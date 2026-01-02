Astrocyte-intrinsic signaling of chitinase-like protein CHI3L1 drives inflammation and amplifies demyelination in neuromyelitis optica

CHI3L1 contributes to demyelination and neurological deficits in multiple NMO models. To create NMO models for studying the effect of astrocyte activation by AQP4 autoantibodies on myelination, we first purified total IgG from the serum of NMO patients who were seropositive for AQP4-IgG (AQP4-IgG) and from healthy controls (Ctrl-IgG), following our established protocol (16) (Supplemental Figure 1A and Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI195506DS1). This method, independently documented, reproduces key pathological features of NMO (15, 17, 18).

Table 1 Clinical characteristics and demographics of NMO patients and controls

Based on our passive-transfer mouse model of NMO — established by intracerebral stereotaxic infusion of human autoantibodies to create a focal NMO model (15) — we injected Ctrl-IgG, AQP4-IgG, or AQP4-IgG plus recombinant CHI3L1 into the striatum (Figure 1A), a brain region that frequently exhibits demyelinating pathology associated with motor dysfunction in NMO patients (19, 20). To anchor subsequent analyses, we performed a longitudinal assessment (1–28 days after injection) of the focal striatal lesions (Supplemental Figure 1B). Oligodendroglial loss and demyelination acutely emerged by day 1 and peaked at day 3, while microgliosis peaked at day 7, followed by partial recovery by day 14 and near baseline by day 28; accordingly, we focused on the 7-day time point for downstream experiments.

Figure 1 CHI3L1 amplifies demyelination and inflammation in NMO models driven by human AQP4 autoantibodies. (A) Focal NMO model: stereotaxic infusion into mouse striatum of AQP4-IgG or control IgG (Ctrl-IgG) with or without CHI3L1 (200 ng). (B) Confocal images showing striatal demyelinating lesions; myelin basic protein (MBP) loss areas (white dashed lines) quantified across groups. Scale bar: 500 μm; n = 5 mice per group (3 sections per mouse). (C) Ex vivo model: organotypic cerebellar slices (P7, 7 days in vitro) treated 48 hours with AQP4-IgG or Ctrl-IgG with or without CHI3L1 (100 ng/mL); immunostaining for NMO markers and immunoblot validation of CHI3L1 induction (n = 3 biological replicates per group). (D) Ex vivo demyelination quantified by MBP signal (normalized to Ctrl-IgG + vehicle = 1.0); neurofilament-heavy (NFH) used to assess axonal process integrity. Scale bar: 300 μm; n = 5 slices per group (3 sections per slice). (E) Ex vivo microglial activation quantified as Iba1+ total and Iba1+CD68+ activated microglia. Scale bar: 100 μm; n = 5 slices per group. (F) Ex vivo complement activation: C3d levels and membrane attack complex (C5b-9), normalized to Ctrl-IgG + vehicle = 1.0. Scale bar: 100 μm; n = 5 mice per group (3 sections per mouse). (G) Systemic NMO model in vivo: blood-brain/blood-spinal barrier disruption with CFA (s.c.) and pertussis toxin (PTX) (i.p.), followed by daily i.p. AQP4-IgG or Ctrl-IgG; CHI3L1 (1 μg/mouse) or vehicle given i.v. at indicated times. (H) Lumbar spinal cord (L4) demyelination quantified by MBP intensity normalized to Ctrl-IgG + vehicle. Scale bar: 100 μm; n = 5 mice per group (3 sections per mouse). (I) Motor deficits: gait (stride length) and rotarod latency in systemic model (n = 8 mice per group). Statistics: Mean ± SEM. Student’s t test (C); 2-way ANOVA for rotarod latency (I); all other comparisons by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test or Welch’s ANOVA with Dunnett’s T3 test for unequal variances. Non-significant comparisons are not shown. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Consistent with NMO histopathological findings, we observed a marked loss of AQP4 expression due to internalization and degradation (1, 17, 18, 21), along with a significant increase in CHI3L1 expression at the AQP4-IgG injection site within the striatum compared with Ctrl-IgG injection within 7 days after injection (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Importantly, we noted a concomitant loss of myelin signals at the AQP4-IgG injection site (Figure 1B), demonstrating demyelination caused by AQP4-IgG as seen in NMO. Strikingly, CHI3L1 alone without AQP4-IgG caused moderate yet significant demyelination pathology, and coadministration of CHI3L1 with AQP4-IgG exacerbated the demyelination pathology (Figure 1B), suggesting that CHI3L1 actively contributes to demyelination in NMO.

To further investigate the effects of CHI3L1 on myelin integrity, we developed an ex vivo organotypic culture model of NMO using vibratome-cut cerebellar slices — a method widely used to study myelination and white matter diseases (16) — and treated them with Ctrl-IgG, AQP4-IgG, or AQP4-IgG plus CHI3L1 (Figure 1C). Within 48 hours of treatment with AQP4-IgG, we confirmed induction of CHI3L1 expression and observed a loss of myelin signals. The demyelination was further aggravated by coadministration of CHI3L1 (Figure 1D). Given that CHI3L1 is a key modulator in innate immunity (3), we examined microglial status and inflammatory activity. We observed that AQP4-IgG treatment not only increased the number of microglia but also enhanced microglial activation (Figure 1E) and the resultant innate immune response, marked by increased complement activation and formation of the membrane attack complex (Figure 1F). Notably, under this acute treatment setting, neuronal axonal bundles were spared from AQP4-IgG– and/or CHI3L1-induced damage (Figure 1D), supporting the notion that myelin is vulnerable in NMO at the early stage, leading to loss of neuronal protection. These findings establish the utility of the focal and ex vivo NMO models we developed and provide insight into the active role of CHI3L1 in NMO demyelination pathogenesis.

To better mimic the functional consequences of demyelination caused by AQP4-IgG, we used a systemic NMO model involving the passive transfer of AQP4-IgG to mice via circulation (Figure 1G). This was facilitated by chemical disruption of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and blood–spinal cord barrier to allow AQP4-IgG penetration into the CNS (16, 22). Comparable to the more complex active-immunization model (23, 24), where animals are immunized with recombinant AQP4, this systemic model has been demonstrated to display characteristic spinal cord demyelination lesions and motor dysfunction, such as disturbed gait and motor coordination (16, 22).

To elucidate the contribution of CHI3L1 to spinal cord demyelination and motor deficits, we systemically administered recombinant CHI3L1 to mice in the systemic NMO model. We performed motor function behavioral assays followed by histopathological examinations of lumbar spinal cord sections (Figure 1G). We first confirmed that passive transfer of AQP4-IgG, compared with Ctrl-IgG, induced the characteristic pathological feature of loss of AQP4 expression along the astrocyte end-feet lining the vasculature (Supplemental Figure 2A). We demonstrated loss of myelination in these spinal cord lesions (Figure 1H), accompanied by activation of astrocytes and microglia (Supplemental Figure 2A). The inflammatory features were further corroborated by analyses of lumbar spinal cord tissues showing induction of an array of proinflammatory cytokines (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Importantly, all these pathological features were aggravated by the coadministration of CHI3L1 (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 2, A–C).

Moreover, over the experimental course of 2 weeks, we observed loss of lumbar spinal cord neurons, particularly within the ventral horn region, in the systemic NMO model mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). Consistent with neuronal dysfunction, behavioral tests, including gait analysis for foot stride length and the rotarod test for motor coordination, revealed significant deficits in mice of the systemic NMO model (Figure 1I). Coadministration of CHI3L1 significantly worsened neuronal loss within the lumbar spinal cord as well as the behavioral deficits (Supplemental Figure 2A).

Across models, we also tested CHI3L1 alone (Ctrl-IgG + CHI3L1). In the focal striatal and ex vivo cerebellar slice paradigms, CHI3L1 by itself produced a moderate but significant reduction in myelin basic protein (MBP) relative to vehicle (Ctrl-IgG + vehicle), whereas AQP4-IgG + CHI3L1 yielded the greatest demyelination (Figure 1, B and D). In the systemic model, CHI3L1 alone showed only a subtle, non-significant trend toward reduced myelin yet robustly increased inflammatory readouts (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C) and exacerbated AQP4-IgG–induced demyelination and inflammation (Figure 1H). Taken together, these results support context-dependent pathogenicity: CHI3L1 can impair myelin integrity in localized/controlled settings, while in vivo it functions chiefly as an amplifier of AQP4-IgG–triggered astrocyte injury within a complex immune milieu (e.g., BBB dynamics, ligand clearance, compensatory glial responses).

These in vivo observations prompted us to ask whether CHI3L1 also directly perturbs the oligodendrocyte lineage; we therefore turned to primary OPC assays to test cell-autonomous effects on proliferation, differentiation, and myelin ensheathment. Primary mouse oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs) were isolated from juvenile wild-type brains (25), cultured, and exposed to CHI3L1 to mimic astrocyte-derived ligand. CHI3L1 significantly reduced OPC proliferation, limiting the self-renewing pool that supplies myelinating oligodendrocytes (Supplemental Figure 2D). We then induced OPC differentiation in vitro (25) and applied CHI3L1 at the pre-myelinating stage: CHI3L1 lowered myelin protein expression in mature oligodendrocytes without increasing cell death (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). Finally, using a nanofiber coculture system that models axonal ensheathment (26), CHI3L1-treated oligodendrocytes showed impaired wrapping of synthetic fibers, indicating defective initiation of myelination (Supplemental Figure 2G). Together, these experiments demonstrate a cell-autonomous, lineage-directed inhibitory effect of CHI3L1 on oligodendroglial development — dampening OPC proliferation and hindering myelinating differentiation.

Collectively, our findings across the focal, ex vivo, and systemic NMO models strongly support the active role of CHI3L1 in promoting demyelination and consequent motor dysfunction in NMO. This underscores the critical importance of CHI3L1 in NMO pathogenesis and highlights its potential as a therapeutic target for mitigating demyelination and neurological deficits associated with the disease.

Ablation of astrocyte-secreted CHI3L1 alleviates demyelination and motor dysfunction in NMO models. To directly test our hypothesis that targeting CHI3L1 secreted from AQP4-IgG–induced astrocyte activation can alleviate demyelination lesions and motor dysfunction in NMO, we used a monoclonal anti-CHI3L1 neutralizing antibody that we previously demonstrated to block CHI3L1 actions in the brain (15). We first employed the ex vivo model using cerebellar slice cultures, administering anti-CHI3L1 or a control IgG in combination with treatments of Ctrl-IgG or AQP4-IgG (Supplemental Figure 3A). Coadministration of anti-CHI3L1 significantly rescued the myelin loss induced by AQP4-IgG (Supplemental Figure 3B), reduced microglial activation, and diminished innate immune responses (Supplemental Figure 3C). These findings suggest that neutralizing secreted CHI3L1 can alleviate proinflammatory neurotoxicity in NMO.

To extend these findings in vivo, we used the systemic NMO model and administered anti-CHI3L1 or control IgG, followed by behavioral testing and lumbar cord histology (Figure 2A). Anti-CHI3L1 markedly reduced astrocyte activation and CHI3L1 expression (Figure 2B), suggesting that blocking CHI3L1 function exerts an antiinflammatory effect on astrocytes. This reduction in astrocyte activation likely attenuates the downstream inflammatory cascade contributing, to demyelination. Moreover, in systemic NMO mice, anti-CHI3L1 treatment decreased myelin loss, preserved myelinated axons (Figure 2C; assayed by MBP staining), and reduced microgliosis, accompanied by prevention of ventral horn neuronal loss in the lumbar spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 3D). These tissue-level benefits aligned with improved gait and motor coordination (Figure 2D), and attenuated the induction of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines (Figure 2, E and F). Electron microscopy revealed disruptions of the myelin sheath with relatively preserved axonal processes in NMO mice, which were improved by anti-CHI3L1 treatment (Figure 2G; assayed by electron microscopy).

Figure 2 Astrocyte-secreted CHI3L1 is required for NMO-related demyelination, glial activation, and motor deficits. (A) Systemic NMO model: BBB/blood–spinal cord barrier disruption with CFA (s.c.) and PTX (i.p.), followed by daily i.p. AQP4-IgG or Ctrl-IgG; anti-CHI3L1 (10 μg, i.v.) or control IgG (msCtrl-IgG) administered at indicated times. ms, mouse. (B) L4 spinal cord confocal images showing that anti-CHI3L1 reduces AQP4-IgG–induced CHI3L1 upregulation and astrocyte activation (GFAP). Quantified GFAP and CHI3L1 signals normalized to Ctrl-IgG + vehicle = 1.0. Scale bar: 20 μm; n = 4 mice per group (3 sections per mouse). (C) Anti-CHI3L1 mitigates demyelination and gliosis: MBP intensity and densities of GFAP+ astrocytes and Iba1+ microglia in L4 sections. n = 5 mice per group (3 sections per mouse). (D) Motor function: anti-CHI3L1 improves stride length and rotarod latency in systemic NMO mice. n = 8 per group. (E) Quantitative PCR (qPCR) heatmap of NF-κB–regulated cytokines (TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6, IL-1α, CCL5, CCL7, C3) in lumbar cord after CHI3L1 neutralization, normalized to Ctrl-IgG + vehicle. n = 3 per group. (F) ELISA of secreted cytokines in lumbar cord lysates with anti-CHI3L1 versus msCtrl-IgG. n = 3 per group. (G) Electron microscopy of L4 white matter showing preservation of myelin with anti-CHI3L1. Scale bar: 2 μm; n = 3 animals per group. Quantified myelinated-axon density (normalized to Ctrl-IgG + msCtrl-IgG = 1.0) and g-ratio; 150 axons per group from 3 animals. (H) Conditional astrocyte-specific CHI3L1 knockout (Chil1 cKO): Chil1fl/fl × ALDH1L1-CreERT2, tamoxifen-induced; subjected to systemic NMO paradigm, followed by behavioral testing and histopathology. (I) Chil1 cKO improves gait and rotarod performance versus floxed controls under AQP4-IgG. n = 8 per group. (J) Chil1 cKO reduces demyelination and gliosis: MBP intensity and GFAP+Iba1+ cell densities in L4 sections. n = 5 per group (3 sections per mouse). Statistics: Mean ± SEM. Rotarod latency analyzed by 2-way ANOVA (D and I). All other bar graphs: 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test or Welch’s ANOVA with Dunnett’s T3 test for unequal variances. Non-significant comparisons are not shown. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Additionally, we used a focal NMO rat model that enabled MRI imaging for the analysis of white matter changes akin to clinical examinations in NMO patients. Young adult wild-type rats received stereotaxic injections of Ctrl-IgG or AQP4-IgG into the striatum as previously described (Figure 1A), along with coadministration of anti-CHI3L1 or control IgG. The rats underwent MRI scans before sacrifice for brain tissue collection (Supplemental Figure 3E). AQP4-IgG injection induced CHI3L1 expression (Supplemental Figure 3F) and reproduced characteristic white matter lesions observed in NMO, evidenced by hyperintense signals on MRI indicative of demyelination (Supplemental Figure 3G). Importantly, coadministration of anti-CHI3L1 significantly lessened the white matter lesions in the focal NMO rat model (Supplemental Figure 3G), demonstrating the efficacy of anti-CHI3L1 in attenuating demyelination detectable by clinical imaging modalities. Together, our findings across 3 independent NMO models support the neuroprotective effect of blocking secreted CHI3L1 functions.

We next sought to further ascertain the role of astrocyte-secreted CHI3L1 in NMO pathogenesis, hypothesizing that deletion of CHI3L1 in astrocytes would reverse demyelination and motor deficits. We generated a strain of mice with conditional astrocyte-specific CHI3L1 knockout (Chil1 cKO) by breeding our CHI3L1-floxed mice (Chil1fl/fl) (15) with ALDH1L1-CreERT2 mice to allow tamoxifen-induced deletion (Supplemental Figure 4A). Using the systemic NMO model, we treated the conditional-knockout mice and control CHI3L1-floxed mice with tamoxifen, followed by administration of AQP4-IgG or Ctrl-IgG. AQP4-IgG or Ctrl-IgG were administrated i.p. peripherally and, as the BBB was temporarily disrupted by CFA+PTX, were able to penetrate into brain (Figure 2H). Systemic administration of AQP4-IgG induced characteristic pathological changes in control mice, including gait disturbance (Supplemental Figure 4B and Figure 2I), impaired motor coordination (Figure 2I), loss of ventral horn neurons (Supplemental Figure 4C), demyelination accompanied by activation of astrocytes and microglia (Figure 2J), and induction of proinflammatory activities within the lumbar spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). Strikingly, ablation of astrocytic CHI3L1 significantly rescued all these pathological changes caused by systemic delivery of AQP4-IgG (Figure 2, H–J, and Supplemental Figure 4, B–E).

Targeting astrocyte-secreted CHI3L1 — which activates microglia and impairs myelination — may mitigate NMO pathology and neurological deficits triggered by anti-AQP4 IgG. Because blocking secreted CHI3L1 reduced both CHI3L1 induction and astrogliosis across models, CHI3L1 likely acts autocrinely on astrocytes. Defining this astrocyte-intrinsic mechanism will sharpen our understanding of NMO and guide targeted therapies for primary astrocytopathies.

Autocrine CHI3L1 activation of NF-κB signaling in astrocytes mediates inflammatory activation by AQP4 antibody attack. CHI3L1 has been demonstrated to be a key player in intercellular interactions during inflammatory and immune responses, acting in a paracrine manner to facilitate glia-to-glia communication (e.g., microglial activation) (5) and glia-to-neuron signaling (e.g., inhibition of neuronal function) (13, 15). Our findings suggest that astrocyte-secreted CHI3L1 can also act in an autocrine manner on astrocytes themselves, influencing their cellular states — a notion of particular importance for primary astrocytopathies such as NMO. Recognizing the potential therapeutic implications of this autocrine signaling, we aimed to decipher the molecular mechanisms of the intrinsic function of CHI3L1 in astrocyte activation. To this end, we employed a reductionist approach using primary cultures of mouse astrocytes to delineate the responsible signaling cascades.

Prior work shows that CHI3L1 activates diverse pathways (MAPK/ERK, AKT/PKB, NF-κB, GSK-3β, Wnt/β-catenin) via receptor binding (3, 27–29). To define astrocyte-specific signaling, we stimulated primary astrocytes with graded CHI3L1 (Figure 3A). CHI3L1 robustly increased NF-κB (p65) phosphorylation in a dose-dependent manner, with little or no activation of MAPK/ERK, AKT/PKB, or Wnt/β-catenin (Figure 3B). Given the established role of NF-κB in neurotoxic astrocyte states (4, 30), these data implicate NF-κB as the principal CHI3L1 effector in astrocytes.

Figure 3 CHI3L1 activates astrocytic NF-κB and potentiates AQP4-IgG–evoked proinflammatory responses. (A) In vitro paradigm: primary mouse astrocytes exposed to recombinant human CHI3L1 at graded doses to assess cell-intrinsic signaling. (B) CHI3L1 (10–200 ng/mL, 4 hours) selectively increases NF-κB p65 phosphorylation without activating ERK, AKT, or β-catenin; immunoblot densitometry shown as phospho/total ratios (n = 3 experiments). (C) CHI3L1 dose-dependently induces NF-κB target transcripts (TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6, IL-1α, CCL5, CCL7, C3) at 24 hours; heatmap normalized to vehicle (0 ng/mL) (n = 3). (D) Corresponding cytokine secretion (TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6, C3) measured by ELISA from conditioned media after 24 hours of CHI3L1 (10–200 ng/mL) (n = 3). (E) Costimulation design: astrocytes treated with Ctrl-IgG or AQP4-IgG (100 ng/mL) with or without CHI3L1 (100 ng/mL) to test pathway convergence. (F) AQP4-IgG and CHI3L1 each increase p65 phosphorylation at 6 hours; combined treatment further augments p65 activation (immunoblot phospho/total p65; n = 3). (G) Immunofluorescence at 24 hours shows increased nuclear p65, GFAP upregulation, and AQP4 internalization in response to AQP4-IgG; these effects are enhanced by CHI3L1 cotreatment. Scale bars: 20 μm; n = 5 slides (6 fields per slide). (H) qPCR confirms amplification of NF-κB–regulated cytokine mRNAs by CHI3L1 in the AQP4-IgG condition; heatmap normalized to Ctrl-IgG + vehicle (n = 3). (I) ELISA detects higher secreted TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6, and C3 with AQP4-IgG + CHI3L1 versus either alone (24 hours; n = 3). Statistics: Data are mean ± SEM. Bar graph comparisons used 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test or Welch’s ANOVA with Dunnett’s T3 test for unequal variances. Non-significant comparisons are not shown. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Focusing on NF-κB targets, we quantified 7 proinflammatory mediators (TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6, IL-1α, CCL5, CCL7, and C3). CHI3L1 increased their transcripts (Figure 3C) and secretion (Figure 3D) in a dose-dependent fashion, indicating direct astrocyte activation. Thus, CHI3L1 drives an NF-κB–dependent, neurotoxic astrocyte program that amplifies cytokine release and may fuel NMO progression.

To characterize CHI3L1-mediated NF-κB pathway activation in the context of astrocyte activation initiated by AQP4-IgG — as occurs in NMO — we considered that the binding of anti-AQP4 IgG to surface AQP4 proteins on astrocytes leads to internalization and degradation of AQP4, mirroring events in NMO brains. Importantly, this binding induces CHI3L1 expression and provokes inflammatory features (1, 15, 17, 18, 21). To corroborate the induction of a reactive program in astrocytes by AQP4-IgG, we reanalyzed the astroglial transcriptome dataset from Walker-Caulfield et al. (17). Among the differentially expressed genes reported, we identified that a significant number are well-known direct targets of NF-κB–mediated transcription (Supplemental Figure 5A), suggesting elevated transcriptional activity of NF-κB in response to AQP4-IgG. To test whether this induction of NF-κB–mediated transcription is affected by secreted CHI3L1, we coadministered CHI3L1 or vehicle control alongside treatments of Ctrl-IgG or AQP4-IgG on primary astrocytes (Figure 3E). Both AQP4-IgG and CHI3L1 alone induced p65 phosphorylation and activated NF-κB, and the combination of AQP4-IgG and CHI3L1 further enhanced this induction (Figure 3F).

To further corroborate the effect of CHI3L1 on NF-κB transcriptional activities, we analyzed the nuclear translocation of p65 in astrocytes treated with Ctrl-IgG or AQP4-IgG, plus vehicle control or CHI3L1. We observed increased nuclear translocation of p65 caused by either AQP4-IgG or CHI3L1 alone, with the combination resulting in an even higher level of p65 nuclear translocation (Figure 3G). This suggests a synergistic effect where CHI3L1 amplifies the NF-κB signaling initiated by AQP4-IgG. To validate the effect of CHI3L1 on NF-κB–mediated transcription, we examined mRNA transcript levels of NF-κB target genes — a panel of selected proinflammatory cytokines (Figure 3H) — and their secretion from the treated astrocytes (Figure 3I). Consistently, coadministration of CHI3L1 enhanced the effects of AQP4-IgG, leading to greater expression and secretion of proinflammatory cytokines.

Together, these data indicate that CHI3L1 acts autocrinely on astrocytes during AQP4-IgG–driven activation and that NF-κB is the key downstream effector. This positions NF-κB as a central mediator of astrocyte activation and cytokine release in NMO. Accordingly, pinpointing the astrocytic CHI3L1 receptor that triggers NF-κB is a priority, both to clarify mechanism and to expose new therapeutic targets for interrupting this pathogenic cascade.

CHI3L1 engages the astrocyte receptor RAGE to activate NF-κB signaling, mediating inflammatory toxicity and motor dysfunction in NMO. CHI3L1 has been documented to activate intracellular signaling cascades for diverse cellular functions by engaging a well-characterized set of surface receptors, including interleukin-13 receptor subunit α2 (IL-13Rα2), transmembrane protein 219 (TMEM219), galectin-3 (Gal-3), CD44, chemoattractant receptor–homologous molecule expressed on Th2 cells (CRTH2), and the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) (4, 13, 27). Our prior study demonstrated that CHI3L1 adversely affects the proliferation and differentiation of neural stem cells and impairs hippocampal neurogenesis by interacting with CRTH2. In the current study, we aim to identify the specific receptor responsible for NF-κB activation by CHI3L1 in astrocytes (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Astrocyte-specific RAGE deletion attenuates NMO pathology by blocking CHI3L1-driven NF-κB activation. (A) Candidate CHI3L1 receptors on astrocytes (IL-13Rα2, TMEM219, Gal-3, CD44, CRTH2, RAGE) and shRNA screen design: primary astrocytes transduced with lentivirus encoding GFP plus non-targeting shRNA (shNC) or receptor-targeting shRNA (>90% transduction). (B) RAGE is expressed in spinal astrocytes: colocalization of RAGE with GFAP in L4 sections from control mice. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Receptor knockdown screen identifies RAGE as required for CHI3L1-induced NF-κB: astrocytes expressing shNC or receptor shRNAs were treated with or without CHI3L1 (100 ng/mL, 6 hours); nuclear/cytoplasmic p65 quantified by immunoblot (histone H3 and β-actin as fraction controls) (n = 3). (D) Conditional astrocyte-specific RAGE knockout (RAGE cKO): RAGEfl/fl × ALDH1L1-CreERT2 with tamoxifen induction, followed by systemic NMO paradigm (AQP4-IgG or Ctrl-IgG), behavioral testing, and spinal histopathology. (E) RAGE cKO improves motor function: gait (stride length) and rotarod latency in RAGEfl/fl + Ctrl-IgG, RAGEfl/fl + AQP4-IgG, and RAGE cKO + AQP4-IgG groups (n = 8 per group). (F) RAGE cKO reduces demyelination and glial activation and preserves neurons: MBP intensity, GFAP+ and Iba1+ cell densities, and NeuN+ counts in L4 sections (n = 5 per group; 3 sections per mouse). (G) Proinflammatory transcript suppression in RAGE cKO: qPCR heatmap for NF-κB targets (Tnf, Il1b, Il6, Il1a, Ccl5, Ccl7, C3) in lumbar cord, normalized to RAGEfl/fl + Ctrl-IgG (n = 3 per group). (H) Reduced cytokine proteins in RAGE cKO: ELISA for TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6, and C3 in lumbar cord lysates (n = 3 per group). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We assessed the expression of all known CHI3L1 receptors in astrocytes within the lumbar spinal cord and found that each is expressed (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 6A). To pinpoint the receptor predominantly responsible for CHI3L1-induced NF-κB activation, we introduced validated short hairpin RNAs (shRNAs) targeting these individual receptors into primary astrocytes via lentiviral transduction, using a scrambled non-targeting control shRNA (shNC) as a control (Figure 4A). By assaying p65 phosphorylation following CHI3L1 treatment, we discovered that depletion of RAGE — but not any of the other tested receptors — significantly dampened NF-κB activation (Figure 4C). This finding suggests that RAGE is the key CHI3L1 receptor mediating NF-κB activation in astrocytes during AQP4-IgG–induced astrocyte activation.

To further corroborate the role of RAGE, we employed an anti-RAGE antibody to antagonize ligand activation (31, 32) and used FPS-ZM1, a BBB-permeable, high-affinity inhibitor of RAGE (33–35). In primary astrocytes treated with CHI3L1, both the anti-RAGE antibody and FPS-ZM1 blocked the induction of p65 nuclear localization caused by CHI3L1 (Supplemental Figure 6B) and lessened the transcription and secretion of NF-κB target proinflammatory factors (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). These results strengthen the evidence that RAGE mediates CHI3L1-induced NF-κB activation, thereby controlling astrocyte activation in NMO. Notably, RAGE has been strongly linked to Alzheimer’s disease and multiple neurodegenerative conditions (36, 37) and is currently the only known CHI3L1 receptor that activates NF-κB (38–40).

RAGE is a multi-ligand cell surface receptor belonging to the immunoglobulin superfamily. In addition to binding CHI3L1, it interacts with ligands such as advanced glycation end products (AGEs), S100/calgranulin proteins, high-mobility group box 1 protein (HMGB1), and amyloid-β peptide (4) (Supplemental Figure 6E). Importantly, soluble RAGE (sRAGE), a circulating form produced through alternative splicing or proteolytic cleavage, acts as a decoy receptor to sequester RAGE ligands, preventing their engagement with the full-length transmembrane RAGE (41). Studies have shown that decreased levels of sRAGE in patients with autoimmune disorders, such as MS (42), systemic lupus erythematosus (43), and Guillain-Barré syndrome (44), correlate with increased inflammatory activity and clinical manifestations, suggesting that reduced sRAGE may lead to enhanced RAGE activation and contribute to disease progression (41).

We first decided to directly target RAGE expression through a transgenic approach to delete RAGE specifically in astrocytes. We generated mice with inducible astrocyte-specific RAGE knockout (RAGE cKO) by breeding RAGEfl/fl mice with ALDH1L1-CreERT2 transgenic driver mice, enabling gene deletion upon tamoxifen administration. Employing the systemic NMO model with behavioral, histopathological, and biochemical analyses (Figure 4D), we found that ablation of RAGE in astrocytes (Supplemental Figure 6, F and G) largely abolished the pathological effects of AQP4-IgG–induced astrocyte activation. This was evidenced by improvements in motor function assessed by behavioral assays (Figure 4E). Histopathological examinations revealed that astrocyte-specific deletion of RAGE rescued demyelination and reduced activation of astrocytes and microglia within the lumbar spinal cord (Figure 4F). Biochemical assays on lumbar spinal cord tissues showed a reduction in proinflammatory activities in systemic NMO mice with astrocyte-specific deletion of RAGE (Figure 4, G and H).

Given our findings identifying RAGE as the major CHI3L1 receptor for astrocyte activation, we sought to determine whether clinical data support a role for RAGE in NMO. We analyzed a cohort of NMO patients (a total of 60, 4 male and 56 female) that we recently established, recruiting individuals with new-onset, AQP4-IgG–seropositive NMO during acute attacks who had not received steroids or immunomodulatory therapy, along with age-matched control subjects (Table 1). As with many autoimmune diseases, NMO predominantly affects females, who account for up to 90% of the patient population (45). Consistent with previous studies, CHI3L1 levels in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and serum were significantly elevated compared with those of controls (15), and the increase in CHI3L1 levels correlated with the severity of neurological deficits (Supplemental Figure 7A). We also measured serum levels of sRAGE using established ELISA methods and observed a moderate yet significant reduction in NMO patients. Importantly, the reduction in sRAGE serum levels correlated with the severity of neurological deficits (Supplemental Figure 7B), suggesting enhanced RAGE activation in NMO and highlighting the potential of sRAGE as a marker for the autoimmune-mediated inflammatory activity and clinical outcomes in NMO.

To assess whether supplementation with sRAGE or administration of FPS-ZM1 could alleviate NMO-relevant pathology and motor impairments, we applied these treatments in the systemic NMO mouse model (Supplemental Figure 7C). Both sRAGE and FPS-ZM1 improved motor function in systemic NMO mice (Supplemental Figure 7D). Confocal microscopy examinations of lumbar spinal cord sections revealed that sRAGE and FPS-ZM1 administration ameliorated the loss of ventral horn neurons, restored myelination, and reduced activation of astrocytes and microglia within the lumbar spinal cord of NMO mice (Supplemental Figure 7E). Further biochemical analyses of the lumbar spinal cord tissues showed that both treatments reduced the expression and secretion of proinflammatory factors (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G). Our results from these two independent pharmacological approaches to block RAGE function strongly support the involvement of RAGE in NMO pathogenesis initiated by AQP4 antibodies.

Together, these data show that CHI3L1 engages RAGE to activate NF-κB in astrocytes, driving inflammatory neurotoxicity in NMO. Blocking this axis — pharmacologically or via astrocyte-specific RAGE deletion — attenuated demyelination, glial activation, and motor deficits, highlighting the CHI3L1-RAGE interaction as a promising therapeutic target and clarifying its role in NMO pathogenesis.

STAT3 activation in astrocytes induces CHI3L1 expression, driving demyelination in NMO. Our work has revealed how astrocyte-secreted CHI3L1 drives proinflammatory signaling and neurotoxicity, including demyelination and motor deficits. What remain unclear are the upstream triggers of CHI3L1 induction in astrocytes — particularly after AQP4-IgG attack — knowledge that is essential for fully understanding NMO pathogenesis and informing targeted therapies.

Prior studies have demonstrated multiple signaling mechanisms that directly stimulate CHI3L1 transcription in peripheral immune cells (4). To determine the upstream mechanisms promoting CHI3L1 expression in astrocytes, we reanalyzed our transcriptomic dataset of primary astrocytes treated with AQP4-IgG, focusing on potential pathways that induce CHI3L1 expression as an early step of astrocyte activation. We performed Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analyses and found that the JAK/STAT3 signaling pathway was significantly activated in astrocytes treated with AQP4-IgG compared with vehicle control (Figure 5A). Notably, STAT3 is a transcription factor abundantly expressed in astrocytes and is well known to initiate the transcription of key genes involved in immune and inflammatory activities (46, 47). This finding was further confirmed by independent gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA; Supplemental Figure 8A). Moreover, by focusing on the common differentially expressed genes identified by our group and an independent study, we uncovered a significant enrichment of genes associated with the JAK/STAT3 signaling pathway (Supplemental Figure 8B). These bioinformatic approaches support the notion that JAK/STAT3 is a promising candidate for mediating the effects of AQP4 autoantibody attack, conveying the astrocyte activation signal to induce CHI3L1 expression and downstream activation of the RAGE receptor and NF-κB pathway.

Figure 5 Astrocytic STAT3 drives CHI3L1 induction and NF-κB activation to mediate NMO pathology. (A) KEGG pathway analysis of differentially expressed genes from primary astrocytes treated with AQP4-IgG versus Ctrl-IgG identifies JAK/STAT3 among the top pathways activated by AQP4 autoantibody exposure. (B) AQP4-IgG activates STAT3 and NF-κB and induces CHI3L1 in primary astrocytes; WP1066 (STAT3 inhibitor) suppresses p-STAT3, p-p65, and CHI3L1 levels. Immunoblot densitometry shown as CHI3L1/β-actin and phospho/total ratios for STAT3 and p65 (n = 3 experiments). (C) Cultures were treated with AQP4-IgG or Ctrl-IgG in the presence of FPS-ZM1 or sRAGE; no exogenous CHI3L1 was added. RAGE blockade (FPS-ZM1 or sRAGE) does not affect AQP4-IgG–evoked p-STAT3 but reduces p-p65, placing STAT3 upstream of CHI3L1/RAGE/NF-κB. Phospho/total immunoblot ratios are shown (n = 3 per group). (D) Model: AQP4-IgG triggers astrocytic STAT3 activation → CHI3L1 expression/secretion → autocrine engagement of RAGE → NF-κB–dependent proinflammatory signaling. (E) Conditional astrocyte-specific STAT3 knockout (STAT3 cKO): STAT3fl/fl × ALDH1L1-CreERT2 with tamoxifen induction, followed by systemic NMO paradigm (AQP4-IgG or Ctrl-IgG), behavioral testing, and spinal histopathology. (F) Efficiency of STAT3 depletion in astrocytes confirmed in striatum and L4 spinal cord by IHC (~80% reduction in STAT3 signal in GFAP+ cells) in STAT3-cKO versus STAT3fl/fl controls. Scale bar: 20 μm. (G) STAT3 cKO improves motor outcomes: gait (stride length) and rotarod latency across STAT3fl/fl + Ctrl-IgG, STAT3fl/fl + AQP4-IgG, STAT3 cKO + Ctrl-IgG, and STAT3 cKO + AQP4-IgG groups (n = 8 per group). Statistics: Data are mean ± SEM. Bar graph comparisons in B, C, and F used 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test or Welch’s ANOVA with Dunnett’s T3 test for unequal variances. Rotarod latency was analyzed by 2-way ANOVA (G). Non-significant comparisons are not shown. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

In cultures of primary mouse astrocytes, we confirmed that AQP4-IgG treatment, compared with Ctrl-IgG treatment, induced phosphorylation of STAT3, along with phosphorylation of p65 and increased CHI3L1 expression (Figure 5B). To test the direct involvement of STAT3 pathway activation in the NF-κB pathway downstream of CHI3L1 action, we used WP1066, a selective inhibitor of STAT3 phosphorylation currently used in clinical trials for pediatric and adult brain tumors (48). Coadministration of WP1066 significantly suppressed the effects of AQP4-IgG treatment, including the phosphorylation of both STAT3 and NF-κB signaling components, and inhibited CHI3L1 expression (Figure 5B). This finding suggests a key role for STAT3 in astrocyte activation by AQP4-IgG, acting upstream of CHI3L1 expression and subsequent engagement of the RAGE receptor to activate the NF-κB pathway.

While STAT3, p65, and RAGE are major modulators or effectors in the AQP4-IgG–induced effects, their inter-pathway interactions can be complex. To further dissect the specific molecular mechanisms, we employed the anti-RAGE antibody to antagonize ligand activation (31, 32) and also used the selective RAGE inhibitor FPS-ZM1 (33–35) (Supplemental Figure 6B). In primary astrocytes treated with AQP4-IgG, we observed that blocking RAGE inhibited p65 phosphorylation; however, treatment with anti-RAGE or FPS-ZM1 did not affect STAT3 phosphorylation (Figure 5C). These findings elucidate the role of STAT3 in mediating the AQP4-IgG effect on astrocyte activation by inducing CHI3L1 expression, which then activates the RAGE receptor to trigger NF-κB pathway activation (Figure 5D). This sequential activation highlights the hierarchical relationship between these signaling molecules in astrocyte activation.

Guided by our in vitro finding that AQP4-IgG activates STAT3 in astrocytes, we combined a STAT3-floxed strain with an adeno-associated virus (AAV) strategy to generate an inducible, astrocyte-specific knockout in the focal NMO model. Specifically, the STAT3-floxed mice (STAT3fl/fl) received striatal injections of Ctrl-IgG or AQP4-IgG, along with AAVs expressing GFP-tagged Cre recombinase (AAV-Cre) or GFP alone (AAV-GFP) driven by the astrocyte-specific GfaABC1D promoter (Supplemental Figure 9A). One week later, GFP largely colocalized with glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), confirming astrocyte-restricted transduction (Supplemental Figure 9B). In unfixed striata, immunoblotting showed greater than 70% STAT3 reduction in AAV-Cre versus AAV-GFP controls (Supplemental Figure 9C). In this focal NMO setting, astrocytic STAT3 loss dampened astrogliosis and microgliosis and, importantly, rescued myelin loss (Supplemental Figure 9D), indicating that astrocyte STAT3 is a key driver of AQP4-IgG–induced demyelinating inflammation.

To address the potential for incomplete deletion with the focal AAV strategy and to test functional outcomes, we next used a systemic, inducible genetic approach. Mice with conditional astrocyte-specific STAT3 knockout (STAT3 cKO; STAT3fl/fl × ALDH1L1-CreERT2) received tamoxifen induction, followed by the systemic NMO paradigm (AQP4-IgG or Ctrl-IgG), behavioral testing, and spinal cord histopathology (Figure 5E). Immunohistochemistry confirmed efficient astrocyte-restricted deletion (~80% reduction of STAT3 signal in GFAP+ cells) in both striatum and L4 spinal cord of STAT3-cKO mice compared with STAT3fl/fl controls (Figure 5F), and such STAT3 deletion significantly reduced the activation of astrocytes and microglia (Supplemental Figure 9E). Functionally, STAT3 ablation improved motor performance — normalizing stride length and prolonging rotarod latency — across the 4 experimental groups (STAT3fl/fl + Ctrl-IgG, STAT3fl/fl + AQP4-IgG, STAT3 cKO + Ctrl-IgG, STAT3 cKO + AQP4-IgG) (Figure 5G). Together, the focal and systemic loss-of-function studies converge to show that astrocytic STAT3 is a critical upstream driver of AQP4-IgG–evoked gliosis and demyelination.

Taken together, these results show that astrocytic STAT3 inhibition lowers CHI3L1, lessens NMO-like lesions, and improves motor function. Because STAT3 lies upstream of CHI3L1 and NF-κB, it represents a compelling therapeutic entry point for primary astrocytopathies such as NMO.

STAT3 inhibition by WP1066 ameliorates demyelination and motor dysfunction in NMO models. To examine whether STAT3 inhibition could serve as a promising therapeutic strategy for addressing demyelination and motor dysfunction in NMO, we used the STAT3 inhibitor WP1066. We first tested WP1066 in our ex vivo NMO model based on cerebellar slice cultures (Figure 6A). Coadministration of WP1066 with AQP4-IgG significantly lessened the loss of myelin in the cultured cerebellar slices compared with treatment with AQP4-IgG alone (Figure 6B). Moreover, WP1066 markedly reduced the activation of astrocytes and microglia and decreased complement deposition and membrane attack complex formation induced by AQP4-IgG (Figure 6C). These ex vivo data support the efficacy of WP1066 in reversing inflammatory demyelination pathology resulting from AQP4-IgG–induced astrocyte activation in NMO.

Figure 6 STAT3 inhibition with WP1066 ameliorates demyelination and motor deficits in NMO models. (A) Ex vivo paradigm: organotypic cerebellar slices treated 48 hours with AQP4-IgG or Ctrl-IgG with or without WP1066 (100 ng/mL), followed by immunostaining for myelination and glial activation. (B) WP1066 reduces AQP4-IgG–induced demyelination; MBP fluorescence normalized to Ctrl-IgG + vehicle = 1.0. NFH marks axonal process integrity. n = 5 slices per group (3 sections per slice). (C) WP1066 attenuates microgliosis and complement activation; Iba1+ total and Iba1+CD68+ activated microglia densities, C3d levels, and MAC (C5b-9) quantified relative to Ctrl-IgG + vehicle. n = 5 slices per group. (D) In vivo design: systemic NMO model with WP1066 (10 μg/mouse) or vehicle. Groups: Ctrl-IgG + vehicle, AQP4-IgG + vehicle, AQP4-IgG + WP1066. (E) WP1066 suppresses STAT3 activation and CHI3L1 induction in lumbar spinal cord; immunoblot densitometry shown as p-STAT3/STAT3 and CHI3L1/β-actin (n = 3). (F) WP1066 improves motor function in systemic NMO mice; gait (stride length) and rotarod latency (n = 8 per group). (G) WP1066 mitigates spinal demyelination and glial activation and preserves neurons; MBP intensity, GFAP+Iba1+ cell densities, and NeuN+ counts in L4 sections. Scale bars: 100 μm; n = 5 mice per group (3 sections per mouse). Statistics: Mean ± SEM. Bar graphs analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test; rotarod latency by 2-way ANOVA (F). Non-significant comparisons are not shown. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Encouraged by these results, we next sought to determine the translational potential of WP1066 in vivo using our systemic NMO mouse model. WP1066 was administered intravenously to young adult wild-type mice, alongside systemic administration of AQP4-IgG or Ctrl-IgG following chemical disruption of the blood-brain barrier and blood–spinal cord barrier. The treated mice underwent behavioral assessments, including gait analysis and the rotarod test, before being sacrificed for histopathological examination of lumbar spinal cord sections (Figure 6D).

To assess the in vivo effect of WP1066 on STAT3 activation, we collected spinal cord tissue lysates to analyze STAT3 phosphorylation and CHI3L1 protein levels. Consistent with our in vitro and ex vivo results, WP1066 treatment robustly inhibited STAT3 phosphorylation and reduced CHI3L1 induction in systemic NMO mice treated with AQP4-IgG, compared with those receiving Ctrl-IgG (Figure 6E). Behavioral assays demonstrated that WP1066 significantly improved motor function in systemic NMO mice, bringing performance close to the level of control mice. Specifically, gait analysis showed a significant increase in stride length, and the rotarod test revealed a prolonged latency before the mice fell from the rotating cylinder (Figure 6F).

Histopathological examinations of lumbar spinal cord sections revealed that WP1066 treatment rescued the loss of ventral horn neurons in NMO mice and significantly improved myelination. This was accompanied by reduced activation of astrocytes and microglia (Figure 6G). These findings indicate that WP1066 effectively mitigates both the demyelinating and the neurotoxic inflammatory aspects of NMO pathology in vivo.

Together, these data show that astrocytic STAT3 inhibition curbs AQP4-IgG–driven astrocyte activation, lowers CHI3L1, and blunts RAGE/NF-κB signaling — thereby reducing demyelination and improving motor function. STAT3 thus emerges as a powerful upstream therapeutic target for NMO.