Estrogen receptor β deficiency increases susceptibility to sepsis through metabolic reprogramming–induced macrophage pyroptosis

ERβ expression level is negatively correlated with sepsis severity. To investigate the participation and role of ERβ in sepsis, we first analyzed the expression of ESR2 and its target genes (ENPP2 and CAV1) in whole blood samples from patients with sepsis and healthy controls. The qPCR results revealed a substantial decrease in the expression of ESR2 and its downstream target genes in the whole blood of patients with sepsis, compared with healthy controls (Figure 1A). We also examined the expression of 2 other estrogen receptors, ERα and G protein–coupled estrogen receptor (GPER). qPCR results showed no significant differences in the expression of ESR1 (gene encoding ERα) and its target genes (BRCA1 and TFF1), and GPER1 (gene encoding GPER) in whole blood samples of patients with sepsis compared with healthy controls (Figure 1, B and C). Subsequently, we performed correlation analysis of ESR2, ENPP2, and CAV1 gene expression in whole blood samples from patients with sepsis of varying severity. The results showed that the expression levels of ESR2 and its targetsʼ genes were negatively correlated with the levels of C-reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin (PCT) in the blood samples of patients as well as the sequential organ failure assessment (SOFA) score (Figure 1, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI196636DS1), but there was no significant correlation between the expression of ERα or its target genes and the severity of the disease (Figure 1, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 1). GPER1 expression was significantly negatively correlated with the levels of CRP in blood but not with PCT levels or SOFA (Figure 1, D–F). We also divided patients with sepsis into survivors and nonsurvivors according to whether they died at 28 days after admission and also detected ESR2 and its targetsʼ gene expression in their whole blood samples. Compared with the survivors, the mean expression levels of ESR2 and its target genes in the whole blood samples of the nonsurvivors were decreased, but there was no significant difference (Supplemental Figure 2). These results indicate that the expression levels of ERβ in the whole blood of sepsis patients are significantly reduced, which are negatively correlated with the severity of the disease. The decrease in ERβ expression may be closely associated with the onset and progression of sepsis, and ERβ deficiency may be a susceptibility factor for sepsis.

Figure 1 The correlation between ER expression and disease severity in sepsis. Whole blood samples from healthy controls (n = 30) and patients with sepsis (n = 26) were collected; patients with sepsis were divided into 28-day survivors (n = 17) and nonsurvivors (n = 9). (A) The mRNA expression of ESR2, ENPP2, and CAV1 in whole blood samples of healthy controls and patients with sepsis was analyzed using qPCR. (B) The mRNA expression of ESR1, BRCA1, and TFF1 in whole blood samples of healthy controls and patients with sepsis was analyzed using qPCR. (C) The mRNA expression of GPER1 in whole blood samples of healthy controls and patients with sepsis was analyzed using qPCR. (D) Correlation between the mRNA expression of ESR2, ESR1, and GPER1 and CRP levels in the blood samples of patients with sepsis was analyzed by Pearson correlation analysis (n = 26). (E) Correlation between the mRNA expression of ESR2, ESR1, and GPER1 and PCT levels in the blood samples of patients with sepsis was analyzed by Pearson’s correlation analysis (n = 26). (F) Correlation between the mRNA expression of ESR2, ESR1, and GPER1 and SOFA of patients with sepsis was analyzed by Pearson’s correlation analysis (n = 26). Unpaired Student’s t test was performed in A–C. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. ##P < 0.01 versus healthy controls. r, Pearson’s correlation coefficient.

ERβ deficiency worsens sepsis outcomes and impairs bacterial clearance. To explore whether ERβ deficiency increases susceptibility to sepsis and aggravates disease symptoms in septic mice, we constructed ERβ-knockout (KO) mice and established the CLP model in both male KO mice and their male littermate wild-type (WT) controls (all subsequent experiments utilized male mice unless otherwise specified). Compared with the WT group, the KO group exhibited a substantial increase in the mortality rate after CLP (Figure 2A). Histopathological examination displayed that the KO mice subjected to CLP developed more severe multiple-organ injury compared with the WT mice (Figure 2B). To further illustrate the effect of ERβ deficiency on the inflammatory response, the concentrations of IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α in sera were quantified, and the levels of the 3 cytokines were found to be increased in KO mice (Figure 2C). Live bacteria were increased in the blood and PLF from the KO mice (Figure 2C). Similarly, ERβ deficiency significantly exacerbated disease symptoms in LPS-induced sepsis mice, with reduced survival, increased lung and liver lesions, and upregulated serum levels of IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α (Figure 2, E–G). We also established CLP-induced sepsis models in female KO and WT mice. Consistently, we found that ERβ knockout increased susceptibility to sepsis, as evidenced by reduced survival rates, exacerbated histopathological damage, increased bacterial loads in both blood and PLF, and elevated levels of serum pro-inflammatory cytokines (Supplemental Figure 3). The above results indicate that ERβ deficiency significantly increases the susceptibility of mice to sepsis and exacerbates the disease symptoms. Similarly, we examined the impact of ERβ deficiency on the mortality and severity of disease in patients with sepsis. We divided male patients with sepsis into high and low ESR2 expression groups based on the average ESR2 expression in healthy controls. Subsequently, a comparison was made of their survival rate, CRP and PCT levels in blood samples, and SOFA score. The results showed that, compared with the patients with high ESR2 expression, the patients with low ESR2 expression exhibited a reduced survival rate, an elevated blood PCT level, and a significant elevation in the SOFA score (Figure 2, H–K). Taken together, these results indicate that the deficiency of ERβ enhances the body’s susceptibility to sepsis and exacerbates disease symptoms in both septic patients and mice.

Figure 2 Effect of ERβ deficiency on disease severity in septic mice and patients. (A–D) The WT and KO mice were subjected to CLP. (A) The survival curve of septic mice. n = 15. (B) H&E staining and histopathological scores of the lung, liver, and kidney from septic mice. n = 6. (C) Quantification of cytokines in the sera from septic mice. n = 11–12. (D) Quantification of bacterial colonies in the blood and PLF from septic mice. n = 6–12. PLF, peritoneal lavage fluids. (E–G) The WT and KO mice were subjected to intraperitoneal injection of LPS. (E) The survival curve of septic mice. n = 12–15. (F) H&E staining and histopathological scores of the lung, liver, and kidney from septic mice. n = 6. (G) Quantification of cytokines in the sera from septic mice. n = 10–12. (H–K) Male patients with sepsis with high ESR2 expression (high, n = 6) and low ESR2 expression (low, n = 12). (H) The survival of patients. (I and J) The levels of CRP (I) and PCT (J) in blood samples. (K) The SOFA of patients. Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test was adopted to compare the significance in A and E. Unpaired Student’s t test was performed in B–D, F, G, and I–K. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. #P < 0.05 and ##P < 0.01 versus WT group. Scale bar, 100 μm.

ERβ deficiency drives macrophage pyroptosis to impair bacterial clearance in sepsis. Sepsis-induced mortality is closely associated with the failure to eradicate invading pathogens (24). ERβ deficiency significantly increased bacterial load in the PLF and blood of mice compared with WT controls, prompting us to investigate whether ERβ deficiency influences the body’s bacterial clearance ability (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Phagocytes, including macrophages and neutrophils, play a key role in engulfing and eliminating pathogens (25). To investigate whether ERβ deficiency interferes with pathogen clearance by regulating the proportion of phagocytes, we analyzed the results of complete blood count (CBC) from male septic patients with differential ERβ expression. The results revealed no significant differences in the proportions of neutrophils, lymphocytes, eosinophils, and basophils between sepsis patients with low ERβ expression and those with high ERβ expression (Figure 3A). However, the proportion of monocyte/macrophages was markedly reduced in male sepsis patients with low ERβ expression (Figure 3A). Subsequently, we assessed the proportion of macrophages and neutrophils in the PLF of septic mice, and flow cytometry results showed that ERβ deficiency mice subjected to CLP or LPS treatment exhibited a decrease in the populations of macrophages instead of neutrophils in PLF (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4A). To investigate the mechanism by which ERβ deficiency downregulates macrophage proportions in the context of sepsis, we assessed the impact of ERβ knockout on the ability of bone marrow (BM) cells to differentiate into macrophages, the recruitment of macrophages in the PLF of mice, the proportion of tissue-resident macrophages (TRMs) in the tissue, and the mortality of peritoneal macrophages (PMs) in CLP-induced septic mice (26, 27). We isolated BM cells from WT and KO mice to compare their ability to differentiate into macrophages in response to GM-CSF. Flow cytometry results showed no difference in the macrophage population between these 2 groups (Figure 3C). In response to sterile inflammation induced by thioglycolate, the population of PMs in KO mice showed no difference (Figure 3D), which suggests that ERβ deficiency has no significant effect on macrophage recruitment. Subsequently, we investigated the impact of ERβ on the proportion of TRMs in the PLF of septic mice (26). The results revealed that ERβ deficiency did not exert a significant effect on the proportion of these resident macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4B). We next performed flow cytometry to examine the viability of macrophages and found that ERβ deficiency increased the proportion of cell death of PMs in CLP mice (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 Effect of ERβ deficiency on the proportion of phagocytic cells in the PLF of septic mice induced by CLP and effect of ERβ deficiency on the pyroptosis of primary mouse peritoneal macrophages. (A) Male patients with sepsis with high ESR2 expression (high, n = 6) and low ESR2 expression (low, n = 12). The CBC data of male patients with sepsis. (B) Flow cytometric analysis of macrophages or neutrophils in PLF from septic mice subjected to CLP. n = 10–11. (C) Flow cytometric analysis of BM cells from mice. BM cells were treated with GM-CSF (20 ng/mL) for 7 days. n = 6. (D) Flow cytometric analysis of PMs from mice treated with 3% thioglycolate for 3 days. n = 6. (E) Cell death analysis of PMs from septic mice at 12 hours after CLP. n = 6. (F) Flow cytometric analysis of macrophages in PLF from septic mice treated with VX765 (50 mg/kg), ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1, 10 mg/kg), necrostatin-1 (Nec-1, 1.65 mg/kg), or Z-DEVD-FMK (8 mg/kg) (27). n = 6. (G and H) Primary mouse PMs were treated with LPS (2 μg/mL) for 3 hours, followed by ATP (5 mM) treatment for 1 hour. n = 3. (G) IL-1β and IL-18 secretion was measured in the supernatants of PMs. (H) The protein expression of Casp1 p10, pro-Casp1, GSDMD-FL, and GSDMD-N of PMs was analyzed by Western blot. Unpaired Student’s t test was performed in A–E, G, and H. One-way ANOVA was employed in F. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. ##P < 0.01 versus WT group; **P < 0.01 versus KO group.

Macrophage death mainly includes apoptosis, pyroptosis, ferroptosis, and necroptosis (27). To identify the primary death mode of macrophages influenced by ERβ, we investigated the effect of 4 death pathway inhibitors on the downregulation of PMsʼ proportions in KO septic mice induced by CLP. Flow cytometry showed that the effect of ERβ deficiency in downregulating the proportion of macrophages in PLF was significantly attenuated by pyroptosis inhibitor VX765 (Figure 3F). In the in vitro experiments, primary mouse PMs were treated with LPS and adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to induce pyroptosis (pyroptosis conditions) (28, 29), and the effect of ERβ deficiency on macrophage pyroptosis was subsequently examined. The results showed that under pyroptosis conditions, ERβ deficiency significantly drove macrophage pyroptosis, as evidenced by the expression upregulation of pyroptosis-related proteins Casp1 p10 and GSDMD-N, increased lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) release, enhanced secretion of IL-1β and IL-18, and facilitated NLRP3 inflammasome assembly, but neither affected the expression of TLR4 or the activation of MyD88-dependent signaling pathway (Figure 3, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 4, D–G). The above results suggest that ERβ deficiency drives macrophage pyroptosis, thereby reducing bacterial clearance ability and ultimately increasing the body’s susceptibility to sepsis.

Given the established involvement of macrophage polarization in the pathogenesis of sepsis, we further quantified the proportions of M1 and M2 macrophage subtypes in the PLF of septic mice (30). The results demonstrated that ERβ deficiency significantly increased the proportion of M1 macrophages but had no significant effect on the proportion of M2 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4C). These data suggest that the exacerbation of sepsis observed in ERβ-deficient mice may be associated with an altered M1/M2 macrophage balance.

ERβ deficiency drives macrophage pyroptosis by enhancing fatty acid oxidation. As energy metabolism plays an important role in the regulation of pyroptosis (31), we investigated the effect of ERβ on energy metabolism pathways under conditions of pyroptosis. UHPLC-Q-TOF-MS–based untargeted metabolomics were used to examine the metabolite profile of mouse PMs to identify the major metabolic pathways affected by ERβ activation (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). Metabolomics results showed that, under pyroptosis conditions, the major affected metabolic pathways (top 5) include α-linolenic acid and linoleic acid metabolism, vitamin B6 metabolism, plasmalogen synthesis, arachidonic acid metabolism, and mitochondrial β-oxidation of fatty acids (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). Compared with the pyroptosis group, the major metabolic pathways influenced by ERβ activation (top 5) include amino sugar metabolism, pyruvaldehyde degradation, α-linolenic acid and linoleic acid metabolism, glycerolipid metabolism, and mitochondrial β-oxidation of fatty acids (Figure 4, A and B). Notably, both α-linolenic acid and linoleic acid metabolism as well as mitochondrial β-oxidation of fatty acids are changed under pyroptosis conditions under both pyroptosis conditions and ERβ activation interventions. Linoleic acid and α-linolenic acid are more readily subjected to β-oxidation in mitochondria and peroxisomes compared with other long-chain fatty acids, such as oleic acid and palmitic acid (32). The β-oxidation of long-chain fatty acids is a central pathway in fatty acid oxidation (FAO). This suggests that ERβ deficiency–induced macrophage pyroptosis may occur through the modulation of the FAO pathway. In vitro results showed that ERβ deficiency significantly upregulated the expression of carnitine acyl transferase 1 (CPT1; the key rate-limiting enzyme of FAO), upregulated the intracellular acetyl-CoA level, and increased the basal and maximum oxygen consumption of macrophages under the condition of pyroptosis (Figure 4, C–E). These results suggest that ERβ deficiency significantly enhances macrophage FAO under pyroptosis conditions. Subsequently, we examined the involvement of FAO in the promotion of macrophage pyroptosis by ERβ deficiency. We constructed 3 siRNAs of CPT1, and qPCR results showed that siCPT1-1 had the highest knockdown efficiency, which was used for subsequent experiments (written as siCPT1) (Supplemental Figure 6B and Figure 4, F and G). In vitro results indicated that under pyroptotic conditions, the increased proportion of macrophage death induced by ERβ deficiency was significantly suppressed by CPT1A knockdown (Supplemental Figure 6C). Furthermore, the enhancing effects of ERβ deficiency on pyroptosis-mediated IL-1β and IL-18 secretion, LDH release, and apoptosis-associated speck-like protein containing a CARD (ASC) oligomerization and the elevated expression of pyroptosis-related proteins were all markedly attenuated by siCPT1 (Figure 4, H–L). Collectively, these data suggest that ERβ deficiency promotes macrophage pyroptosis by augmenting FAO.

Figure 4 Effect of CPT1 knockdown on ERβ deficiency–driven macrophage pyroptosis. (A–E) Primary mouse PMs were treated with LPS (2 μg/mL) for 3 hours, followed by ATP (5 mM) treatment for 1 hour. (A and B) Pathway analysis between pyroptosis group and ERβ activation group. n = 6. The two pathways displayed in enlarged font, α-linolenic acid and linoleic acid metabolism, and mitochondrial β-oxidation of fatty acids, are key findings in our study. (C) The protein expression of CPT1 was analyzed by Western blot. n = 3. (D) The acetyl-CoA levels of PMs were detected by using commercial kit. n = 3. (E) Oxygen consumption rate of PMs was monitored by Seahorse XFe96 analyzer. n = 3. (F–L) The primary mouse PMs, transfected with siControl or siCPT1, were treated with LPS (2 μg/mL) for 3 hours, followed by ATP (5 mM) treatment for 1 hour. n = 3. (F) The acetyl-CoA levels in PMs were detected by using commercial kit. (G) Oxygen consumption rate of PMs was monitored by Seahorse XFe96 analyzer. (H) IL-1β and IL-18 levels and (I) LDH release were measured in the supernatants of PMs. (J and K) The ASC oligomerization in PMs was detected by immunofluorescence assay. (L) The expression of pro-Casp1, Casp1 p10, GSDMD-FL, and GSDMD-N in PMs was detected by Western blot. Unpaired Student’s t test was performed in C–E. Two-way ANOVA was employed in F–J and L. Data are expressed as the means ± SEM. n = 3. #P < 0.05 and ##P < 0.01 versus WT group or siControl + WT group. Scale bars: 5 μm.

To investigate the involvement of CPT1-mediated FAO in the exacerbation of sepsis by ERβ deficiency, mice were intraperitoneally injected with the CPT1 inhibitor etomoxir or vehicle 1 hour before establishing the CLP model (33). The results showed that the exacerbation of disease symptoms in CLP-induced septic mice caused by ERβ deficiency was significantly inhibited by etomoxir treatment (Supplemental Figure 7). This result suggests that ERβ deficiency exacerbates sepsis in mice by enhancing CPT1-mediated FAO.

ERβ deficiency promotes the acetylation of pyroptosis-related proteins by enhancing FAO in PMs. Protein acetylation plays a pivotal role in regulating protein structure and function, with acetyl-CoA serving as a key donor for this modification (34). ERβ deficiency significantly elevated acetyl-CoA levels in macrophages during pyroptosis (Figure 4D). However, it remains unclear whether protein acetylation is upregulated in this context and whether this modification contributes to the enhanced macrophage pyroptosis induced by ERβ deficiency. To address this, we performed quantitative acetylome analysis of primary mouse PMs under pyroptosis conditions. We identified the upregulation of 564 acetylated peptides of 175 different proteins after ERβ knockout (Figure 5A). Among these proteins, p21 (RAC1) activated kinase 2 (Pak2; K284), stomatin-like protein 2 (Stoml2; K221), and density-enhanced phosphatase-1 (DEP-1; K765) were closely related to macrophage pyroptosis (Figure 5, B–G). In vitro results showed that ERβ deficiency significantly upregulated the acetylation levels of Pak2, Stoml2, and DEP-1 compared with the WT group (Supplemental Figure 8). Combined with siCPT1, ERβ deficiency–induced upregulation of Pak2, Stoml2, and DEP-1 acetylation was markedly inhibited, suggesting ERβ deficiency promotes the acetylation of Pak2, Stoml2, and DEP-1 by enhancing FAO in macrophages (Figure 5, H–K).

Figure 5 Effect of ERβ deficiency on protein acetylation modification in macrophages and the involvement of CPT1. (A–G) Primary mouse PMs were treated with LPS (2 μg/mL) for 3 hours, followed by ATP (5 mM) treatment for 1 hour. (A) The number of proteins with upregulated acetylation modification levels and their corresponding modification sites. (B) GO term enrichment analysis of key targets. (C) KEGG pathway enrichment analysis of key targets (top 30 were listed). (D) Table (top 6) of the proteins corresponding to the differential sites in the KO versus WT groups related to pyroptosis. (E–G) The mass spectrum of Pak2, Stoml2, and DEP-1 acetylation sites in KO mice compared with WT mice. (H–K) The primary mouse PMs, transfected with siControl or siCPT1, were treated with LPS (2 μg/mL) for 3 hours, followed by ATP (5 mM) treatment for 1 hour. n = 3. The acetylation of lysine of Pak2, Stoml2, and DEP-1 in PMs was measured by using co-IP. Two-way ANOVA was employed in I–K. Data are expressed as the means ± SEM. n = 3. #P < 0.05 versus siControl + WT group.

ERβ deficiency drives macrophage pyroptosis by promoting Stoml2 K221 acetylation. To further screen the effector proteins and their corresponding sites involved in ERβ deficiency–promoted macrophage pyroptosis, point mutant plasmids were constructed by mutating the K284 residue of Pak2, the K221 residue of Stoml2, and the K765 residue of DEP-1 to arginine, thereby mimicking protein deacetylation in primary mouse PMs. The effect of ERβ deficiency on the levels of IL-1β and IL-18, LDH release, and ASC oligomerization and the expression of Casp1 p10, pro-Casp1, GSDMD-FL, and GSDMD-N following the acetylated lysine site mutation of the target proteins was investigated using ELISA, immunofluorescence, and Western blot. Mutating the K284 residue of Pak2 and the K765 residue of DEP-1 to arginine did not alter the impact of ERβ deficiency on macrophage pyroptosis (Supplemental Figure 9). Mutation of the K221 residue in Stoml2 significantly diminished the impact of ERβ deficiency on macrophage pyroptosis, indicating that ERβ deficiency drives macrophage pyroptosis by promoting acetylation at the K221 residue of Stoml2 (Figure 6, A–F).

Figure 6 Effect of mutations in the acetylated lysine site of Stoml2 on promotion of ERβ deficiency against macrophage pyroptosis. (A–H) The primary mouse PMs, transfected with either control plasmid or K221R plasmid, were treated with LPS (2 μg/mL) for 3 hours, followed by ATP (5 mM) treatment for 1 hour. n = 3. (A) IL-1β and IL-18 levels and (B) LDH release were measured in the supernatants of PMs. (C and D) The ASC oligomerization in PMs was measured by using immunofluorescence assay (scale bars: 5 μm). (E and F) The protein expression of Casp1 p10, pro-Casp1, GSDMD-FL, and GSDMD-N of PMs was analyzed by Western blot. (G and H) ROS level in PMs was measured by using immunofluorescence assay (scale bars: 20 μm). (I) JC-1 signals in PMs were measured by using immunofluorescence assay (scale bars: 2 μm). (J–L) The primary mouse PMs, pretreated with mitochondria specific ROS inhibitor Mito-TEMPO (50 nM, HY-112879, MCE) or vehicle for 24 hours, were treated with LPS (2 μg/mL) for 3 hours, followed by ATP (5 mM) treatment for 1 hour. n = 3. (J) IL-1β and IL-18 levels and (K) LDH levels in the supernatants of PMs were measured. (L) The ASC oligomerization in PMs was measured by using immunofluorescence assay. Two-way ANOVA was employed in A–C, F, H, and J–L. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. n = 3. #P < 0.05 and ##P < 0.01 versus control plasmid + WT group.

Stoml2, a member of the stomatin superfamily, is mainly located in the inner mitochondrial membrane and can regulate mitochondrial function through a variety of pathways (35). It has been reported that Stoml2 overexpression substantially upregulates mitochondrial membrane potential (MMP) (36), while Stoml2 knockout markedly increases mitochondrial reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels and intracellular ROS levels and enhances mitochondrial dysfunction in macrophages (37). Mitochondrial dysfunction and the release of mitochondrial ROS into the cytoplasm are the key upstream events during macrophage pyroptosis (38). To explore the mechanism by which ERβ deficiency upregulates Stoml2 acetylation to promote pyroptosis, we investigated the effect of ERβ deficiency on intracellular ROS levels and MMP in macrophages. Immunofluorescence results showed that ERβ deficiency significantly upregulated intracellular ROS levels and downregulated MMP to exacerbate mitochondrial dysfunction in macrophages (Figure 6, G–I). The Stoml2 K221 mutation significantly reduced the aggravated effect of ERβ deficiency on mitochondrial dysfunction (Figure 6, G–I). Finally, we combined the use of the mitochondria specific ROS inhibitor Mito-TEMPO to suppress mitochondrial ROS production (28). The results showed that the exacerbating effect of ERβ deficiency on macrophage pyroptosis was significantly inhibited by Mito-TEMPO treatment (Figure 6, J–L, and Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). These findings suggest that ERβ deficiency drives macrophage pyroptosis by promoting acetylation at the K221 site of Stoml2, which in turn induces mitochondrial dysfunction.

ERβ deficiency worsens sepsis outcomes by promoting Stoml2 K221 acetylation. Based on the aforementioned findings, we hypothesized that adoptive transfer of PMs with the Stoml2 K221 point mutation can significantly mitigate the increased susceptibility of mice to sepsis induced by ERβ deficiency. To verify this hypothesis, we established a sepsis model in mice induced by CLP and performed adoptive transfer of the corresponding PMs into the different groups of mice (Figure 7A). In vivo results showed that, compared with the WT + control group, the KO + control group exhibited more severe symptoms of the disease, as shown by higher mortality; aggravated multiorgan damage; increased serum concentrations of IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α; and elevated viable bacteria in blood and PLF (Figure 7, B–F). However, when Stoml2 K221 was mutated to arginine, the aggravating effect of ERβ deficiency on sepsis was completely offset (Figure 7, B–F). Similar results were seen from mice challenged with LPS (Supplemental Figure 10). Taken together, these results suggest that ERβ deficiency increases the susceptibility of mice to sepsis by promoting Stoml2 K221 acetylation.