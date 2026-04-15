Biallelic GLTP mutations cause nonsyndromic epidermal differentiation disorder via disrupted epidermal glucosylceramide transport

Identification of GLTP variants in 6 nEDD patients. We investigated four unrelated individuals with nEDD (P1–P4) of Chinese Han ancestry (Figure 1A). All affected individuals displayed generalized dry, scaly skin and erythema at birth or soon after. Their condition progressively evolved into diffuse hyperkeratosis and desquamation, predominantly affecting body folds and extensor surfaces of the extremities, accompanied by mild to severe pruritus (Figure 1B). The symptoms demonstrated seasonal variation, with exacerbation during winter and amelioration in warmer weather. Notably, individual P2 exhibited a relatively milder phenotype than the other affected individuals. None of the affected individuals exhibited collodion membrane at birth or demonstrated abnormalities involving teeth, hair, or other systems. Histological examination of lesional skin of P1 and P2 showed marked compact hyperkeratosis with focal parakeratosis, acanthosis, thickening of the granular layer, and mild perivascular lymphocytic infiltration in the superficial dermis (Figure 1C). Notably, numerous cytoplasmic vacuoles in the granular layer were observed.

Figure 1 Clinical manifestations and histopathological findings of patients with nEDD. (A) Pedigrees of the 5 nEDD families with individuals (solid symbols) carrying biallelic GLTP variants. Slashes, deceased individuals; double horizontal lines, consanguinity; arrows, probands. (B) P1 exhibits generalized, brownish-to-gray scales on the neck and trunk. P2 shows dry, thickened skin with fine scales on the legs. Large, plate-like, geometric scales are prominent on the legs of P3 and P4. Affected family members (P5, P6) demonstrate widespread ichthyosis featuring marked hyperkeratosis and hyperpigmentation in flexural areas. (C) H&E staining of skin biopsies from P1 and P2 shows hyperplasia with focal parakeratosis, thickened stratum granulosum layer with numerous intracellular vacuoles, and mild perivascular lymphocytic infiltration in the superficial dermis. Scale bars: 100 μm.

To identify candidate pathogenic variants underlying their presentation, we performed trio whole-exome sequencing in 3 unrelated families indexed by their respective probands (P1–P3) and focused on genes with rare (minor allele frequency, MAF < 0.005) variants, including homozygous, compound heterozygous, or de novo variants present in at least 2 patients. Only one gene, GLTP, fulfilled these criteria. Both individuals P1 and P3 were homozygous for a frameshift variant (NM_016433.4: c.58_62del, p.T20Afs*137) in exon 1 of the GLTP gene (Figure 2A). Compound heterozygous frameshift variants (NM_016433.4: c.58_62del, p.T20Afs*137 and c.98delT, p.F33Sfs*17) in exon 1 of GLTP were identified in P2 (Figure 2A). Sanger sequencing confirmed cosegregation of the variants with the phenotype in all these families (Figure 2A). Notably, P3 harbored an additional heterozygous pathogenic variant c.3321del (p.G1109Efs*13) in the FLG gene (NM_002016.2), a known causative gene for ichthyosis vulgaris that is likely to exacerbate the phenotype. Otherwise, no disease-causing variants in known causative genes of ichthyosis were detected in the patients. The c.98delT variant is not recorded in any public databases, while the c.58_62del variant is recorded at a frequency of 0.0002932 (13 out of 44,336; rs778854058) in the East Asian population (https://gnomad.broadinstitute.org). Additionally, Sanger sequencing for the entire GLTP coding region in P4 identified the same homozygous c.58_62del variant.

Figure 2 Genetic sequencing and protein expression analysis of GLTP. (A) Sequence chromatograms show homozygous or compound heterozygous GLTP variants in patients. Deleted bases are marked in red frames. (B) Western blot analysis demonstrates absent GLTP expression in patient-derived keratinocytes (P1–P3) compared with 4 healthy controls (HC). (C) Representative immunofluorescence image shows absent or weak GLTP signal in the epidermis of lesional skin of the patients (P1, P2, and P3), contrasting with the pronounced staining in the suprabasal epidermis of the HC skin. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Via GeneMatcher (21), we identified another sibling pair (P5 and P6) with a homozygous GLTP splice site variant c.162+2T>C. This variant was identified through an independent reanalysis of genome sequencing data from the 100,000 Genomes Project (22), utilizing a previously described family-based, panel-agnostic bioinformatics pipeline (23–25). The siblings were born to consanguineous parents of Pakistani ancestry and had a clinical diagnosis of nEDD with more pronounced skin hyperkeratosis around the neck and the cubital fossa compared with P1–P4 (Figure 1B). The c.162+2T>C variant was recorded at a frequency of 0.00002197 (2 out of 91034; rs751772277) in the South Asian population (https://gnomad.broadinstitute.org). Both parents are heterozygous for the variant. RT-PCR of peripheral blood-derived RNA from P5 and the heterozygous parent revealed skipping of exon 2, which leads to a frameshift and premature termination of the GLTP transcript (p.D35Efs*103) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI198835DS1).

Collectively, these results indicate that bi-allelic GLTP loss-of-function variants are potentially a novel cause of nEDD.

Loss of competent GLTP expression resulted from the truncating GLTP variants. In humans, GLTP is almost ubiquitously expressed, with the highest expression in skin, brain, and esophagus (Human Protein Atlas; https://www.proteinatlas.org/ENSG00000139433-GLTP/tissue). To investigate the impact of the frameshift variants on GLTP mRNA expression, we performed reverse transcription quantitative real-time PCR (RT-qPCR) on mRNA extracted from the primary keratinocytes of P1, P2, and P3. The results showed that the GLTP mRNA level was not significantly reduced in the patients compared with healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 1B), suggesting that the mutant alleles were not degraded. Sequencing the cDNA of the patients who are heterozygotes for either c.58_62del, c.98delT or c.162+2T>C variants detected equal amplitudes of the mutant and WT alleles (Supplemental Figure 1, A and C), corroboratively indicating escape from nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD) of the mutant transcripts.

Next, we examined the GLTP protein expression by Western blotting analysis using primary keratinocytes isolated from the skin lesions from P1, P2, and P3. GLTP produces a 5-exon transcript encoding a 209-amino-acid protein (Supplemental Figure 1D). An antibody raised against an N-terminal peptide encompassing amino acids 2–51 of the GLTP protein was employed. As shown in Figure 2B, an approximately 23 kDa band corresponding to the full-length GLTP protein was detected in 4 normal control samples, whereas no specific GLTP signal, either the full-length or any truncated forms, was detected in samples from P1, P2, and P3. Immunofluorescence analysis of GLTP on normal human skin section demonstrated a strong expression in the differentiated suprabasal layers of the epidermis, whereas the GLTP protein expression was barely or weakly detected in the GLTP-nEDD patients’ skin lesions (Figure 2C).

To ascertain whether the lack of truncated protein detection was due to actual loss of expression or limited antibody recognition of incomplete epitopes, we conducted an overexpression assay. HEK293 cells were transfected with N-terminal FLAG-tagged WT GLTP and 2 patient-derived frameshift mutants, p.T20Afs*137 and p.F33Sfs*17. Western blotting with the anti-GLTP antibody detected a clear band at approximately 27 kDa in the WT sample, consistent with the full-length FLAG-tagged GLTP protein. A similar band was also detected by using the anti-FLAG antibody, confirming specificity of the GLTP antibody (Supplemental Figure 2A). Notably, no truncated protein in the cells expressing either GLTP frameshift mutant was detected by using the anti-FLAG antibody (Supplemental Figure 2A), suggesting the truncated proteins might undergo translational repression or posttranslational degradation. Although we cannot rule out the production of truncated proteins below detection limit, any such proteins are incapable of forming the hydrophobic pocket structure required for encapsulating glycosphingolipid hydrocarbon chains (Supplemental Figure 2B) (26, 27).

Gltp-knockout mice show disrupted skin barriers and neonatal lethality. To gain deeper insight into the GLTP function in vivo, we generated global Gltp knockout (Gltp–/–) mice by deleting exons 2–4 of the Gltp gene using CRISPR-Cas9 technique. Although the Gltp mRNA was not degraded, we still failed to detect the truncated GLTP protein in the Gltp–/– mouse epidermis by Western blot and immunofluorescence analysis (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Offspring of the heterozygote intercrosses were born at an expected ratio. Consistent with the patients with GLTP-nEDD, the Gltp–/– mouse pups demonstrated dry and wrinkled skin with waxy appearance (Figure 3A) and died within 96 hours after birth, while the heterozygous mice (Gltp+/–) did not exhibit any remarkable abnormalities in skin appearance and were indistinguishable from the WT pups (Gltp+/+). Histopathologically, Gltp–/– skin showed marked hyperkeratosis and acanthosis (Figure 3B). Although Gltp–/– newborn mice showed no significant weight loss at birth compared with their control littermates (Figure 3C), transepidermal water loss (TEWL) was markedly higher in the Gltp–/– newborns (Figure 3D), suggesting a severe defect in the inside-out barrier of the epidermis. Furthermore, we also assessed the outside-in permeability barrier using a toluidine blue exclusion assay, in which Gltp+/+ mice effectively excluded the dye, whereas Gltp–/– mice showed notable dye penetration into the skin (Figure 3E). Together, these results demonstrate that Gltp–/– mice presented with severe defects in skin barrier function, resulting in increased water loss and neonatal lethality. These findings highlight the critical role of GLTP in maintaining the skin permeability barrier.

Figure 3 Phenotypic characterization of Gltp-deficient mice. (A) Gross appearance of Gltp+/+ and Gltp–/– neonates at 1 hour after birth. (B) H&E staining on dorsal skin sections of newborn Gltp+/+ and Gltp–/– mice. (C) Body weights of newborn Gltp+/+ (n = 9) and Gltp–/– mice (n = 9). (D) Transepidermal water loss (TEWL) measured on the dorsal skin of newborn Gltp+/+ (n = 9) and Gltp–/– mice (n = 9). (E) Skin permeability barrier function of newborn Gltp+/+ and Gltp–/– mice assayed by toluidine blue staining. Data represent the mean ± SEM. NS, not significant, ****P < 0.0001 (Student’s t test).

Aberrant vacuole accumulation and defective LB secretion in GLTP-deficient epidermis. To further characterize the morphological changes underlying the skin barrier defects, we performed ultrastructural analysis of epidermis in both patient skin biopsies and Gltp–/– murine models using transmission electron microscopy. The result revealed multiple perinuclear cystic vacuoles accompanied by extensive immature curved membrane structures in the cytoplasmic compartment in SG keratinocytes (Figure 4A), which was assumed to correlate with the cytoplasmic vacuoles observed in SG layer in the histological findings (Figure 1C). Moreover, LBs were absent or barely observed in the SC of all the patients in contrast with numerous LBs in normal control (Figure 4A). Additionally, numerous vacuoles and curved membrane structures were observed in the patients’ corneocytes. Taken together, these ultrastructural findings might suggest defective intracellular trafficking of lipids in the patients with GLTP defects.

Figure 4 Ultrastructural changes in the epidermis of GLTP-nEDD patients and the Gltp-deficient mice. (A) Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) analysis of epidermal ultrastructure in patient (P) skin biopsies and a healthy control (HC). Representative images reveal distinct pathological features in patient corneocytes, including numerous vacuoles (solid white arrowheads) and curved membrane structures (hollow white arrowheads). Keratinocytes within the stratum granulosum exhibit irregular perinuclear accumulations of abnormal membranous and vesicular material (red arrowheads), accompanied by reduced lamellar body counts and disrupted lamellar organization. In contrast, healthy human epidermis demonstrates homogeneous, electron-dense, amorphous keratin substance in the stratum corneum and abundant normally structured lamellar bodies (black asterisks) in the granular layer. (B) TEM of murine epidermis indicates intact intercellular lipid lamellae in corneocytes layers of Gltp+/+ epidermis but absent in the Gltp–/– epidermis. Gltp–/– epidermis displayed numerous vacuoles in corneocytes (solid white arrowheads), curved membrane structures (hollow white arrowheads). In the stratum granulosum, lamellar bodies (red arrows) were reduced in number and display disrupted organization in Gltp–/– mice, contrasting with abundant well-structured lamellar bodies in Gltp+/+ epidermis (black arrows). SC, stratum corneum; SG, stratum granulosum.

We further examined the epidermal ultrastructure in the Gltp-knockout mice. In WT mice, well-organized, multilayered intercorneocyte lipid lamellae were observed in the SC. In contrast, remarkable disorganization of extracellular lipid lamellae was observed in the Gltp–/– epidermis (Figure 4B). Additionally, vacuoles with lipid-like inclusions were trapped within corneocytes of Gltp–/– mice (Figure 4B). In contrast with the multiple regularly structured LBs in Gltp+/+ mice, the LBs of Gltp–/– granular cells lack typical lamellar structures. Despite the structural defects, the fusion of LBs with the granular cell membrane appeared unaffected in the Gltp–/– mice (Figure 4B). Collectively, the ultrastructural abnormalities in Gltp–/– mice suggested defective LB formation and disorganized epidermal lipid lamellae.

Disrupted GlcCer spatial distribution in GLTP-deficient epidermis. Since GLTP has been demonstrated to facilitate the transport of various glycosphingolipids in vitro (28), we next examined whether GLTP deficiency disrupted epidermal lipids. To assess potential alterations in cutaneous lipid distribution, we performed Nile Red fluorescence staining on the epidermis from both patients with GLTP-nEDD and Gltp–/– mice. This solvatochromic lipophilic dye exhibits a polarity-dependent red-shift in its emission spectrum (29). In healthy controls, the SC layer exhibited highly organized stacks of red fluorescence in a weave-like distribution, whereas the patients displayed discontinuous, dot-like aggregates in the SC (Figure 5A), indicating aberrant accumulation of polar lipids. Since GlcCer is the most abundant glycosphingolipid in the epidermis (30), we next explored the GlcCer distribution in the skin epidermis from the patient with GLTP-nEDD and a healthy control using a GlcCer antibody. We found that GlcCer is abundantly detected in the outmost SG layer and weakly present in the SC layers of the healthy epidermis. In contrast, in the patients’ skin, diffuse distribution of GlcCer was identified throughout SG layers with a prominent cytoplasmic pattern, while it was nearly absent in the SC layer (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Aberrant glucosylceramide transport in GLTP-deficient differentiated keratinocytes. (A) Nile Red staining shows dot-like aggregates in the corneocytes of patient 3 (P3) compared with the continuous linear lipid structures observed in the healthy controls (HC). Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Immunofluorescence of glucosylceramide (GlcCer) in the frozen skin section reveals increased GlcCer accumulation within the SG of the patient, in contrast to the presence in SC layer of the HC section. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Double immunofluorescent staining of GLTP and ceramide in primary human keratinocytes. Under undifferentiated condition, both GLTP and GlcCer/ceramide show cytoplasmic localization. GlcCer/ceramide immunocytochemistry demonstrated congested patterns of ceramide in undifferentiated si-GLTP keratinocytes. Change in localization of GLTP from cytoplasmic appearance to a both membranous and cytoplasmic appearance in response to Ca2+-induced differentiation. In contrast with downregulation and cell membranous distribution of ceramide in the si-NC differentiated keratinocytes, GlcCer/ceramide demonstrated accumulation and congested patterns of ceramide in differentiated si-GLTP keratinocytes. Scale bars: 10 μm.

We further examined the lipid distribution in the murine model and observed similar changes in the Gltp–/– mice. Specifically, the SC layer of the Gltp+/+ mice exhibited continuous, highly organized stacks of lipid multilayers, while the SG layer showed evenly distributed, granular-like red fluorescent Nile Red aggregates. In contrast, Gltp–/– epidermis displayed disordered, dot-like and discontinuous linear-like lipid aggregates along with decreased granular lipid accumulation in the SG layer (Supplemental Figure 3D). Consistently, immunofluorescence staining for GlcCer in skin sections of Gltp–/– newborn mice revealed remarkably reduced fluorescent signals in SC, in contrast with the continuous GlcCer staining in both SG and SC layers in Gltp+/+ epidermis (Supplemental Figure 3E).

GLTP deficiency impaired GlcCer transport during keratinocyte differentiation. To test whether GLTP is required for GlcCer transport, we conducted double-immunofluorescence staining of both GLTP and GlcCer in the cultured primary keratinocytes with GLTP deficiency. GLTP was knocked down using specific siRNA against GLTP (si-GLTP) with an efficiency of approximately 90% at the mRNA and protein level (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Since the anti-GlcCer antibody performed poorly in immunofluorescence staining on cells, we used an alternative anti-GlcCer/ceramide antibody (Enzo Life Sciences, MID15B4), which cannot distinguish between GlcCer and ceramides. In undifferentiated primary keratinocytes, GLTP showed a diffuse cytoplasmic distribution in scramble siRNA-treated (si-NC) keratinocytes, and the GlcCer/ceramide colocalized with the GLTP protein (Figure 5C). However, when GLTP was knocked down, GlcCer/ceramide exhibited perinuclear aggregation in the keratinocytes (Figure 5C), suggesting impaired trafficking. As GLTP is predominantly expressed in the terminally differentiated epidermal keratinocytes, we further examined the GlcCer/ceramide distribution in differentiated keratinocytes that were induced by elevated Ca2+ culture for 3 days. Strikingly, GLTP was distributed almost exclusively on the plasma membrane in the si-NC keratinocytes (Figure 5C). Meanwhile, in si-NC–differentiated keratinocytes, the GlcCer/ceramide fluorescence intensity was markedly attenuated compared with that of the si-NC undifferentiated keratinocytes, with a proportion of remaining signal localized to the plasma membrane (Figure 5C), a pattern consistent with previous literature reports (31), leading to a speculation that they have been transported to the extracellular space. In contrast, the si-GLTP keratinocytes demonstrated distinct punctate accumulation of GlcCer/ceramide in the perinuclear region upon differentiation (Figure 5C). Since GLTP is known to transport glycosphingolipids rather than ceramides (32), our results suggest that GLTP is involved in facilitating GlcCer transport to the extracellular space during keratinocyte differentiation.

Epidermal lipid composition was altered in the Gltp–/– mouse epidermis. To further investigate the impact of GLTP deficiency on the regulation of endogenous epidermal lipid composition, we analyzed epidermal lipids from newborn Gltp+/+ and Gltp–/– mice using quantitative LC-MS/MS analysis. Lipids extracted from the epidermis of Gltp+/+ (n = 3) and Gltp–/– (n = 3) mice at postnatal day 0 were analyzed. The volcano plot (Figure 6A) highlights lipid species differentially abundant between Gltp–/– compared with Gltp+/+ mice. The top 10 increased and decreased species are detailed in Figure 6, B and C, respectively. Notably, monohexosylceramides (mainly GlcCer and galactosylceramide) constituted the majority of the increased lipids. Global lipidomic profiling of neonatal epidermis consistently showed a decrease in total ceramides and a relative increase in total monohexosylceramides in Gltp–/– neonatal mice compared with Gltp+/+ mice, though statistically nonsignificant (P = 0.24) (Figure 6D). Moreover, marked reductions in multiple lipid classes, including (O-acyl)-1-hydroxy fatty acid, ceramide phosphate, triglycerides, diglycerides, and phosphatidylglycerol were observed in the Gltp–/– neonatal mice (Figure 6D). Further subclass analysis focused on ceramide species demonstrated a pronounced decrease in most ceramides (Figure 6E), while most monohexosylceramides showed significant accumulation in the Gltp–/– mice (Figure 6F). Since monohexosylceramides comprise both glucose (GlcCer) and galactose (galactosylceramide) as the carbohydrate component (30, 33), we further performed targeted sphingolipidomics to determine the specific contributor. This analysis revealed that GlcCer is the predominant monohexosylceramide in Gltp+/+ epidermis, with its abundance nearly 20-fold higher than that of galactosylceramide (3.01% versus 0.17%). Moreover, within the monohexosylceramides, only GlcCer showed marked upregulation in the Gltp–/– mice (Figure 6, G and H). Together, these findings indicate that GlcCer is not only the major epidermal species but also the primary contributor to the observed increase in total monohexosylceramides.

Figure 6 Epidermal lipid composition was altered in Gltp–/– mice. (A) Volcano plot of lipidomics depicting differentially altered lipid species in newborn Gltp–/– (n = 3) versus Gltp+/+ mice (n = 3). Red and blue points denote upregulated and downregulated monohexosylceramides respectively, which are further highlighted in B and C. (B and C) Top 10 increased (B) or decreased (C) lipid species in Gltp–/– (n = 3) compared with Gltp+/+ (n = 3) mice. Monohexosylceramides are highlighted in bold. (D) Quantitative profiling of 7 major lipid classes in the epidermis of Gltp+/+ (n = 3) and Gltp–/– (n = 3) neonatal mice. (E and F) Comparative quantification of the top 20 monohexosylceramides and ceramides (ranked by abundance in Gltp+/+ mice) in Gltp+/+ (n = 3) and Gltp–/– (n = 3) newborn mouse epidermis. (G and H) Targeted sphingolipidomic profiling and analyses of newborn Gltp+/+ (n = 3) and Gltp–/– mice (n = 3) epidermis. The pie chart depicts the relative abundance of major sphingolipid subclasses (G). (H) Heatmap showing the abundance of 6 major sphingolipid subclasses. The color gradient (blue to red) indicates lower to higher concentration. Rows represent sphingolipid subclasses, and columns represent samples/groups. Cer, ceramide; Hex1Cer, monohexosylceramide; OAHFA, (O-acyl)-1-hydroxy fatty acid; CerP, ceramide phosphate; TG, triglyceride; DG, diacylglycerol; PG, phosphatidylglycerol; GalCer, galactosylceramide; LacCer, lactosylceramide; Sph, sphingosine; GluSph, glucosylsphingosine. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (Student’s t test).

GLTP knockdown promotes keratinocyte proliferation and disturbs terminal differentiation. As both GLTP and GlcCer have been implicated in their roles in keratinocyte differentiation (16), we silenced GLTP in human primary keratinocytes to assess the functional impact of GLTP deficiency on keratinocyte proliferation and differentiation. Firstly, we analyzed keratinocyte proliferation by EdU staining and flow cytometry cell-cycle experiments. We observed a significant increase in the percentage of EdU-positive cells in cells with downregulated GLTP compared with control (Figure 7A). Moreover, cell-cycle analysis showed that knock down of GLTP resulted in a significant increase in the proliferation index of keratinocytes (Figure 7B). These findings suggested that GLTP deficiency enhances the proliferation of keratinocytes.

Figure 7 Knockdown of GLTP promoted keratinocyte proliferation and delayed terminal differentiation. (A) EdU staining shows enhanced proliferation in si-GLTP keratinocytes. (B) Flow Cytometry shows a higher percentage of cells in the S and G2/M phases in si-GLTP keratinocytes. (C) RT-qPCR profiling of differentiation markers in si-GLTP versus si-NC–transfected keratinocytes during Ca2+-induced differentiation. (D) Immunofluorescence of proliferation or keratinocyte differentiation markers in frozen (for keratin 14 and keratin 10) or paraffin-embedded (for Ki67, filaggrin and loricrin) skin sections. n = 3, ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (Unpaired Student’s t test used in A–C; multiple comparisons were corrected using Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli false discovery approaches).

Next, we assessed calcium-induced keratinocyte differentiation under GLTP knockdown conditions. Notably, we observed an upregulation of GLTP mRNA expression as well as several differentiation-related markers (KRT1, KRT10, FLG, IVL, and LOR) during differentiation in si-NC keratinocytes (Figure 7C), further confirming that the GLTP expression is positively correlated with keratinocyte differentiation. In contrast, in si-GLTP keratinocytes, the late differentiation markers FLG, IVL, and LOR in the si-GLTP cells did not exhibit pronounced upregulation as seen in the controls, while KRT1 and KRT10, the early/mid-differentiation marker, were significantly more upregulated than in controls (Figure 7C). These findings suggested that GLTP deficiency impairs terminal differentiation of keratinocytes.

Consistently, immunostaining for the cell proliferation marker Ki67 revealed a remarkedly increased number of proliferating cells in patient skin lesions, consistent with the hyperproliferative phenotype (Figure 7D). Next, we assessed epidermal differentiation by immunostaining with antibodies to keratin 14 (a marker of basal keratinocytes) and keratin 10 (a marker of suprabasal keratinocyte differentiation). The patient exhibited a normal keratin 14/ keratin 10 differentiation switch. Nevertheless, keratin 10 expression was markedly broader and more intense in the individual, suggesting enhanced early/mid keratinocyte differentiation. Filaggrin is primarily localized in the keratohyaline granules of the SG, where profilaggrin is proteolytically cleaved into filaggrin monomers, which crosslink keratin intermediate filaments through disulfide bonds during cornification. In healthy control skin, filaggrin was predominantly found in the upper SG and SC, while, in the patient’s epidermis, it appeared in strong expression observed in the expanded SG. Loricrin, a major component of the cornified envelope, is typically expressed in the later stages of cornified envelope formation. In the healthy control, loricrin expression was mainly confined to the SG/SC interface, while it exhibited strong cytosolic staining and diffuse nuclear mislocalization in the patients’ SG keratinocytes. These findings suggest a delay or defect in the processing and localization of profilaggrin and loricrin in patients. Overall, these results implicate disorganized keratinocyte terminal differentiation and hyperproliferative features in the patients. Immunofluorescence staining of differentiation markers keratin 10, filaggrin, and loricrin of Gltp–/– mice showed similar changes to that of the patients (Supplemental Figure 5).

GLTP silencing dysregulates gene networks controlling keratinocyte differentiation, skin barrier integrity, and autophagy balance. To explore the molecular mechanism underlying the abnormal terminal differentiation caused by GLTP deficiency, we conducted transcriptomic analysis on si-NC and si-GLTP keratinocytes under basal and Ca2+-induced differentiated conditions. We identified 1,645 and 2,732 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in si-GLTP compared with si-NC keratinocytes under undifferentiated and differentiated conditions, respectively. Gene ontology enrichment analysis of DEGs revealed significant enrichment of genes associated with cornification, epidermis development, and establishment of skin barrier (Figure 8, A and B). Notably, although the si-NC group demonstrated a complete transition to differentiation status upon high-calcium induction, the si-GLTP keratinocytes showed minimal differentiation progression. Specifically, several key genes involved in the terminal differentiation processes in keratinocytes, including filaggrin (FLG), involucrin (IVL), and transglutaminase-1 (TGM1), did not show significant upregulation under differentiation condition, with only the middifferentiation marker KRT10 slightly upregulated in si-GLTP cells (Figure 8C). These results collectively indicate that GLTP knockdown specifically impeded the terminal differentiation process. Additionally, the transcriptomic analysis revealed significant downregulation of several ceramide synthesis-related genes that are critical for epidermal lipid barrier establishment, including UGCG (encoding GlcCer synthase), ACER1 (alkaline ceramidase 1), and CERS3 (ceramide synthase 3) in si-GLTP keratinocytes compared with the si-NC keratinocytes under differentiation condition (Figure 8C). Intriguingly, we also noticed pronounced enrichment in autophagy and mitophagy pathways through KEGG pathway analysis of DEGs in differentiated keratinocytes (Figure 8D).

Figure 8 Deregulated genes associated with keratinocyte differentiation and establishment of skin barrier in GLTP-knockdown keratinocytes. (A and B) Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment for significantly differentially expressed genes (DEGs) identified from RNA-seq analysis in undifferentiated (A) and differentiated conditions (B). (C) Heatmap showing keratinocyte differentiation–related genes enriched in the GO Biological Processes (BP). (D) Bar plot of significantly enriched KEGG terms for the DEGs.

Impaired autophagy flux in GLTP-deficient epidermis. Autophagy, a constitutively active process in the SG layer, drives senescent keratinocytes into cell death in the process of terminal differentiation (34–36). Its impairment has been implicated in the pathogenesis of parakeratotic disorders, such as psoriasis (37, 38). To determine the autophagic status, we performed immunofluorescence analysis of 2 well-established autophagy markers, LC3B and p62, in skin biopsies from patients and healthy controls. During autophagy, LC3B-I is converted to its lipidated form LC3B-II, which is subsequently recruited to autophagosomal membranes (39), thus, the LC3B-II/I ratio is generally used as a well-established biochemical indicator of autophagosome formation. p62 is an autophagic receptor that binds directly with LC3B to mediate the selective degradation of ubiquitinated substrates, thus serving as a complementary indicator of autophagic degradation activity (40). In control biopsy, both LC3B and p62 displayed minimal expression and were confined to the SG, consistent with a previous report (Figure 9A) (41). Notably, the patient skin biopsies demonstrated robust LC3B and p62 expression, with intense perinuclear staining throughout the SG and upper SG layers (Figure 9A), suggesting aberrant autophagy. Consistently, Western blot analysis also showed increased LC3B-II and p62 expression in neonatal Gltp–/– mouse epidermis (Figure 9B), which is an indicator of impaired autophagic flux likely caused by disturbed autophagic degradation.

Figure 9 GLTP deficiency impaired autophagy flux via lysosomal GlcCer accumulation in keratinocytes. (A) Immunofluorescence staining of LC3B and p62 in the epidermis of patients (P1, P2) and HC. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Western blot of LC3B and p62 protein expression in the epidermis from Gltp+/+ and Gltp–/– mouse newborns. (C) Expression levels of autophagic markers LC3B and p62 in si-GLTP and si-NC keratinocytes treated with E64d & Pepstatin A (E&P). (D) Representative images of keratinocytes infected with adenovirus Ad-mCherry-GFP-LC3B. Scale bars: 10 μm. (E) Quantification analysis of autophagosomes (AP, yellow puncta in merged images) and autolysosomes (AL, red-only puncta in merged images) in keratinocytes. Bars represent the mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments (40–50 cells in total per group). (F) Distribution of C6-NBD-GlcCer (green), a fluorescent GlcCer analog, in differentiated keratinocytes with lysotracker (red) and Hoechst nuclear stain (blue). Scale bars: 10 μm. (G) Expression of autophagic markers LC3B and p62 in si-GLTP keratinocytes treated with varying doses of Eliglustat. (H) RT-qPCR profiling of differentiation markers IVL, FLG, and LOR in Ca2+-induced differentiation keratinocytes treated with Eliglustat. n = 3, ± SEM; ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test).

GlcCer accumulation perturbed lysosomal functionality, resulting in autophagy arrest. As a crucial step of autophagy process, the cytoplasmic components delivered by the autophagosomes are degraded by lysosomal hydrolases (42). To further confirm that GLTP deficiency impairs autophagic flux, we tested autophagic flux in GLTP-deficient differentiated primary human keratinocytes using lysosomal protease inhibitors E64d and pepstatin A (E&P). As shown in Figure 9C, the si-NC keratinocytes expressed low levels of LC3B-II and p62 under basal conditions and responded to E&P treatment as expected, with a marked accumulation of LC3B-II and p62. In contrast, the si-GLTP keratinocytes showed elevated levels of both LC3B-II and p62 at basal levels compared with the si-NC group, but failed to increase further upon E&P treatment, which implied that the autophagic flux might be maximally impaired in these cells. These findings collectively suggest that GLTP deficiency leads to inhibited autophagic flux, with the defect likely occurring at the lysosomal degradation stage.

Next, we employed a dual-fluorescence pH-sensitive reporter AdPlus-mCherry-GFP-LC3B, which consists of a tandem fusion of the acid-insensitive mCherry and the acid-sensitive green fluorescent proteins (GFP). This established system enables precise monitoring of lysosome, a critical indicator of functional autophagic progression. Neutral autophagosomes exhibited dual-fluorescence labeling (yellow signal from mCherry and GFP colocalization), whereas acidified autolysosomes displayed selective mCherry fluorescence (red) due to pH-dependent GFP quenching in the acidic compartment (43). We observed that both si-NC and si-GLTP–transfected primary keratinocytes exhibited dual red and green fluorescent signals, while the si-GLTP group showed markedly more enhanced green puncta intensity, yielding a more yellowish merged fluorescence that indicated reduced GFP quenching (Figure 9D). Quantitative analysis demonstrated that, while si-NC controls contained approximately 50% red puncta (mature autolysosomes) versus 50% yellow puncta (autophagosomes), the si-GLTP transfected cells displayed significantly increased co-localization with approximately 80% yellow puncta (Figure 9E), indicating the impaired autophagic flux was associated with reduced lysosomal acidification.

To explore the underlying mechanism, we asked whether the trafficking defect of GlcCer contributed to the impaired lysosome function. We conducted dual-immunofluorescence analysis of GlcCer/ceramide and lysosome marker LAMP1 in fixed differentiated primary keratinocytes. The result revealed that GLTP deficiency led to marked perinuclear sequestration of GlcCer/ceramide, with partial colocalizing with the lysosome marker LAMP1, in contrast with the diffuse cytoplasmic staining with additional plasma membrane localization of GlcCer/ceramides in si-NC group (Supplemental Figure 6). To further assess lysosomal involvement, we performed live-cell imaging using LysoTracker Red DND (a pH-dependent dye for labelling lysosomes) as well as the fluorescent GlcCer analog C6-NBD-GlcCer. As demonstrated in Figure 9F, the C6-NBD-GlcCer displayed a predominant plasma membrane distribution in si-NC keratinocytes, while the si-GLTP cells exhibited pronounced perinuclear GlcCer accumulation. Strikingly, LysoTracker fluorescence intensity was markedly attenuated in si-GLTP keratinocytes, indicating compromised lysosomal acidification, which is likely a consequence of GlcCer overload.

Inhibition of GlcCer synthase rescued the impaired autophagic flux and defective keratinocyte differentiation. Eliglustat is a selective inhibitor of UDP-glucose ceramide glucosyltransferase, the rate-limiting enzyme in glycosphingolipid biosynthesis. We further tested whether this inhibitor could reverse the aberrant autophagy and the defective keratinocyte differentiation phenotypes through inhibiting GlcCer production in GLTP-deficient keratinocytes. We treated GLTP-deficient primary keratinocytes with Eliglustat during differentiation. Western blot demonstrated a dose-dependent restoration of autophagic flux, evidenced by a marked reduction in p62 levels at concentrations greater than or equal to 16 μM (Figure 9G). Intriguingly, LC3B-II exhibited biphasic dynamics: suppression at low doses (4–8 μM), suggesting enhanced autophagosome clearance, followed by accumulation at higher doses (16–32 μM), indicative of reactivated autophagosome formation.

We next evaluated keratinocyte differentiation by measuring the mRNA expression of several differentiation markers KRT10, IVL, FLG, and LOR, following treatment with Eliglustat at 50 and 100 μM, respectively, for 3 days. We observed a slight restoration of FLG expression at 50 μM of Eliglustat group, while 100 μM of Eliglustat resulted in a more robust increase in the expression of FLG, as well as a modest elevation of IVL and LOR (Figure 9H). Collectively, these results demonstrate that pharmacological inhibition of GlcCer synthesis by Eliglustat dose-dependently rescued both impaired autophagic flux and defective keratinocyte differentiation in GLTP-deficient keratinocytes.