promega, N3040) was used to quantify translated protein using relative luciferase units (RLU) detected on a luminometer. Background luminescence was calculated using an IVTT reaction that used a construct encoding a STOP codon 5′ of the HiBiT tag. Peptides were normalized to 2 × 107 RLU per well, incubated overnight with patient plasma or a positive control mouse anti-HiBiT antibody (Promega, N7200), and immunoprecipitated with a Dynabeads Protein A/G bead slurry. The immunoprecipitation was washed 4 times with SLBA buffer (0.15 M NaCl, 0.02 M Tris-HCl pH 7.4, 1% w/v sodium azide, 1% w/v bovine serum albumin, and 0.15% v/v Tween 20), and remaining luminescence was measured using the Nano-Glo HiBiT Lytic Detection System in a luminometer. Antibody index was calculated as (RLU sample – RLU mock IP)/(RLU sample – RLU anti-HiBiT) for orthogonal validation of the trans-sialidase peptides. For epitope mapping by alanine-scanning mutagenesis, the antibody index was calculated as (RLU seropositive – RLU US control)/(RLU seropositive – RLU anti-HiBiT) and normalized to the antibody index of immunoprecipitation using the WT peptide sequence.

MEME and FIMO motif analysis. To empirically re-derive a selected diagnostic antigen motif, all BD-enriched peptides were filtered to those peptides that mapped to the antigenic protein (e.g., any enriched peptide that belonged to a nucleoporin protein for Ag2) These peptide sequences were queried using MEME (MEME 5.5.7) (https://meme-suite.org/meme/index.html) with the following meme command options and parameters: -protein -mod zoops -nmotifs 10 -minw 6 -maxw 15 -objfun classic -markov_order 0.

The derived motifs were then manually inspected to identify the motif that clearly matched the published diagnostic antigen sequences (Supplemental Figure 6) (24). This motif (or multiple motifs, if the antigen sequence was over 47 aa, as in the case of Ag1 and Ag36) was then queried against the entire T. cruzi PhIP-seq proteome using the following fimo command options and parameters: --thresh 1e-4 --qv-thresh.

The only exceptions to this analysis were antigens Ag13, TcE, and KMP-11. Ag13 and TcE are short, highly repetitive antigens and so were identified using the meme parameter -mod anr. The final antigenic motif identified for TcE was very short (6 aa) and thus required different fimo significance thresholds to identify similar sequences. A q value threshold of 1 × 10–2 was set for this antigen only. Finally, KMP-11 was represented by only 3 overlapping peptides that map to kinetoplastid membrane protein KMP-11 (XP_808865.1), so motif discovery was not possible. To look for sequence similarity across the T. cruzi proteome, the 92 aa KMP-11 protein was queried against the proteome using blastp (BLAST 2.12.0), and no other peptides with significant sequence similarity were identified. The 3 KMP-11 peptides alone were used for downstream analysis of KMP-11 antigen reactivity.

To assess the reactivity of patient samples against these antigen motifs, the maximum z-score across all peptides with a sequence match to a given antigen motif was plotted for each BD sample.

Peptide antigen expression. We selected a minimal antigenic peptide sequence that consisted of the 15 aa that, when mutated via alanine scanning, produced the lowest binding signal on SLBA (Figure 3C), to test using BLI. This peptide sequence was repeated 7 times in series to create a final protein that was approximately 13 kDa. The insert sequence was synthesized by Twist Bioscience in a pET-21(+) vector, with a C-terminal 6X-His tag and under control of a T7 promoter and lac repressor.

The expression plasmid was transformed into BL21(DE3) competent E. coli (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and plated onto Luria-Bertani (LB) agar plates containing carbenicillin. Isolates were expanded in 1 liter of LB broth with carbenicillin grown at 37°C to an OD 600 of 0.6. The culture was induced with 1 mM isopropyl β-d-1-thiogalactopyranoside and grown at 25°C with shaking for another 18 hours. The cells were then centrifuged at 16,770g for 30 minutes at 4°C to collect the cell pellet.

A stock lysis buffer (20 mM sodium phosphate, 20 mM imidazole, 500 mM NaCl, 0.5 mM TCEP, 5% glycerol, pH 7.4) was made with EDTA-free protease inhibitor cocktail (cOmplete Protease Inhibitor, Roche) per 50 mL. The pelleted cells were resuspended in 100 mL of cold lysis buffer and run through an LM10 microfluidizer at 15,000 PSI for 5 cycles. The flow-through lysate was collected after each cycle and combined. The lysate was centrifuged at 24,105g for 30 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant was collected and filtered through a 0.22 μm vacuum filtration device.

Recombinant His-tagged antigen was purified from the filtered lysate using a Ni-NTA resin gravity flow column. After loading the lysate to the column, the column was washed with a wash buffer (20 mM sodium phosphate, 40 mM imidazole, 500 mM NaCl, 0.5 mM TCEP, pH 7.4). The antigen was eluted with an elution buffer (20 mM sodium phosphate, 500 mM imidazole, 500 mM NaCl, 0.5 mM TCEP, pH 7.4). Peptide yield from the purification was quantified using NanoDrop (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and the purity of the product was verified by protein gel electrophoresis. Expression of the peptide was confirmed by anti-His tag Western blot using a 6X-His tag monoclonal antibody (Invitrogen, MA1-21315).

Multiepitope peptide expression. The multiepitope peptide was designed using the antigenic motifs from Ag2, TcE, SAPA, Ag13, Ag1, AG36, and AG30 identified by MEME analysis (Supplemental Figure 6). The multiepitope without TS23 consisted of the following sequence: DKPSPFGQAAAGDKPKKAAKPKAAAKPSAHSTPSTPADSSAHAEPKPAEPKSSMNARAQELAREKKLADRAFLDQKPEGVPLRELPLDDDSDFVAMEQERRQQLEKDPRRNAKREIAALEEDVGPRHVDPDHFRTTQDAYRPVDPSAYKRKAAEATKVAEAEKQHHHHHH. The multiepitope with TS23 consisted of the following sequence: DKPSPFGQAAAGDKPKKAAKPKAAAKPSAHSTPSTPADSSAHAEPKPAEPKSSMNARAQELAREKKLADRAFLDQKPEGVPLRELPLDDDSDFVAMEQERRQQLEKDPRRNAKREIAALEEDVGPRHVDPDHFRTTQDAYRPVDPSAYKRKAAEATKVAEAEKQIPSDHDILLEFRELAHHHHHH.

The peptides were synthesized in the pET-21(+) vector and expressed and purified as described above.

BLI serological immunoassay. A GatorPrime analyzer (Gator Bio) was used to perform BLI to evaluate the antibody reactivity to the recombinant peptide antigen. BLI uses a fiber-optic probe to measure the wavelength of light (nm) reflected from the surface of a biosensor, which shifts in response to analyte binding (Figure 5A). Quantitative BLI serological immunoassay can be performed by measuring nm shift to antigen-bound probe incubated in diluted serum or plasma and subsequently in anti-human IgG for quantifying class-specific responses. BLI methodology was chosen for these analyses because it has a higher dynamic range for assessing antibody-antigen reactivity compared with traditional colorimetric ELISA (50). An anti–T. cruzi IgG BLI method was developed using a commercial T. cruzi Chimeric Chagas Multi-Antigen (MACH; Jena Biosciences). This is a polypeptide chain of 87 aa with epitopes from previously known antigens: Peptide 2, TcD, TcE, and SAPA, fused with a 6X-His tag. This BLI method was optimized using high-, intermediate-, and low-reactivity seropositive BD specimens previously determined by Chagatest Recombinante v.3.0 anti–T. cruzi ELISA (Wiener Labs), which contain the MACH antigens.

The anti–T. cruzi IgG BLI assay was adapted for the recombinant antigen discovered by PhIP-seq and for the multiepitope assay by varying the protein concentration to achieve saturation of nm shift signal of the anti-His tag fiber-optic probe (Supplemental Figure 8). The final method consisted of the following BLI conditions: (a) 600 second (s) incubation of anti-His probe in 2 μg/mL peptide or multiepitope antigen, (b) 1,800 s incubation in 10 μL of plasma diluted 1:19 with Q-Buffer diluent (GatorBio), and (c) 2,000 s incubation in a solution of 10 μg/mL goat anti-human IgG (Jackson ImmunoResearch). Steps 1 and 2 were followed by a 360 s wash in Q-Buffer. Endpoint nm shift measurements were normalized by subtracting the nm shift value after antigen loading wash (step 1) to account for any minor variation in the amount of immobilized antigen.

Anti–T. cruzi IgG BLI was performed on 335 BD specimens (n = 250, seropositive; n = 85, seronegative) to evaluate antibody reactivity to the peptide antigen as well as seroreactivity to the T. cruzi multiepitope with and without the TS23 peptide. Region-of-origin data were available for all seropositive specimens (Mexico, n = 92; Central America, n = 86; South America, n = 72).

Receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. The performance of TcMulti and TcMulti+TS23 using BLI was evaluated by receiver operating characteristic curve analysis with a 70/30 train/test split with equal proportions of seropositive and seronegative samples in across sets. Within the training set, we conducted a 5-fold cross-validation to assess the robustness of each antigen construct by calculating fold-specific AUC values.

Statistics. Associations between number of individual antibody targets and heart disease stage or region of infection were tested using Kruskal-Wallis tests. Motif analysis was performed using MEME and FIMO (34–36). Associations between BLI reactivity, serologic status, and region were tested using Kruskal-Wallis tests; significant results were followed with a post hoc MWU test with a correction for multiple comparisons using the Bonferroni method. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant. In all figures, box plot horizontal lines represent the quartiles of the data, while whiskers show the rest of the distribution.

Study approval. Institutional review board approval for research use of deidentified human biospecimens was given by the University of California, San Francisco. The BD study protocol was approved by the institutional review board at the ARC. The CBM study protocol was approved by the Institutional Review Boards of Universidad Catolica Boliviana (Santa Cruz, Bolivia) and included consent for future use of deidentified specimens (40). NYBC specimens consisted of deidentified plasma obtained from adults who donated blood to the New York Blood Center.

Data availability. The graphed data in this manuscript can be accessed via the Supporting Data Values file. All raw and processed data are available for download at Dryad (https://doi.org/10.5061/dryad.9kd51c5v0). PhIP-seq analytical code is available at https://github.com/hkortbawi/tcruzi_phipseq_2025; commit ID 84d8009.