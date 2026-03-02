T cell receptor–engineered T cells targeting the TP53R248Q neoantigen elicit antitumor effects in human cancer models

Identification and characterization of a neopeptide derived from TP53R248Q mutation. Analysis of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) TP53 database (https://www.iarc.who.int/) revealed that patients carrying TP53 mutations — whether with all analyzed cancer types (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI196613DS1) or hematologic malignancies (Supplemental Figure 1B) — exhibited significantly lower survival rates compared with those with TP53 WT. Pan-cancer analysis of 4,435 TP53 mutations in the International Cancer Genome Consortium (ICGC) database (https://platform.icgc-argo.org/) revealed the top 10 recurrent TP53 missense mutations (Figure 1A), with TP53R248Q ranking first in hematologic malignancies (9.52% prevalence, n = 84) and second in all cancer types (4.33% prevalence, n = 4,435). We also analyzed clinical data from 265 patients with hematologic malignancy with TP53 mutations at Shanghai General Hospital, which revealed that the TP53R248Q mutation demonstrated the highest frequency (6.79%) among all detected variants (Figure 1B). We have recently demonstrated a strategy that combined circular mRNA–mediated (cmRNA-mediated) target protein expression with mild acid elution/mass spectrometry–based (MAE/MS-based) de novo peptide sequencing for the identification of HLA-bound immunopeptides (18). By using this strategy, we synthesized a cmRNA vector encoding a polypeptide composed of tandem TP53 hotspot mutations at positions R175, Y220, G245, R248, R273, R282, and E285 (Supplemental Table 1). To prevent splicing across TP53 mutation modules, spacers were inserted between different modules (19), a signal peptide was inserted at the start of the vector, and a MHC-I trafficking signal domain element was added at the end (Figure 1C) (20). cmRNA was synthesized via T7 RNA polymerase–mediated in vitro transcription, with subsequent circularization employing the permuted intron-exon methodology (21). This integrated approach effectively circumvents the requirement for conventional mRNA processing steps, including 5′ capping, 3′ polyadenylation, and nucleoside base modification. The mutant TP53 cmRNAs were then electrotransferred into the K562 cell line, which was engineered to ectopically overexpress the individual HLA-A*11:01, HLA-A*02:01, or HLA-A*24:02 alleles. HLA-bound peptides were retrieved via MAE/MS analysis. Protein profiling was employed to identify peptides through de novo sequencing (Figure 1D). The average lengths of the target peptides obtained by MAE/MS primary ranged from 8 to 11 amino acids, which was consistent with the HLA-I class presentation pattern (Supplemental Figure 1C). Notably, a TP53R248Q neopeptide (SCMGGMNQR) and a TP53E285Q neopeptide (RTQEENLRK) were found to be specifically presented by HLA-A*11:01 (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1D). The sequences of the eluted TP53R248Q and TP53E285Q neopeptides were further corroborated by comparing their mass spectra with those of synthetic peptides (Figure 1E). We also conducted in silico prediction for HLA-A*11:01–restricted high-affinity TP53 mutant candidate peptides using NetMHCpan4.1. Among the 9 predicted candidate peptides with strong or weak binding affinity, only 1 peptide (TP53E285Q, RTQEENLRK) was verified in the MS assay (Supplemental Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Identification of TP53 antigenic peptides and their HLA restriction. (A) ICGC database analysis of top 10 TP53 site mutation and frequency information in patients with all cancer types (n = 4435) or hematological tumors (n = 84) with concomitant TP53 mutations. (B) Clinical data from 265 patients at Shanghai General Hospital with hematologic malignancy with TP53 site mutations. (C) Vector map of the tandem TP53 neoantigen expression constructs used in this study. (D) Process overview for the K562 cell engineering and MAE/MS analysis of neopeptides presented by tandem TP53 mutation–expressing HLA monoallelic K562 cell lines. (E) TP53R248Q neopeptide (SCMGGMNQR) and TP53E285Q neopeptide (RT Q EENLRK) were found to be specifically presented by HLA-A*11:01 through MAE/MS. (F) Comprehensive analysis of the IARC TP53 database revealed the TP53R248Q hotspot mutation frequency exhibited in different cancer types. (G) Analysis of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database for TP53R248Q-positive pan-cancer patient samples shows high VAF for TP53R248Q in a large fraction of patients (n = 101).

Intriguingly, although TP53R248Q (SCMGGMNQR) peptide was identified in the MAE/MS assay, it was absent from the prediction list of HLA-A*11:01–binding peptides generated by NetMHCpan4.1. This suggests that the MS-based approach can complement in silico prediction tools for the precise identification of neopeptides. To further validate the immunogenicity of this neoantigen, we performed MAE/MS using clinically relevant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) patient tissue (HLA-A*11:01+/TP53R248Q+, Supplemental Table 2). Then, we successfully identified the TP53R248Q neopeptide (SCMGGMNQR) in PDAC patient tissue, and its sequence matched the TP53R248Q antigen peptide presented by K562 cell lines overexpressing the HLA-A*11:01 allele (K562A11) (Supplemental Figure 1F). To experimentally validate the binding between the TP53R248Q neopeptide and HLA-A*11:01, we performed pMHC complex stability assays. The results demonstrated that the TP53R248Q neopeptide-HLA-A*11:01 complex exhibited a half-life (t 1/2 ) of 10.1 hours, which is much longer than that of the TP53R248WT peptide-HLA-A*11:01 (t 1/2 = 1.8 hours), indicating markedly stronger binding of the TP53R248Q neopeptide to HLA-A*11:01 (Supplemental Figure 1G).

Comprehensive analysis of the IARC TP53 database also revealed that the TP53R248Q hotspot mutation exhibits high frequencies in breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and hematologic malignancies (Figure 1F). Then, we examined the variant allele frequency (VAF) within an extensive pan-cancer cohort consisting of n = 101 patient samples harboring the TP53R248Q mutation. Our findings revealed that TP53R248Q mutation was clonally expressed across a spectrum of diverse tumors, with a mean VAF of 58.6%. In the case of uterine carcinosarcoma (n = 6), the mean VAF reached as high as 86% (Figure 1G). Taking into account that the TP53R248Q mutation ranked as the most common TP53 mutations in hematological malignancies, and the second-most common in solid tumors, and also considering that HLA-A*11:01 ranked as the most prevalent HLA type in the East Asian population, we thus decided to choose the TP53R248Q (SCMGGMNQR) neopeptide for further investigation.

TP53R248Q neopeptide immunogenicity and isolation of TP53R248Q-reactive TCR. We explored whether the HLA-A*11:01–presented TP53R248Q neopeptide could elicit T cell recognition. To this end, HLA-A*11:01–restricted TP53R248Q tetramers were generated for subsequent TCR screening (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Given that several prior studies have demonstrated the identification of neoantigen-specific TCRs from HDs, we pulsed monocyte-derived dendritic cells (moDCs) obtained from HLA-A*11:01–positive HDs (n = 8, Supplemental Table 3) with the TP53R248Q neopeptide (SCMGGMNQR) and cocultured them with autologous naive CD8+ T cells from the same donor (Figure 2A). Following 3 rounds of in vitro stimulation with neopeptide-loaded moDCs, flow cytometry analysis detected a small but distinct tetramer-positive CD8+ T cell proportion (~0.21%) in 1 donor (Figure 2B). The CD8+tetramer+ double-positive T cells were FACS sorted for single-cell TCR and transcriptome sequencing. Three dominant clones accounting for 21.27%, 7.35%, and 4.6% of cells were identified based on unique TCR sequences and clonal expansion (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2C). All clones exhibited a CD3e+CD8a+CD4– phenotype (Figure 2D), confirming the HLA class I restriction. Single-cell transcriptomic profiling revealed that T cell activation markers (such as TNFRSF9, MIR155HG, IL-2RA, LAYN, GzmB, etc.) were marked upregulation, while stemness-associated genes (S1PR1, KLF2, and IL7R) were substantially downregulated in clone 2 (Figure 2, E and F), suggesting clone 2 underwent preferential expansion upon TP53R248Q neopeptide stimulation (Supplemental Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Identification of HLA-A*11:01–restricted TP53R248Q-responsive TCR by tetramer staining combined with single-cell TCR sequencing. (A) Schematic diagram of in vitro stimulation of T cells specific to TP53R248Q, followed by isolation TP53R248Q TCRs by tetramer staining combined with single-cell TCR sequencing. (B) After the third round of in vitro stimulation, CD8+/HLA-A*11:01–TP53R248Q tetramer+ T cells were sorted using flow cytometry. (C) The frequency of top 10 TCR clonotypes was ranked after single-cell TCR sequencing. (D–F) Single-cell transcriptomics analyses the expression of lineage-related, stemness-related, and activation-related markers between the top 3 T cell clones and other T cell clones. (G) In vitro binding assay validation by HLA-A*11:01–TP53R248Q tetramer staining after lentiviral infection with TP53R248Q TCR clones 1, 2, and 3. (H) Flow cytometry identification of the CD8 coreceptor–dependent manner of TP53R248Q TCR clone 2.

To further test whether these candidate TCRs truly recognize the TP53R248Q neopeptide presented by HLA-A*11:01, Jurkat T cells or PBMCs from third-party HDs were lentivirally transduced with codon-optimized TCR genes, and mouse TCR consistent regions were used to minimize mispairing between introduced and endogenous TCR (Supplemental Figure 2E). Using the HLA-A*11:01–restricted TP53R248Q tetramer staining and flow cytometry analysis, a clear tetramer+mTCRβC+ population appeared in Jurkat T or primary T cells transfected with clone 2 TCR but not clone 1 or 3 TCRs (Figure 2G). Thus, consistent with the transcriptomic characterization results, the tetramer staining indicated that the clone 2 TCR was a bona fide responsive TCR that specifically recognized the TP53R248Q neopeptide. Additionally, only CD8+ T cells but not CD4+ T cells that transduced with TP53R248Q-reactive TCR were preferably stained with tetramer, indicating that the TCR recognize TP53R248Q neopeptide presented by HLA-A*11:01 in a CD8 coreceptor–dependent manner (Figure 2H). Collectively, our results showed that TP53R248Q neopeptide (SCMGGMNQR) is truly immunogenic and can be presented by HLA-A*11:01 and specifically recognized by a reactive TCR from HLA-A*11:01–positive HDs T cells.

Validation and functional characterization of TP53R248Q TCR-T cells. We next examined whether the TP53R248Q neopeptide could specifically activate TP53R248Q-responsive TCR-T cells in an HLA-A*11:01–restricted manner. Using an IFN-γ-ELISpot assay, we confirmed that TP53R248Q TCR-T cells were activated exclusively in response to moDCs loaded with TP53R248Q neopeptide but not to those loaded with the WT TP53 peptide (Figure 3, A and B). To further examine whether the TP53R248Q-responsive TCR was HLA-I restricted, an HLA-I–blocking antibody (W6/32) was added to a coculture system containing TP53R248Q TCR-T cells and neopeptide-pulsed moDCs. The activation of TCR-T cells was measured by flow cytometry. The expression of CD137 and CD69, which are surface markers associated with T cell activation, was specifically attenuated on TP53R248Q TCR-T cells upon the addition of the HLA-I–blocking antibody, indicating HLA-I restriction (Figure 3, C and D). To further confirm HLA-A*11:01 allele dependency, we constructed monoallelic K562 cell lines expressing individual HLA-A/B/C alleles from the same donor from which the TP53R248Q TCR was derived. Coculture of these TP53R248Q neopeptide-pulsed monoallelic K562 cell lines with TCR-T cells revealed INF-γ secretion exclusively in the context of HLA-A*11:01 allele. Thus, these results demonstrate that TP53R248Q TCR-T cells specifically recognize the TP53R248Q neopeptide presented by HLA-A*11:01 allele, while displaying no cross-reactivity with other HLA alleles from the same donor (Figure 3, E and F).

Figure 3 TP53R248Q TCR-T cells specifically recognize cognate neopeptide presented by HLA-A*11:01 allele. (A and B) Representative IFN-γ ELISpot images and quantitative analysis of TP53R248Q TCR-T cell activation. Mock-T or TCR-T cells were cocultured for 24 hours with moDCs pulsed with TP53R248Q neopeptide (pR248Q, 5 μg/mL) or TP53R248WT peptide (pR248-WT, 5 μg/mL) or were unpulsed. (C and D) TCR-T cells were cocultured with antigenic peptide-pulsed moDCs and HLA-I blocking antibody (W6/32, 1 μg/mL) for 24 hours. Subsequently, the expression of T cell activation markers (CD137 and CD69) was analyzed and quantified using flow cytometry. (E and F) TCR-T cells were cocultured for 24 hours with monoallelic K562 pulsed with TP53R248Q neopeptide or TP53R248WT peptide. (G and H) Differences in the expression levels of activation-associated markers and cytokines in TCR-T cells cocultured with control and target cells for 24 hours were detected using flow cytometry. (I) Mock-T or TCR-T cells were cocultured with control and target cells for 24 hours. Changes in the secretion levels of IL-2 and IFN-γ cytokines in the supernatant of the coculture system were detected using ELISA. (J) The CD137 expression level of TCR-T cells was detected by flow cytometry after coculturing with different tumor cells for 24 hours. (K) 10–14 M to 10–5 M of the TP53R248Q neopeptide or TP53R248WT peptide was loaded into K562A11 cells, which were subsequently cocultured for 24 hours with TCR-T cells, respectively. Changes in the expression levels of CD137 and CD69 in the TCR-T cells were detected by flow cytometry, and the EC 50 values of TCR-T cells were calculated. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM; n = 3. In B, D, and F–I, 2-way ANOVA were used. In J, a 1-way ANOVA was used.

To further assess whether endogenously processed TP53R248Q mutant protein-derived neopeptides could be presented and recognized by TP53R248Q TCR-T cells, we generated K562-based target cell lines by overexpressing both the HLA-A*11:01 allele and the TP53R248Q mutant gene. We observed that the K562-HLA-A*11:01–TP53R248Q (K562A11/R248Q) cells specifically induced upregulation of activation markers (CD25, CD69, CD107a, and CD137) on TP53R248Q TCR-T cells (mTCRβ positive), in contrast to T cells that were not transfected with TP53R248Q TCR (mTCRβ negative) (Figure 3G). Next, we assessed the secretion of cytokines and the release of cytotoxic molecules in TP53R248Q TCR-T cells following coculture with K562A11/R248Q target cells using flow cytometry. As shown in Figure 3H, T cells transduced with TP53R248Q TCR efficiently secreted cytokines (IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2) and released granzyme B (GzmB) upon coculture with target cells. ELISA assays further confirmed the specificity of TCR-T cell recognition, demonstrating significant upregulation of IL-2 and IFN-γ cytokine secretion levels when targeting K562A11/R248Q cells (Figure 3I).

Similarly, NB4 (acute promyelocytic leukemia cells) and CL40 (colon adenocarcinoma cells), which both harbor the HLA-A*11:01 allele and the TP53R248Q mutation, potently activated TP53R248Q TCR-T cells, as evidenced by CD137 upregulation (Figure 3J). These results demonstrated that endogenously processed TP53R248Q neopeptides are naturally presented by HLA-A*11:01 on tumor cells and efficiently activate TP53R248Q TCR-T cells. Notably, following HLA-A*11:01 overexpression in Kasumi-1, OVCAR3, and HCC70 cells (HLA-A*11:01–negative/TP53R248Q-positive), TP53R248Q TCR-T cells cocultured with these cells exhibited significantly upregulated CD137 (Figure 3J) and CD69 expression levels (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Consistent with these findings, K562A11/R248Q and NB4 cells, in contrast to K562A11 control cells, specifically activated a Jurkat T-NFAT-luciferase reporter cell line expressing TP53R248Q TCR in vitro (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D).

Ultimately, we evaluated the sensitivity of TP53R248Q-responsive TCR to its cognate neopeptide by determining its functional avidity. TP53R248Q TCR-T cells were cocultured with K562A11 pulsed with titrated concentrations of either the TP53R248Q neopeptide or the corresponding WT peptide. Surface markers associated with T cell activation were then measured by flow cytometry. The half-maximal effective concentrations (EC 50 ) determined by CD69 or CD137 expression were approximately 33.8 nM and 96.7 nM, respectively (Figure 3K). In contrast, the TP53R248Q TCR-T cells exhibited no reactivity toward the corresponding WT peptide across all the tested concentrations. Collectively, these findings demonstrate that the TP53R248Q TCR-T cells are efficiently activated in vitro in a manner restricted by HLA-A*11:01–restricted and dependent upon the TP53R248Q mutation.

TP53R248Q TCR-T cells specifically recognize the TP53R248Q neopeptide/HLA-A*11:01 complex without discernible cross-reactivity. Given that undesirable TCR cross-reactivity can lead to severe off-target toxicity, it is critical to carefully evaluate this during the preclinical stage. To characterize the recognition motif and specificity of TP53R248Q TCR-T cells, alanine (A) and glycine (G) substitution assays were performed, wherein each residue of the TP53R248Q neopeptides was sequentially substituted with alanine or glycine. TP53R248Q TCR-T cells were cocultured with K562A11 cells pulsed with the substituted peptides, and the effect of these substitutions on TP53R248Q TCR-T cell activation was analyzed by flow cytometry. Notably, alanine substitutions at positions 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9 resulted in significant reduction in CD137 and CD69 upregulation compared with stimulation with the unmodified TP53R248Q neopeptide, indicating the core recognition motif “xxMGGxxQR” (Figure 4, A–C). Furthermore, glycine substitutions at positions 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, and 9 resulted in an approximately 90% reduction in both CD137 and CD69 expression on TP53R248Q TCR-T cells (Figure 4, D–F). These results highlight the essential role of the glutamine (Q) residue at position 8 in mediating recognition by the TP53R248Q-reactive TCR.

Figure 4 TP53R248Q TCR-T cells recognize TP53R248Q neopeptide/HLA-A*11:01 complex with high specificity and low cross-reactivity profile. (A) Schematic representation of the 9-peptide sequence used in the “A” substitution experiments. (B and C) K562A11 cells were loaded with (5 μg/mL) TP53R248WT, TP53R248Q, and TP53R248Q neopeptides with different “A” substitution sites and then cocultured for 24 hours with TCR-T cells. Subsequently, flow cytometry was performed to detect the expression levels of CD137 and CD69 in TCR-T cells. (D) Schematic representation of the 9-peptide sequence used in the “G” substitution experiments. (E and F) K562A11 cells were loaded with (5 μg/mL) TP53R248WT, TP53R248Q, and TP53R248Q neopeptides with different “G” substitution sites, and then the expression levels of CD137 and CD69 in TCR-T cells was detected. (G) Peptides for which the “xxMGGxxQR” motif is present in the human proteome database, and their protein names were retrieved using PROSITE. (H) Nine predicted peptides were loaded onto K562A11 cells, and then the expression levels of CD137 in TCR-T cells were detected. (I) Representative SPR sensorgram measuring the dissociation constant (K D ) for TP53R248Q TCR to the pR248Q/HLA-A*11:01 complex. The curves show kinetic fits (concentration: 250–8,000 nM). (J) Structural overview of the TP53R248Q TCR-pR248Q/HLA-A*11:01 or TP53R248Q TCR-pR248WT/HLA-A*11:01 ternary complex. (K) Schematic representation of the 9-peptide sequence used in the “Q” mutation scanning experiments. (L and M) K562A11 cells were loaded with (5 μg/mL) TP53R248WT or TP53R248Q neopeptides with different “Q” mutation sites, and then the expression levels of CD137 and CD69 in TCR-T cells (cocultured for 24 hours) was detected. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM; n = 3. In B, C, E, F, H, L, and M, 2-way ANOVA were used. The P values for B, C, E, and F were relative to the TP53R248Q neopeptide group, and the P values for H, L, and M were relative to the TP53R248WT peptide group.

To investigate whether any self-antigens in the human proteome might be cross-recognized by the TP53R248Q TCR, we queried the “PROSITE” database. We identified a total 9 peptide fragments derived from 4 proteins (CD247, ssDNA binding protein, stromalin-3, and stromal antigen 3) that matched the “xxMGGxxQR” motif (Figure 4G). All 9 predicted peptides were then synthesized and loaded onto K562A11 cells, and none of them active TP53R248Q TCR-T cells (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 4A). These results suggest that there is no or limited evidence of cross-reactivity of TP53R248Q TCR-T cells against the predicted peptides encoded in the human proteome. Then, we expressed and purified the TP53R248Q-specific TCR protein (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C) and quantitatively measured its binding affinity toward the TP53R248Q neopeptide-HLA-A*11:01 complex using surface plasmon resonance (SPR). The results demonstrated an affinity constant (K D ) of 1.86 μM for TP53R248Q-TCR (Figure 4I). This measured affinity aligns well with the functional potency observed in our cellular assays and falls within the range for clinically relevant, tumor neoantigen-specific TCRs (22–24), thereby supporting its potential as a therapeutic candidate.

To further investigate the specificity of the TP53R248Q TCR at the molecular level, we predicted the atomic structure of the TP53R248Q neopeptide/HLA-A*11:01/TCR complex. Utilizing Alphafold3, one of the most advanced protein structure prediction tools, we generated a molecular model with a high interface confident score. Our analysis revealed that the TP53R248Q neopeptide adopts a backbone conformation similar to those of the previously reported TP53R175H and KRASG12V neopeptides (9, 25) (Supplemental Figure 4D). Subsequently, we conducted a ChimeraX analysis of the interaction, including hydrogen bonds, between the TP53R248Q neopeptide and its surrounding residues (Figure 4J). Our findings indicate that the Ser 1, Cys 2, Met 3, and Arg 9 residues of the TP53R248Q neopeptide were deeply embedded within the binding pocket of the HLA-A*11:01 heavy chain, forming exclusively with the HLA-A*11:01 heavy chain. This suggest that these terminal residues play a crucial role in anchoring the peptide. Disruption of these residues would likely destabilize the presentation of the TP53R248Q neopeptide by HLA-A*11:01, resulting in impaired TCR recognition and T cell activation (Figure 4J and Supplemental Figure 4E). The central residues of TP53R248Q neopeptides primarily interact with the complementarity-determining regions (CDRs) of the TCRα and -β chains. Notably, Asn 7 and Gln 8 form hydrogen bonds with Asn 120 (CDR3 of the TCRβ chain) and Tyr 69, respectively (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). Additionally, we predicted the structure of the TP53R248WT peptide/HLA-A*11:01/TCR (Figure 4J). In this model, we observed the loss of hydrogen bonds between the TP53R248WT peptide and the TCRα and β chains when the P8 residue was Arg, underscoring the critical role of P8 Gln in TCR specificity. These findings explain why our TCR cannot recognize the TP53R248WT peptide (Supplemental Figure 4, E–G). Combined with our A/G substitution assay, these structural analyses provide a molecular basis for the specificity and low cross-reactivity of our TP53R248Q TCR.

Next, we examined the mutated amino acid glutamine (Q) position of the antigenic peptide “SCMGGMNQR” in an in vitro activation assay (Figure 4K), and the flow cytometry results showed that only the peptide of the antigenic peptide “SCMGGMNQR” could specifically activate TP53R248Q TCR-T cells and upregulate CD137 and CD69 expression (Figure 4, L and M).

In addition to the TP53248Q mutation, there are other missense mutations at the same position (TP53R248W and TP53R248L). We therefore tested the recognition potential of TP53R248Q TCR-T cells toward these mutations. As shown in Supplemental Figure 4H, the results demonstrated that TP53R248Q TCR-T cells specifically recognized the TP53R248Q neopeptide but did not react with other mutations at the R248 position. Collectively, our findings indicate that TP53R248Q TCR-T cells recognize TP53R248Q neopeptide bound to HLA-A*11:01 with relatively high specificity and a low cross-reactivity profile.

TP53R248Q TCR-T cells efficiently eliminate tumor cells harboring HLA-A*11:01 and TP53R248Q mutation in vitro. To characterize the cytotoxic specificity and efficacy of TP53R248Q TCR-T cells, we evaluated their killing activity against K562A11/R248Q, NB4, and CL40 cells at various effector-to-target (E:T) ratios. We first analyzed HLA-I expression levels in the aforementioned cell lines by flow cytometry, and the results revealed that NB4, CL40, and K562A11/R248Q cells exhibited relatively low, medium, and high HLA-I expression levels, respectively (Supplemental Figure 5A). Both flow cytometry-based cytotoxicity (Figure 5, A and B) and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) release assays (Figure 5C) demonstrated that TCR-T cells specifically killed tumor cells expressing the HLA-A*11:01 and TP53R248Q mutations and that the cytotoxicity increased dose-dependently as the E:T ratio increased. Furthermore, using the Incucyte real-time dynamic imaging and analysis system, we monitored the killing efficiency of TP53R248Q TCR-T cells over time. The results revealed that TP53R248Q TCR-T cells achieved efficient target cell killing within 48 hours of coculture at E:T ratios of 1:1, 2:1, and 5:1, with cytotoxicity reaching approximately 50%, 60%, and 80%, respectively (Figure 5, D and E). Overall, TP53R248Q TCR-T cells exhibited significantly enhanced cytotoxicity compared with mock CD8+ T cells.

Figure 5 TP53R248Q TCR-T cells specifically recognized and killed TP53R248Q/HLA-A*11:01–bearing tumor cells in vitro. (A and B) Flow cytometry analysis of K562A11, K562A11/R248Q, or NB4 cell lysis (%) after cocultured for 24 hours with mock-T or TP53R248Q TCR-T cells. Target cell lysis was assessed via CellTrace violet+ and LIVE/DEAD+ staining. (C) The in vitro killing effect of mock-T or TP53R248Q TCR-T cells on CL40 cells was assayed by LDH assay (coculture for 24 hours, E:T = 1:1/2:1/5:1). (D) Incucyte live-cell detection of K562A11 control cell or K562A11/R248Q target cell lysis (%) at varying E:T ratios over 48 hours. (E) Target cell lysis at 48 hours after coculture, analyzed via Incucyte Analysis software. Real time cytotoxicity of TCR-T cells across NB4 (F and G) and CL40 (H and I) cells at varying E:T ratios within 48 hours by Incucyte detection. (J) Patient-derived tumor cell lysis was assessed via CellTrace violet+ and LIVE/DEAD+ staining. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM; n = 3. In A–C, E, G, and I, 2-way ANOVA were used. In J, a 1-way ANOVA was used.

We performed additional Incucyte killing assays using human tumor cell lines endogenously expressing the TP53R248Q mutation specifically, NB4 (Figure 5, F and G), CL40 (Figure 5, H and I), and Kasumi-1A11 (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C), across a range of E:T ratios. The results consistently demonstrated significantly enhanced killing target tumor cells by TP53R248Q-specific TCR-T cells compared with Mock-T cells, further confirming the potent and specific cytotoxic activity of the TCR-T cells against tumor cells expressing the endogenous neoantigen.

To validate clinical relevance, we next evaluated TP53R248Q neopeptide presentation on primary leukemic cells from patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at diagnosis (Supplemental Figure 5D). Functional cytotoxicity assays confirmed efficient killing of TP53R248Q/HLA-A*11:01–positive primary leukemia cells at E:T ratios of 1:1 (~30%) and 5:1 (~50%), respectively (patient 3; Figure 5J). Conversely, no cytotoxicity of TP53R248Q TCR-T cells was detected against TP53R248Q-negative/HLA-A*11:01–positive (patient 1) or TP53R248Q-positive/HLA-A*11:01–negative (patient 2) leukemia cells (Figure 5J). Collectively, these results demonstrate that the TP53R248Q-reactive TCR confers CD8+ T cells with the capacity to specifically recognize and eliminate both established tumor cell lines and primary tumor cells harboring the TP53R248Q mutation in an HLA-A*11:01–restricted manner.

To validate the safety profile of TP53R248Q TCR-T cells, we conducted safety and functional potency assessments for adoptive cell therapies. Primary human cells (CD3+ T cell, CD19+ B cell, and CD14+ monocytes) and human normal tissue-specific cell lines expressing HLA-A*11:01 encompassing hepatocytes, embryonic lung cells, cardiomyocytes, lung epithelial cells, and embryonic kidney cells were cocultured with TP53R248Q TCR-T cells at E:T ratios of 1:1 for 24 hours (Supplemental Figure 5E). Analysis of cytokine secretion profiles (IL-2/IFN-γ/TNF-α) by ELISA revealed no statistically significant elevation of cytokine secretion profiles in TCR-T cells compared with the mock-T control group, suggesting that the cross-reactivity against nonmalignant HLA-A*11:01+ cells was almost negligible (Supplemental Figure 5F).

Adoptively transferred TP53R248Q TCR-T cells exhibit antitumor activity in vivo. Encouraged by the in vitro cytotoxicity results, we next established a cell-derived xenograft model to evaluate the therapeutic efficacy of TP53R248Q TCR-T cells in vivo. Briefly, luciferase-expressing K562A11/R248Q cells were i.v. administered into immunodeficient NCG mice on day 0. Three days posttumor inoculation, mice received i.v. infusion of either 1 × 107 mock-T or TP53R248Q TCR-T cells. Tumor progression was longitudinally monitored by bioluminescence imaging (Figure 6A). Mice in the saline and mock-T cell groups (5/5 mice) exhibited rapid tumor growth and were euthanized at 5 weeks after inoculation owing to severe weight loss and tumor burden. In contrast, 3/5 mice treated with TP53R248Q TCR-T cells remained tumor free, and only 2/5 showed limited tumor progression (Figure 6B). Quantitative biolayer interferometry analysis revealed substantially reduced total and average photon intensities in the TP53R248Q TCR-T group compared with controls (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Upon survival analysis, it was shown that mice in the TP53R248Q TCR-T group had a significantly prolonged the survival period compared with mice in the mock-T group (Figure 6D). These results validate the in vivo efficacy of TP53R248Q TCR-T cells against TP53R248Q/HLA-A*11:01–positive tumor cells.

Figure 6 In vivo antitumor efficacy of adoptively transferred T cells introduced with TP53R248Q-specific TCR. (A) Schematic illustration of the in vivo killing efficacy assessment of TP53R248Q TCR-T cells targeting K562A11/R248Q luciferase tumor cells. (B) Bioluminescence imaging was performed on day 0 (+2 h), 7, 14, 21, and 35 after K562A11/R248Q luciferase cell inoculation. (C) Tumor burden was quantified as the total flux (photons/s/cm2/sr). Each line represents single mouse (saline group, n = 4 or different cell treatment groups, n = 5). (D) Survival curves were analyzed for mice in the saline group (n = 4) or different cell treatment groups (n = 5). (E) Schematic illustration of the in vivo killing efficacy assessment of TP53R248Q TCR-T cells targeting NB4 luciferase tumor cells. (F) Bioluminescence imaging was performed on day 0 (+2 h), 7, 10, 14, 18, and 21 after NB4 luciferase cell inoculation. (G) Tumor burden was quantified as the total flux (n = 5). (H) Survival curves were analyzed for mice in the saline group or different cell treatment groups (n = 5). (I) Schematic representation of the in vivo killing assay of TCR-T cells on the PDX model of PDAC. (J and K) Individual tumor volume (each line represents single mouse) and mean volume determination of mice in the PDX model (n = 4). (L) Survival curves were analyzed for mice in the PDX model (n = 4). In D, H, and L, log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test was performed to compare survival curves.

To further confirm the in vivo antitumor activity of TP53R248Q TCR-T cells, we utilized the NB4 cell line, which endogenously express TP53R248Q mutation and HLA-A*11:01 allele, as target cells (Figure 6E). Bioluminescence imaging revealed that TP53R248Q TCR-T cells potently suppressed NB-4 tumor growth compared with mock-T cells or saline (Figure 6F). By week 3, bioluminescence signals in control groups exceeded the detection limit (mean photon intensity, >1.75 × 109), whereas TP53R248Q TCR-T cell–treated mice showed a 9.16-fold reduction (mean intensity, >1.90 × 108) (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Survival analysis further revealed median survival times of 20 days (saline), 21 days (mock-T), and 28 days (TCR-T), underscoring the therapeutic benefit of TP53R248Q TCR-T cell therapy (Figure 6H). Collectively, these results demonstrate that adoptive transfer of TP53R248Q TCR-T cells mediates potent and specific antitumor activity in vivo, supporting its translational potential for HLA-A*11:01–positive cancers harboring TP53R248Q mutations.

To evaluate the therapeutic efficacy of TP53R248Q TCR-T cells in a clinically relevant setting, we established a patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model by s.c. implanting TP53R248Q/HLA-A*11:01–positive human pancreatic cancer tissues into immunodeficient NCG mice (Supplemental Table 2, Figure 6I, and Supplemental Figure 6E). When the s.c. tumor volume of the T1 generation mice was about 40 mm3, we performed the first round of TCR-T cells as well as mock-T cell infusion and started tumor volume measurements every 3 days as well as intraperitoneal injections of 60,000 U hIL-2 3 times a week. Results demonstrated that TCR-T group mice exhibited delayed tumor progression and reduced mean tumor volume (Figure 6, J and K), with all TCR-T cell–treated mice showing significantly prolonged survival (Figure 6L) compared with the Mock-T or saline group. Flow cytometry results demonstrated that TCR-T cells exhibited progressive dysfunction over time (from week 1 to week 4 after infusion), characterized by a substantially increased expression of exhaustion markers PD-1 and CTLA-4 (Supplemental Figure 6F). Notably, these dynamic changes indicate that T cell functional impairment is closely associated with persistent antigen exposure and the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, potentially representing a key mechanism underlying the incomplete tumor clearance observed in PDX model. In summary, these findings conclusively demonstrate that adoptive transfer of TP53R248Q TCR-T cells mediates potent antitumor responses against TP53R248Q/HLA-A*11:01–positive tumor in vivo, underscoring its clinical translatability for precision immunotherapy.