Immobilized IgG-containing immune complexes require platelets to recruit neutrophils during inflammation

Human platelets were introduced into a microfluidic system, where various shear stresses were applied to assess the binding of washed platelets to ICs. A potential confounding factor is that both platelets and neutrophils express numerous receptors capable of binding pathogen- or damage-associated molecular patterns (43). Thus, to focus specifically on binding to FcγRs rather than antigens, we used heat-aggregated IgG as a surrogate for ICs (4, 44). The majority of these aggregates had diameters of 160 nm (4). We found that human platelets promptly halted and accumulated on ICs and that this occurred most efficiently under conditions of shear stress of 2 dyn/cm2 and lower. The blockade of FcγRIIA with monoclonal anti-FcγRIIA–blocking antibodies completely abrogated the interaction, consistent with prior studies showing that this receptor is required for IC-platelet interactions (45, 46). Moreover, platelets failed to adhere on monomeric IgG in conditions of shear stress, confirming the role of FcγRIIA in the specific recognition of ICs (Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI195987DS1). Human neutrophils, isolated by a negative selection approach to ensure they did not include significant numbers of platelets (less than 1 platelet per 1,000 neutrophils), were injected in the same system, in the presence or absence of platelets and ICs. In shear stress of 1 dyn/cm2 and higher, we found that neutrophils did not adhere to ICs and were washed away unless platelets were present (Figure 1D, Supplemental Figure 1, and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). Moreover, they failed to efficiently bind to monomeric IgG (Figure 1D). We thus used the above experimental conditions (2 dyn/cm2), consistent with shear stresses measured in microvessels in inflamed organs or tissues (19, 21, 47), and given the specificity of the measured cells’ binding to ICs relatively to monomeric IgG, to determine how platelets recruit neutrophils on deposited ICs. Using fluorescence labeling to distinguish platelets and neutrophils, we determined that 85.4% of the neutrophils colocalized with platelets (Figure 1E). The addition of erythrocytes to the in vitro system did not enhance neutrophil interactions with ICs, indicating that the strong dependence on platelets was not simply due to a lack of erythrocyte-driven displacement of neutrophils toward the marginal zone (Supplemental Figure 1). Thus, although human neutrophils express activating FcγRs, they must interact with platelets in order to immobilize on deposited ICs under physiological flow conditions.

Figure 1 Human platelets are essential for neutrophil adhesion to ICs under shear stress. (A) Experimental design schematic: platelets and neutrophils from blood were isolated and stained red blood cells (RBC). A microfluidic approach was used to evaluate platelet-neutrophil interactions mediated under flow conditions. Platelets were perfused in microcapillaries coated with monomeric IgGs and ICs, followed by neutrophils. (B) Platelet adhesion on surfaces coated with IgG and IC at different shear stresses. Representative images (30 minutes, scale bar: 10 μm) and platelet adhesion quantification are shown. *P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA with uncorrected Fisher’s LSD (n = 4–5). (C) Platelets (PLT) incubated or not (isotype) with anti-FcγRIIA antibody perfused in microcapillaries IC-coated at 2 dyn/cm2. Representative images (30 minutes; scale bar: 10 μm) and platelet adhesion quantification are shown. *P < 0.05, by paired t test (n = 5). (D) Neutrophil adhesion on surface coated with IgG, ICs, or ICs plus platelets at different shear stresses. Representative images (15 minutes, scale bar: 50 μm) and neutrophil adhesion quantification are shown. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA with uncorrected Fisher’s least-squares difference (LSD) (n = 4). (E) Representative image of adherent neutrophils on ICs in the presence of platelets (scale bar: 10 μm). Arrowheads indicate some neutrophils only in contact with ICs (without platelet contact), and asterisks indicate some neutrophils in contact with platelets. The percentage of neutrophils adhered on platelets or on ICs (without platelet contact) was quantified. ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired t test (n = 8). Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

To verify whether or not neutrophil FcγRs (FcγRI, FcγRIIA, and FcγRIIIB) were dispensable in this platelet-dependent process, we preincubated neutrophils with blockers of FcγRs prior to injection in the microfluidic system. While blockade of FcγRI showed no effects, the individual blockade of FcγRIIA (86.3%) and FcγRIIIB (63.8%) significantly inhibited neutrophil adhesion on ICs (Figure 2, A and B). Moreover, blockade of Mac-1, which is involved in the functions of both FcγRIIIB and FcγRIIA (21, 26–29), also significantly reduced neutrophil adhesion (Figure 2C). While these findings appear consistent with the respective nonredundant roles of FcγRIIIB and FcγRIIA in the tethering and formation of catch bonds (22, 24, 25), they are intriguing, as they also highlight an unrecognized role of platelets in these interactions.

Figure 2 Dissecting the interactions between human platelets and neutrophils in the presence of ICs. Platelets and neutrophils were isolated from healthy volunteers and perfused in microcapillaries at 2 dyn/cm2. (A) Schematic of molecules involved in platelet-neutrophil adhesion. (B and C) Platelets were perfused in IC-coated microcapillaries. (B) Neutrophils were perfused in the presence of a control (Iso) or blocking antibody against Fc receptors. (C) Adhered platelets were incubated with blocking antibodies. Neutrophils were perfused in the presence of a control or blocking antibody as indicated. The area covered by neutrophils is quantified and expressed as a percentage of the isotype control. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (n = 3–9). (D) P-selectin (P-sel) and phosphatidylserine (PS) expression were evaluated on platelets before and after adhesion on ICs. Representative histograms (flow cytometry) and images (microfluidic 30 minutes; scale bars: 10 μm) are illustrated, and the percentage of platelets expressing P-selectin or PS was quantified. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired t test with Welch’s correction (n = 3–4). (E–H) Platelets were perfused in microcapillaries coated with IC or fibrinogen, as indicated, followed by neutrophils. Platelet (E) and neutrophil (F) adhesion was measured. *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test (n = 4). (G) Platelets adhered on fibrinogen were incubated with an isotype or an antibody against P-selectin followed by neutrophil incubated with an isotype or a blocking antibody against PSGL-1 or P-selectin. ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test (n = 4). (H) Platelets adhered on ICs were incubated with an isotype or PS blocker followed by perfusion of neutrophils incubated with an isotype or PS blocker combined with an anti-CD36–blocking antibody. Mann-Whitney U test (n = 4). Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

The interactions between platelets and neutrophils can involve the specific binding of P-selectin and GPIb on platelets with PSGL-1 and Mac-1 on neutrophils (48–51). Thus, we interfered with these candidate molecules that might be involved in platelet-neutrophil interactions (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2). Blockade of GPIb, using an antibody reportedly capable of interfering in vWF or Mac-1 binding (52, 53), had no effect. Individual blockade of PSGL-1 or its counterreceptor, P-selectin, reduced neutrophil adhesion measured at both 2 and 1 dyn/cm2 (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3). The role of selectin was consistent with surface P-selectin on platelets, as it was promptly exposed by platelets bound to ICs (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 4). For comparison, we used fibrinogen as the immobilized surface, which was as potent as ICs at recruiting platelets (Figure 2E). Although very few neutrophils were recruited in the presence of platelets using immobilized fibrinogen compared with ICs (Figure 2F), blockade of P-selectin or PSGL-1 totally inhibited neutrophil adhesion in these FcγR-independent conditions (Figure 2G). During thromboinflammation, PS, expressed on procoagulant platelets, can further facilitate the binding of neutrophils to platelets immobilized on the vessel wall (42, 54). We thus examined its role in IC-mediated adhesion of neutrophils. PS was also induced on platelet surfaces upon contact with immobilized ICs (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 4), but was dispensable in the interactions with neutrophils, as the addition of annexin V or blockade of the PS counterreceptor CD36 had no effect (Figure 2H). Taken together, the data point to an intricate mechanism of cellular adhesion involving neutrophil FcγRs as well as molecules from platelets, possibly occurring in a chronological sequence.

In individuals with seropositive RA, IgG of various subclasses (predominantly IgG 1 and IgG 4 ) and other antibody isotypes (e.g., IgM, IgA) target the Fc fraction of IgG to form the rheumatoid factor, a type of IC (8, 55). We studied the adhesion of neutrophils on ICs using platelets and neutrophils isolated from individuals recently diagnosed with RA (within 6 months; clinical information is provided in Supplemental Table 1). Neutrophils from these patients already harbored IgG but showed no induced expression of the active form of Mac-1 (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5). Furthermore, the use of mass cytometry to monitor FcγRIIIB expression by lymphoid and myeloid cellular lineages in blood in these patients compared with healthy controls showed an increase of this receptor in multiple cell types, but not an increase of neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 5). In the microfluidic system, we found that, similar to cells from healthy controls, platelets were crucial in facilitating the binding of neutrophils to ICs. The inhibition of the neutrophil FcγRIIA and FcγRIIIB, but not FcγRI, reduced adhesion by ICs, while inhibition of GPIb or Mac-1 had no effect (Figure 3, C and D). However, the sole blockade of PSGL-1 or P-selectin sufficed to completely inhibit neutrophil adhesion (Figure 3D). Under shear stress conditions, neutrophils bound ICs from patients with seropositive RA more avidly than did those from healthy volunteers; however, this binding still critically required platelets and involved platelet FcγRIIA and PSGL-1 interactions (Figure 3, E and F). Thus, in conditions of autoimmunity, mechanisms of cellular adhesion by ICs heavily depend on bridges composed of PSGL-1 and P-selectin, whereas Mac-1 appears to be dispensable.

Figure 3 Role of platelets in neutrophil adhesion to ICs in patients with RA. Platelets and neutrophils were isolated from patients with RA and perfused in microcapillaries coated with ICs at 2 dyn/cm2. (A) IgG-coated neutrophils were evaluated by flow cytometry. Representative histogram overlay of IgG+ cells (MFI) from healthy volunteers and patients with RA. Mann-Whitney U test (n = 3–4). (B) Expression of FcγRIIIB and the activated form of CD11b (CD11b*) was measured on neutrophils. A representative dot plot (total overlay) of CD11b* and FcγRIIIB+ cells is shown. Mann-Whitney U test (n = 3–4). (C) RA platelets were perfused in IC-coated capillaries and RA neutrophils were perfused in the presence of an isotype or a blocking antibody against Fc receptors. (D) Adhered RA platelets were incubated in the presence of an isotype, platelet-blocking antibodies, or a PS blocker, as indicated. RA neutrophils were then perfused in the presence of an isotype or blocking antibodies. The area covered by neutrophils is expressed as the percentage of isotype control. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s test (n = 3–7). (E) Capillaries coated with ICs from patients with RA (RA-IC) were perfused with or without platelets from healthy volunteers. Neutrophils from healthy volunteers were then perfused. The area covered by neutrophils is expressed as a percentage of the total area. *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test (n = 4–5). Mean of neutrophil adhesion on the control (IC+PLT) is indicated with a dotted line. (F) Capillaries coated with RA-IC were perfused with or without platelets from healthy volunteers. Neutrophils from healthy volunteers were perfused in the presence of an isotype or blocking antibodies. The area covered by neutrophils is expressed as a percentage of the isotype control. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by Šídák’s multiple-comparison test (n = 4). Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

We used these insights to examine the role of these candidate molecules in an in vivo model of antibody-mediated arthritis. In our first set of experiments, we validated the microfluidic assay using mouse cells and ICs. Murine platelets were incapable of binding in these assays because of their complete lack of the FcγR (2). In contrast, mouse platelets isolated from mice expressing the human FcγRIIA gene (FCGR2ATGN) (56, 57) interacted with immobilized ICs, similarly to platelets from humans (Figure 4A). We therefore utilized platelets from FCGR2ATGN mice in the following experiments. Neutrophils from FCGR2ATGN mice isolated from blood by negative selection accumulated on ICs only if FCGR2ATGN platelets were present (Figure 4B). Intriguingly, the use of mice lacking the Fc common γ chain, thus lacking both FcγRIII and FcγRIV, as well as mice lacking the neonatal FcR (FcRn) or the inhibitory FcγRIIB, along with comparisons of neutrophils isolated from FCGR2Anull and FCGR2ATGN mice, revealed that these FcγRs on the neutrophils’ side were dispensable when platelets were present. This was not attributed to specific characteristics that neutrophils might have gained through maturation in the blood, as the utilization of neutrophils isolated from the bone marrow validated similar results (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 6). Furthermore, we used blood from FCGR2ATGN Ly6gCre+/– Rosa26-TdT+/– Itga2b-YFP+/– quadruple-transgenic mice, in which neutrophils and platelets fluoresce red and yellow, respectively (58). Using whole blood from these isotype-treated or platelet-depleted reporter mice, we further validated that platelets are strictly required for neutrophil binding to ICs and that this function cannot be substituted by any other circulating cells or blood component (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Essential role of mouse platelets in neutrophil adhesion to ICs. (A and B) Platelets and neutrophils were isolated from mice expressing (FCGR2ATGN) or not (FCGR2Anull) the FcγRIIA receptor and perfused in microcapillaries coated with mouse ICs at 2 dyn/cm2. (A) Representative images and quantification of platelet adhesion on ICs (scale bar: 10 μm). **P < 0.01, by unpaired t test with Welch’s correction (n = 4). (B) Representative images and quantification of FCGR2ATGN neutrophil adhesion on ICs with platelets expressing or not FcγRIIA (scale bar: 40 μm). *P < 0.05, by unpaired t test with Welch’s correction (n = 3–4). (C) FCGR2ATGN platelets were perfused in mouse IC-coated microcapillaries and neutrophils isolated from different mouse strains were then perfused. FcRg–/–, γ chain subunit of FcγRI, FcγRIII, and FcγRIV receptor deficiency; Fcgrt–/–, neonatal Fc receptor deficiency; Fcgr2b–/–, inhibitory FcγRIIB receptor deficiency. Kruskall-Wallis with Dunn’s test (n = 4–5). (D) FCGR2ATGN Ly6gCre+/– Rosa26-TdT+/– Itg2b-YFP+/– mice were depleted or not of platelets (neutrophils expressed dtTomato; platelets expressed YFP), and whole blood (heparin) was perfused in IC-coated capillaries for 10 minutes. Representative images and quantification of neutrophil adhesion on ICs are shown (scale bar: 40 μm). *P < 0.05, by 1-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (n = 3). (E) FCGR2ATGN platelets were perfused in IC-coated microcapillaries. Adhered platelets were incubated with an isotype, blocking antibodies, or a PS blocker, and FCGR2ATGN neutrophils were then perfused in the presence of an isotype or blocking antibodies. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s test (n = 4–5). (F) FCGR2ATGN platelets deficient for the integrin αIIbβ3 (Itgb3–/–) or serotonin (Tph1–/–) or FCGR2ATGN platelets incubated with COX-1 inhibitor were perfused in IC-coated microcapillaries. FCGR2ATGN neutrophils were then perfused. Kruskall-Wallis with Dunn’s test (n = 3–5). Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

The reliance on FcγRIIA-expressing platelets to recruit neutrophils prompted our investigation of platelet-derived molecules supporting platelet interactions with neutrophils in mice. To improve neutrophil recovery, cells were isolated from platelet-depleted mice, as platelet-bound neutrophils were frequently observed in controls and reduced the yield (mean ± SD: 0.51 ± 0.28 × 106/mL in depleted vs. 0.19 ± 0.06 × 106/mL in controls; n = 5). Importantly, platelet depletion did not affect downstream analyses (Supplemental Figure 7). As in patients with RA, the blockade of PSGL-1 completely inhibited neutrophil adhesion on ICs, while antibodies targeting GPIb or Mac-1 had no effect (Figure 4E). Activated αIIbβ3, the platelet integrin that binds fibrinogen, has been shown to amplify FcγRIIA intracellular signaling and degranulation following activation by ICs (4, 45, 59). By using platelets from FCGR2ATGN Itgb3–/– mice, we found that αIIbβ3 was dispensable in neutrophil adhesion by platelets (Figure 4F), thus ruling out its role in signaling as well as in bridging platelets and neutrophils through fibrinogen, Mac-1, or SLC442A (38, 41).

FcγRIIA signaling relies on the immunoreceptor tyrosine-based activation motif (ITAM) family of receptors (60). Among all receptors studied in platelets that contain the immunoreceptor tyrosine–based inhibition motif (ITIM), the receptors G6b-B and TREM-like transcript 1 (TLT-1) demonstrate the most important regulatory activity in vivo (61–63). Because FcγRIIA is not found in mice, the role of the ITIM receptors in regulating FcγRIIA activation has never been examined to our knowledge. We thus crossed FCGR2ATGN mice with Mpig6b–/– or Treml1–/– mice, lacking G6b-B and TLT-1 respectively, and examined the efficiency of FCGR2ATGN Mpig6b–/– and FCGR2ATGN Treml1–/– platelets to immobilize on ICs and recruit neutrophils. While the absence of G6b-B, but not of TLT-1, enhanced platelet binding to ICs (Supplemental Figure 8), we found that both these ITIM receptors were dispensable in the IC-mediated adhesion of neutrophils by platelets (Supplemental Figure 8). Serotonin, produced from the tryptophan hydrolase 1 (Tph1) enzyme in the intestine and captured abundantly in platelet-dense granules (64), supports neutrophil migration to inflamed sites in mice (65). Moreover, thromboxane A 2 , which requires the activity of cyclooxygenase 1 (COX-1) for its biosynthesis (66, 67), amplifies platelet activation. With the use of FCGR2ATGN Tph-1–/– and COX-1 inhibition by SC-560, we found that secretion of serotonin and metabolism of arachidonic acid into prostaglandins were dispensable in both platelet binding to ICs and neutrophil adhesion (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 9). Thus, in mice, FcγRIIA-expressing platelets support neutrophil adhesion on immobilized ICs in a process that critically relies on neutrophil PSGL-1. These findings are reminiscent of those observed in patients with RA.

To determine the significance of these findings in IC-mediated pathogenesis, we utilized the K/BxN serum transfer model of arthritis (Figure 5A) (68). This model involves the formation of ICs that are composed of IgG-targeting circulating glucose-6-phosphate isomerase and that deposit in the joints (8, 69), with contributions of both neutrophils and platelets (70, 71). Microscopic analyses of the harvested arthritic joints confirmed IC depositions in small vessels (estimated mean diameter of 12.1 μm ± 5.4 [SD]) (Figure 5B). Arthritis was induced in FCGR2Anull and FCGR2ATGN mice, and disease progression was followed over time. Moreover, to establish the role of PSGL-1 in arthritis pathogenesis, either anti–PSGL-1–blocking antibody or an isotype antibody was injected into these mice. Disease severity was aggravated in FCGR2ATGN mice, whereas PSGL-1 blockade nearly completely abrogated the pathogenesis (Figure 5C). In contrast, inflammation in FCGR2Anull mice was modest and was not significantly affected by PSGL-1 blockade (Figure 5C). The blockade of PSGL-1 has therapeutic potential, as it reduced inflammation scores and ankle thickness of FCGR2ATGN mice when injected into mice with established arthritis (Figure 5, C and D).

Figure 5 Role of the combination of FcγRIIA and PSGL-1 in autoantibody-mediated arthritis pathogenesis. (A) Representation of the K/BxN arthritis model induced with two i.p. injections of K/BxN serum. An isotype or blocking antibody was injected i.p., every other day beginning on day 0 (D0) for prophylactic treatment or everyday, beginning on D3 for therapeutic treatment. (B) IgG depositions were evaluated by immunofluorescence in the joint vasculature (endomucin) of FCGR2ATGN mice after 7 days of arthritis (K/BxN) or in nonarthritic mice (CONT). White arrowheads indicate IgG deposition in capillaries. Images are representative of 3 mice (scale bar: 15 μm). (C) Disease severity was monitored daily by measurement of ankle thickness. Blocking antibodies were injected into FCGR2Anull and FCGR2ATGN mice. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by multiple Mann-Whitney U tests. (n = 7–10 per group). (D) Arthritic joints from FCGR2Anull or FCGR2ATGN mice were analyzed. Antibodies were injected as a prophylactic treatment. The inflammation score was measured after H&E coloration. Cell infiltration (star) and cartilage loss (arrowheads) are indicated. A representative image of each group is shown (scale bars: ) **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with comparisons (n = 3–5). (E) Experimental design to obtain chimera mice with or without P-selectin (Selpl) expression on the endothelium and expressing both FcγRIIA and P-selectin on myeloid cells. (F) Ankle thickness was evaluated in chimera mice with or without Selp1 expression on the endothelium. Isotype or blocking antibodies were injected into P-selectin–deficient chimera mice expressing both FcγRIIA and P-selectin on myeloid cells. The isotype was injected into FCGR2Anull chimera mice expressing both FcγRIIA and Selp1 on myeloid cells. Antibodies were administrated as a prophylactic treatment in arthritic mice. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (n = 5–8 per group). Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

Although P-selectin is principally expressed by platelets, it can be exposed by endothelial cells in inflammatory conditions (72). To dissect the role of endothelial cell–derived P-selectin, while preserving FcγRIIA expression in platelets, we generated bone marrow chimeric mice (Figure 5E). P-selectin–deficient (Selp–/–) and WT (Selp+/+) mice were lethally irradiated and reconstituted with bone marrow from FCGR2ATGN donors. In this setup, platelets express both FcγRIIA and P-selectin, whereas endothelial cells in Selp–/– recipients lack P-selectin. Both Selp–/– and Selp+/+ chimeras developed arthritis to a similar extent (Figure 5F). Notably, PSGL-1 blockade completely abolished arthritis in these mice (Figure 5F), indicating that endothelial P-selectin is dispensable and that PSGL-1 inhibition thus most likely disrupts platelet-neutrophil interactions. In contrast, the blockade of Mac-1 failed to reduce the course of arthritis (Figure 5C), confirming that the key molecules involved in platelet and neutrophil interactions were also involved in the promotion of inflammation in vivo.

To study cellular interactions in these arthritic conditions, platelets and neutrophils were isolated from the blood on day 7, i.e., at the peak of inflammation, for our ex vivo microfluidic investigations (Figure 6, A–C). In our microfluidic system, we confirmed that in murine arthritis, as in patients with arthritis, neutrophils critically depended on interactions with platelets through P-selectin and PSGL-1 bridges (Figure 6, B and C).

Figure 6 Platelets and neutrophils associate through PSGL-1 in inflammatory arthritis. (A) Platelet-neutrophil interactions targeted by blocking antibodies and their ligands are shown. (B and C) Cells were isolated from arthritic (RA) or nonarthritic (Cont) FCGR2ATGN mice and perfused in IC-coated microcapillaries. (B) Neutrophil adhesion in RA and control conditions. Mann-Whitney U test (n = 6–7). (C) Adhered RA platelets were incubated with an isotype or blocking antibody followed by RA neutrophil perfusion in the presence of isotype or blocking antibodies. ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test (n = 6–7). (D) Arthritis was induced for 3 daysin FCGR2ATGN Ly6gCre+/– Rosa26-TdT+/– Itg2b-YFP+/– mice injected or not with an anti–PSGL-1–blocking antibody. Intravital imaging of joints was performed. Representative images show neutrophil-platelet interactions (arrowheads) (scale bar: 15 μm). Healthy levels are indicated with dotted lines (n = 2). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test (n = 3–4). (E and F) Leukocyte infiltration (E) into arthritic joints was evaluated by microscopy and neutrophil infiltration (F) by flow cytometry in Selp-deficient chimera mice expressing both FcγRIIA and P-selectin on myeloid cells. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test (n = 4–7). (G) Blocking antibodies were injected into FCGR2ATGN arthritic mice as indicated (prophylaxis or therapy), and platelet-neutrophil aggregates (PLT-Neutro agg) were evaluated. The level of aggregates was measured in healthy mice and is indicated with a dotted line. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (n = 4, left) and Kolmogorov-Smirnov test (n = 6, right). (H) Platelet-neutrophil aggregates were measured in blood from arthritic Selp-deficient chimera mice expressing both FcγRIIA and P-selectin on myeloid cells and injected with isotype or anti–PSGL-1–blocking antibody as a prophylactic treatment. **P < 0.01, by Mann-Whitney U test (n = 7–8). Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

We investigated the consequences of PSGL-1 inhibition using intravital imaging in FcγRIIATGN Ly6gCre+/– Rosa26-TdT+/– Itg2b-YFP+/––transgenic mice (58). We observed frequent neutrophil rolling, extended neutrophil interactions with the blood vessels, and platelet-neutrophil interactions in the arthritic joints of arthritic mice, but almost never in the control animals (Figure 6D and Supplemental Videos 3 and 4). Importantly, these interactions, visualized at day 3 following the injection of arthrogenic serum, were completely absent in mice injected with a anti–PSGL-1–blocking antibody (Figure 6D and Supplemental Video 5). Moreover, the quantification of neutrophils in arthritic joints confirmed the critical role of FcγRIIA and of the interaction of platelet-derived P-selectin with PSGL-1 in the recruitment of neutrophils to the inflamed tissue (Figure 6, E and F).

In RA as well as in numerous inflammatory conditions, platelet-neutrophil aggregates are detected in the blood (43). We thus monitored platelet-neutrophil aggregates in the blood of these mice (Figure 6G) and found that platelet-neutrophil interactions were more abundant in arthritic FCGR2ATGN mice than in healthy mice. These interactions were completely abrogated by the blockade of PSGL-1 interaction with platelet-derived P-selectin (Figure 6, G and H). In contrast, the blockade of Mac-1, which had no effect in our microfluidic analyses, failed to significantly reduce platelet-neutrophil aggregates or the course of arthritis (Figure 6G). Together, these findings suggest that platelet-neutrophil aggregates in the blood indeed mirror such cell interactions taking place locally in arthritic joints. Furthermore, our observations confirm that FcγRIIA-expressing platelets interacted with neutrophils in a process that required platelet-derived P-selectin and PSGL-1, but not Mac-1, in arthritis in vivo.