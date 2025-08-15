Genetic risk in telomere biology disorders: it adds up

In this issue of the JCI, Poeschla and colleagues (6) add to the rapidly growing body of literature that considers the broader genomic context for variant risk stratification. Their study focuses on patients with telomere biology disorders (TBDs), a group of extremely rare and remarkably heterogeneous diseases thought to be driven by pathologic germline variants affecting telomere maintenance. To understand how common genetic variation impacts the penetrance and expressivity of variants thought to cause TBDs, Poeschla et al. developed a PGS based on common SNPs across the genome associated with telomere length in UK Biobank participants. Using two independent biobanks of young individuals diagnosed with severe TBD, they report that, in carriers of rare, high-risk TBD variants, the distribution of PGS-predicted telomere length skews smaller than that of the reference population in the UK Biobank. Additionally, the UK Biobank also includes carriers of rare, high-risk TBD variants who did not manifest severe early onset disease. In contrast to the early onset TBD cases, the rare, high-risk TBD variant carriers in the UK Biobank had a PGS distribution resembling the general population. These findings suggest that the combination of a high-risk variant plus background genetic risk for short telomeres increases the risk of severe childhood TBD (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Polygenic background modifies disease probability in carriers of rare pathogenic telomere biology disorder (TBD) variants. Rare telomere biology disorder (TBD) pathogenic genetic variants do not always result in overt disease, and affected individuals exhibit considerable phenotypic variability — from relatively minor to severe. One hypothesis is that background genetic variation beyond the primary pathogenic variant contributes to this variety of outcomes. (A) Common variants associated with mean telomere length through a GWAS performed by Poeschla and colleagues can be used to generate polygenic scores (PGS) that represent telomere length predisposition. (B) They found that this score shifts the total genetic liability in individuals who also carry rare TBD pathogenic variants, influencing both the probability of developing TBD and disease severity. Individuals with a a high-risk PGS (short telomere predisposition; top) have increased risk of crossing a TBD liability threshold, often manifesting as early onset disease, while those with a low-risk PGS (long telomere predisposition; bottom) are less likely to manifest disease, despite carrying the same rare variant. Importantly, the genetic liability threshold for TBD is only relevant in the context a pathogenic variant, and there are some individuals to the left of the liability threshold who do not have severe disease, indicating the complex genetic architecture yet to be uncovered.

While elegant and intuitive as a first step, it is clear this approach still misses components of the complete TBD genetic architecture as well as “gene × environment” interactions. Notably, despite phenotypic differences at the cohort level, there remains considerable overlap between the PGS distributions in rare, high-risk TBD variant carriers who experience childhood disease and those who do not. The authors found that, among UK Biobank carriers of rare, high-risk TBD variants, incidence of adult-onset TBD, in the form of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosi, was higher in those with PGS indicative of short telomeres compared with those with a PGS for long telomeres. Given the biobank data from young individuals diagnosed with severe TBD, one wonders why these adults with pulmonary fibrosis who carry both a high effect variant and short telomere PGS do not display more severe and earlier diagnosed disease. This transition from population genetics to personalized medicine is among the most sizable barriers to clinical implementation of genomic insights. Despite these unresolved nuances, the population level results still point toward a future where a combined analysis of common and rare variants meaningfully estimates outcomes.