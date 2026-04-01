PARP inhibitors restore NK cell function via secretory crosstalk with tumor cells in prostate cancer

Sex as a biological variable. Our study of PCa involved the use of male mice, as it is a male-exclusive disease. The relevance of these findings to female mice is unknown.

Mice. 6- to 8-week-old male WT C57BL/6J mice, FVB mice, and NOG mice were purchased from Charles River Co., Ltd. Ncr1-iCre mice and Fpr1fl/fl mice were purchased from Cyagen Biosciences. OT-I mice were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory. Rag1–/– γc–/– mice were provided in-house. All animals were housed in a specific pathogen–free environment.

Cell lines. The murine PCa cell line RM-1 was obtained from ATCC. RM-1, RM-1-OVA (stably transfected with chicken ovalbumin), DU145, DU145-hPSMA, and 22RV1 were cultured in complete RPMI-1640 medium (Gibco) supplemented with 10% FBS. The murine PCa cell lines MycCap and PPSM were provided by Jun Qin’s laboratory (25). MycCap cells were maintained in basic DMEM (Gibco) supplemented with 10% FBS. PPSM and PPSM-Luc (stably transfected with firefly luciferase) were cultured in advanced DMEM supplemented with GlutaMAX (Gibco). The PPSM cell lines were cultured in accordance with the protocols established for prostatic organoids, as previously documented in the scientific literature (79). Murine NK cells were isolated from spleens and cultured in DMEM (10% FBS) supplemented with 10 ng/mL IL-2 and 100 ng/mL IL-15. All cells were cultured at 37°C with 5% CO 2 atmosphere. Mycoplasma testing was routinely performed.

Tumor models and treatments. For subcutaneously inoculated tumors, 1 × 106 RM-1, MycCap, or PPSM tumor cells were suspended in 100 μL PBS and injected subcutaneously into the right flank of mice. At 7 or 8 days after tumor injection, when the tumor volume reached about 50 mm3, the mice were randomly grouped to receive various treatments. The PARPi treatment used mefuparib (MedChemExpress), which was administered by gavage at a dose of 40 mg/kg per mouse (once every 2 days). Enzalutamide (MedChemExpress) was administered by gavage at a dose of 100 mg/kg per mouse (once a day). The drugs for gavage were dissolved as follows: 5% Tween 80, 10% DMSO, 40% PEG300, and 45% saline. Docetaxel (MedChemExpress) was injected via the tail vein at a dose of 10 mg/kg per mouse (once a week). Anti–PD-1 (BeiGene) was administered by intraperitoneal injection at a dose of 200 mg/kg per mouse (once every 3 days). The injected drugs were dissolved in saline. Subcutaneous tumors were measured for the long and short diameters using vernier calipers, and the volume was calculated according to the formula of half the product of the length and the square of the width. When the long diameter of the tumor reached 2 cm or the tumor volume reached 2,000 mm3, the experiment was terminated according to ethical requirements.

For orthotopic PCa, after opening the abdominal cavity of male mice, the prostate gland was located under the bladder, and 1 × 106 PPSM-luc or DU145-hPSMA tumor cells were suspended in 50 μL PBS and injected into the prostate gland. At 18 to 20 days after tumor injection, 150 mg/kg of d-luciferin, potassium salt (Yeasen) was injected into the abdominal cavity of the mice, and in vivo imaging analysis was performed 10 minutes after injection into the body.

For in vivo depletion of immune cells, 200 μg per mouse of anti-mouse NK-1.1 (Bio X Cell) and anti-mouse CD8 (Bio X Cell) antibodies were administered intraperitoneally 2 days before tumor injection, followed by injections every 3 days.

For in vivo CypA blockade, anti-CypA mAb (BGI Genomics) was intraperitoneally administered at a dose of 200 μg per mouse on day 1 after tumor inoculation, followed by weekly injections thereafter (28).

For adoptive NK cell therapy, primary mouse NK cells were cultured in vitro with IL-2 (20 ng/mL) and IL-15 (50 ng/mL) for 3 days, then the 1 × 105 NK or CAR-NK cells were suspended in 100 μL PBS and injected into the mice via the tail vein.

RNA-seq and proteomics analysis. Total RNA was extracted from cells using TRIzol, and sequencing was performed by BGI using the DNBSEQ platform. Clean data were aligned to the reference genome using Bowtie2 (v2.3.4.3). Gene expression quantification was conducted using RSEM (v1.3.1) software, and a clustering heatmap of gene expression levels across different samples was generated using pheatmap (v1.0.8). Differential gene expression analysis was performed using DESeq2 (v1.4.5), with the criteria set at q value ≤ 0.05 or FDR ≤ 0.001. For serum protein samples, proteins were extracted, digested with protease, and desalted. The resulting peptide mixtures were analyzed using liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry. The obtained mass spectrometry data were searched against a protein database for identification and relative quantification of the proteins in the samples.

Protein interaction assays and protein docking. The CypA-His recombinant protein (200 ng/mL) was added to the culture medium of NK cells in vitro and incubated for 6 hours. The cells were then washed and centrifuged to remove unbound recombinant protein. Cellular proteins were extracted using the membrane and cytosol protein extraction kit (Epizyme), followed by overnight incubation with anti-His–conjugated beads. After washing the beads on a magnetic rack, they were ready for IP-MS analysis, or they could be denatured at room temperature (RT) with loading buffer for Western blot analysis. Protein sequences were obtained from the UniProt database (P17742 for mouse PPIA/CypA and P14824 for mouse ANXA6). AlphaFold3 (https://alphafoldserver.com/) was used for de novo modeling to generate complete 3D structural models of CypA and ANXA6 proteins. The interaction forms between the 2 proteins were simulated using PyMOL (https://pymol.org).

Western blot analysis. Total protein was extracted using RIPA lysis buffer (Servicebio) supplemented with protease and phosphatase inhibitors (Roche). Protein concentrations were quantified via BCA assay. Equal amounts of protein were separated by SDS-PAGE on 10% polyacrylamide gels and transferred onto PVDF membranes (Millipore). Membranes were blocked with 5% nonfat milk in TBST for 1 h at RT and then incubated overnight at 4°C with antibodies. After washing with TBST, membranes were incubated with HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies for 1 h at RT. Protein bands were visualized using ECL substrate and imaged with ChemiDoc MP Imaging System (Bio-Rad).

Immunohistochemistry analysis. Human tumor tissue samples were fixed in 10% neutral-buffered formalin for 24–48 h, embedded in paraffin, and sectioned at 4 μm thickness using a microtome. After deparaffinization in xylene and rehydration through a graded ethanol series, antigen retrieval was performed by heating in citrate buffer (pH 6.0). Subsequently, sections were blocked with 5% BSA for 1 h at RT and then incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibody. Following washes with PBST (PBS containing 0.1% Tween 20), sections were incubated with HRP-conjugated polymer secondary antibody for 1 h at RT. Signals were developed using DAB chromogen for 5 min under microscopic control, followed by hematoxylin counterstaining, dehydration, and mounting.

Flow cytometry analysis. Tumor tissue blocks were digested with collagenase and placed in a grinder to prepare a single-cell suspension. Mouse lymphocytes were isolated using 38% Percoll (Biosharp), followed by erythrocyte lysis (Solarbio). A portion of the cells was resuspended in complete culture medium, and cell stimulation cocktail (BD Biosciences) was added. The cells were then incubated in a cell culture incubator for 6–8 hours. Initially, the cells were stained with surface marker antibodies in the dark, followed by the addition of a permeabilization fixation solution (BD Biosciences) for cell membrane permeabilization. Intracellular markers were then stained in the dark. The samples were analyzed using a flow cytometer (BD FACSCelesta, BD Biosciences), and the flow cytometry data were processed and analyzed using FlowJo 10.8.1.

Activation of OT-I CD8+ T cells. CD8+ T lymphocytes were meticulously isolated from the spleens and lymph nodes of mice using anti-CD8 magnetic beads (Miltenyi) in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines. These cells were subsequently activated with anti-CD3 antibody, anti-CD28 antibody, and IL-2. As an alternative approach, OT-I CD8+ T cells were cocultured with BM-derived DCs that had been pulsed with 10 μg/mL ovalbumin, as well as RM-1-OVA tumor cells, to simulate the antigen presentation process in a physiological context.

CAR construction and lentiviral transduction. Second-generation CAR incorporating the J591 single-chain variable fragment were constructed to target human PSMA. The CAR cassette comprised the J591 single-chain variable fragment linked to a CD8α hinge and transmembrane domain, followed by the 4-1BB costimulatory domain and the CD3ζ activation domain (BBζ configuration). A gene encoding a secreted form of IL-15 was included in the construct to support NK cell persistence. Third-generation baboon envelope-pseudotyped lentiviral vectors were produced by transfecting HEK293T cells with the transfer and packaging plasmids using Lipofectamine 3000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) (56). Primary mouse NK cells, activated with IL-2 and IL-15, were transduced with the viral supernatant at a MOI of 5. CAR expression on transduced NK cells was confirmed by flow cytometry.

Statistics. All statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 9 software. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM, except for tumor growth curves, which are plotted as the mean ± SD to illustrate intra-group variability over time. Statistical significance was defined as P value < 0.05. Comparisons among multiple groups were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA, while comparisons between 2 groups were performed using Welch’s 2-tailed t tests. Survival curves were generated using the Kaplan-Meier method and compared with the log-rank test. Correlations between 2 continuous variables were assessed using Pearson’s correlation analysis. Longitudinal tumor growth data were evaluated by repeated-measure 2-way ANOVA.

Study approval. Animal experimental protocols were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of Tongji Hospital, Huazhong University of Science and Technology (ethical approval number TJH-202501003). PCa tissue specimens and peripheral blood serum of PCa patients were obtained from the Department of Urology, Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology. All patients signed informed consent forms. The collection methods of clinical specimens and the experimental uses were reviewed and approval was granted by the Medical Ethics Committee of Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology (ethical approval number TJ-IRB202503117).

Data availability. The RNA-seq data in raw FASTQ format have been deposited in the Genome Sequence Archive of the National Genomics Data Center, China National Center for Bioinformation (accession numbers CRA037192, CRA037195, and CRA037254; BioProject PRJCA056018) and are publicly accessible at https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/gsa Proteomics data are distributed under Open Archive for Miscellaneous Data of the National Genomics Data Center, China National Center for Bioinformation (accession numbers OMIX014438 and OMIX014439) and are publicly accessible at https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/omix All antibodies and reagents used in this study are presented in Supplemental Table 1. The primer sequences are available in Supplemental Table 2. All the unedited gels/blots are included in the supplemental materials. Values for all data points are presented in the Supporting Data Values file. Other methods are available in the Supplemental Methods.