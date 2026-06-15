Iron overload in steatotic hepatocytes drives systemic metabolic dysfunction via alterations in hepatokine production

Serum ferritin serves as a reliable biomarker for metabolic pathophenotypes in patients with MASLD. To elucidate the relationship between iron homeostasis and metabolic features in clinical cases of MASLD, we conducted a comprehensive analysis of serum ferritin, a marker of iron stores, and its associations with diverse metabolic parameters in a well-characterized MASLD cohort (Figure 1A). Detailed baseline characteristics of this cohort are presented in Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI196374DS1 Our sex-stratified subgroup analyses revealed a significant and progressive increase in ferritin levels corresponding to a rising nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) activity score (NAS) in both male and female patients (Figure 1, B–D). In addition, serum ferritin demonstrated strong correlations with IR, as quantified by the homeostatic model assessment of IR (HOMA-IR) (Figure 1, E–G) and adipose tissue IR (adipo-IR) (Figure 1, H–J). Moreover, both fat mass (Figure 1, K–M) and BMI (Figure 1, N–P) exhibited significant associations with serum ferritin levels, with these relationships being particularly pronounced in male participants. Given the overlap in serum ferritin levels observed in the scatter plots, we reanalyzed the cohort by stratifying patients into ferritin quartiles and confirmed that higher ferritin levels were associated with worse clinical outcomes, including increased NAS, HOMA-IR, and adipo-IR (Supplemental Figure 1).

Figure 1 Serum ferritin levels correlate with metabolic parameters in patients with MASLD. (A) Overview of correlation analyses between serum ferritin and metabolic parameters in patients with MASLD. (B–P) Serum ferritin levels were analyzed across patient subgroups stratified by sex and clinical parameters: NAS (B–D), HOMA-IR (E–G), adipo-IR (H–J), fat mass (K–M), and BMI (N–P). Subgroups in panels E–G represent normoglycemia (NG) (HOMA-IR <3), impaired glucose tolerance (IGT) (3~10), and overt T2D (>10). (Q) Correlation plot summarizing relationships between serum ferritin and metabolic parameters. Data are presented as the median ± 95% CI. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

To further validate serum ferritin as an independent predictor of IR, we performed multiple linear regression analysis using adipo-IR or HOMA-IR as response variables. These analyses were carefully adjusted for potential confounding factors, including demographics (sex, age), obesity parameters (BMI), serum lipid profile (triglycerides), and liver injury markers (alanine transaminase, γ-glutamyl transferase, NAS). Variables with right-skewed distributions were log-transformed, and representative variables were selected to minimize multicollinearity (Supplemental Figure 2A). Some variables were reclassified according to similar mean log-transformed values (Supplemental Table 2). Hepatic pathology adjustments were made using either NAS (model I) or its subcategories such as steatosis, hepatocyte ballooning, and lobular inflammation (model II). Notably, serum ferritin remained a significant independent predictor of IR across all statistical models (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 3). Furthermore, we observed that the association between serum ferritin and IR strengthened with increasing steatosis severity (Supplemental Figure 2B), although this relationship was less evident when analyzed in the context of cellular damage status (Supplemental Figure 2, C–F). Altogether, these findings demonstrate that serum ferritin levels are closely linked to glucose intolerance in patients with MASLD (Figure 1Q), underscoring the potential role of iron as a strong risk factor and highlighting the value of serum ferritin as a prognostic biomarker for the progression of systemic metabolic disturbance associated with MASLD.

Table 1 Regression coefficients (slopes) estimated from multiple linear regression analyses of serum ferritin concentration as a predictor of log-transformed Adipo-IR or HOMA-IR

Hepatocyte FPN expression is downregulated in MASLD. Liver iron content positively correlates with serum ferritin levels in patients with MASLD (26, 27), and hepatic iron overload is frequently observed in both human and murine models of metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis (MASH) (14, 26). To identify key iron-regulatory molecules linking iron overload to metabolic disturbances, we first conducted a comprehensive screening of genes associated with iron homeostasis, including FPN, using established public databases. Among the various genes involved in iron export, import, and systemic regulation, FPN emerged as significantly downregulated in the livers of patients with steatosis compared with healthy individuals (Supplemental Figure 3A). This downregulation pattern was similarly observed in patients with steatohepatitis (Supplemental Figure 3B), with FPN levels substantially lower in individuals with severe MASLD than in those with mild disease (Supplemental Figure 3C).

Next, we examined FPN downregulation in greater detail according to metabolic disease severity in patients with MASLD , who were stratified into the following subgroups: steatosis without IR (MASL without IR [MASL–no IR]), steatosis with IR (MASL with IR [MASL-IR]), early MASH (eMASH), and advanced MASH (aMASH). Immunostaining demonstrated that hepatic FPN protein expression was progressively reduced across MASLD stages compared with normal controls, with more pronounced downregulation beginning in MASL-IR and persisting through eMASH and aMASH (Figure 2, A and B). Notably, FPN reduction was modest and not statistically significant in MASL–no IR, whereas more substantial downregulation was observed in metabolically advanced stages.

Figure 2 Hepatic FPN expression is downregulated in human and murine MASLD. (A–C) Immunohistochemical staining for FPN and DAB-enhanced Perls’ iron staining in liver tissues from the MASLD cohort (A), with corresponding quantifications (B and C). Normal controls (n = 3); MASL, simple steatosis with or without IR (n = 7 per group); eMASH with no or mild fibrosis (F0–1) (n = 8); and aMASH with F ≥2 (n = 3). (D) Inverse correlation between FPN expression and hepatic iron accumulation. Pearson correlation coefficients (r) and corresponding P values are shown. (E) Serum ferritin levels across MASLD subgroups. (F–H) FPN immunostaining and Perls’ iron staining in mice fed a CDAHFD (F), a HFHFrHC diet (G), or a standard HFD (H). (I) IF staining for FPN in primary hepatocytes isolated from HFD-fed mice. Scale bars: 20 μm. (J) Live-cell fluorescence imaging of intracellular labile iron levels in primary hepatocytes, as shown in I. (K) Schematic illustrating the proposed role of hepatic FPN deficiency in MASLD-associated systemic metabolic dysfunction. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 50 μm (upper images) and 20 μm (lower images) (A and F–H). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

To directly assess hepatic iron content in the human cohort, we performed 3,3′-diaminobenzidine–enhanced (DAB-enhanced) Perls’ Prussian blue staining and found that hepatic iron accumulation was present across MASLD stages (Figure 2, A and C). The MASL-IR group exhibited greater hepatic iron deposition than the MASL–no IR group and showed the most prominent iron accumulation within hepatocytes. Hepatic FPN expression was inversely associated with iron accumulation (Figure 2D).

Serum ferritin levels increased progressively with advancing disease severity, particularly in MASH stages (Figure 2E), suggesting that circulating ferritin may reflect both hepatic iron burden and inflammatory status in advanced MASLD. In contrast, transferrin receptor 1 (TFRC), a key mediator of iron import, was not significantly altered in patients with MASLD (Supplemental Figure 3D), indicating that increased hepatic iron burden was more closely associated with impaired iron export rather than enhanced iron import.

To validate these clinical observations in experimental models, we examined FPN expression and hepatic iron content in multiple murine models of MASLD. Consistent with the human data, FPN protein levels were significantly reduced in the livers of mice fed a choline-deficient, l-amino acid–defined high-fat diet (CDAHFD), a high-fat, high-fructose, high-cholesterol diet (HFHFrHC diet), or a simple HFD compared with their respective controls (Figure 2, F–H). Hepatic Fpn mRNA levels were likewise decreased in CDAHFD-fed and HFD-fed mice (Supplemental Figure 3E). This reduction in FPN expression was further confirmed in primary hepatocytes isolated from HFD-fed mice (Figure 2I and Supplemental Figure 3F).

The downregulation of FPN was accompanied by hepatic iron accumulation in mice fed a CDAHFD or a HFHFrHC diet (Figure 2, F and G). Although hepatic FPN downregulation was also observed in HFD-fed mice, Perls’ staining showed minimal ferric iron (Fe3+) deposition under these conditions (Figure 2H) compared with the more robust accumulation seen in the CDAHFD and HFHFrHC models. This difference may reflect variations in disease severity, including inflammatory burden and hepatocellular injury, as well as dietary context, all of which may influence the detectability of ferric iron deposition. Importantly, FerroOrange staining demonstrated that labile ferrous iron (Fe2+) levels were elevated in primary hepatocytes isolated from HFD-fed mice (Figure 2J), suggesting a redistribution of intracellular iron toward a redox-active pool despite the limited ferric iron accumulation detectable by Perls’ staining. Collectively, these results suggest that hepatic FPN downregulation in MASLD may contribute to iron overload and associated metabolic disorders, establishing a potential mechanistic link between altered iron homeostasis and metabolic dysfunction (Figure 2K).

Hepatocyte FPN deficiency exacerbates diet-induced obesity and IR. To investigate the functional consequences of hepatic FPN downregulation in metabolic disease progression, we generated hepatocyte-specific, Fpn-deficient mice (hereafter referred to as Fpn-LKO) (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) and subjected them to a HFD (Figure 3A). Throughout this study, we utilized littermate Fpnfl/fl mice (hereafter referred to as LT) as appropriate controls. Successful and specific deletion of FPN in hepatocytes was rigorously confirmed in the Fpn-LKO mice (Supplemental Figure 4, C–E). IHC staining for FPN provided additional validation of hepatocyte-specific FPN KO and antibody specificity (Supplemental Figure 4F).

Figure 3 Hepatocyte-specific FPN deletion exacerbates obesity and IR under HFD conditions. (A) Study design for metabolic phenotyping of hepatocyte-specific Fpn-KO mice fed a HFD. (B) Body weight curves of LT control and Fpn-LKO mice fed a ND or a HFD for 19 weeks (n = 7–8 per group). Arrowheads indicate the timing of GTT and ITT analyses. (C and D) Body composition analysis measuring lean and fat mass (n = 7–8 per group). (E–H) Representative images of eWAT, iWAT, and BAT from HFD-fed mice and tissue weights of eWAT, iWAT, and BAT (n = 7–8 per group). (I–K) H&E staining of eWAT, iWAT, and BAT. Scale bars: 50 mm. Adipocyte size in H&E-stained sections of eWAT and iWAT (n = 3 per group). (L and M) GTT and ITT analyses in HFD-fed mice (n = 6–7 per group). (N–Q) Western blot analysis of p-Akt (S473) in eWAT, iWAT, and GAS tissues from HFD-fed mice. Relative band intensities were quantified. (R and S) Body weight (n = 12–13 per group) and fasting blood glucose levels (n = 6 per group) in female LT and Fpn-LKO mice fed a HFD for 9 weeks. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

On a normal chow diet (ND), Fpn-LKO mice exhibited a modest, but not insignificant, increase in body weight compared with LT controls. However, under HFD conditions, Fpn-LKO mice gained significantly more body weight relative to controls (Figure 3B). Detailed body composition analyses revealed that total fat mass was substantially higher in HFD-fed Fpn-LKO mice, whereas lean body mass remained comparable between the genotypes (Figure 3, C and D). This adiposity phenotype was further evidenced by increased weights of epididymal white adipose tissue (eWAT) and inguinal WAT (iWAT) as well as of brown adipose tissue (BAT) (Figure 3, E–H), with skeletal muscle weights remaining similar between the 2 genotypes (Supplemental Figure 4G). Histological examination demonstrated adipocyte hypertrophy in Fpn-LKO mice even under ND conditions (Figure 3, I–K), and elevated adipose tissue inflammation was indicated by increased F4/80 staining and crown-like structure counts (Supplemental Figure 4H).

Glucose tolerance tests (GTTs) and insulin tolerance tests (ITTs) revealed that HFD-fed Fpn-LKO mice exhibited pronounced hyperglycemia and markedly reduced insulin sensitivity compared with HFD-fed LT mice (Figure 3, L and M). In ND-fed mice, these metabolic differences were relatively modest (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). At the molecular level, phosphorylation of Akt (p-Akt), a key indicator of insulin receptor signaling, was significantly diminished in eWAT, iWAT, and gastrocnemius (GAS) muscles of HFD-fed Fpn-LKO mice (Figure 3, N–Q). Notably, in the livers of Fpn-LKO mice, both p-Akt levels and expression of gluconeogenic enzyme genes (i.e., phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase [Pepck] and glucose 6-phosphatase [G6pase]) remained largely unchanged (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Consistently, we observed no significant differences in the expression of key gluconeogenic regulators between genotypes, including cAMP response element–binding protein (CREB), CCAAT/enhancer-binding proteins (C/EBP)-α and C/EBPβ (Supplemental Figure 5E). This suggests that the observed systemic IR primarily resulted from reduced insulin sensitivity in peripheral metabolic tissues, such as adipose tissues and skeletal muscles. Importantly, the increases in body weight gain and fasting blood glucose levels were consistently observed in HFD-fed female Fpn-LKO mice (Figure 3, R and S), indicating that these metabolic effects were not sex dependent. Taken together, these findings demonstrate that hepatocyte-specific FPN deficiency significantly promoted obesity and glucose intolerance during the development of diet-induced metabolic disorders.

Hepatocyte FPN deficiency enhances steatohepatitis development. We next assessed the effect of hepatocyte FPN deficiency on liver pathophysiology, focusing on lipid metabolism and inflammatory processes. Fpn-LKO mice exhibited significant increases in liver weight, serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) activities, hepatic triglyceride (TG) content, and the number of F4/80+ cells compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 6, A–F). To gain mechanistic insights into these alterations, we performed RNA-seq on liver samples from mice of both genotypes. Gene ontology and pathway enrichment analyses identified significant perturbations in genes involved in lipid metabolic processes, inflammatory responses, and cellular stress responses in the livers of Fpn-LKO mice compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H).

Subsequent quantitative PCR (qPCR) analyses revealed decreased expression of genes related to lipid oxidation, mitochondrial biogenesis, oxidative phosphorylation, and antiinflammatory response in the livers of HFD-fed Fpn-LKO mice (Supplemental Figure 7, A and C–E). Interestingly, the expression of lipogenic genes was decreased, while proinflammatory gene expression levels remained largely unaltered (Supplemental Figure 7, B and F). Despite the potential link between iron overload and ferroptosis, we did not observe significant changes in the expression of ferroptosis-associated genes under our experimental conditions (Supplemental Figure 7G). These results suggest that FPN deficiency augments steatohepatitis development primarily through reduced mitochondrial lipid oxidation capacity and diminished expression of antiinflammatory mediators.

Hepatocyte FPN deficiency reduces energy expenditure and thermogenic capacity. Given the pronounced obesity-related metabolic dysfunction observed in Fpn-LKO mice, we conducted comprehensive metabolic phenotyping, including metabolic cage studies. Food intake and physical activity remained comparable between LT control and Fpn-LKO mice under both ND and HFD conditions (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). In contrast, energy expenditure (Figure 4, A and B) and the oxygen consumption rate (VO 2 ) (Figure 4, C and D) were significantly lower in Fpn-LKO mice compared with LT controls during both the light and dark cycles. These differences were particularly noticeable in HFD-fed mice, whereas similar trends were observed in ND-fed mice, although without reaching statistical significance (Supplemental Figure 8, C–F). Additionally, the respiratory exchange ratio was reduced in ND-fed Fpn-LKO mice (Supplemental Figure 8, G and H), but we observed no significant difference in HFD-fed mice (Supplemental Figure 8, I and J).

Figure 4 Hepatic FPN deficiency reduces energy expenditure and impairs thermogenic capacity. (A–D) Comprehensive metabolic cage analyses measuring energy expenditure (EE) (A and B) and oxygen consumption rates (VO 2 ) (C and D) in LT control versus Fpn-LKO mice (n = 7 per group) fed a HFD during light/dark cycles. (E) Rectal temperature (temp.) measurements in LT and Fpn-LKO (n = 5 per group) after cold exposure at 6°C for the indicated times. T.N., thermoneutral condition. (F) Surface body temperature measurements and representative thermal imaging after cold exposure at 6°C for 48 hours. (G and H) Western blotting and immunohistochemical staining for UCP1 in iWAT from the mice shown in F following cold exposure. The UCP1 band is indicated by a pound sign, and molecular weight markers are shown. Scale bars: 50 μm. Rel., relative. (I–L) Endurance exercise performance tests assessing running distance, duration, and final speed achieved by LT control versus Fpn-LKO mice (n = 10 per group) on treadmill exercise protocols. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Since impaired thermogenesis is closely linked to obesity-related metabolic disorders (28), we next evaluated thermogenic responses following cold stress exposure. Fpn-LKO mice exhibited significantly lower rectal and surface body temperatures than did control mice upon cold challenge (Figure 4, E and F). At the molecular level, expression of uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1), a key mediator of adaptive thermogenesis, was substantially reduced in iWAT (Figure 4, G and H) but remained unchanged in BAT (Supplemental Figure 8K) of cold-exposed Fpn-LKO mice. We validated the specificity of the UCP1 band in iWAT by control experiments (Supplemental Figure 8L).

To assess the functional metabolic outcomes, we further compared exercise performance between LT control and Fpn-LKO mice. Endurance exercise testing revealed that Fpn-LKO mice had significantly impaired exercise capacity, as evidenced by reduced running distance and duration (Figure 4, I–L). Collectively, these findings support the conclusion that hepatocyte-specific FPN ablation contributed to obesity development through reduced energy expenditure and impaired thermogenic capacity, establishing a link between hepatic iron homeostasis and whole-body energy metabolism.

Hepatocyte iron accumulation increases fetuin-A and LECT2 expression via FoxO1 activation. To elucidate the mechanistic basis underlying the metabolic phenotypes driven by hepatic FPN deficiency, we first measured iron levels in metabolic tissues, given FPN’s fundamental role as an iron exporter and the known effects of adipose tissue iron on metabolic dysfunction (22, 23). As anticipated, hepatic iron content and the expression of ferritin heavy chain (FTH) and light chain (FTL) were significantly elevated in the livers of HFD-fed Fpn-LKO mice compared with levels in HFD-fed LT control mice (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). We further confirmed hepatocellular iron accumulation by Perls’ staining (Supplemental Figure 9C). Interestingly, serum iron levels, total iron-binding capacity (TIBC), and transferrin saturation remained unchanged between the genotypes (Supplemental Figure 9, D–F). Hepatic Hamp1 transcript levels did not differ between LT controls and Fpn-LKO mice under ND conditions. HFD feeding reduced hepatic Hamp1 expression, and this reduction was further enhanced by FPN deficiency (Supplemental Figure 9G), which may reflect disease progression in advanced MASLD, as hepcidin expression is often reduced in chronic liver disease (29). Notably, iron content in adipose tissues and skeletal muscles was comparable between Fpn-LKO and control mice (Supplemental Figure 9, H–J). These results suggest that hepatocyte-specific FPN deficiency, which causes selective liver iron overload, may influence systemic energy metabolism independently of iron level alterations in peripheral metabolic tissues.

On the basis of these observations, we hypothesized that FPN loss in hepatocytes may alter humoral signals, leading to the production of secreted factors involved in metabolic regulation. To investigate this possibility, we isolated primary hepatocytes from HFD-fed LT control and Fpn-LKO mice and collected conditioned media (CM), which were then applied to differentiated 3T3-L1 adipocytes or C2C12 myotubes in the presence of insulin (Supplemental Figure 10A). CM of FPN-deficient hepatocytes significantly impaired insulin-stimulated Akt phosphorylation in both adipocytes and myotubes (Supplemental Figure 10, B and D), whereas heat-inactivated CM failed to exert such effects (Supplemental Figure 10, C and E). These results strongly implicate hepatocyte-derived secreted proteins in mediating the observed metabolic disturbances, which directed our attention toward potential hepatokines.

To identify key hepatokines involved in this process, we performed RNA-seq analysis of liver tissues from patients with MASLD (Figure 5A). We implemented a systematic approach to identify candidate factors, initially selecting genes strongly correlated with ferritin expression and then sequentially refining the candidates according to secretion potential, liver-specific expression, and established roles in energy metabolism (Figure 5B). Among the final 5 hepatokine candidates, fetuin-A (Fetua) and leukocyte cell-derived chemotaxin 2 (Lect2) were significantly upregulated in FPN-deficient hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 11A). Increased production and secretion of fetuin-A and LECT2 proteins were validated in CM from these hepatocytes (Figure 5C). Consistently, hepatic expression of Fetua and Lect2 was markedly increased by HFD feeding compared with a ND, and this induction was exacerbated by hepatic FPN deficiency (Figure 5D). This pattern was corroborated by measurements of serum levels of these hepatokines (Figure 5E), suggesting a combined contribution of steatotic stress and iron overload to fetuin-A and LECT2 induction. Single-nucleus RNA-seq (snRNA-seq) further revealed hepatocyte-specific expression patterns for fetuin-A and LECT2 (Figure 5F), with their expression levels increasing proportionally with disease severity in patients with MASLD (Figure 5G), in parallel with increased hepatocyte ferritin levels (Supplemental Figure 11B).

Figure 5 Hepatic FPN deficiency increases the expression of hepatokines, fetuin-A, and LECT2. (A and B) Overview of bulk RNA-seq analysis strategy used to identify hepatokines associated with hepatic iron overload in MASLD patient liver samples. Sequential filtering criteria are illustrated schematically in B. (C) Western blot analysis of secreted fetuin-A and LECT2 proteins from CM derived from primary hepatocytes isolated from HFD-fed LT mice versus Fpn-LKO mice. (D and E) Hepatic mRNA expression and serum levels of fetuin-A and LECT2 in ND- versus HFD-fed LT and Fpn-LKO mice (n = 6–8 per group). (F) snRNA-seq analyses demonstrating cell-type–specific expression patterns of fetuin-A and LECT2 across human liver cells. (G) snRNA-seq analyses depicting fetuin-A and LECT2 expression levels in hepatocytes from patients with MASLD according to MASLD severity. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To determine whether iron accumulation directly drives fetuin-A and LECT2 expression, we treated primary mouse hepatocytes with ferric ammonium citrate (FAC) or ferric chloride (FeCl 3 ). Both treatments significantly upregulated Fetua and Lect2 mRNA levels (Figure 6, A and B). Since transcript levels were altered, we analyzed the promoter regions of these genes using the Evolutionary Conserved Regions (ECR) browser to identify potential transcriptional regulators. FoxO1 binding motifs were identified within the proximal promoter regions of FETUA and LECT2, with these elements being conserved across human and murine species (Figure 6C). FPN deficiency in hepatocytes increased FoxO1 expression (Figure 6D), an effect replicated by direct iron treatment (Figure 6E). Immunofluorescence (IF) staining demonstrated FoxO1 nuclear translocation and activation in iron-treated hepatocytes (Figure 6F), as well as in hepatocytes from HFD-fed mice (Supplemental Figure 11C). Luciferase reporter assays confirmed that FoxO1 overexpression significantly enhanced FETUA and LECT2 transcriptional activity (Figure 6G), while ChIP assays validated direct FoxO1 binding to the respective promoter regions of these genes (Figure 6H). Consistent with these findings, HFD feeding increased hepatic FoxO1 protein levels, which were further elevated by hepatocyte-specific FPN deficiency (Figure 6, I and J). Moreover, hepatic FoxO1 expression positively correlated with Fetua and Lect2 transcript levels (Figure 6K), supporting a functional link between iron-induced FoxO1 activation and hepatokine expression in vivo.

Figure 6 Hepatic iron overload induces fetuin-A and LECT2 expression via FoxO1 activation. (A and B) qPCR analyses showing increased Fetua and Lect2 mRNA levels induced by the iron treatments FAC (100 μM, n = 3 per group) or FeCl 3 (100 μM, n = 4 per group). (C) Identification of conserved FoxO1-binding motifs (forkhead response element [FHRE]) within FETUA and LECT2 promoters. TF, transcription factor. (D and E) Western blot analysis of FoxO1 in primary hepatocytes from LT and Fpn-LKO mice (D) or in primary mouse hepatocytes treated with FeCl 3 (E). (F) IF staining demonstrating FoxO1 nuclear translocation in primary mouse hepatocytes treated with FAC or FeCl 3 . Scale bars: 20 μm. (G) Luciferase reporter assays confirming FoxO1-mediated transcriptional activation of FETUA and LECT2 in HepG2 cells overexpressing FoxO1 (n = 3 per group). (H) ChIP assays validating direct FoxO1 binding to promoter regions of target genes (n = 3 per group). (I and J) Western blot analysis of FoxO1 and its quantification in the livers of ND- or HFD-fed LT and Fpn-LKO mice (n = 6–8 per group). (K) Positive correlations between hepatic FoxO1 expression and transcript levels of Fetua and Lect2. Pearson correlation coefficients (r) and corresponding P values are shown. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We further examined the effects of known regulatory pathways for these hepatokines. Notably, FPN deficiency in hepatocytes did not affect NF-κB or ERK signaling (previously implicated in fetuin-A regulation) (30, 31) or AMPK signaling (associated with LECT2 regulation) (32) (Supplemental Figure 11D). These findings demonstrate that iron accumulation resulting from FPN deficiency promoted the expression of the hepatokines fetuin-A and LECT2 through FoxO1-mediated transcriptional activation, establishing a molecular link between hepatic iron accumulation and systemic metabolic dysfunction.

To investigate the molecular mechanisms underlying iron-mediated FoxO1 induction and subsequent hepatokine regulation, we examined the potential involvement of oxidative stress, given the established role of iron in ROS generation. Iron treatment increased FoxO1 expression in primary hepatocytes, and this effect was significantly attenuated by the iron chelator deferoxamine (DFO) (Supplemental Figure 11, E and F), supporting a direct role of iron. Moreover, iron-induced FoxO1 expression was markedly suppressed by the ROS scavenger N-acetylcysteine (NAC) (Supplemental Figure 11, E and F), indicating the contribution of oxidative stress. Considering the close link between ROS and JNK signaling (33), we further evaluated this pathway and found that treatment with the JNK inhibitor (JNKi) (SP600125) significantly reduced iron-induced FoxO1 activation (Supplemental Figure 11, E and F). Consequently, the inhibitory effects of DFO, NAC, and JNKi were also observed on iron-induced Fetua and Lect2 expression (Supplemental Figure 11G). These results suggest that hepatic iron overload induced the expression of FoxO1 and these hepatokines, at least in part, through ROS-dependent JNK signaling.

Hepatocyte iron overload drives metabolic dysfunction via fetuin-A and LECT2. Having established that fetuin-A and LECT2 expression was elevated in FPN-deficient hepatocytes, we next investigated whether targeted silencing of these hepatokines could ameliorate metabolic dysfunction in Fpn-LKO mice. We used a hepatocyte-specific genetic knockdown strategy using an adeno-associated virus (AAV) delivery system carrying shRNAs targeting fetuin-A and LECT2 under the control of the thyroxine-binding globulin (TBG) promoter. These viral vectors were administered to Fpn-LKO mice during the course of HFD feeding (Figure 7A). Efficient knockdown of fetuin-A and LECT2 was confirmed in liver tissues (Figure 7, B and C). Body weight gain remained largely unaffected under these experimental conditions (Supplemental Figure 12A).

Figure 7 Silencing of fetuin-A and LECT2 ameliorates systemic metabolic dysfunction. (A) Experimental design illustrating hepatocyte-specific silencing of fetuin-A or LECT2 via AAV-mediated shRNA delivery under the control of the TBG promoter during HFD feeding of Fpn-LKO mice. (B and C) qPCR analysis validating effective knockdown of Fetua and Lect2 mRNA levels (n = 8–9 per group). (D and E) GTT analysis (n = 5–6 per group). (F and G) ITT analysis (n = 5 per group). (H–K) Western blot analysis of p-Akt (S473) status across peripheral tissues including eWAT, iWAT, and GAS muscle tissues following knockdown intervention, with quantification of band intensities (n = 5 per group). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Notably, GTT and ITT demonstrated that inhibition of both fetuin-A and LECT2 expression significantly improved hyperglycemia and IR in HFD-fed Fpn-LKO mice (Figure 7, D–G). At the molecular level, p-Akt levels were markedly elevated in eWAT, iWAT, and GAS muscle of hepatokines-silenced Fpn-LKO mice (AAV-TBG-sh FL) compared with control Fpn-LKO mice (AAV-TBG-sh Con) (Figure 7, H–K), indicating substantially restored insulin sensitivity in peripheral metabolic tissues.

Next, we examined whether exogenous fetuin-A and LECT2 directly impair insulin signaling. Treatment with fetuin-A significantly inhibited insulin-stimulated Akt phosphorylation in differentiated 3T3-L1 adipocytes and C2C12 myotubes (Figure 8, A and B). We observed similar inhibitory effects following recombinant LECT2 treatment (Figure 8, C and D), indicating the causal roles of these hepatokines in promoting peripheral IR in adipose tissue and skeletal muscle.

Figure 8 Exogenous fetuin-A and LECT2 impair insulin sensitivity in adipocytes and myotubes. (A–D) Inhibitory effects of exogenous fetuin-A (A and B) and LECT2 (C and D) on insulin signaling in differentiated 3T3-L1 adipocytes and C2C12 myotubes (n = 3 per group). (E–J) Serum levels of fetuin-A (E) and LECT2 (H), along with their positive correlations with serum ferritin (F and I) and NAS (G and J) levels. Box-and-whisker plots (median, IQR, minimum–maximum) with all individual data points are shown. Pearson correlation coefficients (r) and corresponding P values are indicated. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–D) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (E and H).

To determine whether either hepatokine plays a predominant role, we performed GTT and ITT analyses following individual knockdown of fetuin-A or LECT2. Silencing of each hepatokine alone resulted in metabolic improvements comparable to those observed with combined knockdown (Supplemental Figure 12, B–F), indicating no clear additive or synergistic effects under our experimental conditions. We further assessed the individual and combined effects of exogenous hepatokines on peripheral insulin signaling and found that cotreatment with fetuin-A and LECT2 enhanced the inhibitory effect in adipocytes (Supplemental Figure 12, G and H), whereas in myotubes, the effects of single and combined treatments were comparable (Supplemental Figure 12, I and J). These findings suggest tissue-specific interactions between fetuin-A and LECT2, providing a potential explanation for the comparable metabolic improvements observed in vivo after single versus combined knockdown.

Moreover, we assessed their serum levels in human clinical samples and found that fetuin-A and LECT2 concentrations were significantly higher in individuals with impaired glucose tolerance or T2D than in those with normoglycemia within the MASLD cohort (Figure 8, E and H). Serum levels of these hepatokines were positively correlated with both serum ferritin and NAS levels (Figure 8, F, G, I, and J). These findings further support the clinical relevance of fetuin-A and LECT2 in MASLD-associated metabolic dysfunction and suggest that elevated hepatokine levels are linked to worsening glycemic control and disease severity.

To further investigate the role of hepatic iron in hepatokine-driven metabolic dysfunction, we applied a hepatocyte-specific FPN overexpression strategy using AAV-TBG-FPN to directly enhance hepatic iron export (Figure 9A). Efficient FPN overexpression was confirmed in the livers of HFD-fed LT mice (Figure 9B). Forced FPN expression reduced hepatic iron deposition (Figure 9D), decreased FoxO1 expression (Figure 9, F and H), suppressed downstream Fetua and Lect2 expression (Figure 9J), and significantly improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity (Figure 9, L and M), supporting the in vivo relevance of the iron/FoxO1/hepatokine axis in metabolic dysfunction. We observed similar alterations in this signaling axis and metabolic improvements following FPN reexpression in Fpn-LKO mice (Figure 9, C, E, G, I, K, N, and O), confirming a hepatocyte-autonomous role of FPN.

Figure 9 Hepatocyte-specific FPN overexpression improves systemic metabolic dysfunction. (A) Experimental design illustrating hepatocyte-specific overexpression of FPN via AAV-mediated delivery under the control of the TBG promoter during HFD feeding in LT and Fpn-LKO mice. (B and C) qPCR analysis confirming hepatic FPN overexpression in LT mice (B) (n = 4–8 per group) and Fpn-LKO mice (C) (n = 3–4 per group). (D and E) DAB-enhanced Perls’ staining demonstrating reduced hepatic iron levels following FPN overexpression. Scale bars: 50 μm. (F–I) Western blot analysis showing decreased FoxO1 expression following FPN overexpression in LT mice (F and H) (n = 4 per group) and Fpn-LKO mice (G and I) (n = 3–4 per group). (J and K) qPCR analysis demonstrating downregulation of Fetua and Lect2 following FPN overexpression in LT mice (J) (n = 4–8 per group) and Fpn-LKO mice (K) (n = 3–4 per group). (L and M) GTT and ITT analyses in LT mice (n = 3–8 per group). (N and O) GTT and ITT analyses in Fpn-LKO mice (n = 3–4 per group). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We next evaluated the therapeutic potential of pharmacological iron chelation by administering deferiprone (DFP), an FDA-approved, orally bioavailable iron chelator, to Fpn-LKO mice. After 4 weeks of HFD feeding, Fpn-LKO mice were treated with either vehicle or DFP (administered 6 days per week for 5 weeks), while continuing HFD feeding (Figure 10A). Mouse body weights remained comparable between treatment groups (Supplemental Figure 13A). As expected, DFP treatment significantly reduced hepatic iron accumulation (Figure 10B). This reduction in hepatic iron levels was accompanied by a corresponding decrease in the expression of FoxO1 (Figure 10C) and the hepatokines fetuin-A and LECT2 (Figure 10, D–F). Consistent with these molecular changes, glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity were significantly improved in DFP-treated mice, as assessed by GTTs and ITTs (Figure 10, G–J). Moreover, CM derived from hepatocytes isolated from DFP-treated Fpn-LKO mice markedly restored insulin-stimulated Akt phosphorylation in both adipocytes and myotubes compared with CM from vehicle-treated Fpn-LKO hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 13, B–D), further supporting a humoral regulatory role of hepatic iron in modulating systemic insulin sensitivity.

Figure 10 Oral iron chelation ameliorates systemic metabolic dysfunction. (A) Therapeutic administration protocol of an oral iron chelator, DFP, in HFD-fed Fpn-LKO mice. (B) Quantification of hepatic iron content (n = 7–8 per group). (C) Western blot analysis of hepatic FoxO1 expression (n = 3–4 per group). (D and E) Western blot analysis of serum fetuin-A and corresponding quantification (n = 4 per group). (F) qPCR analysis of hepatic Lect2 mRNA levels (n = 7–8 per group). (G and H) GTT analysis (n = 7 per group). (I and J) ITT analysis (n = 6 per group). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Given the reported effects of iron chelation on mitophagy and the importance of mitochondrial quality control in MASLD pathogenesis (34, 35), we further examined the expression of genes related to mitophagy, mitochondrial function, and mitochondrial biogenesis. However, DFP treatment did not significantly alter the expression of mitophagy-associated genes and instead reduced the transcript levels of several genes involved in mitochondrial biogenesis (Supplemental Figure 13E). These findings suggest that, under our experimental conditions, DFP did not markedly affect mitochondrial quality control or dynamics.

To further validate the effect of iron overload, we used an in vivo iron dextran-loading model (Supplemental Figure 14A). Iron dextran administration impaired glucose tolerance under both ND and HFD conditions (Supplemental Figure 14, B–E), indicating a beneficial effect of iron chelation in ameliorating metabolic dysfunction.

Collectively, these findings provide compelling evidence that attenuating hepatic iron overload mitigates metabolic dysfunction by suppressing the iron/FoxO1/hepatokine axis, highlighting the therapeutic potential of targeting iron homeostasis and hepatokine regulation in MASLD-associated metabolic disorders.