Protein phosphatase 2A regulates senescence and immunogenicity in medulloblastoma models

PP2Ac deficiency negatively regulates proliferation and promotes NF-κB signaling. To investigate the role of PP2Ac in MB, we first assessed its functional relevance across molecular subtypes of the disease. Because PP2A activity is largely regulated through post-translational modifications, mRNA expression levels alone are a poor proxy for enzymatic activity. We therefore applied NetBID2, a network-based algorithm that infers regulatory protein activity from transcriptomic data using gene regulatory networks (24, 25), to publicly available MB RNA-Seq datasets (26). This analysis suggested that PP2A activity is particularly prominent in groups 3 and 4 MB (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI196753DS1), supporting a potential functional role for PP2A signaling in this aggressive subtype.

Guided by this observation, we generated genetic KO of the predominant catalytic α-isoform (PPP2CA) using CRISPR in murine (#2416, ref. 27; and human [D425, ATCC]) MB cell lines. Both models harbor MYC amplification and represent aggressive group 3 MB. KO efficiency at the protein level was confirmed by Western blot analysis (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). We found that PP2Ac deficiency — either through genetic KO or pharmacologic inhibition using the small-molecule inhibitor LB-100 in a dose-dependent manner — resulted in a marked reduction in tumor cell proliferation in vitro compared with WT controls (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 PP2A negatively regulates cell proliferation and the NF-κB signaling pathway. (A) Cell proliferation of D425 and #2416 MB cells measured by CCK-8 assay. WT and PP2Ac-KO cells were quantified at the indicated time points and normalized to baseline. WT cells treated with LB-100 at the indicated concentrations were analyzed in parallel. (B) GSEA of differentially expressed genes in PP2Ac-KO versus WT cells in D425 and #2416 lines. The top 5 upregulated (red) and downregulated (blue) hallmark pathways ranked by normalized enrichment score (NES) are shown. (C) Representative GSEA plots demonstrating enrichment of the Hallmark TNF-α signaling via NF-κB pathway in PP2Ac-KO compared with WT cells.

To gain molecular insight into the impact of PP2Ac loss in MB, we performed RNA-Seq to obtain global gene expression profiles of WT and PP2CA-KO D425 and #2416 cells. Pathway enrichment analysis revealed several significantly altered hallmark pathways shared between both models, including mitotic spindle, G2M checkpoint, and TNF-α signaling via NF-κB (Figure 1B). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) further confirmed significant enrichment of TNF-α/NF-κB signaling–related genes (Figure 1C).

Interestingly, enrichment of several proliferative signaling pathways, including mTORC1 and PI3K/AKT, occurred despite the observed reduction in cellular proliferation. This seemingly paradoxical finding is consistent with recent studies showing that PP2A inhibition can hyperactivate multiple oncogenic signaling pathways, triggering cellular stress responses that ultimately suppress tumor growth (28). Given the well-established association between NF-κB signaling and the induction of cellular senescence (9), these findings raised the possibility that PP2Ac deficiency may promote senescence in MB cells, thereby contributing to the observed reduction in proliferation.

PP2Ac deficiency promotes cellular senescence in MB cells in vitro. To test whether PP2Ac deficiency induces cellular senescence, we first examined senescence-associated β-galactosidase (SA-β-Gal) activity, a classic marker of senescence, using flow cytometry. PP2CA-KO cells exhibited a significant increase in SA-β-Gal positivity compared with WT cells (Figure 2A). Consistent with these findings, pharmacologic inhibition of PP2A using the small-molecule inhibitor LB-100 similarly increased SA-β-Gal activity in a dose-dependent manner, further supporting that PP2A inhibition promotes senescence in MB cells (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Loss of PP2Ac induces cellular senescence in MB cells. (A) Flow cytometric quantification of SA-β-gal activity in WT and PP2Ac-KO D425 and #2416 cells. (B) WT D425 and #2416 cells were treated with LB-100 for 48 hours at the indicated concentrations, followed by analysis of SA-β-gal activity by flow cytometry. (C) GSEA plots showing enrichment of the Fridman senescence signature in PP2Ac-KO versus WT cells in both cell lines. (D) RT-qPCR analysis of senescence-associated genes in WT and PP2Ac-KO D425 and #2416 cells. (E) Representative images and quantification of SA-β-gal staining in WT and PP2Ac-KO D425 cells assessed by light microscopy. (F) Immunoblot analysis of phosphorylated NF-κB (p-p65, Ser536), total NF-κB (p65), and senescence-associated proteins in WT and PP2Ac-KO D425 cells. Densitometric quantification was performed by normalizing to total protein, with WT levels set to 1. (G) Quantification of IL-8 protein levels in culture supernatants from WT and PP2Ac-KO D425 cells after 48 hours, measured by bead-based immunoassay. (H) WT D425 cells were cultured for 48 hours in CM derived from WT or PP2Ac-KO cells. SA-β-gal was subsequently measured by flow cytometry. Representative histograms are shown. (I) Immunoblot validation of doxycycline-inducible CRISPR-Cas9–mediated PP2Ac KO in D425 cells expressing control sgRNA (sgCTL) or PP2Ac-targeting sgRNA (sgPP2Ac). Cells were treated with doxycycline (1 μg/mL) for 3 days. (J) D425 cells expressing inducible Cas9 and sgPP2Ac were treated with doxycycline for 7 days, followed by the NF-κB inhibitor BAY 11-7082 or vehicle for 3 days. SA-β-gal activity was assessed on day 10 by flow cytometry. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using unpaired 2-tailed t tests, 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s or Tukey’s multiple-comparisons tests, as appropriate for each panel. Immunoblots shown are representative of 2 independent experiments. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To further validate this phenotype at the transcriptional level, we analyzed global gene expression changes associated with PP2Ac loss. GSEA of bulk RNA-Seq data revealed significant enrichment of a previously described senescence-associated gene signature (29) in PP2CA-KO cells in both D425 and #2416 models (Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 1). Consistent with this observation, quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis confirmed increased expression of senescence-associated and inflammatory genes, including CDKN1A, TNF, CCL2, and CXCL10, in PP2CA-KO cells (Figure 2D). Consistent with these molecular findings, microscopy analysis revealed that PP2CA-KO D425 cells displayed the characteristic enlarged and flattened morphology associated with senescence and exhibited increased SA-β-Gal staining (Figure 2E). At the protein level, consistent with the transcriptomic findings, PP2CA-KO cells demonstrated increased phosphorylation of p65, indicating activation of NF-κB signaling (Figure 2F) as well as increased levels of γH2AX and p21, further supporting activation of a senescence program (Figure 2F).

Notably, consistent with the GSEA analysis showing downregulation of MYC signaling, we also observed a marked reduction in c-MYC protein levels following PP2Ac depletion (Figure 2F). Analysis of RNA-Seq datasets from PP2CA-KO D425 and #2416 cells demonstrated a modest but significant reduction in MYC transcript expression (Supplemental Figure 3). This observation is notable given that these are MYC-amplified tumors, suggesting that PP2Ac loss suppresses MYC-driven transcriptional programs despite oncogenic MYC amplification. To further support the senescence phenotype, secretion of the senescence-associated cytokine IL-8, a key component of the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), was significantly elevated in conditioned medium (CM) from PP2CA-KO cells (Figure 2G). Because SASP factors can reinforce and propagate senescence in neighboring cells, we next tested whether CM from PP2CA-KO cells could induce senescence in WT cells. Treatment of WT D425 cells with PP2CA-KO CM increased SA-β-Gal positivity compared with WT CM, indicating PP2Ac-deficient cells can promote paracrine senescence (Figure 2H).

Finally, we investigated whether NF-κB signaling mediates PP2Ac deficiency–induced senescence. We generated D425 cells expressing doxycycline-inducible Cas9 with either a nontargeting sgRNA (sgCTL) or a PP2Ac-targeting sgRNA (sgPP2Ac) (Figure 2I). Induction of PP2Ac KO markedly increased SA-β-Gal activity. To test whether this effect is mediated through NF-κB signaling, cells were treated with the NF-κB inhibitor BAY 11-7082. Immunoblot analysis confirmed effective inhibition of NF-κB signaling, as evidenced by reduced phosphorylation of p65 (Ser536) following BAY 11-7082 treatment (Supplemental Figure 4). Importantly, treatment with BAY 11-7082 significantly reduced SA-β-Gal activity in PP2Ac-deficient cells (Figure 2J). These results indicate PP2Ac loss promotes senescence in an NF-κB–dependent manner.

To determine whether this phenotype is reproducible across additional group 3 MB models, we evaluated senescence markers in the independent MYC-amplified MB cell line D341. Similar to D425 and #2416 cells, PP2Ac depletion in D341 cells (Supplemental Figure 2D) resulted in a significant increase in SA-β-Gal activity (Supplemental Figure 5A). Consistent with induction of a senescence program, RT-qPCR analysis demonstrated increased expression of senescence-associated and inflammatory genes, including CDKN1A, IL8, IL6, CDKN2A, and CDKN2B (Supplemental Figure 5B).

We next examined the MYC-amplified group 3 murine MB model CTD cell line (30) (Supplemental Figure 2E) using transcriptomic and protein-level analyses. RNA-Seq data from CTD cells revealed enrichment of senescence-associated transcriptional programs following PP2Ac depletion, including the Fridman senescence signature, as well as IFN and TNF-α/NF-κB signaling pathways (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Immunoblot analysis further confirmed increased expression of senescence markers p21 and γH2AX, along with increased phosphorylated NF-κB, in PP2Ac-deficient CTD cells (Supplemental Figure 6C).

PP2Ac loss suppresses MB tumor growth and promotes senescence in vivo. We next examined the effect of PP2Ac loss on MB tumor growth in vivo by orthotopically implanting WT or PP2CA-KO tumor cells. Human D425 cells were implanted into immunodeficient nude mice, whereas murine #2416 cells were implanted into immunocompetent C57BL/6 mice. In both models, mice bearing PP2CA-KO tumors demonstrated significantly prolonged survival compared with those bearing WT tumors (Figure 3A), indicating that PP2Ac loss suppresses MB progression in vivo. Notably, long-term-surviving animals were observed only in the immunocompetent #2416 syngeneic model, whereas no long-term survivors were observed in the D425 xenograft model, suggesting the host immune system may contribute to durable tumor control.

Figure 3 PP2Ac deficiency promotes tumor cell senescence and prolongs survival in MB models. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of mice intracranially implanted with 3 × 104 WT or PP2Ac-KO MB cells. Left: nude mice bearing D425 tumors (n = 8–9 per group). Right: C57BL/6J mice bearing #2416 tumors (n = 30–31 per group). (B) Representative immunofluorescence images and quantification of SA-β-gal in D425 tumors collected at endpoint. SA-β-gal (green) and nuclei (DAPI, blue). Quantification was performed from multiple ROIs per tumor. Small colored dots indicate individual ROIs nested within each biological replicate, and the larger dot indicates the mean for each tumor. Statistical analysis was performed on tumor-level means. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Representative immunofluorescence images and quantification of p-p65 in D425 tumors at endpoint. p-p65 (purple) and nuclei (DAPI, blue). Quantification and statistical analysis were conducted as in B. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) Kaplan-Meier analysis of overall survival in patients with MB from the GSE85217 dataset stratified into senescence-high and senescence-low groups using an unbiased cutoff determined by maximally selected rank statistics (cut point = 0.1350506). All patients with available survival data were included in the analysis. Survival differences were assessed using the log-rank test. Cox proportional hazards analysis demonstrated a reduced risk of death in the senescence-high group (HR = 0.67; 95% CI 0.48–0.93). Numbers at risk are indicated below the plot. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using unpaired 2-tailed t tests or the log-rank test, as appropriate for each panel. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To determine whether the senescence phenotype observed in vitro is also present in vivo, tumors were harvested at survival endpoint and analyzed for SA-β-Gal activity by immunofluorescence. PP2CA-KO D425 tumors had a marked increase in SA-β-Gal–positive cells compared with WT tumors (Figure 3B), confirming enhanced senescence in vivo. In the #2416 model, where tumor cells express red fluorescent protein (RFP), SA-β-Gal staining largely colocalized with RFP+ tumor cells, indicating that the senescence signal predominantly arises from tumor cells rather than host-derived cells (Supplemental Figure 7). Consistent with activation of NF-κB signaling observed in vitro, immunofluorescence analysis demonstrated increased phosphorylation of p65 in PP2CA-KO tumors compared with WT tumors (Figure 3C), supporting activation of NF-κB signaling in vivo.

Because the therapeutic relevance of senescence in MB remains unclear, we next examined whether senescence-associated transcriptional programs correlate with clinical outcomes. Using a publicly available transcriptomic dataset of patients with MB with available survival information from Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) GSE85217 (3), we calculated a senescence signature score based on the Fridman senescence gene set (29). We first evaluated the senescence score as a continuous variable in a Cox proportional hazards model, which showed a consistent but nonstatistically significant association with survival (HR = 0.35; 95% CI 0.10–1.20; P = 0.092) (Supplemental Figure 8A). We next used maximally selected rank statistics to identify an unbiased cutoff for stratifying tumors into senescence-high and senescence-low groups. Kaplan-Meier analysis based on this cutoff showed that patients with senescence-high tumors had significantly improved overall survival compared with those with senescence-low tumors (log-rank P = 0.016) (Figure 3D). Consistently, Cox proportional hazards analysis of this categorical grouping showed a significantly reduced risk of death in the senescence-high group (HR = 0.67; 95% CI 0.48–0.93; P = 0.018) (Supplemental Figure 8B), suggesting activation of senescence-associated programs may be associated with favorable clinical outcomes in MB.

PP2Ac deficiency enhances radiation-induced senescence in MB cells. Radiation therapy (RTx) is a well-established inducer of cellular senescence (31) and remains a cornerstone of MB treatment. To investigate whether PP2Ac loss modulates RTx-induced senescence, D425 WT and PP2Ac-KO cells were exposed to increasing doses of RTx and analyzed 48 hours later. Flow cytometry demonstrated that PP2Ac-KO cells had significantly higher SA-β-Gal positivity compared with WT cells across all RTx doses tested (Figure 4A). Consistently, PP2Ac-KO cells had increased p21 expression after RTx relative to WT cells (Figure 4B). RTx also induced senescence markers in WT cells, and this RTx-alone effect was shown explicitly in an independent analysis comparing within-genotype RTx responses (Supplemental Figure 9A).

Figure 4 PP2Ac deficiency enhances radiation-induced senescence and immune-stimulatory cytokine expression in MB cells. (A–C) D425 WT and PP2Ac-KO cells were treated with RTx, and senescence markers were assessed over time. (A) SA-β-gal activity and (B) p21 expression quantified by flow cytometry. (C) RT-qPCR analysis of senescence- and SASP-associated genes including TNF, CDKN1A, CDKN2A, and CDKN2B. (D) Fridman senescence signature scores calculated by ssGSEA from RNA-Seq of WT and PP2Ac-KO cells with or without RTx (10 Gy). (E) CM collected 24 hours after irradiation (10 Gy) was analyzed using the Human Cytokine Array Proteome Profiler. (F) Cytokine levels (CXCL10 and IL-8) in culture supernatants measured by bead-based immunoassay following RTx. (G) Quantification of cytoplasmic dsDNA in WT and PP2Ac-KO cells 48 hours after irradiation. (H) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of nude mice implanted intracranially with WT or PP2Ac-KO D425 cells followed by focal brain irradiation (10 Gy ×1). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using unpaired 2-tailed t tests, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test, or the log-rank test, as appropriate for each panel. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To further define senescence-associated transcriptional responses, we quantified senescence- and inflammatory genes by RT-qPCR. PP2Ac-KO cells had significantly increased expression of TNF, CDKN1A, CDKN2A, and CDKN2B across RTx doses compared with WT cells (Figure 4C). To evaluate global senescence programs, we performed RNA-Seq and calculated the Fridman senescence signature by single-sample GSEA (ssGSEA). The combination of PP2Ac loss and RTx produced the highest senescence signature scores relative to either perturbation alone (Figure 4D).

Because senescent cells can reshape the tumor microenvironment through the SASP, we next profiled secreted cytokines after RTx. Conditioned media collected 24 hours after RTx (20 Gy) were analyzed using a cytokine array, which revealed increased secretion of inflammatory/SASP factors in PP2Ac-KO cells, including IL-6, CD54, IL-8, and CXCL10 (Figure 4E). We focused on IL-8 and CXCL10 for quantitative validation because IL-8 is a canonical NF-κB–dependent SASP cytokine, and CXCL10 is an IFN-stimulated chemokine implicated in recruitment of cytotoxic T cells and antitumor immune responses. Bead-based immunoassays confirmed significantly increased secretion of IL-8 and CXCL10 in PP2Ac-KO cells compared with WT cells across RTx doses (Figure 4F). RTx-alone induction of these cytokines in WT cells, and the within-genotype RTx effect, are further shown in Supplemental Figure 9B.

Previously, we reported that PP2Ac loss impairs DNA damage repair and promotes accumulation of cytoplasmic DNA (14). Consistent with this observation, PP2Ac-KO cells exhibited significantly increased levels of cytoplasmic dsDNA across RTx doses compared with WT cells (Figure 4G), supporting enhanced activation of DNA damage–associated inflammatory signaling pathways.

Finally, to test whether these findings translate in vivo, WT or PP2Ac-KO D425 cells were orthotopically implanted into the cerebellum of nude mice followed by cranial RTx (10 Gy × 1). RTx-treated mice bearing PP2Ac-KO tumors exhibited significantly prolonged survival compared with all other groups (Figure 4H), indicating that PP2Ac loss enhances RTx efficacy in vivo. In addition, a fractionated RTx regimen (2 Gy × 3) showed a similar trend (Supplemental Figure 9C), supporting that the phenotype is not restricted to a single RTx schedule.

The regulatory PP2A subunit PPP2R5A (B56α) suppresses senescence in MB cells. The PP2A holoenzyme is composed of a scaffolding A subunit, a catalytic C subunit, and a regulatory B subunit that determines substrate specificity. Regulatory B subunits belong to 4 structurally distinct families (B55, B56, PR70/72, and STRN) that share little sequence similarity but confer diverse functional specificity to the PP2A complex (32). To identify which PP2A regulatory subunit modulates senescence in MB cells, we performed a loss-of-function siRNA screen targeting 20 PP2A subunits, including regulatory B subunits as well as the catalytic and scaffolding subunits, in D425 cells. Senescence induction was assessed by measuring expression of the senescence marker CDKN1A (p21) 48 hours after transfection. Among all PP2A subunits tested, knockdown of PPP2R5A, which encodes the regulatory subunit PP2A-B56α, produced the most pronounced increase in CDKN1A expression (Figure 5A), suggesting that PP2A-B56α negatively regulates senescence signaling in MB cells. To validate this finding, we generated PPP2R5A KO (PP2A-B56αKO) D425 cells using CRISPR/Cas9 (Supplemental Figure 1C). Consistent with the screening results, PP2A-B56αKO cells displayed a marked increase in SA-β-Gal–positive cells, comparable to that observed with PP2Ac deficiency (Figure 5B). At the transcriptional level, PP2A-B56αKO cells also showed increased expression of CDKN1A and the SASP cytokine IL8 (Figure 5C), supporting activation of a senescence program.

Figure 5 Regulatory subunit PPP2R5A (PP2A-B56α) negatively regulates senescence in MB cells. (A) siRNA screen targeting 20 PP2A subunits (n = 16 regulatory and 2 catalytic) in D425 cells. At 48 hours after transfection, CDKN1A (p21) expression was measured by RT-qPCR and normalized to a nontargeting siRNA control. PP2A subunits are grouped according to structural class. (B) Flow cytometric quantification of SA–β-gal in WT and PP2A-B56α–KO (PPP2R5A-KO) D425 cells. Representative histograms and quantification of the percentage of SA–β-gal–positive cells are shown. (C) RT-qPCR analysis of CDKN1A and IL8 expression in WT and PP2A-B56α–KO cells. (D) WT and PP2A-B56α–KO D425 cells were treated with RTx (10 Gy), and SA–β-gal activity was measured by flow cytometry 48 hours after irradiation. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using unpaired 2-tailed t tests or 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test, as appropriate for each panel. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

We next examined whether loss of PP2A-B56α also modulates radiation-induced senescence. Similar to PP2Ac deficiency, PP2A-B56αKO cells exhibited significantly increased SA-β-Gal activity after RTx (10 Gy) compared with WT cells (Figure 5D). These findings indicate the PP2A-B56α regulatory subunit functions as a key negative regulator of senescence signaling in MB cells, phenocopying the effects observed with catalytic PP2Ac loss.

PP2Ac deficiency promotes IFN signaling and immunogenic senescence in MB. Recent studies suggest senescent tumor cells can enhance tumor immunogenicity through activation of type I and type II IFN signaling pathways (11, 12). Building on our prior observation that PP2Ac deficiency increases secretion of the IFN-stimulated chemokine CXCL10, we hypothesized that PP2Ac loss promotes immunogenic senescence, characterized by activation of IFN signaling and increased tumor immunogenicity. To test this, we performed GSEA comparing the transcriptional profiles of PP2Ac-KO and WT MB cells. We observed significant enrichment of type I and type II IFN response pathways in both D425 and #2416 PP2Ac-KO cells (Figure 6A). Because IFN signaling enhances antigen presentation, we next examined the expression of MHC-I, a key molecule required for CD8+ T cell–mediated tumor recognition. Flow cytometry analysis demonstrated significantly increased MHC-I surface expression in PP2Ac-KO D425 and #2416 cells compared with WT cells (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 PP2Ac deficiency enhances immunogenic senescence in MB tumors. (A) GSEA plots demonstrating enrichment of type I and type II IFN response signatures in PP2Ac-KO versus WT D425 and #2416 cells. (B) Flow cytometric quantification of MHC-I surface expression in WT and PP2Ac-KO D425 and #2416 cells. Representative histograms and quantification of MFI are shown. (C) D425 cells were treated with 5 Gy RTx, and MHC-I expression was measured 48 hours later in SA-β-gal–positive and SA-β-gal–negative populations by flow cytometry. (D) Immunofluorescence analysis of CD8+ T cell infiltration in #2416 tumors. CD8 (green), tumor cells (RFP, red), and nuclei (DAPI, blue). Quantification was performed from multiple ROIs per tumor. Small colored dots represent individual ROIs nested within each biological replicate, and the larger dot represents the mean value for each tumor. Statistical analysis was performed using tumor-level means. Scale bar: 20 μm. (E) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of nude mice bearing intracranial #2416 tumors derived from WT or PP2Ac-KO cells. (F) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of C57BL/6J mice bearing intracranial #2416 tumors treated with anti-CD8 antibody (clone 2.43) or isotype control. Treatment was initiated on day 3 after implantation (250 μg/mouse i.p., twice weekly). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using unpaired 2-tailed t tests or the log-rank test, as appropriate for each panel. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. FOV, field of view; GO, Gene Ontology; NES, normalized enrichment score.

To determine whether increased antigen presentation is linked to senescence induction, we stratified D425 cells into senescent (SA-β-Gal+) and nonsenescent (SA-β-Gal–) populations following sublethal irradiation (5 Gy), a dose selected to induce senescence while preserving high overall cell viability. We then quantified MHC-I expression and found that SA-β-Gal+ cells exhibited markedly higher MHC-I levels than do SA-β-Gal– cells, with the strongest induction observed in PP2Ac-KO senescent cells (Figure 6C). In contrast, MHC-I expression in nonsenescent cells was only modestly affected. These findings indicate the increase in antigen presentation associated with PP2Ac deficiency is primarily linked to the senescent tumor cell population, suggesting PP2Ac loss programs senescence toward an immunogenic phenotype.

We next examined whether these changes translate into enhanced antitumor immune responses in vivo. Immunofluorescence analysis of syngeneic #2416 MB tumors demonstrated a significant increase in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells in PP2Ac-KO tumors compared with WT tumors (Figure 6D). In our previous in vivo studies, PP2Ac-KO tumors demonstrated improved survival in both xenograft (D425) and syngeneic (#2416) MB models. However, durable long-term survival was observed only in the immunocompetent #2416 model, suggesting immune-mediated mechanisms may contribute to tumor control. To further evaluate the contribution of the immune system, we implanted #2416 tumors into immunodeficient nude mice, which lack functional T cells. Although PP2Ac-KO tumors still exhibited a modest but significant survival advantage compared with WT tumors (Figure 6E), the magnitude of this benefit was reduced relative to that observed in immunocompetent hosts. These findings indicate PP2Ac deficiency exerts both tumor-intrinsic growth suppression and immune-mediated antitumor effects in vivo. To directly test whether adaptive immunity contributes to the survival benefit, we implanted #2416 tumors into immunocompetent C57BL/6 mice and depleted CD8+ T cells using anti-CD8 antibodies. CD8+ T cell depletion significantly reduced the survival advantage conferred by PP2Ac deficiency (Figure 6F). Collectively, these findings demonstrate that although PP2Ac loss induces tumor-intrinsic senescence, optimal tumor control requires CD8+ T cell–mediated antitumor immunity, supporting a model in which PP2Ac deficiency promotes immunogenic senescence that enhances tumor antigen presentation and stimulates antitumor immune responses.

Low PP2A activity is associated with immunogenic senescence in human MB. To assess the relevance of our findings on PP2A-mediated immunogenic senescence in human MB, we analyzed a publicly available scRNA-Seq dataset (GEO GSE155446) comprising 28 MB tumors (33). Applying 2 published senescence gene signatures (29, 34) to 10,537 malignant cells identified 2,231 tumor cells with high senescence scores (Figure 7A and Supplemental Table 1). These senescent tumor cells were subsequently re-clustered, revealing 5 distinct senescent subpopulations, indicating substantial heterogeneity among senescent tumor states in MB (Figure 7B). Consistent with known molecular subgroup differences, SHH tumors segregated clearly from group 3 and group 4 (G3/4) tumors (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Consistent with our experimental focus on group 3 MB, we concentrated our analysis on malignant cells within the group 3/4 population, where sufficient numbers of cells were available for clustering analysis. We identified 2 major senescent subclusters (clusters 0 and 2). Gene Ontology enrichment analysis of genes upregulated in cluster 2 versus cluster 0 revealed significant enrichment for pathways related to MHC-I protein complex formation and antigen presentation (Figure 7C). Type I and type II IFN response signatures were also significantly enriched (Supplemental Data 1). Based on these features, we designated cluster 2 as an “immunogenic senescent” population, whereas cluster 0, which showed enrichment of epithelial–mesenchymal transition programs (Supplemental Figure 10C), was classified as “nonimmunogenic senescent” tumor cells. Consistent with enhanced antigen presentation in the immunogenic senescent cluster, expression of MHC-I genes (HLA-A, HLA-B, and HLA-C) was significantly increased in cluster 2 compared with cluster 0 (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 Low PPP2CA and PPP2R1B activity is associated with an immunogenic senescence phenotype in human MB. Publicly available scRNA-Seq data from 28 MB tumors were analyzed. (A) Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) visualization of 10,537 tumor cells annotated by cell type based on the original study. Senescence scores for malignant cells were calculated using 2 published gene signatures (Casella et al., ref. 34; and Fridman and Tainsky, ref. 29) and displayed as UMAP feature plots. (B) Identification of 2,231 tumor cells with high senescence scores. Within group 3/4 MB malignant cells, senescent clusters were classified as immunogenic (cluster 2) or nonimmunogenic (cluster 0). (C) Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment analysis of differentially expressed genes between immunogenic and nonimmunogenic senescent clusters, highlighting pathways related to MHC-I complex formation and antigen presentation. Enrichment was assessed using Fisher’s exact test with FDR correction; odds ratios are shown. (D) UMAP feature plots and violin plots showing increased expression of MHC-I genes (HLA-A, HLA-B, HLA-C) in immunogenic senescent clusters. P values were calculated using 2-sided Wilcoxon rank-sum tests. (E) NetBID2-inferred activity of PPP2CA (catalytic subunit) and PPP2R1B (scaffold subunit) in immunogenic versus nonimmunogenic senescent clusters. UMAPs display inferred activity scores, with corresponding violin plots summarizing activity distributions. Adjusted P values were calculated using 2-sided Wilcoxon rank-sum tests.

To investigate molecular drivers associated with this immunogenic senescence phenotype, we applied NetBID2, a network-based activity inference framework that integrates regulatory network information to infer protein activity rather than transcript abundance (24, 25). Notably, the inferred activity of the PP2A catalytic subunit (PPP2CA) and scaffolding subunit (PPP2R1B) was significantly lower in immunogenic senescent tumor cells compared with nonimmunogenic senescent cells (Figure 7E), whereas their RNA expression levels were not significantly different. These findings suggest that reduced PP2A activity is associated with an immunogenic senescence state in human MB, consistent with our experimental observations that PP2Ac loss promotes senescence and enhances tumor immunogenicity. Together, these human single-cell data support our experimental findings and suggest reduced PP2A activity may represent a conserved mechanism linking senescence and tumor immunogenicity in MB.

Local delivery of LNP-siPP2Ac promotes senescence and tumor immunogenicity in MB. Our findings indicate inhibition of PP2A activity induces senescence and enhances tumor immunogenicity in aggressive MB models. Consistent with this, pharmacologic inhibition using the small-molecule PP2A inhibitor LB-100 reduced tumor cell proliferation and induced senescence phenotypes in MB cells (Figure 1A and Figure 2B). Notably, these effects required mid- to high micromolar concentrations of LB-100 to phenocopy PP2Ac genetic depletion, suggesting potential potency limitations of pharmacologic PP2A inhibition. Although LB-100 is currently being evaluated in several clinical trials for non-CNS malignancies (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT06012734, NCT03886662, and NCT06065462), a window-of-opportunity trial in recurrent glioblastoma demonstrated negligible penetration of LB-100 into brain tumor tissue (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03027388). In addition, LB-100 can inhibit other serine/threonine phosphatases, including PP5, indicating incomplete specificity for PP2A (21). Together, these delivery, potency, and specificity limitations may restrict the therapeutic potential of small-molecule PP2A inhibitors for CNS tumors.

To overcome these challenges, we developed an LNP formulation encapsulating siRNA targeting PP2Ac (PP2A-LNP) along with a nontargeting control nanoparticle (CTL LNP) to enable efficient and specific local silencing of PP2Ac within brain tumors. Dynamic light scattering analysis demonstrated that the nanoparticles were uniform in size (~125 nm) with a low polydispersity index, indicating a well-defined nanoparticle formulation (Figure 8A). Flow cytometric analysis revealed rapid cellular uptake of fluorescently labeled LNPs in #2416 MB cells, with the majority of cells becoming LNP-positive within 1 hour of exposure (Figure 8B). Confocal microscopy further confirmed efficient intracellular accumulation of LNPs in treated cells (Figure 8C). Consistent with this efficient uptake, treatment with PP2A-LNP resulted in robust suppression of PPP2CA mRNA expression compared with both sham-treated cells and CTL LNP–treated cells (Figure 8D). Immunoblot analysis further confirmed effective knockdown of PP2Ac and demonstrated increased phosphorylation of NF-κB (p-p65, Ser536) following PP2A-LNP treatment, consistent with activation of NF-κB signaling downstream of PP2Ac suppression (Figure 8E).

Figure 8 Local delivery of LNP-siPP2Ac promotes tumor immunogenicity in MB. (A) (A) Dynamic light scattering analysis of PP2A LNP. Mean particle diameter was 124.9 ± 1.3 nm with a polydispersity index (PDI) of 0.136 ± 0.016. (B) Time-course analysis of fluorescently labeled LNP uptake in #2416 cells quantified by flow cytometry. (C) Immunofluorescence images of #2416 cells treated with fluorescently labeled PP2A LNP or vehicle control. Cells were stained with wheat germ agglutinin (WGA) and DAPI. (D) RT-qPCR analysis of Ppp2ca (PP2Ac) mRNA in #2416 cells treated with CTL LNP or PP2A LNP. (E) Immunoblot analysis of PP2Ac, phospho-p65 (Ser536), and total p65 in #2416 cells treated with CTL LNP or PP2A LNP for 72 hours. Total protein staining served as a loading control. Densitometric values were normalized to total protein and expressed relative to CTL LNP. (F and G) SA-β-gal activity (F) and MHC-I surface expression (G) in #2416 cells treated with CTL LNP or PP2A LNP for 72 hours. (H) RT-qPCR analysis of senescence- and SASP-associated genes in #2416 cells 72 hours after treatment with CTL LNP or PP2A LNP. (I) Cytoplasmic dsDNA in #2416 cells treated with CTL LNP or PP2A LNP, followed by irradiation (RTx) at the indicated doses. (J) Schematic of the intratumoral delivery schedule and Kaplan-Meier survival analysis. C57BL/6 or CD8-deficient (Cd8a^tm1Mak/J) mice bearing orthotopic #2416 tumors received 3 μL CTL LNP or PP2A LNP on days 7, 10, and 13 after implantation (n = 8–16/group; combined results from 2 independent experiments). (K) Representative immunofluorescence images and quantification of SA-β-gal in #2416 tumors harvested at endpoint. SA-β-gal (green) and nuclei (DAPI, blue). Scale bar: 100 μm. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined using unpaired 2-tailed t tests, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test, or the log-rank test, as appropriate. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Functionally, PP2A-LNP treatment recapitulated the senescence phenotype observed with genetic PP2Ac loss. PP2A-LNP significantly increased SA-β-gal activity in #2416 cells compared with CTL LNP (Figure 8F) and also increased MHC-I surface expression, consistent with enhanced tumor immunogenicity (Figure 8G). At the transcriptional level, PP2A-LNP treatment induced expression of senescence- and SASP-associated genes, including CDKN1A, CDKN2A, IL8, TNF, CXCL10, and CCL2 (Figure 8H). In addition, PP2Ac silencing increased the accumulation of cytoplasmic dsDNA with or without irradiation (Figure 8I), consistent with enhanced activation of DNA damage–associated inflammatory signaling pathways.

To evaluate therapeutic efficacy in vivo, we orthotopically implanted #2416 tumors into mice and delivered PP2A-LNP or CTL LNP locally through intracranially implanted cannulas according to the treatment schedule shown in Figure 8J. In immunocompetent C57BL/6 mice, local administration of PP2A-LNP significantly prolonged survival compared with CTL LNP treatment. Importantly, the survival benefit was largely abolished in CD8-deficient mice, indicating that the therapeutic effect of PP2Ac silencing depends on CD8+ T cell–mediated antitumor immunity (Figure 8J).

Consistent with induction of tumor senescence in vivo, tumors harvested at the survival endpoint from mice treated with PP2A-LNP had a significantly higher proportion of SA-β-gal–positive tumor cells compared with CTL LNP–treated tumors (Figure 8K). Together, these findings demonstrate PP2A-LNP–mediated PP2Ac silencing induces tumor senescence, enhances tumor immunogenicity and promotes CD8+ T cell–dependent antitumor responses, supporting the translational potential of PP2Ac-targeted nanotherapy as an immunomodulatory strategy for treating MB.