Deep biochemical phenotyping reveals prognostic value of rare genetic variants in adult kidney stone disease

Cohort characteristics and overall genetic findings

This study analyzed data from 701 KSF and 200 NKSF participants from the Swiss Kidney Stone Cohort (SKSC), a multicentric, longitudinal observational study. Details on enrollment criteria, cohort population, and study design are described in Bonny et al. (29) and shown in Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI196277DS1 In summary, KSFs aged 18 years or older with a recent stone event (at least 4 weeks but not more than 3 months before visit 1) were screened for inclusion. Referrals proceeded mostly (but not exclusively) through urology departments. Inclusion criteria included 2 or more KS events (at least 3 months apart) or 1 KS event (before age 25 years) plus 1 or more additional risk factors (see Supplemental Figure 1 for complete list of risk factors). These risk factors were not taken into account for enrollment of NKSFs, who were selected on the basis of an absence of KSs (history and CT-proven). Given the broad inclusion criteria and the lack of exclusion criteria for KSFs (beyond lack of consent and age <18 years), this cohort can be considered a relatively unselected cohort of adults with a higher risk for recurrent KSs representative of adult KSFs.

Figure 1 Variants in monogenic KS genes identified in the SKSC. (A) Overview of the study and inclusion criteria (*see also Supplemental Figure 1 for detailed risk factors). v indicates the visit number, with 7 visits (V1–7) over 3 years for KSFs, and 1 visit (V1) for NKSFs. Visits with measurement of biochemical parameters (blood and urine samples) are indicated above with arrows (values from the baseline visit [V2, red arrow] were used in the following analyses in Figures 2 and 3). (B) WES was performed for KSFs and NKSFs, with analysis of a virtual panel for 39 established KS genes that are involved in the handling of different electrolytes. The described inheritance mode for each gene is indicated as autosomal recessive (AR), autosomal dominant (AD) or X-linked recessive (XLR), with the question mark indicating where the dominant inheritance mode has been debated. (C) Pie charts indicate the number of individuals harboring variants classified according to ACMG/AMP criteria for KSFs (left) and NKSFs (right). Each individual is accounted for only once for this plot. (D) The number of KSFs (blue) and NKSFs (orange) carrying a LP/P variant in 1 of the 39 KSD genes, with a matching mode of inheritance resulting in the diagnosis of monogenic KSD. Light blue bars indicate recessive disease ([presumed] biallelic variants in the indicated gene), and dark blue bars indicate dominant disease (monoallelic variants). No NKSF presented with biallelic LP/P variants. One KSF harbored a monoallelic LP/P variant in SLC9A3R1 together with 2 LP/P variants in SLC7A9, while 1 NKSF carried a monoallelic LP/P variant in 2 genes associated with dominant and recessive disease (SLC9A3R1 and SLC7A9). These individuals are indicated twice in the bar plot. All details for the LP/P variants are described in Supplemental Table 2 for KSFs and Supplemental Table 3 for NKSFs. AD, autosomal dominant; AR, autosomal recessive; B, benign; CT, computed tomography; KS, kidney stones; KSF, kidney stone formers; LB, likely benign; LP, likely pathogenic; NKSF, non-kidney stone formers; P, pathogenic, VUS, variant of uncertain significance, XLR, X-linked recessive.

Comparison of demographics between KSF and NKSF cohorts showed a predominantly European ancestry and a male predominance in both cohorts but more pronounced in the KSFs, with slightly younger age for NKSFs (mean 46 ± 13 years in NKSFs versus 53 ± 14 years in KSFs) (Table 1). Consistent with previous knowledge, a positive family history of KSD was more frequently found in KSFs than in NSKFs, as was the prevalence of hypertension and diabetes (Table 1). Mean blood and 24-hour urine parameters were within normal reference ranges, however, KSF participants had slightly lower calcium (adjusted for albumin) and 25-OH vitamin D 3 (but not 1,25-(OH) 2 vitamin D 3 ), as well as higher parathyroid hormone (PTH) and uric acid plasma values than did NKSFs. Excretion of the urinary crystallization inhibitors citrate and magnesium was lower in KSFs, whereas urinary calcium excretion was higher than in NKSFs (statistical significance not withstanding correction for multiple testing except for urinary calcium and citrate) (Table 1). Surprisingly, urine oxalate excretion was significantly lower in KSFs than in NKSFs. This may be explained by dietary adjustments made by study participants after the occurrence of earlier KS events. KS composition was predominantly calcium oxalate in approximately two-thirds of cases, with the remaining third having a variety of other compositions (uric acid, calcium phosphate, struvite, brushite or cystine) and many stones showing mixed compositions (Supplemental Figure 2). Whole-exome sequencing (WES) was performed on all KSF and NKSF participants (Supplemental Figure 3). Ancestry analysis was performed on the WES data for individuals with European ancestry, showing a highly mixed distribution of European ancestries (Supplemental Figure 4), consistent with sociodemographic knowledge of the Swiss population. Variants were called in 39 known KSD genes commonly tested as gene panels in individuals with suspected monogenic causes of KSD (6) (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 1). Only coding nonsynonymous variants with a mean allele frequency (MAF) of less than 0.01 in the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD), canonical splice-site variants, and a few intronic variants previously described and well established as pathogenic were included in our analysis.

Table 1 Clinical and biochemical characteristics of KSFs and NKSFs

Taking the approach to identify individuals with monogenic KSD, we classified all identified rare variants in KSFs and NKSFs as LP/P, LB/B, or VUS using the ACMG/AMP criteria (24) and took into consideration the previously ascribed inheritance mode for each gene. We found that 15.2% (n = 107) of KSFs carried at least 1 LP/P variant in 1 or more of the analyzed genes. In comparison, 9% (n = 18) of NKSFs also carried at least 1 LP/P variant, resulting in a statistically significant higher rate of LP/P variants in KSFs than in NKSFs (P = 0.0238, χ2) (Figure 1C). Supplemental Table 2 summarizes the phenotypic description (age at first KS event, stone composition, EQUIL2-based urinary supersaturation scores for lithogenic substances) and variant classification of all KSFs with LP/P variants, and Supplemental Table 3 summarizes this information for NKSFs.

Recessive and X-linked KSD. We found that 1.6% of KSFs (n = 11) carried homozygous/presumed biallelic LP/P variants in a gene associated with autosomal recessive (AR) KSD (SLC3A1, CYP24A1) or in a gene reported to cause KSD in autosomal dominant (AD) and recessive (AR) modes (SLC7A9) (Figure 1, C and D). In 5 of 11 cases, the variants were homozygous, and in 3 of 11 cases, next-generation sequencing (NGS) read data demonstrated that the variants were in trans (compound heterozygous), whereas for the remaining 3 of 11 KSF, the variants were too far apart to use NGS reads for segregation and family members were not available. Using the biochemical data available, we found that 2 of these 3 KSFs with 2 SLC7A9 variants had highly elevated urinary excretion of dibasic amino acids, supporting the presence of the variants in trans, while the third one did not (SKSC_05_0066: SLC7A9 variants p.(Ala354Thr) and p.(Ala182Thr); Supplemental Table 2). No NKSF had 2 LP/P variants in the same gene. One male KSF was hemizygous for an LP variant in OCRL.

Dominant KSD. Monoallelic LP/P variants in AD or AD/AR genes (genes previously ascribed both recessive and dominant inheritance modes) were present in 8.1% (n = 57) of KSFs, most commonly in SLC7A9 (n = 9, 1.3%), SLC34A3 (n = 9, 1.3%), SLC9A3R1 (n = 6, 0.86%), CYP24A1 (n = 8, 1.1%), ALPL (n = 8, 1.2%), or SLC4A1 (n = 4, 0.6%). Five KSFs carried a monoallelic variant in a second gene (SLC9A3R1, BSND, SLC3A1, FAM20A) in addition to biallelic LP/P variants in an AR gene or monoallelic LP/P variants in an AD/AR gene. Strikingly, we also found monoallelic LP/P variants in AD or AD/AR genes in 12 NKSFs, mostly in SLC7A9 (n = 5, 2.5%) and SLC9A3R1 (n = 3, 1.3%), where it was the same recurrent SLC9A3R1 variant [p.(Arg153Gln)] that was found in all KSFs and NKSFs and CYP24A1 (n = 2, 1%). Among the participants with SLC7A9 variants, we also found 1 recurrent variant, p.(Ala182Thr), in 5 KSFs and 1 NKSF, whereas the remaining variants in this gene were not recurrent (Supplemental Table 2).

Carriers for recessive KSD. Single monoallelic LP/P variants in an AR gene were detected in 5.4% (n = 38) of KSFs (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 2) and in 3.5% (n = 7) of NKSFs (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 3).

Variants of uncertain significance and benign variant carriers. In addition to these LP/P variants, we found that 35.6% (n = 256) of KSFs and 45% (n = 90) of NKSFs harbored at least 1 VUS in 1 of the 39 genes. We found that 18.4% (n = 143) of KSF participants and 17.5% (n = 34) of NKSF participants carried BL/B variants. In 30.8% (n = 229) of KSFs and 28.3% (n = 56) of NKSFs, no variant was identified in any of the 39 analyzed genes. Taken together, these results show that only approximately one-third of participants, whether presenting with KSs or not, lacked a rare variant in all 39 assessed genes and that a large proportion (35.6% in KSFs and up to 45% in NKSFs) carried a VUS.

LP/P variants are slightly more frequent in KSFs than in NKSFs, and up to 9.8% of KSFs could be considered to present with monogenic KSD based on previously reported variants and a previously ascribed inheritance mode for the corresponding gene (n = 69/701 [9.8% = 1.6% (presumed) biallelic variants in AR genes + 3.4% monoallelic variants in AD genes + 4.7% monoallelic variants in AR/AD genes + 0.1% X-linked recessive]; Figure 1C). Note, however, that using the same definition, up to 7% of NKSFs (n = 10/200 [7% = 3.5% monoallelic variants in AD genes + 3.5% monoallelic variants in AR/AD gene]; Figure 1C) would also receive a diagnosis of monogenic KSD, without having developed KSs.

While the individuals with biallelic LP/P variants are indeed likely to be considered by most clinicians as falling under a monogenic KSD diagnosis, the situation is less clear for participants harboring only monoallelic LP/P variants, in particular in SLC34A1, SLC9A3R1, CYP24A1, or SLC7A9, where NKSFs have a rate of variants similar to that of KSFs in these cohorts. To clarify the clinical significance of such variants, we decided to take advantage of the detailed biochemical data available, focusing on genes associated with selected calcium- and phosphate-handling or cystinuria, which are most commonly affected in these questionable situations.

Correlating biochemical values to genetic findings

Phosphate- and calcium-handling genes. Phosphate-handling genes playing a key role in controlling urinary phosphate excretion include the renal phosphate transporters NaPi-IIA (SLC34A1), NaPi-IIC (SLC34A3), and their regulator NHERF-1 (SLC9A3R1) (8). While only monoallelic SLC9A3R1 variants have been suggested to cause KSD, both mono- and biallelic SLC34A1 and SLC34A3 variants have been implicated in KSD (30–35). Similarly, for CYP24A1, which is involved in calcium homeostasis, biallelic pathogenic variants cause infantile hypercalcemia, whereas monoallelic variant carriers may present with a milder phenotype and an increased risk for KSD (27).

We identified monoallelic LP/P variants in SLC34A1 in 3 KSFs and 2 NKSFs, as well as variants in SLC9A3R1 in 6 KSFs and in 3 NKSFs, while LP/P SLC34A3 variants were only identified in KSFs (n = 9). No participant in either group had 2 LP/P variants in any of these genes. LB/B and VUS variants were identified in similar proportions in KSF and NKSF participants. For CYP24A1, we identified 2 KSFs with biallelic (homozygous) LP/P variants and 8 KSFs with monoallelic LP/P variants, whereas 2 NKSFs had monoallelic LP/P variants (and none had biallelic variants).

We next analyzed the biochemical profile of these individuals to determine whether the presence of monoallelic variants in phosphate-handling transporters/regulators was associated with altered biochemical parameters. We compared phosphate- and calcium-related parameters in KSFs at visit 2 (2 weeks after enrollment) and NKSFs carrying monoallelic variants in SLC34A1, SLC34A3, and SLC9A3R1, as well as CYP24A1, with those of a KSF control group without LP/P variants in any of these 3 or other KSD genes. Our phenotyping included the tubular threshold for phosphate reabsorption (tubular maximum reabsorption of phosphate/glomerular filtration rate [TmP/GFR]), plasma phosphate levels, the phosphate-regulating hormones PTH, FGF23 and 1,25-(OH) 2 vitamin D 3 , the urinary calcium to creatinine ratio, and the EQUIL2-based urinary supersaturation scores for calcium oxalate and brushite (calcium phosphate) stones.

SLC34A1. All KSFs with LP/P SLC34A1 variants had mixed calcium oxalate– and calcium phosphate–containing stones (Supplemental Table 2). Age at first KS was not significantly different between individuals with SLC34A1 variants compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 5). Renal phosphate excretion showed no significant differences between SLC34A1 variant carriers and controls independently of the ACMG variant classification (except for lower TmP/GFR and FGF23 in L/B variant carriers; Figure 2A). Plasma phosphate, 1,25-(OH) 2 vitamin D 3 , and PTH revealed no significant difference across groups, and median values remained within reference ranges. Only urinary Ca/Crea ratios were slightly increased in individuals with LP/P SLC34A1 variants, but EQUIL2 scores for calcium oxalate and calcium phosphate (brushite) were not significantly different for these individuals. Collectively, these findings suggest that monoallelic LP/P SLC34A1 variants have at best a minor effect on renal solute excretion and metabolic KSD risk. However, given the small sample sizes, we cannot rule out the possibility that this effect could become statistically significant with larger datasets, which are unfortunately challenging to collect.

Figure 2 Biochemical effects of heterozygous (monoallelic) SLC34A1, SLC34A3, and SLC9A3R1 variants. Biochemical analysis of urine and blood in KSFs and NKSFs shown with the median and IQR, grouped according to the ACMG/AMP class of their SLC34A1 (A), SLC34A3 (B), and SLC9A3R1 (C) variants. Red diamond symbols indicate KSFs, and green circle symbols indicate NKSFs. Filled symbols indicate (presumed) biallelic variants, and half-filled symbols indicate monoallelic variants. Analyzed parameters include the tubular threshold for phosphate reabsorption (TmP/GFR), plasma phosphate levels, the phosphate regulating hormones FGF23, 1,25-(OH)2 vitamin D3 and PTH, and the urinary calcium to creatinine ratio, the EQUIL2-based urinary supersaturation scores for calcium oxalate and brushite. For display clarity, only statistically significant differences (P < 0.05) between groups are indicated, as determined by Kruskal-Wallis statistical test. Br, brushite; CaOx, calcium oxalate; U-Ca, urinary calcium; crea, creatinine.

SLC34A3. KSFs with LP/P SLC34A3 variants had calcium oxalate/calcium phosphate stones. Age at first KS event tended to be lower in KSFs with monoallelic LP/P SLC34A3 variants, but this did not reach statistical significance (Supplemental Figure 5). Compared with the KSF controls who did not harbor variants in phosphate-handling genes, KSFs carrying heterozygous SLC34A3 LP/P variants had a significantly lower TmP/GFR and also showed reduced plasma phosphate levels. LP/P (and VUS) carriers had higher urinary calcium levels, and their EQUIL2 scores for brushite were elevated (Figure 2B). Thus, the presence of monoallelic LP/P SLC34A3 variants was associated with the expected biochemical alterations including renal phosphate wasting with reduced plasma phosphate levels and increased urinary calcium excretion.

SLC9A3R1. Stone composition was more variable in SLC9A3R1 LP/P variant carriers, also including uric acid stones (Supplemental Table 2). Age at first KS event was not significantly different between individuals with SLC9A3R1 variants compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 5). All but 1 individual (KSFs and NKSFs) harbored the same variant p.(Arg153Gln) in SLC9A3R1 (Supplemental Table 2), which has been previously classified as pathogenic (36–38). The TmP/GFR ratio of these LP/P variant carriers was not reduced when compared with controls or carriers of variants classified as LB/B or VUS. Likewise, urinary supersaturation (EQUIL2) was similar in all (Figure 2C), except for VUS carriers, who had lower values than LB/B and controls for calcium oxalate and brushite. Given the absence of a biochemical phenotype in individuals with LP/P SLC9A3R1 variants, and the higher prevalence of SLC9A3R1 variants in NKSF (Supplemental Tables 2–4), our findings do not support monoallelic variants in this gene [or at least for this particular variant p.(Arg153Gln)] as a strong risk factor for KSD.

CYP24A1. All KSFs harboring biallelic or monoallelic CYP24A1 LP/P variants displayed calcium oxalate/calcium phosphate stones (Supplemental Table 2). Monoallelic LP/P variant carriers did not display significantly altered biochemical parameters in the urine or blood, except for slightly decreased PTH levels, while 1,25-(OH) 2 vitamin D3 levels were unaffected (Supplemental Figure 6). The 2 biallelic LP/P variant carriers of CYP24A1 had the expected biochemical alterations, but given the small number of individuals, this did not reach statistical significance. Our findings do not support a strong effect of monoallelic CYP24A1 LP/P variants in causing KSD.

Cystinuria genes

SLC3A1 and SLC7A9 encode the essential subunits of a renal amino acid transporter that mediates the reabsorption of cystine and dibasic amino acids. While biallelic SLC3A1 or SLC7A9 variants clearly cause monogenic KSD in a recessive inheritance mode, only monoallelic SLC7A9 variants have been considered sufficient to cause disease in a dominant mode.

SLC3A1 biallelic LP/P variants were detected in 5 KSFs (3 homozygous, 1 proven compound heterozygous, 1 presumed compound heterozygous), whereas 15 KSFs harbored heterozygous LP/P variants and 18 heterozygous VUS. In comparison, 2 NKSFs had monoallelic LP/P variants in SLC3A1 (Supplemental Table 3).

We found 4 KSFs with presumed biallelic LP/P SLC7A9 variants (2 confirmed compound heterozygous, 2 presumed compound heterozygous), and 9 (1.3%) KSFs with monoallelic LP/P variants. Monoallelic SLC7A9 LP/P variants were also detected in 5 (2.5%) NKSFs, but no NKSF had biallelic LP/P variants in this gene. The previously described SLC7A9 p.(Ala182Thr) variant was found in both KSFs and NKSFs and appeared to be enriched in our local cohort compared with gnomAD data (Supplemental Table 4). These findings are consistent with the fact that the presence of biallelic LP/P variants in SLC3A1 or SLC7A9 causes KSD. As expected, the age at the first KS event was significantly lower in KSFs with biallelic LP/P variants in SLC3A1 or SLC7A9 (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Biochemical alterations in bi- and monoallelic SLC3A1 and SLC7A9 variant carriers. Biochemical and clinical characteristics of KSFs and NKSFs according to the ACMG/AMP class of their SLC3A1 and SLC7A9 variant. Red diamond symbols indicate KSFs, and green circle symbols indicate NKSFs. Filled symbols indicate (presumed) biallelic variant, while half-filled symbols indicate monoallelic variants. (A) Age at first KS event for KSFs with SLC3A1 or SLC7A9 monoallelic and presumed biallelic variants. (B) Urinary cystine to creatinine ratio in KSFs and NKSFs with single or presumed biallelic variants in SLC3A1 or SLC7A9 compared with an age- and sex-matched control group consisting of KSFs and NKSFs without SLC3A1 or SLC7A9 variants. Individuals harboring the SLC7A9 p.(Ala182Thr) in a monoallelic state are plotted separately from other heterozygous SLC7A9 LP/P variant carriers. The median and IQR are shown. For display clarity, only statistically significant differences (P < 0.05) between groups are indicated, as determined by Kruskal-Wallis statistical test. 2x, individuals with 2 variants in the same gene (proven or presumed biallelic); het, heterozygous; hom, homozygous; U-Cystine, urinary cystine.

In contrast, the high prevalence of monoallelic SLC7A9 LP/P variants in NKSFs raises the question of their clinical significance. We therefore next analyzed the type of KSs found in participants with biallelic and monoallelic LP/P variants in these genes. Cystine stones were found in all KSFs with biallelic SLC3A1 LP/P variants and in all but 1 SLC7A9 biallelic-LP/P variant carriers (who presented earlier with a calcium oxalate stone and later with a cystine stone). In contrast, KSFs with monoallelic LP/P SLC7A9 variants all presented with calcium oxalate stones.

For comparison of the biochemical phenotype of both KSFs and NKSFs harboring variants in the 2 cystinuria genes, we selected an age- and sex-matched KSF control group without variants in SLC3A1 and SLC7A9. The urinary concentrations of cystine, ornithine, lysine, and arginine were measured in affected KSFs with LP/P variants in these 2 genes and in KSFs without such variants, who were considered matched controls (Supplemental Table 5). Consistent with the observation from the stone analysis, KSFs harboring biallelic SLC3A1 LP/P variants had significantly increased urinary cystine concentrations, along with elevated concentrations of the dibasic amino acids ornithine, lysine, and arginine (Figure 3B and Supplemental Tables 5 and 6). In contrast, mean cystine excretion was not significantly increased in KSFs or NKSFs with monoallelic SLC3A1 LP/P variants, although 2 KSFs had borderline elevated cystinuria levels (with calcium oxalate stones), and 1 KSF had substantially elevated urinary cystine levels as well as cystine stones (Supplemental Tables 2 and 5). This individual appears to be an outlier compared with the other 14 KSFs with monoallelic variants who had normal cystine excretion (and non-cystine stones), raising the suspicion that a second variant in SLC3A1 (or SLC7A9) might have been missed with WES, possibly because it was a noncoding variant.

KSFs with presumed biallelic LP/P variants in SLC7A9 had significantly higher urinary cystine levels than did controls (P < 0.001, Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 5). Monoallelic carriers of SLC7A9 LP/P variants had moderately but significantly elevated urinary cystine levels, in both KSFs and NKSFs (P < 0.0001, Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 5). In contrast, carriers of the recurrent p.(Ala182Thr) variant in a monoallelic state had normal urinary cystine levels, as did carriers of VUS in either gene.

Taken together, analysis of the biochemical phenotype and comparison with NKSFs confirmed that only biallelic LP/P variants in SLC3A1 and SLC7A9 caused strong biochemical abnormalities resulting in monogenic KSD with cystine stones, whereas SLC7A9 monoallelic variants moderately increased urinary cystine levels, except for the p.(Ala182Thr) variant in SLC7A9, for which no biochemical effect could be found.

The presence of high-risk variants in KS genes correlates with increased KS recurrence

Correlation of the detailed biochemical analyses performed with the genetic variants identified and comparison of KSFs with NKSFs led us to reclassify heterozygous variants in SLC9A3R1, SLC34A1, and CYP24A1 as well as the common p.(Ala182Thr) variant in SLC7A9 — all previously classified as LP/P according to ACMG/AMP criteria and supposedly disease-causing in the monoallelic state — as not sufficient to explain KSD in a monogenic model alone. After excluding these variants, we found that 6.8% (n = 48) of the KSFs studied here harbored a strong genetic risk factor for KSD in the form of a LP/P variant in a known KSD gene (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 The presence of LP/P variants in KSD genes is associated with higher KS recurrence. (A) Reclassification of the clinical significance of monoallelic variants in CYP24A1, SLC9A3R1, and SLC34A1 and of the p.(Ala182Thr) SLC7A9 variant based on a lack of biochemical effects leads to a “solve rate” of 6.8% of monogenic KSD in this cohort. The indicated wedge refers to the pie chart in Figure 1C for KSFd (15.2% of KSFd with LP/P variants) to illustrate how reclassification of these variants modifies the proportions of KSFs with monogenic KSD. (B) Bar plot indicating the final monogenic KSD diagnoses in this cohort. (C) Kaplan-Meier curve showing the time to KS recurrence in KSFs with monogenic KSD and in KSFs without such strong genetic risk factors (RF) (P log-rank = 0.0006). Of note, this difference remained significant when sex and age were used as covariates (P Cox proportional hazards regression = 0.015). The figure was created using the R package “survminer” (versiom 0.5.0). AR, autosomal recessive; XLR, X-linked recessive.

We next sought to determine the clinical relevance of such strong genetic risk factors for predicting clinical outcomes. Taking advantage of the 3-year follow-up period we had for KSFs, we compared the recurrence rate for KSs between KSFs with high-risk genetic variants and those without such strong genetic risk factors. We found a significant difference in time to first KS recurrence between KSFs with strong genetic risk factors and those without such strong risk factors (log-rank P = 0.0006; Figure 4C). Of note, this difference remained significant after adjusting for sex and age as covariates in a Cox proportional hazards regression model (HR [95% CI] = 2.4506 [1.1939 – 5.030], P = 0.015) (Supplemental Table 7). Furthermore, 5 of 48 (10.4%) KSFs with strong genetic risk factors experienced more than 1 recurrence during the follow-up period, compared with 7 of 302 (2.3%) KSFs without such strong genetic risk factor. KS composition varied between 2 stone episodes for 30 of 185 individuals, including for carriers of KSD-causing genetic variants (Supplemental Figure 7).