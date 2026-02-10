Osimertinib activates a TGF-β2–dependent secretory program that drives lung adenocarcinoma progression

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male nu/nu mice because male animals exhibited less variability in phenotype. It is not known whether these findings are relevant for female mice.

Cell lines. Congenic pairs of human EGFR-mutant LUAD cell lines (H1975, HCC827) that are DN or OR were obtained in-house and were described previously (49). HCC827_Vec and HCC827_ZEB1 cell lines have been described previously (48). Human LUAD cell lines were cultured in RPMI-1640 supplemented with 10% FBS and were maintained at 37°C in an incubator with a humidified atmosphere containing 5% CO 2 . Cells were transfected using XtremeGene 9 DNA Transfection Reagent (Roche) and stable transfectants were selected after 2 weeks following puromycin treatment. The OR cells were maintained in 10% FBS media with 1 μM Osi. Cells were routinely tested for mycoplasma infections.

Reagents. We purchased FBS, RPMI-1640, live-cell imaging solution, PBS, Alexa Fluor–tagged secondary antibodies, paraformaldehyde, BSA, DAPI, Triton X-100, Lipofectamine RNAiMAX Reagent, and Cell-Light Golgi GFP from Thermo Fisher Scientific; XtremeGene9 DNA transfection reagent was from MilliporeSigma; puromycin from InvivoGene; Transwells and Matrigel-coated Boyden chambers from BD Biosciences; collagen-coated glass-bottom dishes and multiwell plates from MatTek; 8-well chamber slides from Thermo Fisher Scientific; trypsin from Corning; qScript cDNA super-Mix from Quanta Biosciences; SYBR Green Real-Time PCR Master Mixes from Bimake; Fast Mix from Quanta Biosciences; 10× cell lysis buffer and protease/phosphatase inhibitor cocktail from Cell Signaling Technology; CCK-8 (catalog K1018) from APExBIO; Brefeldin A (catalog B7651) from Sigma-Aldrich; human recombinant TGF-β2 protein (catalog 100-35B) from Peprotech; anti-DCTN1 (catalog MAB6657-SP) and anti-TGFβ1/-2/-3 antibody (catalog MAB1835R-SP) from R&D Systems; Osi (catalog S7297) from Selleckchem; ruxolitinib (catalog 941678-49-5) from MedChem Express; RNeasy Plus Mini Kit (catalog 74136) from QIAGEN; siRNAs against human ZEB1 (catalog SASI_Hs01_0011_1599; SASI_Hs01_0011_1598), L1CAM (catalog SASI_Hs01_00084030; SASI_Hs01_00084031), COL6A1 (catalog SASI_Hs01_00014661; SASI_Hs01_00014662), CEMIP (catalog SASI_Hs01_00241050; SASI_Hs01_00241049), and shRNAs against human Rab6A (catalog TRCN0000047985; TRCN0000047987), ZEB1 (catalog TRCN0000017566;TRCN0000017565), and p65 (catalog TRCN0000014683; TRCN0000014686) from MilliporeSigma; primary antibodies against p-EGFR (catalog 8543S), SMAD (catalog 8685T), p-SMAD (catalog 8828S), vinculin (catalog 4650S), Rab6A (catalog 4879S), GM130 (catalog 12480S), β-actin (catalog 4970S), p65 (catalog 8242T), IL-6 (catalog 12153), p-STAT3 (catalog 9131S), STAT-3 (catalog 9132) from Cell Signaling Technology; primary antibodies against L1CAM (catalog L4543) from MilliporeSigma; primary antibodies against EGFR (catalog sc-03), COL6A1 (catalog sc-377143), ACBD3 (catalog sc-101277), KIF3B (catalog sc-514165) from Santa Cruz Biotechnology; primary antibodies against CEMIP (catalog 21129-1-AP), Myo9B (catalog 12432-1-AP), Rabep1 (catalog 14350-1-AP), Rabgef1 (catalog 12735-1-AP), PICALM (catalog 26765) from Proteintech; primary antibodies against VSV-G (catalog EB0012) from Kerafast; primary antibodies against GEF-H1 (catalog GTX125893) or ZEB1 (catalog GTX105278) from GeneTex; Alexa Fluor 568–phalloidin (catalog A12380) from Thermo Fisher Scientific; WT Rab6A-EGFP expression vector (catalog 49469) from Addgene; and adenovirus expressing EGFP-tagged temperature sensitive mutant VSV-G was provided by Anne Muesch (Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, New York, USA).

Animal experiments. The nude mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Mice underwent standard care and were euthanized at predetermined time points or at the first signs of morbidity according to the standards set forth by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee. To generate subcutaneous tumors nu/nu mice (n = 5–10 per group) were subcutaneously injected with 1 × 106 human lung cancer cells. To generate orthotopic lung tumors, nu/nu mice were intrathoracically injected with 1 × 106 human LUAD cells containing DN cells alone or in combination with OR cells (10:1 ratio). Primary lung tumors and lung metastases were measured, counted, and confirmed by H&E staining.

Vector construction. The human TGF-β2 promoter fragment containing 1837 bp upstream and 137 bp downstream of the transcription start site (TSS) was amplified from genomic DNA of H1299 cells using the primers 5′-TTTCTCTATCGATAGGTACCGAGCTCGTCTATAATGGCCACAGGTGTAAG-3′ and 5′-AGCTTACTTAGATCGCAGATCTCGAGCCTCTTTCACTTGCGCTCTC-3′. The PCR product was then cloned into the pGL3-Enhancer vector (Promega) using Gibson assembly. Two 5′-truncated TGF-β2 promoter constructs containing 1078 bp (1.1 kb) and 634 bp (0.6 kb) upstream of the TSS were amplified using the forward primers 5′-ATTTCTCTATCGATAGGTACCGAGCTCAGGCCCCATACACAACTGAA-3′ and 5′-ATTTCTCTATCGATAGGTACCGAGCTCGCAGCAAATTATAAAGGTGACCATTC-3′, respectively.

EGFR sequencing. Exons 18 to 21 of the human EGFR gene were amplified from cDNAs synthesized from parental and OR H1975 and HCC827 cells using the primers 5′-ATCGGCCTCTTCATGCGAAG-3′ and 5′-CGTAGCTCCAGACATCACTCTG-3′. The purified PCR products were subsequently submitted for Sanger sequencing to examine hotspot mutations in EGFR.

LC-MS analysis. To identify differentially secreted proteins, we collected and concentrated CM samples from DN cells and OR cells using Amicon Ultra Centrifugal Filters (Sigma-Aldrich) and analyzed them by LC-MS as previously described (66). To identify proteins in the Golgi- and vesicle-enriched subfractions, the fractions were isolated following the manufacturer’s protocol and the samples were analyzed by LC-MS.

Isolation of Golgi- and vesicle-enriched subcellular fractions. As previously described (28), the Minute Golgi Apparatus Enrichment Kit (GO-037, Invent Biotechnologies) was used to enrich cell lysates in Golgi and vesicle fractions, following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Cell proliferation and dose-response assays. Cells were seeded on 96-well plates at a density of 2000 cells per well and incubated overnight. For dose-response assays, medium was replaced on the following day with 10% FBS–containing RPMI-1640 and various concentrations of Osi (0–10 μM), and cells were allowed to proliferate for 72 hours. Relative cell density was measured by using the CCK-8 Counting Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, cells were incubated with culture medium containing the CCK-8 solution for 2 hours at 37°C, and the absorbance was read at 450 nm.

Cell migration and invasion assays. As described previously (48), 1 × 105 cells were seeded in the upper wells of Transwell plates (BD Biosciences) for migration assays or Matrigel-coated Boyden chambers (BD Biosciences) for invasion assays. Cells were allowed to migrate toward 10% FBS in the bottom wells. After 16 hours of incubation, migrating or invading cells were stained with 0.1% crystal violet, photographed, and counted.

VSV-G assay. The VSV-G transport assay was performed as described previously (48, 66). In brief, cells were infected with adenovirus expressing EGFP-VSV-G (ts045). The cells were then transferred to the restrictive temperature of 40°C for 20 hours and transferred to the permissive temperature of 32°C for 1 hour in the presence of 100 mg/mL cycloheximide and then the cells were fixed. In nonpermeabilized cells, exofacial and total VSV-G were detected by staining with an anti–VSV-G antibody and by measurement of EGFP signal intensity, respectively. VSV-G trafficking to the plasma membrane was measured based on the ratio of exofacial (surface) VSV-G fluorescence signal to the EGFP (total) signal intensity.

CM transfer assay. Cells (2 × 106) were plated in 10-cm dishes and incubated overnight. The cells were serum starved for 16 hours and the supernatants (CM) were collected, filtered through a 0.45-μm filter, mixed with complete growth medium (1:1), and added to cells. Cells were pretreated with respective CM samples for 3 days, following which the cells were trypsinized and plated for further assays.

β-Galactosidase staining assay. Cells were plated in 35-mm dishes and following predetermined treatments, the β-galactosidase staining assay was performed using the senescence β-galactosidase staining kit (9860, Cell Signaling Technology) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, cells were fixed in fixation solution for 10 minutes at room temperature, β-galactosidase staining solution was added, and cells were incubated overnight. Stained cells were imaged and counted.

Immunology multiplex assay. As described previously (66), CM samples were collected, prepared, and analyzed using a multiplex magnetic bead-based assay (HCYTA-60K MILLIPLEX Human Cytokine/Chemokine/Growth Factor Panel A; Luminex 200 System, Luminex and Multiplex Analysis 5.1 software, Millipore-Sigma) to quantify cytokine concentrations in CM samples.

WB analysis. Cells were cultured up to 80% confluence, washed 3 times with PBS, and harvested with 1× cell lysis buffer. The supernatant was mixed with 2× Laemmli buffer (Bio-Rad). The cell lysate was boiled for 10 minutes and loaded onto an SDS-PAGE gel. After transferring to a nitrocellulose membrane (Bio-Rad), the membrane was blocked with 5% milk in PBST buffer and were probed with primary antibodies diluted in 5% BSA or milk in PBST buffer. Horseradish peroxidase–conjugated secondary antibodies were used for detection according to the manufacturer’s instructions and images were obtained using Chemidoc Imaging System (BioRad) and quantified using ImageJ (75).

Quantitative PCR analysis. The RNeasy Mini Kit (74106, QIAGEN) was used to isolate total RNA which was reverse transcribed using the qScript cDNA superMix (Quanta Biosciences). The mRNA levels were determined using SYBR Green Real-Time PCR Master Mixes (21203, Bimake) and normalized to ribosomal protein L32 mRNA (RL32, for mRNAs). PCR primers utilized are listed (Supplemental Table 1).

Dual-luciferase reporter assay. TGF-β2 promoter luciferase reporter plasmids (800 ng) and pRL-TK (200 ng) were cotransfected into HCC827 DN cells. After 48 hours, cells were treated with DMSO or Osi for an additional 24 hours. Luciferase activity was then measured using the Dual-Luciferase Reporter Assay System (Promega), according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Fixed-cell imaging. Cells were seeded on type I collagen–coated cover glass (no. 1.5) and were fixed using 4% paraformaldehyde for 10 minutes, permeabilized using 0.1% Triton X-100 for 5 minutes, and blocked with 5% BSA for 30 minutes. Overnight incubation was performed primary antibody diluted in blocking buffer at 4°C. Following this, the cells were incubated in Alexa Fluor–conjugated secondary antibodies (1:500) in blocking buffer for 1 hour at room temperature. Nuclei were counterstained and mounted with Prolong Gold Anti-Fade Mountant with DAPI (P35941, Invitrogen). PBS washing was done 3 times after each step and was also used as the solvent in all steps. For surface exposure of VSV-G assay, the cells were not permeabilized.

Rab6A+ vesicle imaging and quantification. The Rab6A+ vesicle imaging was performed by overexpressing WT Rab6A-EGFP expression vector (Addgene). The number of EGFP-Rab6A+ vesicles were determined from maximum intensity projections of deconvolved, thresholded (Otsu), and watershed-segmented 3D stacks by particle analysis using ImageJ.

Golgi structural analysis. The area occupied by GM130-stained structures was quantified in volume projections with a limiting polygon as described previously (76). The Golgi area was divided by the nucleus area in the same cell to generate a normalized area fraction. Cells were chosen randomly for such measurements. Golgi element size and number were determined from maximum intensity projections of deconvolved, thresholded (Otsu), and watershed-segmented 3D stacks by particle analysis using ImageJ.

Image acquisition and quantification. Confocal imaging was performed on an A1+ platform (Nikon Instruments) equipped with 63×/1.4 NA oil, 100×/1.45 NA oil, and 20×/0.75 NA air objectives and 405/488/561 nm laser lines, and images were acquired using NIS-Elements software (Nikon instruments). Routine wide-field fluorescence, bright-field, and phase-contrast imaging were performed on an IX71 microscope (Olympus). The images were processed and fluorescent intensity was analyzed in Fiji/ImageJ. The Golgi organelle area and Golgi element numbers were quantified in volume projections with a limiting polygon through the area occupied by GM130-stained structures as described previously (48).

FRAP assays. Cells were cultured overnight in poly-L-lysine–coated 8-well chamber slides (no. 1.5; 155409, Lab-Tek) and Golgi was stained with Cell Light Golgi-GFP BacMam 2.0 overnight (C10592, Thermo Fisher Scientific). FRAP assays were performed as described previously (48), with some modifications. In brief, the recovery was calculated in a circular region of interest of 1 μm diameter. Ten prebleach images were acquired and averaged to obtain an estimated prebleach intensity. Laser power was adjusted to get approximately 80% bleach depth in 2 iterations. Postbleach images were acquired with no delay to record the diffusion component phase and then at 10-second intervals to record the binding component phase. The fluorescence recovery was calculated as described previously (76).

Immunohistochemistry. Tissue sections (4 μm) from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded lung tumor tissues were stained using an automated immune-stainer platform, the Leica Bond Max automated stainer (Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH). Following the Leica Bond protocol, the tissue sections were deparaffinized and rehydrated. Slides were counterstained with hematoxylin, dehydrated, and coverslipped. H&E-stained sections were digitally scanned using the Aperio AT2 slide scanner (Leica Biosystems) under ×20 objective magnification.

Statistics. Unless stated otherwise, the results shown are representative of replicated experiments and data represent the mean ± SD from triplicate samples or randomly chosen cells within a field. When comparing EMT scores in human lung cancers, the EMT score was calculated as previously described (77). Kaplan-Meier survival data were generated using KMPlot (78). Statistical evaluations were carried out with Prism 10 (GraphPad Software, Inc.). Unpaired, 2-tailed Student t tests were used to compare the means of 2 groups and ANOVA with Dunnett’s test was used to compare multiple groups to a control. P values of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All mouse studies were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston, Texas).

Data availability. All data associated with this study are present in the manuscript or in the Supplemental figures, tables, and Supporting Data Values file.