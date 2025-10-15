Stress, plasticity, and fibrosis: unfolding the role of the IRE1α/RIDD/Fgfr2 axis

Cellular stress response pathways are evolutionarily conserved signaling networks in eukaryotes that detect disruptions, such as protein misfolding, oxidative stress, nutrient deprivation, and infection, and orchestrate programs that restore homeostasis or eliminate irreparably damaged cells. The ER unfolded protein response (UPR) and the integrated stress response (ISR) are two central, interconnected signaling networks activated by these cellular disruptions (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Cellular stress response pathways: the unfolded protein response and the integrated stress response. Cells respond to a variety of stressors by activating two major coordinated signaling networks to restore homeostasis: the unfolded protein response (UPR) and the integrated stress response (ISR). The UPR is activated when three ER sensors, ATF6, IRE1, and PERK, detect the accumulation of misfolded and unfolded proteins in the ER. Upon ER stress, ATF6 is transported to the Golgi apparatus, where it is cleaved. The released cytosolic fragment of ATF6 (ATF6f) then enters the nucleus and induces UPR gene expression. Upon activation, IRE1α dimerizes and autophosphorylates its kinase domain. The activated endoribonuclease domain excises a small intron from Xbp1 mRNA, producing XBP1s, a transcription factor that induces the UPR target genes. IRE1α also degrades select mRNAs (Regulated IRE1-dependent decay [RIDD]), ultimately reducing the protein-folding load. PERK activation leads to the phosphorylation of eukaryotic initiation factor 2 alpha (eIF2α), resulting in a global reduction in protein translation to prevent further ER burden, but paradoxically allowing selective translation of ATF4 that upregulates stress response genes. PERK is also a part of the ISR. The ISR integrates stress signals beyond the ER. In addition to PERK, three other kinases, PKR, HRI, and GCN2, can also phosphorylate eIF2α in response to viral infection, heme deficiency/mitochondrial dysfunction, and amino acid starvation, respectively. These inputs converge to modulate translation and reprogram gene expression, promoting cellular adaptation, or, if stress is severe, initiating programmed cell death. The study by Auyeung and colleagues (1) indicates that pathological cellular stress responses can impair alveolar epithelial differentiation.

The UPR activates when it senses accumulation of unfolded or misfolded proteins in the ER. Three sensors can initiate UPR: Inositol-requiring enzyme 1 alpha (IRE1α), protein kinase RNA-activated–like (PKR-like) ER kinase (PERK), and activating transcription factor 6 (ATF6) (6). UPR activation attenuates global protein translation to reduce ER-client protein load, upregulates molecular chaperones to enhance folding capacity, and enhances ER-associated degradation (ERAD) to clear misfolded polypeptides. Given the diversified outcomes of UPR activation, it follows that UPR sensors elicit crosstalk between multiple pathways. For instance, IRE1α activates the Xbp1s pathway, the JNK signaling cascade, and the regulated IRE1α-dependent decay (RIDD) pathway.

The ISR, on the other hand, is triggered by various cellular stressors, including viral infection, amino acid deprivation, mitochondrial dysfunction, and heme deficiency, as well as ER stress (7). Four kinases, PKR, GCN2, HRI, and PERK, function as stress sensors for the ISR; when activated, the ISR sensor phosphorylates eIF2α, reducing global protein translation yet paradoxically increasing translation of select transcription factors, such as ATF4, to induce stress response genes. If these stresses persist, apoptosis is initiated.

The UPR and ISR cellular stress response pathways have been implicated in the pathogenesis of pulmonary fibrosis, and targeting their activation has improved lung fibrosis in animal models (8–14). However, the precise molecular mechanisms underlying their effects on fibrosis remain unknown.