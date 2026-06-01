Dysregulation of astrocytic DNAJC6 contributes to sporadic Parkinson’s disease pathogenesis

Downregulation of DNAJC6 in the brains of patients with sporadic PD. The established roles of DNAJC6 in postmitotic adult neurons (7, 10–12) led us to hypothesize that its dysfunction may also contribute to late-onset sporadic PD and PD with other genetic backgrounds. To test this, we analyzed transcriptome datasets from patients with sporadic PD and age-matched controls. In postmortem brain samples (Brodmann area 9; GSE68719) from 29 patients with PD and 44 patients acting as controls, 1,184 genes were upregulated (log 2 fold change [FC] > 0.3, P > 0.05) and 1,110 were downregulated (Figure 1A). Upregulated genes were enriched in Gene Ontology categories related to neuroinflammation and glial activation, whereas downregulated genes were associated with neuronal and synaptic functions, including DA secretion, synaptic transmission, and vesicle exocytosis (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI194989DS1). Notably, DNAJC6 was among the significantly downregulated genes (log 2 FC = −0.35, P = 0.0029) (Figure 1, A–C). Reduced DNAJC6 mRNA expression was also observed in SN samples from patients with advanced-stage sporadic PD (Braak stages 5–8; GSE49036) (Figure 1C). IHC analysis on postmortem human brain samples validated the decrease of DNAJC6 protein levels in the midbrain SNs of patients with sporadic PD compared with age-matched subjects treated as control (Figure 1D). Significant DNAJC6 downregulation was further detected in brain organoids derived from sporadic PD patient induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) carrying GBA N370S (GSE208783), GBA deletion (ERP129142), and α-syn (SNCA) overexpression (ERP129142), as well as in astrocytes derived from LRRK2 G2019S PD patients (GSE207713) (Figure 1C). Across these datasets, DNAJC6 reduction was accompanied by enrichment of Gene Ontology and KEGG pathways related to apoptosis, cellular senescence, inflammatory response, and NF-κB signaling, along with consistent downregulation of pathways involved in dopaminergic synapse, synapse assembly, axon guidance, nervous system development, and calcium signaling (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Downregulation of DNAJC6 expression in sporadic PD contexts. (A) Scatterplot showing up- and downregulated genes in the transcriptomes of postmortem brains (Brodmann area 9 [BA9]) from 29 patients with sporadic PD versus 44 acting as controls (GSE68719). (B) Heatmap illustrating gene expression profiles of interest, highlighting the downregulation of DNAJC6 in PD patients’ brains compared with controls (GSE68719). (C) DNAJC6 expression levels across multiple transcriptomic datasets from sporadic PD brains and PD patient–derived cells harboring PD-associated gene variants (GBA, SNCA, and LRRK2). Data are presented as log 2 FC of DNAJC6 expression in PD versus controls, with statistical significance indicated by P values. (D) Protein levels of DNAJC6 in the midbrain SN and ventral tegmental area (VTA) of patients with sporadic PD (sPD) compared with age-matched controls. Original magnification, ×1. A total of 30 cells were counted (10 cells/case; control, N = 3; PD patient, N = 3); **P < 0.01; nested 2-tailed t test. (E–G) Downregulation of DNAJC6 under various in vitro conditions mimicking sporadic PD contexts. Human midbrain neuron/astrocyte cultures (derived from hESCs, H9) were exposed to PD-associated toxins, including α-syn PFFs (2 μg/mL), H 2 O 2 (200 μM), LPS (1 μg/mL), TNF-α (20 ng/mL), rotenone (100 nM), and menadione (20 μM) for 48 h before analysis. α-Syn pathology was assessed by percent pS129-α-syn+/TH+ cells (F, lower panel). α-Syn PFF treatment was applied under in vitro conditions mimicking sporadic PD (E and F; detailed analysis is shown in Supplemental Figure 12). Scale bars in F: 25 μm (top), 50 μm (bottom). (H and I) Analysis of human midbrain cultures derived from PD-iPSCs carrying LRRK2 variants (and WT iPSCs). DNAJC6 expression was assessed via qPCR (E), MFI in ICC (F), and WB (G–I) analyses. n = 3~4 independent experiments (E and G–I), n = 12 (F, % DNAJC6 intensity) or 8 (F, % p-S129 α-syn) independent cultures; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; unpaired 2-tailed t test (E and F) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test (G–I).

GAK (auxilin-2), reported to be compensatorily upregulated in DNAJC6-KO mice (11), was modestly increased in PD brains (GSE68719; log 2 FC = 0.21, P = 0.005) (Supplemental Figure 2A). In contrast, synaptojanin 1 (SYNJ1; PARK20), which also regulates clathrin-mediated endocytosis (CME), was downregulated. GAK upregulation accompanied by SYNJ1 downregulation was also observed in 2 additional datasets analyzed in Figure 1C (GSE208783 and ERP129142) (Supplemental Figure 2A). Several HSP40 cochaperones (DNAJC10, DNAJC18, DNAJC22, and DNAJB7) were significantly reduced in PD brains, whereas DNAJB1 was increased. HSP70 family members (HSPA6, HSPA1A, HSPA1B, and HSPA1L) and small heat shock proteins (HSPB1, HSPB2, and HSPB9) showed a trend toward upregulation (Supplemental Figure 2B). Although chaperone gene expression changes were also observed in other PD datasets, the specific genes affected varied (Supplemental Figure 2B).

To investigate mechanisms underlying DNAJC6 downregulation, we generated human midbrain cultures containing mDA neurons and astrocytes from human embryonic stem cells (hESCs) (H9) (Supplemental Figure 3A) (13) and exposed them to PD-related stressors. Treatment with α-syn preformed fibrils (PFFs) induced robust α-syn pathology, marked by pS129-α-syn+ puncta (Figure 1F). DNAJC6 mRNA and protein levels were markedly reduced following α-syn PFF treatment (Figure 1, E and F). DNAJC6 protein levels also declined after exposure to oxidative (H 2 O 2 ), inflammatory (LPS and TNF-α), and mitochondrial (rotenone and menadione) stressors (Figure 1G). These reductions were accompanied by varying degrees of neuronal and synaptic loss (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), suggesting that DNAJC6 downregulation represents a convergent response to diverse PD-associated insults and may contribute to disease progression. Finally, DNAJC6 protein levels were significantly lower in midbrain cultures derived from human iPSCs (hiPSCs) carrying pathogenic LRRK2 variants (G2019S, R1441C, N1437H, and Y1669C) compared with isogenic WT or kinase-dead LRRK2 K1906M controls (Figure 1, H and I). Collectively, these findings support the downregulation of DNAJC6 as a feature of late-onset sporadic PD.

Mechanisms for DNAJC6 downregulation in the PD context. The midbrain transcription factors NURR1 (NR4A2) and FOXA2 are essential for mDA neuron and glial function (14–16), but their expression is highly susceptible to loss in PD contexts (16–19). In our microarray data (GSE54086 and GSE145489) examining NURR1- and FOXA2-induced gene expression changes in primary mouse neural stem cell (mNSC) and glial cultures, DNAJC6 was among the top genes upregulated by forced expression of Nurr1 and Foxa2 (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 5). Knockdown (KD) of NR4A2 and FOXA2 in primary mouse midbrain cultures resulted in a significant reduction of DNAJC6 mRNA levels (Figure 2B). This effect was observed without a significant change in apoptotic cell death (control: 1.58% ± 0.2% vs. shNurr1 + shFoxa2: 1.50% ± 0.13%; P = 0.76, 2-tailed t test), ruling out neuronal loss as the primary cause of DNAJC6 downregulation and supporting a cell-autonomous regulatory mechanism. In midbrain cultures derived from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs), α-syn PFF treatment reduced NR4A2 and FOXA2 expression along with DNAJC6 mRNA and protein levels (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Forced expression of Nurr1 and Foxa2 reversed these effects (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 6C). ChIP revealed enrichment of Nurr1 and Foxa2 at multiple regions of the human DNAJC6 promoter (Figure 2, E and F), which was significantly diminished after α-syn PFF treatment (Figure 2, G and H). These findings indicate that impaired Nurr1/Foxa2-mediated transcription drives DNAJC6 downregulation in the α-syn PD context. Consistent with previous reports showing mitochondrial and oxidative stress–induced suppression of Nurr1 and Foxa2 (16, 20, 21), we observed similar reductions in midbrain cultures exposed to mitochondrial, oxidative, and inflammatory toxins — conditions that also decreased DNAJC6 expression (Supplemental Figure 4C). Thus, disruption of the Nurr1/Foxa2 transcriptional program may represent a common mechanism underlying DNAJC6 suppression in PD.

Figure 2 Mechanisms underlying the loss of DNAJC6 in PD environments: impaired Nurr1- and Foxa2-mediated transcription and LRRK2-induced protein instability. (A) DNAJC6 expression levels in mouse NSC (GSE54086) and glia cultures (GSE145489) transduced with Nurr1 (N) and Foxa2 (F) compared with mock controls (C). Data are presented as fold changes of N + F/C (indicated within bars) with corresponding bar color intensity. (B) Downregulation of DNAJC6 mRNA levels by shRNA-mediated KD of Nurr1 and Foxa2 in mouse primary midbrain neuron + astrocyte cultures, as measured by qPCR. (C) qPCR-based determination of DNAJC6, Nurr1, and Foxa2 mRNA expression levels in hESC-derived midbrain cultures treated with α-syn PFF. (D) Rescue of DNAJC6 downregulation in α-syn PFF-treated human midbrain cultures by forced expression of Nurr1 and Foxa2, as measured by qPCR. (E) Schematic representation of predicted Nurr1 and Foxa2 binding sites on the human DNAJC6 promoter. TSS, transcription start site. (F) ChIP-qPCR analysis showing Nurr1 and Foxa2 protein binding at DNAJC6 promoter regions identified in E. (G and H) ChIP-qPCR analysis demonstrating reduced Nurr1 and Foxa2 recruitment to the DNAJC6 promoter in human midbrain cultures treated with α-syn PFF. (I) DNAJC6 protein stability assay in α-syn PFF-treated and untreated human midbrain cultures. Representative WB images and quantification of DNAJC6 levels normalized to β-actin over 48 h following cycloheximide (CHX) treatment (50 μg/mL). (J) Effects of autophagy (Bafilomycin A1) and proteasome (MG132) inhibitors on DNAJC6 protein stability in α-syn PFF-treated human midbrain cultures. (K and L) Physical interaction between DNAJC6 and LRRK2 proteins demonstrated by co-IP (K) and proximity ligation assay (PLA; L) in α-syn PFF-treated and untreated human midbrain cultures. (K) Co-IP analysis showing LRRK2-mediated serine phosphorylation of DNAJC6. Proteins from human midbrain cultures, either treated or untreated with α-syn PFF, were immunoprecipitated using an anti-LRRK2 antibody, followed by immunoblotting with an anti-DNAJC6 antibody. Left blot: 1% input of whole-cell lysate. Right blot: immunoblot analysis of co-IP proteins probed for DNAJC6 and Pan-phosphoserine (P-SERINE). The DNAJC6 and phosphorylated DNAJC6 bands are indicated by arrows. Normal IgG was used as a negative control to confirm binding specificity. The LRRK2 IP blot demonstrates the successful enrichment of the protein. Scale bars: 15 μm. (M) Increased LRRK2 kinase activity in response to α-syn PFF treatment, estimated by LRRK2 autophosphorylation at Ser935. (N and O) Rescue of DNAJC6 protein decline by LRRK2 inhibition (PFE-360) in α-syn PFF-treated human midbrain cultures (N) and in midbrain cultures derived from LRRK2 G2019S-hiPSCs (O). n = 3 independent reactions (B–H), n = 3 independent experiments (I–O); *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.0001, ****P < 0.0001; unpaired 2-tailed t test (B, C, F–H), 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc analysis (D, J, and N), or paired 2-tailed t test (I, K–M, and O).

Beyond transcriptional regulation, DNAJC6 protein stability was reduced in α-syn–treated cultures, as shown by cycloheximide assays (Figure 2I). The α-syn–mediated decrease in DNAJC6 protein was blocked by Bafilomycin A1 (autophagy inhibitor) or MG132 (proteasome inhibitor) (Figure 2J), indicating involvement of both degradation pathways. Since protein stability is often regulated by posttranslational modifications, and LRRK2 has been reported to phosphorylate DNAJC6 at Ser627 (22), we examined their interaction. Co-IP and proximity ligation assays confirmed a physical interaction between LRRK2 and DNAJC6 (Figure 2, K and L). As reported (23), α-syn PFF treatment increased LRRK2 kinase activity, reflected by elevated autophosphorylation at Ser935 (Figure 2M) and enhanced serine phosphorylation of DNAJC6 (Figure 2K). This phosphorylation was absent in midbrain cultures derived from hiPSCs carrying the kinase-dead LRRK2 K1906M variant (Supplemental Figure 7). Treatment with the LRRK2 inhibitor PFE-360 restored DNAJC6 protein levels in α-syn–treated cultures (Figure 2N) and in LRRK2 G2019S mutant hiPSC-derived cultures (Figure 2O). Together, these results suggest that DNAJC6 downregulation in PD arises from both impaired Nurr1/Foxa2-dependent transcription and reduced protein stability driven by LRRK2 hyperactivity.

DNAJC6 expression in astrocytes and its downregulation in a PD context. DNAJC6 has been identified as a neuron-specific gene involved in synaptic transmission, autolysosomal clearance, and cell survival (10, 11). However, substantial DNAJC6 expression was detected in midbrain-type astrocytes derived from hESCs (Figure 3, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 8), whereas expression was minimal in hESC-derived microglia (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 8). These cell type–specific patterns were supported by data from The Human Protein Atlas (proteinatlas.org). In mixed human neuron–astrocyte cultures treated with α-syn PFF, DNAJC6 expression was reduced in both βIII-tubulin+ (TUBB3+) neurons and GFAP+ astrocytes (Figure 3B). The reduction of astrocytic DNAJC6 was further confirmed in purified midbrain-type astrocyte cultures (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Decline of DNAJC6 levels in astrocytes within the context of PD. (A) WB analysis showing substantial DNAJC6 protein expression in neurons and astrocytes but not in microglia, all derived from hESCs. n = 3 independent replicates; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; 1-way ANOVA. (B) Decreased DNAJC6 levels in neurons and astrocytes within mixed neuron–astrocyte human midbrain cultures treated with α-syn PFF. Arrowheads indicate representative neurons (TUBB3+) and astrocytes (GFAP+) costained with DNAJC6. The DNAJC6 expression levels in these cell types were estimated by measuring the MFI using LAS image analysis (Leica). A total of 14 neurons or 15 astrocytes were counted (4–5 cells/culture; N = 3 independent cultures); *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001; nested 2-tailed t test. Scale bars: 50 μm (left), 100 μm (right). (C and D) Downregulation of DNAJC6 (C), and Nurr1 and Foxa2 (D) in human midbrain astrocyte cultures (derived from hESCs) following α-syn PFF treatment, as assessed by WB. n = 3 independent experiments; *P < 0.05; unpaired 2-tailed t test. (E) α-Syn PFF treatment effect on astrocytic LRRK2 activity. LRRK2 kinase activity was estimated by LRRK2 autophosphorylation at Ser935. n = 3 independent experiments; *P < 0.05; paired 2-tailed t test. (F and G) Reduced DNAJC6 expression in midbrain-type neurons and astrocytes carrying LRRK2 mutations. n = 18 cells were counted (6 cells/culture; N = 3 independent cultures); **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; nested 1-way ANOVA. Scale bars: 50 μm. (H and I) Reduced DNAJC6 immunoreactivity in DA neurons (melanin+ neurons) (H) and astrocytes (I) of the SN in sporadic PD patients (N = 3) compared with control (N = 3). A total of 30 cells were counted (10 cells/case); **P < 0.01; nested 2-tailed t test. Scale bars: 20 μm.

Importantly, NURR1, FOXA2, and LRRK2 are also expressed in midbrain astrocytes (15, 24), where they have been implicated in critical pathological processes relevant to PD (15, 16, 24–26). In our astrocyte cultures, α-syn PFF treatment decreased NURR1 and FOXA2 expression while increasing LRRK2 activity (Figure 3, D and E), suggesting that α-syn–induced DNAJC6 downregulation in astrocytes is mediated by reduced NURR1/FOXA2 expression and enhanced LRRK2 activity, as shown in Figure 2.

DNAJC6 levels were also significantly lower in neurons and astrocytes derived from hiPSCs carrying PD-associated LRRK2 G2019S and R1441C variants compared with WT controls (Figure 3, F and G). Consistently, transcriptome analysis (GSE207713) showed significant DNAJC6 downregulation in LRRK2 G2019S hiPSC-derived astrocytes (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 9A). This reduction was accompanied by enrichment of genes associated with DNAJC6-related pathways, including endocytosis, lysosomal transport, and WNT signaling (Supplemental Figure 9B), a pathway regulated by DNAJC6 (10).

Finally, DNAJC6 expression was detected in melanin+ human mDA neurons and astrocytes in postmortem SN samples, with clear downregulation in PD brains (Figure 3, H and I). Together, these results show that DNAJC6 levels decline in astrocytes in PD, prompting further investigation into the pathophysiological role of astrocytic DNAJC6 in disease progression.

Role of DNAJC6 in astrocytic endocytosis, lysosomal protein trafficking, and function. To examine the role of DNAJC6 in astrocyte homeostasis, we knocked down DNAJC6 in midbrain-type astrocytes derived from H9 hESCs using the CRISPR-Rx system (Figure 4A). This RNA-targeting approach provides higher efficiency and fewer off-target effects than conventional siRNA or shRNA methods. Effective KD by the CasRx-DNAJC6 lentiviral system was confirmed in astrocyte cultures (Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 4 DNAJC6 KD in astrocytes promotes a proinflammatory phenotype through disrupted vesicular trafficking, endolysosomal dysfunction, and mitochondrial damage. (A) Schematic of CRISPR/CasRx system with the vector constructs used for DNAJC6 KD. (B and C) Validation of CasRx-mediated DNAJC6 KD efficiency in hESC-derived midbrain astrocyte cultures assessed by ICC (B) and WB (C) analysis. Scale bars: 30 μm. (D) Clathrin-mediated endocytic capacity determined by the uptake of FM1-43 dye. Scale bar: 10 μm. (E and F) Trafficking of glucocerebrosidase A (GBA) proteins from the ER/Golgi to lysosomes, evaluated by colocalization of GBA+ puncta with the ER marker Calnexin (E) and the lysosomal marker LAMP1 (F). Arrowheads point to the GBA+/Calnexin+ (E) or LAMP1+/GBA+ (F) puncta. Scale bars: 10 μm. (G) GBA enzyme activities in lysosomal fractions. (H) Autolysosomal clearance analyzed by WB. (I and J) Mitophagy analyzed by MitoKeima (I; arrowheads indicate red mt-Keima in lysosomes) and MitoSox (J). Scale bars: 10 μm (I, top), 2 μm (I, bottom), 100 μm (J). (K) Mitochondrial membrane potential assessed by MitoID. Scale bar: 50 μm. (L) MitoTimer (mitochondrial biogenesis) assays. Scale bars: 100 μm. (M) WB analysis of key components involved in the cGAS/STING and NLRP3 inflammasome pathways. (N) qPCR analysis of proinflammatory and antiinflammatory/neurotrophic cytokines. All experiments were conducted in hESC-derived astrocyte cultures with DNAJC6 KD (CasRx + gRNAs) or control cultures without KD (CasRx alone). Ten cells were counted for each experiment, N = 3 independent experiments (B, D–F, and I–L), n = 8 (G) or 3 (C, H, M, and N) independent experiments; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; nested 2-tailed t test (B, D–F, and I–L), unpaired 2-tailed t test (N), or paired 2-tailed t test (C, G, H, and M).

Consistent with DNAJC6’s role in CME (27), FM1-43 dye uptake assays showed reduced endocytic capacity in CasRx-mediated DNAJC6-KD astrocytes compared with mock-transduced controls (Figure 4D). As lysosomal protein trafficking also depends on clathrin-mediated pathways, we assessed glucocerebrosidase 1 (GBA1, GCase), a lysosomal enzyme linked to α-synucleinopathy and PD. In DNAJC6-KD astrocytes, GBA1 was significantly enriched in the ER (Calnexin+) (Figure 4E), while GBA1+ puncta in lysosomes (LAMP1+) were reduced (Figure 4F). This was accompanied by decreased GBA enzymatic activity in the lysosomal fraction (Figure 4G), indicating impaired ER/Golgi-to-lysosome trafficking.

In the basal condition, we found an increase in the autophagosome components LC3II and p62 protein levels in the DNAJC6-KD astrocytes compared with the mock-transduced control astrocytes (Figure 4H), indicating increased initial autophagosome formation or decreased autolysosomal degradation at the late autophagy stage. The LC3II and p62 protein levels increased in the presence of Bafilomycin A1, an inhibitor of autolysosomal degradation at the late stage of autophagy, in the control cultures, but not significantly (or slightly increased) in the DNAJC6-KD astrocyte cultures (Figure 4H), indicating a blockade at the late stage of autolysosomal degradation. Together, these findings demonstrate that astrocytic DNAJC6 supports endocytosis and lysosomal enzyme trafficking, thereby contributing to proper autolysosomal clearance.

Knocking down DNAJC6 in astrocytes caused mitochondrial damage that led to proinflammatory phenotype changes. Given the roles of astrocytic DNAJC6 in lysosomal trafficking and autophagy, we examined its involvement in mitophagy, a key mitochondrial quality control process. The MitoKeima assay showed impaired progression of mitophagy to the late lysosomal degradation stage in DNAJC6-KD astrocytes, reflected by a reduced red/green puncta ratio (Figure 4I). In contrast, levels of PINK1 and Parkin in mitochondrial fractions, which initiate mitophagy, were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 10). Together with the lysosomal defects observed in Figure 4, E–H, these findings suggest that DNAJC6 primarily regulates downstream lysosomal degradation stages of mitophagy.

Consistent with defective mitophagy, DNAJC6-KD astrocytes exhibited increased mitochondrial ROS (MitoSox) (Figure 4J) and decreased mitochondrial membrane potential (MitoID) (Figure 4K). Using MitoTimer — a DsRed mutant fused to a mitochondrial targeting sequence that shifts from green (new/healthy) to red (oxidized/damaged) fluorescence (28) — we observed higher red/green ratios in KD astrocytes, confirming mitochondrial damage (Figure 4L).

Mitochondrial stress in glia can activate inflammatory pathways (29–31), including the NLRP3 inflammasome and STING pathway by detecting mtDNAs in the cytosol released from the damaged mitochondria (32, 33). In DNAJC6-KD astrocyte cultures, NLRP3 inflammasome activation was evidenced by increased levels of its components (NLRP3, ASC, and procaspase-1) and its product, cleaved caspase-1 (Figure 4M). Notably, the downstream signaling molecules of the STING pathway — TBK1 and IRF3 — were activated in KD astrocytes (Figure 4N), yet this activation occurred without changes in the upstream molecules cGAS and STING, which are typically triggered by cytosolic mtDNA detection. MAVS from damaged mitochondria can directly activate the TBK1/IRF3 inflammatory pathways through its interaction with TBK1 (34, 35). In the DNAJC6-KD astrocytes, MAVS activation was manifested by its increased aggregation (Supplemental Figure 11, B and C), while no increase of mtDNA in the cytosol was detected (Supplemental Figure 11A), indicating the activation of MAVS, but not mtDNA-activated cGAS-STING, is responsible for the activated TBK1/IRF3 inflammatory pathway.

Consistent with this inflammatory activation, DNAJC6-KD astrocytes displayed a proinflammatory transcriptional profile, including upregulation of IL1B, NOS2, IL6, CXCL10, and C3, and downregulation of antiinflammatory genes ARG1, CLCF1, and S100A10 (Figure 4N).

DNAJC6 KD in astrocytes aggravates α-syn–induced neurodegeneration in vitro. To investigate the impact of astrocyte-specific DNAJC6 KD on PD-related pathologies, we used an in vitro human PD model (36, 37). In this system, mDA neurons overexpressing α-syn were cocultured with hESC-derived astrocytes and microglia and exposed to α-syn PFFs (Supplemental Figure 12A). The model recapitulated key features of α-synucleinopathy and mDA neurodegeneration, including insoluble pathological α-syn aggregates detected by Western blot (WB) of Triton X-100–insoluble fractions (Supplemental Figure 12B) and immunocytochemistry (ICC) for Thioflavin S+ and pS129-α-syn+ aggregates (Supplemental Figure 12, C and D). As neuronal α-synucleinopathy involves clustering of α-syn oligomers in synaptic vesicles (38–40), α-syn PFF treatment induced clumping of Synapsin-1+ (SYN1+) vesicles along tyrosine hydroxylase+ (TH+) neuronal fibers (Supplemental Figure 12E). The PD model did not alter astrocyte numbers (Supplemental Figure 12F).

To assess astrocytic DNAJC6 function, CasRx-mediated DNAJC6-KD astrocytes (or mock-transduced controls) were incorporated into the PD triculture system (Figure 5A). Cultures containing DNAJC6-KD astrocytes exhibited significantly increased high-molecular-weight α-syn aggregates in the Triton-insoluble fraction (WB) (Figure 5B) and more neurons harboring pathological α-syn aggregates (Thioflavin S+ and pS129-α-syn+/TH+) (ICC) compared with controls (Figure 5, C and D). Astrocytic DNAJC6 KD further worsened α-syn–induced mDA degeneration, as evidenced by TH+ neurite shortening (Figure 5E) and enhanced synaptic vesicle clustering (Figure 5F). Although glial cells are typically resistant to cell loss, they often become functionally impaired under pathological conditions. Consistently, astrocyte and microglia numbers remained unchanged under α-syn and DNAJC6-KD conditions (Figure 5G), indicating that mDA neurodegeneration results from glial functional alterations rather than reduced glial abundance.

Figure 5 DNAJC6 KD in astrocytes exacerbates α-syn pathology in the PD triculture model. (A) Schematic outlining the experimental procedure. mDA neurons overexpressing α-syn were cocultured with astrocytes and microglia and exposed to α-syn PFFs. CasRx-mediated DNAJC6-KD astrocytes or control astrocytes (mock transduced without the gRNA) were included in the PD culture model. (B) The pathological effect of DNAJC6-KD astrocytes was determined by analyzing the levels of high-molecular-weight α-syn aggregates in Triton X-100–soluble and –insoluble (SDS soluble) fractions. (C and D) Misfolded α-syn aggregation propensity assessed by the percentage of Thioflavin S/TH-costained cells (C) and the percentage of pS129-α-syn+/TH+ cells (D). (E) mDA neurite degeneration assessed by TH+ fiber shortening. (F) Synaptic degeneration assessed by the number of abnormal synaptic vesicle clusters (>5 μm SYN1+ clumps). Scale bars: 50 μm (C–F). (G) The viability of astrocytes and microglia was assessed by quantifying GFAP+ or AIF1+/DAPI cells. Scale bar: 50 μm. n = 3 (B), 8 (C), or 4 (D and G) independent experiments or 4–8 cells/experiment (N = 3 independent experiments; E and F); *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001; paired 2-tailed t test (B), unpaired 2-tailed t test (C, D, and G), or nested 2-tailed t test (E and F).

Next, we dissected the contribution of astrocytic DNAJC6 by examining its effects on DA neurons and microglia separately. Similar, though comparatively weaker, effects of astrocytic DNAJC6 KD were observed in mDA neuron–astrocyte cocultures lacking microglia (Supplemental Figure 13). When hESC-derived microglia were cocultured with DNAJC6-KD astrocytes, we observed a marked increase in IL-1β and p21 (CDKN1A) expression — representing a proinflammatory cytokine and senescence marker, respectively — in the microglial cells (Supplemental Figure 14A), as well as elevated IL-1β and TNF mRNA levels in the microglia–astrocyte cocultures compared with those cocultured with control astrocytes (Supplemental Figure 14B). Furthermore, treatment of microglia with conditioned media collected from DNAJC6-KD astrocytes similarly increased the expression of proinflammatory and senescence markers (Supplemental Figure 14C). Together, these findings suggest that the astrocytic DNAJC6-dependent effects observed in the triculture system arise from both direct protection of DA neurons and indirect protection via suppression of microglial inflammatory activation.

Therapeutic effects of astrocytic or neuronal CRISPRa-DNAJC6 expression in in vitro PD models. The functions of DNAJC6 suggest that restoring its expression may represent a therapeutic strategy for PD. However, supraphysiologic expression using a pEF1α-driven lentiviral system (Supplemental Figure 15, A and B) induced cell death (Supplemental Figure 15C). To achieve physiologic upregulation, we applied a CRISPRa approach to activate the endogenous human DNAJC6 promoter via dCas9-VP64 (Figure 6A). This strategy highlights the potential of CRISPR/Cas9-based epigenetic regulation as a next-generation gene therapy approach with reduced side effects (41, 42).

Figure 6 Astrocytic CRISPRa-DNAJC6 expression ameliorates α-syn-PD pathologies in an in vitro PD model. (A and B) Schematic of the dCas9-VP64 transactivator-mediated CRISPRa-DNAJC6 overexpression system (A) and the experimental procedure (B). (C–E) Pathological misfolded α-syn aggregation analyzed by α-syn WB using Triton X-100–soluble and –insoluble fractions (C) and ICC for the percentage of Thioflavin S–stained cells (D) and pS129-α-syn+/TH+ cells (E). (F and G) mDA neuron degeneration assessed by TH+ neurite length (F) and synaptic vesicle clustering, measured as the number of SYN1+ clumps > 5 μm (G). Scale bars: 50 μm (D–G). n = 3 (C), 4 (D), or 6 (E) independent experiments or 4–8 cells/experiment (N = 3 independent experiments; F and G); *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001; paired 2-tailed t test (C), unpaired 2-tailed t test (D and E), or nested 2-tailed t test (F and G).

Compared with control α-syn-PD tricultures (astrocytes transduced with dCas9-VP64 alone without DNAJC6 gRNA constructs) (Figure 6, A and B), pathological α-syn aggregates were significantly reduced in tricultures containing astrocytes expressing CRISPRa-activated DNAJC6, as shown by WB (Figure 6C) and ICC (Figure 6, D and E). Moreover, TH+ mDA neurite loss and SYN1+ synaptic clustering observed under α-syn pathology were markedly attenuated in cultures with CRISPRa-DNAJC6 astrocytes (Figure 6, F and G).

Beyond astrocytes, DNAJC6 is essential for neuronal homeostasis (7, 10–12), yet neuron-specific DNAJC6 expression is reduced under PD conditions (Figure 3), indicating that neuronal restoration may also be required. Accordingly, α-syn-PD tricultures were generated with either CRISPRa-DNAJC6–expressing neurons or mock-transduced controls (Supplemental Figure 16A). Neuron-specific CRISPRa-DNAJC6 significantly rescued α-synucleinopathy and mDA neuron/synaptic degeneration (Supplemental Figure 16, B–E). Combined overexpression in both neurons and astrocytes showed a trend toward greater reduction of α-syn aggregation than single–cell type targeting, although this did not reach statistical significance (Supplemental Figure 17).

CRISPRa-mediated activation of DNAJC6-treated PD symptoms and pathologies in α-syn PD mouse models. Building on our in vitro findings, we examined whether epigenetic activation of DNAJC6 could mitigate pathology and behavioral deficits in an α-syn–induced PD mouse model. Human α-syn PFFs together with adeno-associated virus-mediated (AAV-mediated) overexpressing human SNCA were injected into the SN (43, 44). Due to species differences in DNAJC6 promoters, we redesigned the CRISPRa system with gRNAs targeting the mouse DNAJC6 promoter (Figure 7A). To enhance activation efficiency, we used the CRISPR-based synergistic activation mediator (SAM) system (dCas9-VP64, MS2-TET1, and gRNAs) (Figure 7A). Because DNAJC6 is required for homeostasis in both astrocytes and neurons and is downregulated in PD, we targeted both cell types. AAV5-pgfaABC1D efficiently transduced astrocytes, whereas AAV9-CMV preferentially targeted neurons in the midbrain (45). Accordingly, AAV5-pgfaABC1D-CRISPRa-DNAJC6 and AAV9-pCMV-CRISPRa-DNAJC6 were stereotaxically injected into the SN of α-syn-PD mice (Figure 7B). Reduced DNAJC6 expression in PD mice was restored by AAV-CRISPRa-DNAJC6, as confirmed by qPCR and WB (Figure 7C). Cell type–specific expression could not be verified due to the lack of an IHC-compatible mouse DNAJC6 antibody.

Figure 7 DNAJC6 overexpression by CRISPR-SAM (a CRISPRa system) rescues motor deficits and pathological changes in the α-syn-PD mouse model. (A) Schematic of the CRISPRa system, illustrating sgRNA-guided DNAJC6 upregulation via demethylase (TET1) and dCas9 fused with the transcriptional activator VP64, delivered using astrocyte- and neuron-targeting AAV vectors. (B) Experimental timeline depicting the in vivo study design. α-Syn-PD models were generated by infecting the midbrain SN with AAV2- or AAV9-α-syn and α-syn PFF, followed by an injection of AAV9 carrying CRISPRa-DNAJC6 1 month later. (C) WB-based determination of DNAJC6 protein expression (left) or mRNA expression of DNAJC6 (right) in the mouse SNs (n = 3–4 independent experiments). (D) Behavioral assessments were conducted 2 months after AAV-CRISPRa-DNAJC6 administration. Rotarod, beam, and pole tests were performed (n = 3–4 independent experiments/animal). (E) Representative immunofluorescence images of dopaminergic neurons in the SN, stained for TH (green) and phosphorylated α-syn (pS129 α-syn, red), comparing WT, PD model, and CRISPRa-AAV-DNAJC6–treated PD model mice. The graph shows the percentage of pS129 α-syn+ neurons and TH+ neurons in the SN in WT, PD model, and PD model with CRISPRa (n = 3–6 independent experiments/animal). (F–H) Quantification of TH+ neuron number (F), soma size (G), and neurite length (H). (I) TH+ immunoreactivity in the striatum. Quantification of TH intensity is shown in the graph. (J and K) Morphometric analysis of astrocytes (J) and microglia (K). More detailed analysis is shown in Supplemental Figure 18. (L) Representative image of microglia immunostained with IBA1 (green), CD11b (red), and CD68 (red) in SN in WT, PD model, and PD model with CRISPRa. Quantification of AIF1+ microglia colocalized with activation markers, ITGAM or CD68 in SN in WT, PD model, and PD model with CRISPRa. N = 3–9 animals/group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; 1-way ANOVA, with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. Scale bars: 100 μm (E, I, and L), 25 μm (J).

Behavioral assessments performed 2 months after CRISPRa injection (3 months after α-syn-AAV) (Figure 7D) showed significant improvement in rotarod and beam tests, with a trend toward improvement in the pole test.

The midbrain SN of α-syn–injected PD mice was manifested by α-syn aggregates accumulated in mDA neurons (measured as fluorescence intensity of pS129-α-syn in TH+ cells). However, these aggregates were significantly reduced in the SN of PD mice treated with AAV-CRISPRa-DNAJC6 (Figure 7E). Compared with untreated mice (5,286 ± 480 cells, n = 4), TH+ mDA neurons in the SN of α-syn-PD mice were markedly reduced to 1,897 ± 336 cells (n = 5) (Figure 7F). However, epigenetic activation of DNAJC6 using the CRISPRa system significantly mitigated mDA neuronal loss, increasing the number of TH+ neurons to 2,986 ± 355 cells (n = 6, P < 0.05). In addition, surviving TH+ mDA neurons in the SN of PD mice exhibited small cell bodies (Figure 7G) with blunted and fragmented neurites (Figure 7H), indicative of neurodegeneration. In contrast, mDA neurons in the SN of PD mice treated with CRISPRa-DNAJC6 appeared healthier, displaying larger cell bodies and extended neurite outgrowths. Consistently, AAV-CRISPRa-DNAJC6 administration substantially preserved nigrostriatal dopaminergic innervation, as evidenced by the increased TH+ fiber intensity in the striatum (Figure 7I).

Astrocytes and microglia in α-syn-PD SN showed hypertrophic, proinflammatory morphologies (Figure 7, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 18), with elevated ITGAM and CD68 expression in AIF1+ microglia (Figure 7L). These inflammatory changes were markedly reduced by AAV-CRISPRa-DNAJC6 treatment (Figure 7, J–L, and Supplemental Figure 18). Thus, restoring a healthier midbrain environment — through reduced synucleinopathy and neuroinflammation — likely underlies the preservation of mDA neurons and improved motor function.

Importantly, CRISPRa-mediated DNAJC6 overexpression in WT mice did not alter behavior or SN histology (Supplemental Figure 19), supporting the safety of this approach. Collectively, these findings support the therapeutic potential of CRISPRa-based epigenetic activation of DNAJC6 in sporadic PD.