FBXO2-mediated KPTN ubiquitination promotes amino acid–dependent mTORC1 signaling and tumor growth

FBXO2 promotes amino acid–induced mTORC1 activation. To identify key regulators of mTORC1 activity, we utilized the interactome database BioGRID and identified 15 proteins potentially interacting with components of the amino acid–dependent mTORC1 signaling pathway (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI195031DS1) (16). We then employed 2 distinct short hairpin RNAs (shRNAs) to knock down each candidate gene and assessed their impacts on mTORC1 activity. Notably, FBXO2 knockdown resulted in the most robust inhibition of mTORC1 activity, as evidenced by an approximately 90% reduction in S6K1 phosphorylation at T389 (Supplemental Figure 1B). These findings were further validated in both HEK293T and HeLa cells (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1C). Moreover, FBXO2 depletion via CRISPR/Cas9-mediated knockout substantially suppressed amino acid–stimulated mTORC1 activation (Figure 1B). Consistent with these results, FBXO2 transduction in FBXO2-depleted cells restored mTORC1 activity (Figure 1C). Amino acids, but not growth factors, activate mTORC1 by inducing the localization of mTOR to the lysosome, leading to the phosphorylation and subsequent cytoplasmic retardation of TFEB (17, 18). Silencing FBXO2 almost completely impaired amino acid–induced mTOR localization to lysosomes (Figure 1, D and E) and TFEB translocation from the nucleus to the cytoplasm (Figure 1, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Additionally, mTORC1 plays a crucial role in suppressing autophagy (19). FBXO2 inhibition markedly enhanced basal autophagy, as indicated by increased LC3B-II levels (Supplemental Figure 1F) and the induction of EGFP-LC3B puncta (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H). Taken together, these results demonstrate that FBXO2 is essential for amino acid–induced mTORC1 activation.

Figure 1 FBXO2 promotes amino acid–induced mTORC1 activation. (A and B) HEK293T cells stably expressing shRNAs against FBXO2 (shFBXO2) (A) or FBXO2-knockout cells (B) were deprived of amino acids and serum for 2 hours, then stimulated with amino acids for 10 minutes. Whole cell lysates (WCLs) were analyzed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. AAs, amino acids. (C) HEK293T cells stably expressing shFBXO2 were transduced with lentiviruses expressing Flag-FBXO2-rsm (resistant to shFBXO2). WCLs of the cells treated as in (A and B) were analyzed by immunoblots. (D and E) HEK293T cells stably expressing the indicated shRNAs were deprived of amino acids and serum for 2 hours, then stimulated with amino acids for 10 minutes, followed by immunofluorescence analysis with the indicated antibodies. Representative images were shown (D), and colocalization of mTOR with LAMP2 was quantified (E). Scale bar, 10 μm. Insets were digitally zoomed. (F and G) HEK293T cells stably expressing EGFP-tagged TFEB (EGFP-TFEB) were transduced with lentiviruses expressing the indicated shRNAs for 72 hours. The transduced cells were deprived of amino acids and serum for 2 hours, then stimulated with amino acids for 2 hours, followed by nucleus staining with DAPI. Representative images of EGFP-TFEB localization were shown in F, and the quantitative results of EGFP-TFEB localization were presented in G. Scale bar, 10 μm. Data are presented as means ± SEM; n = 9 independent fields per condition; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (E and G). Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments (A–C).

FBXO2 activates mTORC1 by directly binding to KPTN. To explore how FBXO2 regulates mTORC1 activity, we conducted epistatic analyses between FBXO2 and key components of amino acid–dependent mTORC1 signaling, including RagA and NPRL2. Consistent with previous reports, overexpression of active RagA mutant (RagA-Q66L) or NPRL2 depletion rendered cells resistant to amino acid starvation, leading to constitutively activated mTORC1 (Figure 2, A and B) (6, 13). FBXO2 knockdown substantially suppressed amino acid–induced mTORC1 activation in control cells, but not in RagA-Q66L–expressing or NPRL2-knockout cells, indicating that FBXO2 acts upstream of both GATOR1 and Rag GTPases to regulate mTORC1 (Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 FBXO2 directly binds to KPTN via its F-box–associated domain. (A and B) HEK293T cells stably expressing Flag-tagged RagA-Q66L (Flag-RagA-Q66L) (A) or NPRL2-knockout cells (B) were transduced with lentiviruses expressing either shCTL or shFBXO2 for 72 hours, deprived of amino acids and serum for 2 hours, and then stimulated with amino acids for 10 minutes. WCLs were analyzed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. (C) Wild-type (WT), KPTN-knockout, or NPRL2-knockout HEK293T cells were transduced with lentiviruses expressing Flag-FBXO2. (D and E) HEK293T cells stably expressing Flag-FBXO2 (D) or KPTN-knockout HEK293T cells (E) were transfected with plasmids containing the indicated genes. WCLs (C–E) were immunoprecipitated with anti-Flag (C) or anti-HA (D and E) magnetic beads, followed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. (F) HEK293T cells were cotransfected with plasmids expressing mCherry-C160–tagged FBXO2 (mCherry-C160-FBXO2) and mCherry-N159–tagged SKP1, KPTN, or Raptor, followed by nucleus staining with DAPI. Representative images of mCherry were shown. Scale bar, 100 μm. (G) HeLa cells stably expressing Flag-FBXO2 were subjected to immunofluorescence assays with the indicated antibodies. Scale bar, 10 μm. (H) Schematic diagram of the domains of FBXO2. FBA, F-box–associated. (I) WCLs of HEK293T cells transfected with plasmids expressing HA-tagged FBXO2 or its mutant FBXO2-Y279A/W280A were incubated with purified GST-tagged KPTN (GST-KPTN) or GST proteins from bacteria, followed by in vitro GST pulldown assays. GST, glutathione-S-transferase. (J) Diagram of FBXO2 interacting with KPTN rather than other components of KICSTOR or GATOR1. (K) WT or KPTN-knockout HEK293T cells were transduced with lentiviruses expressing either shCTL or shFBXO2 for 72 hours, deprived of amino acids and serum for 2 hours, and then stimulated with amino acids for 10 minutes. WCLs were analyzed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments (A–E, I, and K).

Co-immunoprecipitation (co-IP) assays revealed that FBXO2 strongly associated with KPTN, weakly bound to NPRL2, and barely interacted with mTORC1 and RagA/C complexes (Supplemental Figure 2A). KPTN depletion disrupted the FBXO2-NPRL2 interaction, whereas NPRL2 knockout did not affect FBXO2’s association with KPTN, indicating that KPTN mediates the FBXO2-NPRL2 interaction (Figure 2C). To assess the specificity of the FBXO2-KPTN interaction, we included a related F-box protein, FBXO6, as a control. Notably, FBXO2, but not FBXO6, bound to KPTN, and this interaction was largely insensitive to amino acid stimulation (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C).

Given that KPTN is a key component of KICSTOR complex, we next examined whether FBXO2 interacts with other components of this complex, including C12orf66, ITFG2, and SZT2. As expected, FBXO2 readily interacted with KPTN, whereas it weakly bound with ITFG2 and SZT2, both of which are direct binding partners of KPTN (Figure 2D). In contrast, no detectable interaction between FBXO2 and C12orf66 was observed under the experimental conditions, likely due to the indirect association between KPTN and C12orf66 (14) (Figure 2D). Notably, knockout of KPTN completely abolished the interactions of FBXO2 with ITFG2 and SZT2, indicating that FBXO2’s association with the KICSTOR complex is mediated through KPTN (Figure 2E). Furthermore, bimolecular fluorescence complementation (BiFC) assays demonstrated that FBXO2 associated with KPTN, but not with Raptor, to a comparable extent as with SKP1, a well-characterized FBXO2 binding partner (Figure 2F). In addition, FBXO2 colocalized with KPTN in the cytoplasm (Figure 2G). Structurally, FBXO2 contains an N-terminal F-box domain and a C-terminal F-box–associated (FBA) domain, which is responsible for substrate recognition (Figure 2H). Previous reports have shown that mutations of key residues Y279 and W280 within the FBA domain (FBXO2-Mut) impair FBXO2’s ability to bind substrates (20). Consistent with this, GST pulldown assays revealed that WT FBXO2 bound KPTN, while FBXO2-Mut did not (Figure 2I). These results indicate that FBXO2 interacts with KICSTOR and GATOR1 complexes by directly binding to KPTN via its FBA domain and that this interaction is not regulated by amino acid availability (Figure 2J).

We next investigated the functional consequences of FBXO2’s interaction with the KICSTOR complex. Consistently, FBXO2 knockdown markedly suppressed amino acid–induced mTORC1 activation, an effect that was substantially reversed by KPTN depletion (Figure 2K). These findings suggest that FBXO2 promotes mTORC1 activation through its interaction with KPTN.

FBXO2 activates mTORC1 by promoting KPTN ubiquitination. FBXO2 is a subunit of the SKP1-CUL1-F-box protein (SCF) E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase complex, which mediates the ubiquitination of target proteins. As expected, knockdown of FBXO2 substantially decreased the levels of KPTN ubiquitination, whereas overexpression of WT FBXO2, but not its mutant form incapable of interacting with KPTN, markedly increased KPTN polyubiquitination (Figure 3, A and B). FBXO6, which did not interact with KPTN, failed to enhance KPTN ubiquitination (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Figure 3 FBXO2 activates mTORC1 by promoting KPTN ubiquitination. (A and B) HEK293T cells stably expressing Flag-KPTN were transduced with lentiviruses expressing the indicated shRNAs (A) or transfected with plasmids expressing the indicated genes (B), then treated with MG132 (20 μM) for 12 hours at 60 hours posttransduction or 36 hours posttransfection. (C and D) HEK293T cells stably expressing Flag-KPTN (C) or HEK293T cells (D) were transfected with plasmids expressing the indicated genes, then treated with MG132 (20 μM) for 12 hours at 60 hours posttransfection. WT, wild-type; Ub-K48, with the other 6 lysine residues of ubiquitin (Ub) mutated to arginine except lysine 48 (K48); Ub-K63, with the other 6 lysine residues of Ub mutated to arginine except lysine 63 (K63); KPTN-4KR, KPTN-K49/67/262/265R. WCLs (A–D) were denatured and then immunoprecipitated with anti-Flag magnetic beads, followed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. (E and F) KPTN-knockout HEK293T cells stably expressing EGFP-TFEB were transduced with lentiviruses expressing Flag-tagged KPTN or KPTN-4KR for 24 hours, deprived of amino acids and serum for 2 hours, and stimulated with amino acids for 2 hours, followed by nucleus staining with DAPI. Representative images of EGFP-TFEB localization were shown (E), and the quantitative results of EGFP-TFEB localization were presented (F). Scale bar, 10 μm. Data are presented as means ± SEM; n = 9 independent fields per condition; ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (G) WT and KPTN-knockout HEK293T cells were transduced with lentiviruses expressing Flag-tagged KPTN or KPTN-4KR for 24 hours, deprived of amino acids and serum for 2 hours, and stimulated with amino acids for 10 minutes. WCLs were analyzed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments (A–D and G). dIP, denaturing immunoprecipitation.

We next tested whether nutrient status regulates FBXO2 activity. FBXO2 directly binds SKP1 within the SCF complex (21), and this interaction was unaffected by amino acid stimulation, indicating that SCFFBXO2 assembly is nutrient independent (Supplemental Figure 3B). Moreover, FBXO2 protein abundance and subcellular localization remained unchanged upon amino acid stimulation (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E). Database analysis using PhosphoSitePlus (https://www.phosphosite.org/homeAction.action) revealed multiple putative phosphorylation sites rather than other types of posttranslational modifications in FBXO2; however, only negligible changes in FBXO2 phosphorylation were observed after amino acid stimulation (Supplemental Figure 3F). Consistent with these findings, FBXO2-mediated KPTN ubiquitination was insensitive to nutrient availability (Supplemental Figure 3G). Together, these data indicate that FBXO2 constitutively promotes KPTN ubiquitination independent of amino acid status.

Using both WT Ub and linkage-specific mutants, we found that KPTN underwent K48- and K63-linked polyubiquitination, both of which were enhanced by FBXO2 overexpression (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B, and Figure 3C). To identify the specific ubiquitination sites on KPTN targeted by FBXO2, we screened 7 potential sites identified by mass spectrometry or predicted by bioinformatics analysis using GPS-Uber (Supplemental Figure 4C) (22, 23). Among these, lysine residues K49, K67, K262, and K265 were confirmed as the primary ubiquitination sites, as demonstrated by reduced ubiquitination in the KPTN-4KR mutant (KPTN-K49/67/262/265R) (Supplemental Figure 4D). Notably, the ubiquitination level of KPTN-4KR was severely diminished and comparable to that of KPTN-K0, in which all lysine residues were substituted with arginine (Supplemental Figure 4D). While WT KPTN exhibited increased ubiquitination upon FBXO2 overexpression, the KPTN-4KR mutant did not, though it retained the ability to associate with FBXO2 (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4E). These results indicate that FBXO2 promotes K48- and K63-linked polyubiquitination of KPTN at K49, K67, K262, and K265.

Next, we examined the functional consequence of FBXO2-mediated KPTN ubiquitination in regulating mTORC1 activity. Reexpression of KPTN substantially inhibited amino acid–induced mTORC1 activation in KPTN-depleted cells, as evidenced by reduced p-S6K levels and increased retention of TFEB in the nucleus (Figure 3, E–G). Notably, these inhibitory effects were more pronounced following expression of the KPTN-4KR mutant compared with WT KPTN (Figure 3, E–G). Taken together, these results indicate that FBXO2 activates mTORC1 by mediating KPTN ubiquitination at multiple lysine residues.

FBXO2-mediated KPTN ubiquitination suppresses KICSTOR recruitment of GATOR1. We further investigated how FBXO2-mediated KPTN ubiquitination regulates mTORC1 activity. As ubiquitination commonly affects protein stability and protein-protein interactions, we first examined whether FBXO2 influences KPTN protein levels. FBXO2 knockdown had minimal effect on KPTN expression (Supplemental Figure 5A), and the protein levels of the KPTN-4KR mutant were comparable to those of WT KPTN (Supplemental Figure 5B). These results indicate that FBXO2-mediated KPTN polyubiquitination does not regulate its protein stability.

Next, we assessed whether FBXO2-mediated ubiquitination modulates the interaction of KPTN with other KICSTOR components. Notably, FBXO2 inhibition markedly reduced the association between KPTN and C12orf66 (Figure 4A). Intriguingly, FBXO2 knockdown enhanced, whereas FBXO2 overexpression inhibited, the interaction of KPTN with ITFG2 (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). In contrast, the ITFG2-C12orf66 interaction remained unchanged following FBXO2 knockdown, while the association between KPTN and SZT2 was modestly increased (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). In agreement with these observations, the KPTN-4KR mutant, which lacks the 4 ubiquitination sites targeted by FBXO2, exhibited a stronger affinity for both ITFG2 and SZT2 and a weaker interaction with C12orf66 compared with WT KPTN (Supplemental Figure 5, G–I, and Figure 4B). Collectively, these results indicate that FBXO2-mediated KPTN ubiquitination disrupts KICSTOR complex assembly by suppressing KPTN interaction with both ITFG2 and SZT2 while promoting its association with C12orf66.

Figure 4 FBXO2-mediated KPTN ubiquitination suppresses KICSTOR functions. (A–D) HEK293T cells stably expressing Flag-C12orf66 (A), HA-C12orf66 (B), or Flag-NPRL2 (C and D) were transduced with lentiviruses expressing the indicated shRNAs or genes (A–C) or transfected with increasing amounts of plasmids expressing HA-FBXO2 (D). WCLs (A–D) were immunoprecipitated with anti-Flag magnetic beads, followed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. (E and F) HeLa cells transduced with lentiviruses expressing shFBXO2 were subjected to immunofluorescence assays with the indicated antibodies. Representative images were shown (E), and colocalization of NPRL2 with LAMP2 was quantified (F). Scale bar, 10 μm. Insets were digitally zoomed.(G) HEK293T cells were transduced with lentiviruses expressing the indicated genes. WCLs were immunoprecipitated with anti-Flag magnetic beads, followed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. (H and I) KPTN-knockout HeLa cells transduced with lentiviruses expressing the indicated genes were subjected to immunofluorescence assays with the indicated antibodies. Representative images were shown (H), and colocalization of NPRL2 with LAMP2 was quantified (I). Scale bar, 10 μm. Insets were digitally zoomed. (J and K) HEK293T cells stably expressing Flag-NPRL2 (J) or KPTN-knockout HEK293T cells stably expressing HA-NPRL2 (K) were transduced with lentiviruses expressing the indicated shRNAs or genes. The transduced cells were deprived of amino acids and serum for 2 hours, then stimulated with amino acids for 10 minutes. WCLs were immunoprecipitated with anti-Flag (J) or anti-HA (K) magnetic beads, followed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. (L) A model depicting how FBXO2 regulates the GATOR1 lysosome localization and mTORC1 activity. Data are presented as means ± SEM; n = 9 independent fields per condition; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (F and I). Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments (A–D, G, J, and K).

Given that the KICSTOR complex functions as an anchor for the GATOR1 complex at the lysosomal surface (14), we next examined whether FBXO2-mediated KPTN ubiquitination affects the KICSTOR-GATOR1 interaction. FBXO2 knockdown enhanced the interaction between KPTN and NPRL2, a key component of the GATOR1 complex, while FBXO2 overexpression reduced this interaction in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 4, C and D). Consequently, depletion of FBXO2 enhanced the lysosomal localization of NPRL2, as evidenced by the increased colocalization of NPRL2 with LAMP2 (Figure 4, E and F). Consistent with these results, the interaction of NPRL2 with KPTN-4KR was stronger than that with WT KPTN (Figure 4G). Accordingly, KPTN-4KR overexpression induced greater colocalization of NPRL2 with LAMP2 compared with WT KPTN, suggesting that FBXO2-mediated KPTN ubiquitination impairs the lysosomal localization of GATOR1 (Figure 4, H and I).

Since KICSTOR is essential for GATOR1 interaction with RagA at the lysosome in response to amino acid deprivation (14), we next assessed whether FBXO2-mediated KPTN ubiquitination influences the GATOR1-RagA interaction. Whereas amino acid stimulation abolished NPRL2-RagA interaction, silencing FBXO2 resulted in a constitutive association of NPRL2 with RagA regardless of amino acid availability (Figure 4J). Accordingly, the interaction of RagA with KPTN-4KR mutant was stronger than that with WT KPTN in both the absence and presence of amino acids (Figure 4K). Together, these results demonstrate that FBXO2-mediated KPTN ubiquitination suppresses the lysosomal localization of GATOR1 and subsequent GATOR1-RagA interaction (Figure 4L).

FBXO2 promotes the progression of HCC by activating mTORC1. Dysregulation of mTORC1 is closely associated with tumorigenesis, and mTORC1 hyperactivation has been reported in up to 80% of human cancers (4, 24). Analysis of the TNMplot database revealed that FBXO2 was dramatically upregulated in multiple cancer types, including liver, ovary, thyroid, and uterus cancers (25) (Supplemental Figure 6A). Since the oncogenic roles of FBXO2 in ovarian, thyroid, and uterine cancers have been investigated (26–28), we focused on liver cancer to explore its function in a pathological context that remains less well characterized. Consistent with the TNMplot data, the protein levels of FBXO2 were markedly elevated in human liver cancer tissues compared with adjacent normal tissues (Figure 5, A and B). Moreover, FBXO2 knockdown notably inhibited amino acid–induced mTORC1 activation in several HCC cell lines, including HuH-7, SK-Hep1, and SNU449 (Figure 5, C–E). In addition, FBXO2 depletion suppressed HCC cell proliferation, colony formation, and anchorage-independent growth (Supplemental Figure 6, B–H, and Figure 5, F–I). To evaluate the role of FBXO2 in HCC development in vivo, we subcutaneously transplanted FBXO2-depleted or control HuH-7 cells into nude mice. Knockdown of FBXO2 substantially suppressed the xenograft tumor growth and mTORC1 activity in the tumors (Figure 5, J–N). Together, these results indicate that FBXO2 promotes the progression of HCC by activating mTORC1 both in vitro and in vivo.

Figure 5 FBXO2 promotes the progression of HCC by activating mTORC1. (A) Liver tumors (T) and paired adjacent normal tissues (ANT) from patients were analyzed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. (B) The relative protein levels of FBXO2 (A) were quantified. Data are presented as means ± SEM; n = 12; ****P < 0.0001, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C–E) HuH-7 (C), SK-Hep1 (D), and SNU449 (E) cells stably expressing shFBXO2 were deprived of amino acids and serum for 2–3 hours, then stimulated with amino acids for 20 minutes. WCLs were analyzed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. (F–I) HuH-7 (F and G) and SK-Hep1 (H and I) cells were transduced with lentiviruses expressing shCTL or shFBXO2 for 24 hours and then seeded in 6-well plates to be examined for colony formation in soft agar. Representative pictures at 4× objective were shown (F and H), and colonies with diameter > 10 μm were quantified (G and I). Scale bar, 100 μm. Data are presented as means ± SEM; n = 3 biologically independent repeats; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (J–L) HuH-7 cells stably expressing shCTL or shFBXO2 were subcutaneously injected into nude mice for xenograft growth. The tumor volumes at the indicated days postinoculation (J) and the tumor weights of the last time point (K) were measured, and the tumors of the last time point were photographed (L). (M) The xenograft tumors (L) were analyzed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. (N) The relative levels of p-S6K1 (M) were quantified. Data are presented as means ± SEM; n = 10; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (J, K, and N). Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments (C–E).

FBXO2-mediated KPTN ubiquitination drives HCC progression via mTORC1 activation. To investigate the role of FBXO2-mediated KPTN ubiquitination in HCC progression, we first generated KPTN-knockout HuH-7 cells and reexpressed either WT KPTN or the ubiquitination-deficient KPTN-4KR mutant in these cells. Reexpression of WT KPTN substantially inhibited mTORC1 activity only under amino acid–deprived conditions (Figure 6A). Notably, the KPTN-4KR mutant, but not WT KPTN, abolished mTORC1 activation regardless of amino acid status (Figure 6A). These results indicate that KPTN-4KR suppresses mTORC1 activation more potently than WT KPTN. Consistent with these observations, KPTN 4KR more effectively inhibited the proliferation and anchorage-independent growth of KPTN-deficient HuH-7 cells than WT KPTN (Figure 6, B–D). In accord, KPTN-4KR more robustly suppressed xenograft tumor growth (Figure 6, E–G) and reduced mTORC1 activity in the tumors than WT KPTN (Figure 6, H and I). Collectively, these results indicate that FBXO2-mediated KPTN ubiquitination promotes the progression of HCC by activating mTORC1 both in vitro and in vivo (Figure 6J).