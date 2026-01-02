The role of suPAR and related proteins in kidney, heart diseases, and diabetes

Although suPAR is present in the blood of healthy individuals, bone marrow–derived immature myeloid cells (22, 43, 44) and neutrophils appear to be the main source of suPAR during conditions of acute immune activation (22, 43, 44). Therefore, circulating suPAR concentrations are thought to reflect the status of innate immunity (45).

The link between suPAR concentrations and the status of the innate immunity is not simple. For example, even though tar and nicotine are known to suppress innate immune defenses, cigarette smoking itself is a potent stimulator of circulating suPAR levels. On average, smokers exhibit suPAR concentrations approximately 30% higher than non-smokers (3.3 ng/mL versus 2.1 ng/mL). Encouragingly, these elevated levels begin to decline within four weeks following smoking cessation (46). Beyond smoking, some acute infections are known to increase suPAR levels in the bloodstream. This is particularly evident in RNA viral infections, including HIV and SARS-CoV-2, as well as some bacterial infections (47–49). In contrast, under stable, non-acute conditions, an individual’s suPAR levels remain remarkably consistent, typically fluctuating by less than 10% over five years (50). Additionally, suPAR levels are not subject to daily circadian variations, nor are they significantly altered by certain inflammatory events like acute myocardial infarction or coronary artery bypass grafting (51, 52).

Although suPAR levels are consistent in healthy populations, a major challenge in establishing suPAR as a meaningful biomarker for CKD patients is that reduced kidney function often increases levels of proteins in circulation. For instance, β-2 microglobulin (β2M), cystatin C, and uremic toxins accumulate in the blood as kidney function declines (53–55). Similarly, inflammatory cytokines like IL-6 and C-reactive protein (CRP) are elevated in CKD due to reduced renal clearance and heightened inflammatory signaling (56, 57). Even though suPAR levels might rise with worsening kidney function, high suPAR levels have been shown to be a valuable biomarker for identifying individuals at risk of developing kidney disease and for predicting how quickly their condition may deteriorate (33, 58–62), including children ages 1–16 years (63).

To understand how elevated suPAR concentrations contribute to CKD, it was essential to begin by measuring their levels in people without kidney diseases. In a study of 3,683 patients undergoing coronary angiography, those in the highest suPAR quartile experienced an annual estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) decline of –4.2 mL/min/1.73 m², compared with –0.9 mL/min/1.73 m² in patients in the lowest quartile. In addition, patients with an initial eGFR above 60 mL/min/1.73 m² faced a 3.13-fold increased risk of progressing to CKD stage 3, and adding suPAR concentrations to a multivariable model improved risk discrimination (ΔC-statistic of 0.08) (58). Furthermore, suPAR was the only biomarker, among others such as high-sensitivity CRP (hsCRP), that was associated with the decline in kidney function (59). These original findings were replicated in other non-CKD cohorts, including the Swedish Malmö Diet and Cancer Study (5,381 individuals) (62). Similar trends were also observed in the CKD-specific cohorts, including the African American Study of Kidney Disease and Hypertension (AASK) cohort (607 individuals) (33, 60). A study of patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) also showed that plasma suPAR concentrations positively correlated with stages of CKD (64). Elevated suPAR concentrations in the SCD population were attributed to the combination of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), activated macrophages, and increased levels of secreted phospholipase D and uPA. In all those studies, the association between elevated suPAR concentrations and declining kidney function persisted independently of traditional risk factors, such as age, race, baseline eGFR, diabetes, hypertension, or proteinuria.

Further evidence for suPAR’s role in kidney health emerged from a genome-wide association meta-analysis of over 24,000 individuals, which identified a missense variant in the PLAUR gene (rs4760) associated with higher suPAR concentrations (37). Subsequent Mendelian randomization analyses of the UK Biobank dataset, using the genetic variant rs4760, indicated a causal association between genetically predicted suPAR concentrations, atherosclerotic phenotypes, and CKD, further implicating suPAR in both conditions (37).

While these studies collectively provide compelling evidence for the role of suPAR in kidney health, the nephrology community remains divided on the value of measuring suPAR levels in the CKD population. Some of the skepticism stems from the fact that loss of kidney function contributes to increased suPAR levels in patients with CKD (65, 66). That said, as suPAR is not primarily cleared by the kidneys like creatinine or cystatin C, the relationship between suPAR levels and kidney function is complex and not purely due to reduced filtration. Current data suggest that suPAR levels are more influenced by increased production (from immune and endothelial cells) than by impaired renal function (21, 67). However, in advanced CKD, as kidney function declines severely (e.g., eGFR < 30 mL/min/1.73 m²), suPAR levels can rise further, likely due to a combination of increased systemic inflammation, impaired clearance, and tissue injury (68).

Furthermore, some of the skepticism stems from the methods used to measure suPAR concentrations (69). Currently, no FDA-approved assay exists for measuring suPAR concentrations. In research laboratories, suPAR is typically measured using ELISA kits, such as the human uPAR Quantikine ELISA kit from R&D Systems, and the suPARnostic ELISA or Quick Triage from Virogates, whose values we use in this Review. Commercially available ELISAs can detect both suPAR and D2D3 with similar sensitivity (20), complicating the clinical diagnostic value of suPAR concentrations when D2D3 is also present. Notably, D2D3 has thus far been detected only in patients with cancer (70–72), and kidney diseases (20). Since ELISAs cannot distinguish between suPAR and D2D3, detecting D2D3 relies on immunoprecipitation followed by Western blot analysis (20), a technique limited to specialized research laboratories. suPAR concentrations can also be determined using the aptamer-based SomaLogic SOMAscan (73) and the Olink Explore proximity extension assay (74). However, these assays show a weak correlation with ELISA-derived concentrations, likely because they detect protein fragments that include suPAR as well as D1 and D2D3 (75).

The variability in assay methodologies, along with suPAR’s association with conditions such as infections and declining kidney function, limits the specificity and sensitivity of suPAR levels as a standalone marker of kidney injury. Thus, beyond defining indication-specific cutoffs using standardized assays, it may be advantageous to integrate suPAR measurements with additional biomarkers or functional bioassays. Recent insights suggest that combining suPAR levels with the detection of nephrin (76) or CD40 autoantibodies (77) in patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) could be particularly valuable, aiming to develop a kidney disease–specific composite scoring system. Establishing standardized, FDA-approved assays for accurately quantifying suPAR and D2D3, alongside such composite scoring systems incorporating disease-specific biomarkers or bioassays, is expected to significantly enhance clinical utility. This approach would address the heterogeneity within the CKD population, leveraging the robust association of suPAR levels with key clinical outcomes, including kidney disease onset and progression, cardiovascular events, and mortality.