Redirection of sphingolipid metabolism drives cytoskeletal defects in SPLIS and reveals ROCK inhibition as therapy

A novel SPLIS-associated SGPL1p.(Ser362Thr) variant. An 8-week-old girl, a term firstborn of healthy, Iraqi, consanguineous parents (oligohydramnios, small-for-gestational age with birth weight of 2,140 g at 37+1 gestational weeks), was diagnosed with dialysis-dependent end-stage kidney disease due to congenital nephrotic syndrome presenting with heavy proteinuria, hypoalbuminemia, and edema. Kidney biopsy and steroid treatment were not performed, considering the patient’s young age, which was suggestive of a genetic cause of the nephrotic syndrome. Whole exome sequencing identified a homozygous variant in exon 12 of the SGPL1 gene (c.1084T>A, p.Ser362Th) suspected to be pathogenic and causing SPLIS (Figure 1, B–D) (6). In the protein sequence, the mutation is located close to the cofactor-binding lysine at K353. Besides the renal phenotype, the patient exhibited multiple extrarenal manifestations (summarized in Table 1). Adrenal calcifications identified initially are shown in Figure 1A. The clinical course was complicated by prolonged hospitalizations due to recurrent respiratory tract infections with global respiratory insufficiency, recurrent cytomegalovirus viremia, and coagulase-negative staphylococci bacteremia, life-threatening arterial hypotension, catheter-related thromboses of several central veins of the upper thoracic aperture, and increased need for peritoneal dialysis due to ultrafiltration insufficiency. At 8 months, cerebral computed tomography performed after clinical presentation of a generalized seizure, showed slightly expanded cerebrospinal fluid spaces. The patient died at the age of 9 months, most likely due to septic shock with subsequent multiorgan failure.

Figure 1 Clinical and molecular characterization of the new SPLIS-causing SGPL1 mutation p.Ser362Thr. (A) Sonographic and X-ray imaging of a patient with the SGPL1 mutation (p.Ser362Thr). Sonographic image shows a hyperechogenic kidney and adrenal calcifications (arrow). Only the left kidney and adrenal gland are depicted. The X-ray image reveals adrenal calcifications. (B) Schematic representation of the human SGPL1 gene with an up-to-scale domain architecture. The SPLIS-associated mutation is marked with a yellow rectangle. (C) Conservation analysis of amino acid residues surrounding the SPLIS-causing mutation in SGPL1. The patient mutation (p.Ser362Thr) is highlighted in red. (D) Pedigree of the affected family, illustrating the segregation of the SGPL1 variant (NM_003901.3 c.1084T>A, p.Ser362Thr, Chr10(hg19):g.72633132T>A). (E) SL profile of primary skin fibroblasts from the patient with SPLIS versus from healthy control individuals (n = 3). Bar plots represent the mean ± SD of sums for each SL class. Statistical significance was assessed using a t test, with multiple testing correction applied via the 2-stage step-up method (Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli). *q < 0.05, **q < 0.005, ***q < 0.0005.

Table 1 Clinical phenotypes of the patient with SPLIS (p.Ser362Thr)

To investigate whether the new SGPL1 variant was associated with changes in overall plasma SL profile, we performed a lipidomics analysis, based on untargeted liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), of the patient’s plasma (n = 1) compared with healthy control samples (n = 7). In our analysis, we did not see significantly elevated S1P levels, whereas Cer, hexosylceramide (HexCer) and sphingomyelin (SM) levels were slightly increased in the patient’s plasma (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI194427DS1). However, due to the patient’s very young age and severe condition, only a limited amount of plasma was available. As a result, S1P levels were quantified from the general lipidomics analysis, which is not the best-suited method to measure phosphorylated sphingoid bases. Unfortunately, there was insufficient plasma to verify S1P levels through a separate, more sensitive, targeted S1P analysis. Patient-derived skin fibroblasts were significantly increased in S1P, Cer, and HexCer, whereas total SM was decreased (Figure 1E). However, the absolute increase in S1P was small (0.005 pmol/μg protein) compared with the total differences observed for HexCer (1 pmol/μg protein) or SM (2 pmol/μg protein). A similar change in the SL profile was also seen in HEK293T-SGPL1 KO cells (data not shown).

Downregulation of SL de novo synthesis prevents S1P accumulation in SPL/SPL-deficient cells. SPT activity and de novo SL synthesis are regulated by ORMDL proteins (ORMDL1, ORMDL2, and ORMDL3) in response to intracellular Cer levels (Figure 2A) (15). To see whether SL de novo synthesis was altered in SPL/SPL-deficient cells, we performed a stable isotope-labeling assay using d 3 -15N-serine. Primary SPLIS fibroblasts as well as HEK293T SGPL1 KO cells had decreased SL de novo synthesis compared with controls. Supplementing cells with exogenous d7-sphingosine (d7-So) further reduced de novo SL synthesis in both KO and WT cells, indicating that an increase in intracellular SL levels leads to an enhanced compensatory downregulation of de novo synthesis (Figure 2, B and C). After silencing ORMDL1–3 expression by siRNA, we observed an increased de novo formation and a substantial accumulation of Sa1P and S1P (shown as sum of both in Figure 2D) in SPL/SPL-deficient cells (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 2 SPT regulation via the ORMDL/Cer axis prevents toxic S1P accumulation in SGPL1-deficient cells. (A) Schematic overview of de novo SL synthesis and its regulation by SPT. (B) Reduced SPT activity in SPLIS primary skin fibroblasts lacking SGPL1 (SGPL1–) compared with control fibroblasts (SGPL1+). Cells were supplemented with exogenous SLs (+) or vehicle (–) to assess homeostatic regulation. (C) SPT activity in HEK293T SGPL1 KO cells compared with WT cells, with or without d7-So supplementation. (D) Total SL levels after ORMDL1–3 knockdown (KD) in HEK293T SGPL1 KO and WT cells. Cells were transfected with scrambled (ORMDL+) or ORMDL-targeting siRNAs (ORMDL–) using Lipofectamine 3000 for 72 hours before analysis. (E) Total Sa and sphinganine-1-phosphate (Sa1P) levels in HEK293T SGPL1 KO and WT cells treated with the Cer synthase inhibitor FB1. (F) De novo formation of Sa1P in SGPL1 KO cells treated with vehicle, FB1, FB1 plus cell-permeable C6Cer, or FB1 plus the SPT inhibitor myriocin. (G) FB1 toxicity assay in HEK293T SGPL1 KO and WT cells. Cells were treated with FB1 for 72 hours and ATP levels were quantified using the CellTiter-Glo assay. (H) Total SL levels in SPLIS fibroblasts (SGPL1–) and control fibroblasts (SGPL1+) treated with vehicle (MeOH), FB1, or FB1+myriocin. SPT activity was determined by measuring incorporation of d 3 -15N-serine after 24 hours. Plots represent mean ± SD (n = 3). HexCers represent the sum of glucosylceramide and galactosylceramide. SL levels were quantified by LC-MS/MS after lipid extraction. Statistical significance was assessed using Student’s t test with multiple-testing correction using the 2-stage step-up method of Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Toxicity assay data were normalized to the mean of vehicle-treated cells (n = 4). Created in BioRender.

In a second approach, we modulated the homeostatic control by adding fumonisin B1 (FB1), a pan-inhibitor of Cer synthases 1–6 that prevents the de novo formation of dihydroceramide and, subsequently, Cer downstream of SPT (Figure 2A). FB1 leads to a substantial accumulation of de novo–formed Sa and Sa1P in SGPL1 KO cells but not in WT cells (Figure 2E). This accumulation was significantly reduced when activating the inhibitory SPT subunits ORMDL1–3 with cell-permeable short-chain C6-Cer or by inhibiting SPT with myriocin (Figure 2F). In comparison, FB1 was significantly more toxic for SGPL1 deficient cells compared with WT cells (Figure 2G). In the presence of FB1, levels of phosphorylated and nonphosphorylated long-chain bases (LCBs) increased predominantly in SPL-deficient cells (Figure 2H).

Synthesis of higher SL is an “escape” mechanism for preventing toxic S1P accumulation in SPLIS. To circumvent SPT regulation by the ORMDLs, we added isotope-labeled d7-sphinganine (d7-Sa) directly to the cells and monitored the isotopic flux. The downstream products formed, such as d7-Cer, d7-HexCer, and d7-SM, showed a 3- to 4-fold increase (Figure 3A). Additionally, supplementation with d7-So or d7-sphingosine-1-phosphate (d7-S1P) at concentrations of 0.5 μM or 2.5 μM resulted in a significant increase in d7-Cer, d7-HexCer, d7-SM, and d7-S1P levels (Figure 3B). Total SL levels were calculated as the sum of all nonlabeled and isotope labelled (M+7) SL species. Overall, SPLIS primary fibroblasts, HEK293T SGPL1 KO cells, and human kidney proximal tubule cell line (HK2) SGPL1 KO cells had elevated SL levels compared with WT cells. Notably, in addition to S1P, levels of Cer and HexCer were predominantly increased, whereas total SM levels were minimally changed (Figure 3, D and E). Total S1P levels were elevated in all 3 KO cell lines. However, all KO cell lines accumulated substantial amounts of HexCer (depicted in blue in Figure 3, C–E).

Figure 3 Synthesis of higher-order SLs acts as an “escape” mechanism to prevent toxic S1P accumulation in SPLIS. (A) d7-SL profiles following supplementation with d7-Sa (0.5 μM or 2.5 μM) in HEK293T SGPL1 KO and WT cells. (B) d7-SL levels in primary SPLIS fibroblasts and control fibroblasts after treatment with vehicle, d7-So (0.5 μM), or d7-S1P (0.5 μM) for 24 hours. (C–E) Total SL levels in 3 different SGPL1-deficient cell lines — primary fibroblasts (C), HK2 cells (D), and HEK293T cells (E) — compared with corresponding controls after 24-hour supplementation with vehicle (MeOH) or d7-So (2.0 μM). Total SL levels were calculated as the sum of d7-labeled and unlabeled SL species. Bar and stacked plots represent mean ± SD (n = 3) for the indicated SL classes. Galactosylceramides and glucosylceramides are cumulatively represented as HexCers. SL levels were quantified via LC-MS/MS following lipid extraction. (F) ATP-based So toxicity assay in HEK293T SGPL1 KO and WT cells. Glucosylceramide synthesis was inhibited using the GCS inhibitor Genz-123346 (Genz). Cells were exposed to increasing concentrations of So for 72 hours, and total ATP levels were quantified using the CellTiter-Glo assay. Data from the toxicity assay were normalized to the average of vehicle-treated cells (n = 4).

To assess whether the conversion of excess SLs to HexCer is crucial for maintaining SL homeostasis and avoiding toxic SL accumulation in SPLIS, we incubated WT and SGPL1 KO cells with increasing concentrations of So in the presence of a glucosylceramide synthase (GCS) inhibitor (Genz-123346). Blocking GCS indeed sensitized SGPL1 KO cells to So toxicity, indicating that the conversion of excess SLs into HexCer serves as a metabolic escape mechanism to prevent toxic S1P accumulation (Figure 3F).

SPLIS-inducing variants of SGPL1 diminished the cellular ability to clear excess S1Ps. SPL converts S1P into hexadecenal and phosphoethanolamine. Hexadecenal is further oxidized by aldehyde dehydrogenase 3A2 into a fatty acid, which is subsequently metabolized into other lipids, including glycerophospholipids such as phosphatidylcholine (PC) (Figure 4A) (16). Increasing concentrations of supplemented d7-Sa correlated with the formation of d7-labeled PCs in WT cells. This conversion was absent in SGPL1 KO cells, which instead showed a marked accumulation of d7-S1P (Figure 4B). Additionally, other d7-labeled downstream phospholipids, such as d7-phosphatidylethanolamines (d7-PEs), d7-triglycerides (d7-TGs), and d7-diacylglycerols (d7-DGs), were detected (data not shown). Similarly, when primary SPLIS fibroblasts were supplemented with either d7-So or d7-S1P, WT cells efficiently converted the labeled SL into d7-PC. In contrast, SPLIS fibroblasts primarily converted the labeled SL into d7-S1P, with minimal formation of d7-PC (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Analysis of SL metabolism and the impact of SGPL1 mutations. (A) Schematic representation of the metabolism of externally supplemented SLs. (B) Levels of d7-S1Ps and d7-PCs after 24 hours of incubation with increasing concentrations of d7-Sa in HEK293T SGPL1 KO (SGPL1–) and WT (SGPL1+) cells. Increasing d7-Sa concentrations correlate with higher d7-PC levels in WT cells, a capability diminished in SGPL1 KO cells, which instead show an accumulation of d7-S1P. (C) Levels of d7-S1P and d7-PC after 24 hours of incubation with vehicle (d7-So, 0.5 μM), or d7-S1P (0.5 μM) in SPLIS fibroblasts compared with control fibroblasts. (D) Levels of d7-S1P and d7-PC after 24 hours of incubation with d7-Sa (2.0 μM) in HEK293T SGPL1 KO cells expressing WT SGPL1, an empty vector, or 6 SPLIS-associated SGPL1 variants. Bar plots represent mean ± SD (n = 3). d7-S1P and d7-PC levels were analyzed using LC-MS/MS following lipid extraction. Statistical significance was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test comparing each mutant with WT. **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005. Created in BioRender.

Different SPLIS mutations are associated with varying disease severities. To investigate this, we compared the activity of 6 SGPL1 variants by expressing them in HEK293T SGPL1 KO cells (Figure 4D) and analyzing their ability to convert d7-Sa into d7-PC. All disease-associated variants demonstrated a reduced capacity to degrade d7-S1P and to form d7-PC. Notably, the most prevalent SPLIS variant, p.Arg222Gln (6), exhibited the highest residual activity (approximately 10%) and the highest protein expression (Supplemental Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3).

Sgpl1 KO mice accumulate large quantities of S1P in kidneys and urine. SPL deficiency results in an inability to efficiently clear exogenously supplemented SLs. Intracellularly, S1P levels are typically maintained in the nanomolar range, whereas S1P is highly abundant in plasma (~0.5 μM). Because the kidneys process large volumes of blood, they are consistently exposed to high levels of extracellular S1P. To prevent toxic intracellular accumulation of S1P, kidney cells must actively degrade this metabolite.

Sgpl1–/– mice develop nephrosis characterized by hypoalbuminemia and an elevated urine albumin/creatinine ratio, mirroring the pathology observed in humans. We analyzed total S1P content in the kidney, liver, and muscle of WT, Sgpl1+/–, and Sgpl1–/– mice. Compared with WT animals, Sgpl1–/– mice had increased S1P levels in tissues and urine (Figure 5, A–D). The most pronounced S1P accumulation was observed in the kidneys of Sgpl1–/– mice, which is the primary organ affected in SPLIS. Glomerulosclerosis in these mice was confirmed histologically (Figure 5E). In contrast, heterozygous Sgpl1+/– mice did not exhibit significant S1P accumulation, suggesting that a single functional allele is sufficient to maintain normal S1P levels.

Figure 5 Analysis of S1P levels and kidney pathology in Sgpl1 mice. (A) Schematic representation of tissue and body fluid sample collection from Sgpl1 WT, Sgpl1+/–, and Sgpl1–/– mice. (B) Total S1P levels in tissues from Sgpl1 WT (n = 3), Sgpl1+/– (n = 3), and Sgpl1–/– (n = 3) mice. (C) Total plasma S1P levels in Sgpl1 WT (n = 3), Sgpl1+/– (n = 3), and Sgpl1–/– (n = 3) mice. (D) Total urinary S1P levels in Sgpl1 WT (n = 3), Sgpl1+/– (n = 3), and Sgpl1–/– (n = 3) mice. Bar plots represent mean ± SD (n = 3). S1P levels were measured using LC-MS/MS. Statistical significance was calculated using a 2-tailed t test. Differences between WT and Sgpl1–/– were highly significant (P < 0.0001). (E) Kidney cortex histology of WT and SGPL1 KO mice stained with PAS stain. (Left, with inset detail) WT kidney cortex shows uniform glomeruli with normal size and cellularity. (Right, with inset detail) SGPL1 KO kidney cortex displays protein casts and glomeruli with heterogeneity in size and appearance, mesangial expansion, hypercellularity, and collagen deposition. Percent glomerulosclerosis: WT = 0%; KO = 37%; 50 or more glomeruli were analyzed per genotype. Scale bar: 100 μm. Created in BioRender.

The uptake of extracellular sphingoid bases is toxic to Sgpl1-KO cells (Figure 3F). We hypothesize that a similar mechanism underlies the specific nephrotoxic effects seen in SPLIS. Kidney cells of Sgpl1–/– mice absorb S1P from plasma and urine but are unable to degrade the intracellular excess of SL. The kidney contains many highly specialized cell types, some of which may be particularly vulnerable to the toxic effects of S1P due to their exposure to both excreted and reabsorbed lipids in patients with SPLIS.

Intracellular accumulation of S1P causes transient cell contraction in SPLIS fibroblasts. Exogenous supplementation with So or S1P leads to intracellular S1P accumulation in SPL-deficient cells (Figure 3). This increase in intracellular S1P is associated with a transient cell-rounding phenotype in SPLIS fibroblasts. Approximately 6–12 hours after the addition of So or S1P, the cells contract and subsequently reflatten after 24 hours. This behavior was not observed in control fibroblasts (Figure 6, A–C).

Figure 6 Cytoskeletal dynamics and lipid metabolism in SPLIS fibroblasts after So or S1P supplementation. (A) Live-cell imaging of SPLIS fibroblasts showing cell contraction after So or S1P supplementation. Red arrows indicate contracted cells. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B and C) Quantification of the percentage of contracted cells per well after So or S1P supplementation in SPLIS fibroblasts and control fibroblasts. (D) Time-dependent uptake of d7-So (left axis) and release of d7-S1P (right axis) into the medium in cultured SPLIS and control fibroblasts. Data were normalized to the 0-hour time point. d7-So was fully absorbed within 24 hours, with no parallel release of d7-S1P into the medium. (E) Timeline of intracellular d7-S1P levels after supplementation with d7-So (0.5 μM) in SPLIS and control fibroblasts. (F) Timeline of cellular d7-S1P levels after supplementation with d7-S1P (0.5 μM) in SPLIS and control fibroblasts. Data points are represented as mean ± SD (n = 3). SL levels were analyzed using LC-MS/MS after lipid extraction.

We compared the kinetics of So and S1P absorption from the medium and the resulting intracellular S1P accumulation. Cells were incubated with d7-So or d7-S1P for 0, 16, and 40 hours. Both lipids were effectively absorbed and cleared from the medium within 24 hours at similar rates (Figure 6D). We did not detect d7-S1P release into the medium, indicating that the absorbed lipids were primarily metabolized intracellularly. In d7-So–treated SPLIS fibroblasts, intracellular d7-S1P levels increased transiently during the first 16 hours and returned to baseline by 40 hours (Figure 6E). This transient increase in intracellular S1P was closely associated with the rounding phenotype in SPLIS cells, but not in WT fibroblasts. A similar kinetic profile was observed when supplementing d7-S1P (Figure 6F).

These findings suggest the transient rise in intracellular S1P influences the cytoskeletal dynamics of the cells, which may be relevant to the pathogenesis of SPLIS. In fact, supplementation with S1P or So in a cell migration assay confirmed the transient contraction phenotype, with reflattening after 24 hours coinciding with the initiation of cell migration. Control fibroblasts did not show this behavior (Figure 6A).

The addition of FB1 caused an increase in Sa1P levels in SPLIS fibroblasts (Figure 2E), leading to progressive cell rounding and eventual cell death, whereas control fibroblasts remained unaffected. This FB1-induced phenotype was rescued by cotreatment with the SPT inhibitor myriocin, supporting the notion that the toxic response to FB1 is a consequence of de novo SL synthesis (Figure 6B).

Inhibiting ROCK prevents cytoskeletal changes in SPLIS fibroblasts and a SGPL1-deficient HK2 cell line. S1P signals through 5 G-protein–coupled S1P receptors (S1PR1–5), with S1PR2 playing a crucial role in cytoskeletal regulation. Upon S1P binding, S1PR2 activates the Rho-associated coiled-coil-containing protein kinase (ROCK) pathway, which promotes actin stress fiber assembly and focal adhesion formation. These processes are essential for maintaining cell shape, motility, and stability. To determine whether the observed cytoskeletal effects of S1P in SPLIS fibroblasts are linked to this pathway, we inhibited ROCK using the specific inhibitor fasudil. Additionally, we compared the effects of fingolimod (FTY720), an antagonist of S1PR1, 3, 4, and 5 (but not S1PR2), and JTE013, a specific S1PR2 antagonist (17). The contraction phenotype was assessed in an SGPL1-deficient HK2 using phalloidin staining (Figure 7). Inhibiting the Rho/ROCK axis with fasudil prevented the contraction phenotype in SPLIS cells. JTE013 showed a partial rescue effect, whereas FTY720 had no effect, indicating that S1PR2 is responsible for the contraction phenotype.

Figure 7 Fasudil rescues S1P induced cytoskeletal phenotypes in SPLIS fibroblasts and SGPL1-deficient HK2 cell line. (A) Fluorescence imaging of SPLIS primary fibroblasts and control fibroblasts treated with vehicle (MeOH) or S1P (0.25 μM) for 6 hours. Cells were also treated with the ROCK inhibitor (fasudil), an S1P receptor 2 inhibitor (JTE013), or an S1P receptor 1 modulator (fingolimod; FTY720). After treatment, cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) and stained with phalloidin (actin) and DAPI (nucleus). Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Quantification of cell contraction. Compiled images of whole wells were analyzed using CellProfiler software. Cell contraction was defined by the formula 1/log 10 (cell surface/nucleus surface). Values were normalized to the average of vehicle-treated cells. Data are represented as mean ± SD (n = 4). Statistical analysis was performed using a 2-tailed parametric t test. Comparison between control (yellow bar) and SPLIS fibroblasts at the same S1P concentration (orange bar) (*P < 0.05, ***P < 0.0005). Comparison between SPLIS fibroblasts treated without or with 2 concentrations of fasudil (ROCK inhibitor) (green bar and blue bar) (##P < 0.005, ###P < 0.0005). (C) Impairment of renal epithelium formation in SGPL1 KO HK2 cells after S1P supplementation. SGPL1 KO or WT HK2 cells were grown for 72 hours in the presence of increasing S1P concentrations, with or without fasudil, as indicated. Cells were fixed with 4% PFA and stained with phalloidin (actin) and DAPI (nucleus). Whole wells were imaged using fluorescence microscopy. Representative images from 3 independent replicates are shown. Scale bars: 500 μm.

For quantitative analysis, we used the software tool CellProfiler. Cell contraction was quantified per cell and defined by the function 1/log 10 (cell surface/nucleus surface). Averages from 4 images per well were used for the analysis. SPLIS fibroblasts exhibited significantly increased cell rounding in response to S1P treatment, which was reduced in the presence of fasudil (Figure 7B). Finally, we tested the effect of fasudil on HK2 kidney cells. SGPL1 KO or WT HK2 cells were cultured with increasing concentrations of S1P in the presence or absence of fasudil. In SGPL1 KO HK2 cells, S1P disrupted the formation of a coherent epithelial layer, a defect that was reversed when fasudil was co-administered (Figure 7C). In summary, these findings suggest that inhibition of the Rho/ROCK signaling axis can rescue SPLIS-induced cytoskeletal phenotypes.

Fasudil ameliorates renal dysfunction and structural damage in SPL-deficient mice. To test whether inhibition of the Rho/ROCK pathway can also improve renal pathology in vivo, we treated inducible Sgpl1-deficient mice (Sgpl1rosa+fl/fl) with the ROCK inhibitor fasudil. Successful deletion of SGPL1 in kidney tissue after tamoxifen induction was confirmed by immunoblotting (Figure 8A). As expected, untreated Sgpl1rosa+fl/fl mice developed a pronounced nephrotic phenotype, characterized by a strong increase in the urinary albumin/creatinine ratio (ACR), reduced serum albumin levels, and elevated serum creatinine and blood urea nitrogen (BUN), indicating impaired glomerular filtration and renal failure (Figure 8, B–E).

Figure 8 Effect of fasudil treatment in Sgpl1rosa+fl/fl mice. (A) Immunoblotting from the kidneys of Sgpl1fl/fl and Sgpl1rosa+fl/fl mice confirms the successful disruption of SPL in Sgpl1rosa+fl/fl mice after tamoxifen induction. (B–E) Urine ACR (μg of albumin/mg of creatinine), Serum albumin, creatinine, and BUN levels in Sgpl1fl/fl (n = 3), Sgpl1rosa+fl/fl (n = 4), and Sgpl1rosa+fl/fl+fasudil (n = 4) mice. (F–H) PAS staining Sgpl1fl/fl, Sgpl1rosa+fl/fl, and Sgpl1rosa+fl/fl+fasudil mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. A more severe phenotype was observed only in Sgpl1rosa+fl/fl kidneys. (I) Glomerulosclerosis (GSscore, %) in mice treated with Sgpl1rosa+fl/fl and mice treated with Sgpl1rosa+fl/fl+fasudil (control and fasudil, respectively) was determined by visual inspection of ≥ 50 glomeruli in both kidneys of 3 mice. **P ≤ 0.05, ***P ≤ 0.01.

Importantly, fasudil treatment significantly improved all major functional parameters of nephrosis in Sgpl1rosa+fl/fl mice. Urinary ACR was markedly reduced in fasudil-treated Sgpl1rosa+fl/fl mice compared with untreated KOs, indicating a substantial attenuation of glomerular barrier dysfunction (Figure 8B). In parallel, serum albumin levels were partially restored, whereas serum creatinine and BUN concentrations were significantly decreased, reflecting an improvement of global renal function (Figure 8, C–E). Histopathological analysis further supported the functional data. Periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) staining of kidney sections revealed normal pathology in Sgpl1fl/fl mice (Figure 8F) and severe glomerular damage in untreated Sgpl1rosa+fl/fl mice, including mesangial expansion, glomerular hypercellularity, and protein casts, whereas fasudil-treated Sgpl1rosa+fl/fl mice displayed a markedly improved glomerular architecture with strongly reduced structural abnormalities (Figure 8, G–H). The glomerulosclerosis was significantly reduced in the fasudil-treated mice (Figure 8I).

At the cytoskeletal level, phalloidin and WT1 co-staining demonstrated a severe loss of organized F-actin structures in glomeruli of untreated Sgpl1–/– mice. In contrast, fasudil treatment restored prominent F-actin signals within WT1-positive glomeruli, indicating recovery of podocyte cytoskeletal organization (Figure 9). Together, these data demonstrate that ROCK inhibition by fasudil significantly improves both functional and structural manifestations of nephropathy in SPL-deficient mice.