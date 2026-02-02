Novel perspectives on extracellular vesicles in autoimmune diseases: immunogenicity, inflammation, and immune surveillance

Exposed on apoptotic cells and MVs (7, 165), PS serves as an “eat-me” signal for macrophage phagocytosis (166). This process is essential for maintaining immune homeostasis, playing a critical role in promoting antitumor immunity (167, 168) and preserving immune tolerance (169, 170) (Table 4). Disruption of this process — due to excessive apoptosis, dysregulated PS exposure on tumors, or elevated levels of PS+ EVs — can overwhelm immunosurveillance, enabling tumor evasion and progression (167, 168) or breaking immune tolerance and triggering autoimmunity (170). In SLE, PS-bearing MVs may competitively inhibit macrophage phagocytosis of apoptotic cells (171), resulting in impaired clearance of dying cells (172) and a loss of immune tolerance. Interestingly, recent research has reported that PS+ EVs can directly bind to and activate CD8+ T cells, driving their differentiation and proliferation during antiviral immune surveillance in mice (114). Thus, dysregulation of PS+ EVs may contribute to autoimmune pathogenesis both by impairing macrophage-dependent clearance of immunogenic dead cell debris and by promoting autoreactive T cell responses.

The CD47–signal-regulatory protein α (SIRPα) interaction serves as a critical phagocytosis checkpoint, where CD47-expressing cells deliver a “don’t-eat-me” signal through SIRPα on myeloid cells to maintain immune homeostasis (173). This pathway has significant clinical implications, as CD47 enables both tumor (174) and apoptotic (139) cells to evade immune surveillance. Therapeutic blockade of CD47 enhances phagocytic clearance and demonstrates protective effects in murine models of autoimmune encephalomyelitis (175) and lupus nephritis (176). Pathologically, CD47-carrying exosomes can contribute to disease progression by suppressing macrophage-mediated clearance of apoptotic or cancer cells (177), thereby exacerbating autoimmune pathogenesis (175, 176) and promoting tumor immune evasion (177). Leveraging these immune-evasive properties, CD47-bearing EVs have been used for the targeted delivery of cyclosporin A/miR inhibitors, protecting mice from hepatic ischemia/reperfusion injury (135). This highlights their potential as a sophisticated tool for precisely modulating immune surveillance in a clinical setting.

The PD-1/PD-L1 axis is a critical immune checkpoint that delivers “don’t-kill-me” inhibitory signals to regulate T cell responses and maintain immune tolerance. The clinical importance of this pathway is highlighted by the development of lupus-like autoimmunity in PD-1–deficient mice, which exhibit uncontrolled T cell activity (178). In oncology, PD-L1–bearing exosomes or EVs from patients with melanoma (179) or glioblastoma (180) have been shown to mediate immune evasion by suppressing antitumor T cells. Similarly, in mice PD-L1–bearing EVs promote tumor progression (162). In an autoimmune context, higher levels of PD-L1–bearing β cell–derived EVs correlate with a greater number of remaining β cells in patients with type 1 diabetes, suggesting a protective role in preserving β cell mass, as these EVs have been shown to inhibit CD8+ T cell activity in vitro (181). PD-L1–expressing MSC-EVs exhibit suppressive effects on T cell activation and ameliorate psoriatic inflammation in mouse models (182).

Furthermore, CD73-carrying EVs from Tregs have been shown to suppress T cell proliferation by generating immunosuppressive adenosine (63, 93). Exosomes from tumor cells and those circulating in the blood of patients with cancer carry NKG2D ligands that have been shown to suppress NK and CD8+ T cell cytotoxicity by downregulating NKG2D, enabling cancer cells to evade immune surveillance (183, 184). The clinical significance of this pathway is highlighted by the detection of NKG2D ligand+ MVs in the bone marrow of patients with multiple myeloma (185), suggesting their pivotal role in creating an immunosuppressive microenvironment that favors tumor growth. Additionally, EVs can also modulate immune surveillance by interacting with the complement system (186), which is often associated with the EV protein corona (50, 51).

In summary, emerging evidence indicates that EVs may regulate immune surveillance through multiple mechanisms, such as (a) activating cytosolic surveillance sensors (150, 151, 187), (b) modulating immune checkpoints (179, 180, 188), (c) regulating NK/T cell cytotoxicity (152, 156), and (d) influencing macrophage and DC phagocytic clearance (171, 172, 175, 176). Notably, the field remains critically underexplored. Further research into immune surveillance in autoimmune diseases and the involvement of EVs is required to pave the way for innovative therapeutic strategies against immune dysregulation.