A CD57+CD8+ T cell subset links T cell cytotoxicity to fibrotic lung disease in systemic sclerosis

CD57+ Tem cells are expanded and associated with disease severity in SSc-ILD. To identify disease-associated changes in circulating lymphocytes in patients with SSc-ILD, we evaluated PBMCs from a cross-sectional cohort including 53 patients with SSc-ILD, 29 patients with SSc with no ILD, and 18 healthy control (HC) patients without known autoimmune disease. In this cohort (cohort 1), the patients were mostly middle-aged (56 ± 12 years) females (89.0%), predominantly White (59.8%), and had variable skin involvement (diffuse cutaneous SSc in 39.0%). Detailed sociodemographic and clinical information is reported in Table 1. We performed mass cytometry to analyze PBMCs from these patients and focused our analyses on CD8+ T cells, given previous evidence supporting significant roles for this cell subset in SSc and ILD pathogenesis (12, 14–16). To identify CD8+ T cell phenotypes associated with SSc-ILD, we utilized covarying neighborhood analysis (CNA) (17), a cluster-free method to identify disease-associated cell phenotypes in an unbiased manner. CNA comparing CD8+ T cells from patients with SSc-ILD and controls identified a region of T cells significantly increased in patients with SSc-ILD (FDR <0.01, Figure 1A). This region contained cells marked by the expression of CD57 and CD45RO and lacking CCR7, indicating a CD57+ effector memory (CD57+ Tem) phenotype. This population also exhibited high expression of T-bet and CX3CR1, two markers associated with CTLs, as well as the activation markers CD38 and HLA-DR, and low expression of CD27 and CD56 (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI194288DS1). Validation staining on a subset of samples by flow cytometry confirmed that CD57 and CD27 demonstrated an inverse expression pattern on CD8+ Tem cells (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 1 CD57+ Tem cells are expanded in patients with SSc-ILD. (A) CNA of CD8+ T cells from HCs and patients with SSc-ILD, adjusting for age and sex. Red dashed areas indicate cell neighborhoods that were enriched in patients with SSc-ILD. (B) Flow cytometric detection of CD57 and CD27 expression in CD8+ Tem cells. (C) Quantification of CD57+CD27–CCR7–CD45RO CD56– cells among CD8+ T cells (HCs: n = 18, SSc–non-ILDs: n = 29, SSc-ILDs: n = 53). P values were determined by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. (D) UMAP of CD8+ T cell clusters in the scRNA-seq dataset (SSc–non-ILDs: n = 20, SSc-ILDs: n = 38). (E) CNA of CD8+ T cells from SSc–non-ILD and SSc-ILD patients, adjusting for age and sex. Red indicates the cell neighborhood enriched in patients with SSc-ILD. (F) CNA to assess the correlation with FVC, adjusting for age and sex. (G) Correlation analysis between CD57+ Tem cells and FVC in patients with SSc who underwent a pulmonary function test (n = 79). Spearman’s statistic is shown. (H) Effect sizes of the association between CD8+ T cell subsets and FVC using a linear mixed-effects model (fixed effects: age and sex, random effect: cohort). Data show the mean ± 95% CI. Box plots represent median and interquartile range (25th-75th percentiles), with whiskers indicating minimum and maximum values.

Table 1 Demographics and clinical characteristics of patients in cohort 1 and cohort 2

Manual gating of CD8+ T cells in the mass cytometry dataset confirmed that CD57+CD27–CCR7–CD45RO+CD8+ T cells were significantly increased in patients with SSc-ILD compared with controls, but not in SSc patients without ILD (P = 0.02; control vs. SSc-ILD, mean: control 1.5%, SSc without ILD 2.7%, SSc-ILD 4.5%, Figure 1C). To confirm the expression of cytotoxic proteins in CD57+ Tem cells, we performed intracellular staining for granzymes using samples from 10 controls, 5 patients with SSc without ILD, and 5 patients with SSc-ILD. Flow cytometric analysis validated that almost 90% of CD57+ Tem cells expressed granzyme B. CD57+ Tem cells showed levels of granzyme B comparable to those in Temra cells, a well-known granzyme B+ CD8+ T cell population (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). The levels of granzyme B in CD57+ Tem cells were similar across controls, SSc-ILD, and SSc-without-ILD groups, suggesting that high granzyme B expression is an intrinsic feature of CD57+ Tem cells.

To extend the characterization of expanded CD8+ T cells in patients with SSc-ILD, we analyzed PBMCs from the same cohort of patients with SSc by scRNA-seq and applied CNA to the CD8+ T cells in the scRNA-seq data. CNA revealed the enrichment of a similar cytotoxic CD8+ T cell population in patients with SSc-ILD in the scRNA-seq dataset, highlighting a region of CD8+ T cells with high expression of GZMB and HNRNPLL, a regulator of CD45RA splicing upregulated in CD45RO+ cells (Figure 1, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 3A). Although B3GAT1 (encoding CD57) expression was not well detected in the RNA-seq data, the identified cell population lacked CD27 expression, indicating that a similar CTL population was identified in both the mass cytometry and scRNA-seq analyses (Figure 1, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 3A).

To identify cell phenotypes associated with ILD severity, we performed CNA to test for cell regions associated with forced vital capacity (FVC) among the patients with SSc-ILD. This analysis again highlighted a region containing likely CD57+ Tem cells associated with SSc-ILD severity, with a negative correlation between cells in this region and FVC (Figure 1F). Manual gating of mass cytometric data confirmed a significant negative association between CD57+ Tem cells and FVC (Figure 1G). To further validate the association between CD57+ Tem cells and SSc-ILD severity, we performed flow cytometry to quantify CD57+ Tem cells in samples from an independent cohort of 42 patients with SSc-ILD (cohort 2) with clinical features similar to those of the initial cohort (Table 1). A linear mixed-effects model assessing cytometric data from cohorts 1 and 2 confirmed a consistent negative association between CD57+ Tem cells and FVC across both cohorts (Figure 1H, Cohorts 1 + 2, P = 0.009). In contrast, CNA of cohort 1 and flow cytometric analysis of cohort 2 showed no association between CD57+ Tem cells and the extent of skin involvement (Supplemental Figure 4), suggesting a specific association between CD57+ Tem cells and ILD.

CD57+ Tem cells are cytotoxic effector CD8+ T cells distinct from Temra cells. The above results indicated that CD57+ Tem cells were uniquely associated with SSc-ILD prevalence and severity in a pattern not shared with Temra cells. To further assess the transcriptomic signatures of CD57+ Tem cells and their differences from Temra cells, we performed bulk RNA-seq of naive, CD57– Tem, CD57+ Tem, and Temra CD8+ T cells isolated from 5 patients with SSc-ILD (Figure 2A). Principal component analysis (PCA) analysis revealed that CD57+ Tem and Temra CD8+ T cells were distinct from naive and CD57– Tem cells (Figure 2B). Naive CD8+ T cells showed high expression of CCR7, CD27, SELL, TCF7, and LEF1. CD57– Tem cells had high expression of the early activation marker CD69 and retained stem memory markers TCF7 and LEF1, alongside evidence of proliferation indicated by MKI67 expression. CD57– Tem cells also displayed high expression of GZMK, aligning with our findings from flow cytometric and scRNA-seq analyses (Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 3A). CD57+ Tem cells showed elevated expression of cytotoxic molecules and associated features, including GZMA, GZMB, PRF1, ZEB2, and CX3CR1, along with TGFB1 (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 5). CD57+ Tem cells also had high expression of HLADRA and TNFRSF9 (encoding 4-1BB). Temra CD8+ T cells also expressed high levels of cytotoxic molecules but uniquely demonstrated elevated expression of IRF8, LAG3, TIGIT, and EOMES. Other potentially profibrotic cytokines, including IL4, IL13 (18) and TGFB2, were expressed at low levels across all 4 cell populations (Supplemental Figure 5A). Transcriptomics analysis also revealed robust expression of IFNG in CD57+ Tem and Temra cells, whereas IL17A expression was not detected. Consistent with this result, upon anti-CD3 antibody stimulation, CD57+ Tem and Temra cells produced IFN-γ, but showed minimal IL-17 expression (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C).

Figure 2 Developmental and clonal relationship between CD57+ Tem cells and Temra CD8+ T cells. (A)Bulk RNA-seq sorting strategy for CD8+ T cell populations in this study: naive CD8+ T cells (CD57–CD27+CCR7+CD45RA+CD56–), CD57– Tem cells (CD57–CD27+CCR7–CD45RA–CD56–), CD57+ Tem cells (CD57+CD27–CCR7–CD45RA–CD56–), and Temra CD8+ T cells (CD57+CD27–CCR7–CD45RA+CD56–) from 5 SSc-ILD donors were sorted. (B) PCA plots of naive CD8+ T cells, CD57– Tem cells, CD57+ Tem cells, and Temra CD8+ T cells. (C) Heatmap of the expression of selected genes in bulk RNA-seq data from T cell subsets. (D) Gene module scores in CD8+ T cells in the scRNA-seq data. (E) Pseudotime analysis of CD8+ T cells in the scRNA-seq dataset. (F) Expanded TCR clones depicted onto the transcriptionally defined UMAP visualization. (G) Proportions of top 50 clonotypes of total clonotypes in naive, Tcm, CD57– Tem, CD57+ Tem, and Temra CD8+ T cells.

Next, we assessed the expression of these bulk RNA-seq–derived signatures in the scRNA-seq profiling data from patients with SSc to extend the characterization of the cell populations associated with ILD. We established gene module scores for CD57+ Tem cells (n = 44 upregulated genes, FDR <0.1, Supplemental Table 1) and for Temra cells (n = 71 upregulated genes, FDR <0.1, Supplemental Table 2) from the bulk RNA-seq data (Figure 2D). In the scRNA-seq data, CD57+ Tem and Temra clusters demonstrated high levels of the respective gene module scores, confirming the distinct transcriptomic signatures of these cells across 2 transcriptional datasets. Cytotoxic gene signatures were highly enriched in the CD57+ Tem and Temra cell clusters, with no significant enrichment observed for tissue-resident memory CD8+ T cells (Trm) or exhausted T cells. To investigate the developmental relationship between these subsets, we performed pseudotime analysis using Monocle 3 (19, 20). The analysis revealed a differentiation trajectory beginning with naive CD8+ T cells, transitioning through T central memory cells (Tcm) and CD57– Tem cells and branching into both CD57+ Tem and Temra CD8+ T cells (Figure 2E). T cell receptor (TCR) clonality analyses using TCR data captured in the scRNA-seq analysis revealed that both CD57+ Tem cells and Temra cells were highly clonally expanded in patients with SSc (Figure 2F), and clonal overlap analysis showed that CD57– Tem, CD57+ Tem, Temra, and proliferating cell clusters shared TCR repertoires (Supplemental Figure 3B), with identical TCRs by CDR3 sequence shared among CD57– Tem, CD57+ Tem, and Temra CD8+ T cells (Figure 2G).

To determine whether the observed clonal expansions were driven by virally reactive T cells, we assessed TCR specificities in all expanded CD8+ T cells for reactivity to known viral TCRs (CMV, EBV, influenza). Viral reactivity was evaluated using 2 approaches: (a) exact sequence matching between patient and viral TCRs and (b) grouping of lymphocyte interactions by paratope hotspots (GLIPH2) (21) to identify patient TCRs that significantly shared motifs with viral TCRs. Across the expanded CD8+ T cell population, exact matches were rare, and GLIPH2 analysis indicated that most TCRs had no predicted viral reactivity (Supplemental Figure 3C). Comparison of predicted viral TCR reactivity in expanded clones between SSc-ILD and SSc without ILD showed that the vast majority of cells had no viral match in either disease state (Supplemental Figure 3D). This indicates that most clonal expansions likely arise from antigen specificities other than common viral epitopes and may recognize self-antigens associated with SSc or SSc-ILD. Altogether, these findings indicates that cells within CD57+ Tem and Temra cell subsets can recognize a common antigen and share a developmental path, either through plasticity across the phenotypes or through a common progenitor state as CD57– cells.

CD226 augments the cytotoxic function of CD57+ Tem cells. To identify potential functional differences between CD57+ Tem and Temra CD8+ T cells, we interrogated differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between these 2 cell clusters in the scRNA-seq data (1,048 DEGs with an FDR <0.1, Figure 3 and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4) and focused on genes encoding surface proteins and known regulators of T cell function. CD57+ Tem cells expressed elevated levels of costimulatory molecules such as CD2, CD5, and CD6, suggesting that they may be efficiently activated upon antigen encounter. CD57+ Tem cells also had high expression of ITGA4, ITGB1, CD226, and ZNF683 (encoding HOBIT), while Temra CD8+ T cells showed elevated expression of MX1, IFI44, IRF8, and TIGIT (Figure 3A). Bulk RNA-seq and flow cytometric analyses confirmed that ITGA4 and ITGB1 (the 2 subunits of VLA4 integrin) were highly expressed in CD57+ Tem cells compared with Temra CD8+ T cells (Figure 3, B and C). In addition, CD226 and TIGIT showed distinct patterns of expression between CD57+ Tem and Temra cells (Figure 3, D and E). Notably, the costimulatory receptor CD226 and the inhibitory receptor TIGIT shared the same ligands, CD155 and CD112. Flow cytometric analysis verified that CD226 expression was higher in CD57+ Tem cells, whereas TIGIT expression was higher in Temra CD8+ T cells, in both patients with SSc-ILD and controls (Figure 3, F and G). CD57+ Tem cells from patients with SSc-ILD in cohort 2 also showed higher expression of CD226 and lower expression of TIGIT compared with Temra cells (Figure 3H).

Figure 3 CD226 enhances the activation of CD57+ Tem cells. (A) DEG analysis between the CD57+ Tem cell cluster and the Temra CD8+ T cell cluster from the scRNA-seq data. (B and C) Expression of ITGA4 and ITGB1 in CD57+ Tem and Temra CD8+ T cells from patients with SSc-ILD assessed by bulk RNA-seq (n = 5) and flow cytometry (n = 6). Wilcoxon test shown. (D) Expression of ITGA4, ITGB1, ZNF683, CD226, and TIGIT in CD8+ T cell clusters. (E) Representative expression of CD226 and TIGIT on CD57+ Tem cells and Temra CD8+ T cells by flow cytometry. (F and G) CD226 and TIGIT expression on CD57+ Tem cells and Temra CD8+ T cells by flow cytometry. The samples from 11 HCs (F) and 6 patients with SSc-ILD (G) were used. P values in F and G were determined by Wilcoxon test. (H) Validation of CD226 and TIGIT expression in cohort 2 (SSc-ILD, n = 41). P values were determined by Wilcoxon test. (I) Protocol scheme of the cytotoxicity assay to assess the effect of CD155 on CD57+ Tem and Temra CD8+ T cells. (J) Proportion of annexin+ L cells with or without CD155 after coculturing with CD8+ T cell subsets. CD57+ Tem cells and Temra CD8+ T cells were collected from 8 HC donors. P values were determined by Wilcoxon test.

CD226 and TIGIT share the same ligands, CD155 and CD112, but can transmit opposing signals: CD226 provides an activating signal, whereas TIGIT sends an inhibitory signal (21, 22). Based on this, we hypothesized that the presence of CD155/CD112 may preferentially activate CD57+ Tem cells over Temra CD8+ T cells. To evaluate the potential functional effects of CD155 on CD57+ Tem and Temra CD8+ T cells, we applied a previously established cytotoxicity assay (23). CD57+ Tem or Temra CD8+ T cells were cocultured with murine fibroblast L cells loaded with an anti-CD3 antibody to activate CD8+ T cells and measure their killing activity (Figure 3I). To assess the specific effect of CD155, we compared the cytotoxicity induced by target L cells transduced to express human CD155 versus control transduced target L cells. CD57+ Tem cells demonstrated significantly increased cytotoxic activity when cocultured with CD155+ L cells, whereas the cytotoxicity of Temra CD8+ T cells was not altered (Figure 3J). These results suggest that CD57+ Tem cells differ from Temra cells in their regulation by CD155, with CD155 providing a stimulating effect on the cytotoxic function in the CD57+ Tem cell population expanded in patients with SSc-ILD.

CD57+ Tem cells are infiltrated and expanded in patients with SSc-ILD. We next sought to determine whether CD57+ Tem cells are present in the lungs of patients with SSc-ILD. We first analyzed published scRNA-seq data from lungs of 4 patients with SSc-ILD (24), which revealed the presence of CD8+ T cells expressing GZMB and CD226 (Figure 4, A and B), consistent with the phenotype expanded in the circulation of patients with SSc-ILD. To assess the accumulation of CD8+ T cells across a larger range of ILD samples, we analyzed a published lung tissue scRNA-seq dataset generated from 114 donors (n = 66 ILD samples and n = 48 control samples) (25). In this dataset, 3 of 66 ILD samples were derived from patients with connective tissue disease–associated ILD, whereas the remainder included other forms of ILD. CNA of T cell clusters indicated that C6 (Tregs) and C7 (cytotoxic CD8+ T cells resembling CD57+ Tem cells) were highly enriched in ILD lung samples compared with controls (Figure 4, C and D). Interestingly, unlike CD57+ Tem cells in blood, C7 (CD57+ Tem) exhibited high expression of ITGAE (CD103) and RUNX3 (Figure 4E), markers of Trm cells (26–29), suggesting that CD57+ Tem cells may acquire Trm features in the lung, allowing them to maintain residence in the tissue. To confirm the presence of CD57+CD8+ T cells in SSc-ILD lungs unambiguously at the protein level, we quantified CD57+ Tem cells by immunofluorescence microscopy in SSc-ILD and control lung samples collected via video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) or as lung explants. We found that CD57+ Tem cells were abundant in lung tissue from patients with SSc-ILD compared with tissue from controls (Figure 4, F and G). Together, these results suggest that the CD8+ T cells infiltrating SSc-ILD lung tissues share similar characteristics with the expanded population of CD57+ Tem cells in the circulation.

Figure 4 CD57+ Tem cells are expanded in SSc-ILD lung tissues. (A) UMAP clustering of T cells in lung tissue scRNA-seq data from 4 SSc-ILD donors (24). (B) Gene expression of the T cell clusters from A. (C) UMAP clustering of T cells in lung tissue scRNA-seq data generated from 66 patients with ILD and 48 control donors (25). (D) CNA of CD8+ T cells from the scRNA-seq data, adjusting for age and sex. Red indicates cell neighborhoods enriched in ILD samples. (E) Gene expression of the CD8+ clusters in the scRNA-seq data in C. (F) Representative images of CD57+, CD8+, and CD45RA+ staining of SSc-ILD lung tissue. Scale bars: 500 μm and 20 μm. (G) Quantification of CD57+CD45RA–CD8+ in tissue stainings. (HCs: n = 4, SSc-ILD: n = 11). P value was determined by Mann-Whitney U test. Box plots represent median and interquartile range (25th-75th percentiles), with whiskers indicating minimum and maximum values.

Expansion of CD155+VCAM1+ endothelial cells in multiple ILD cohorts. Given the evidence that ligands for CD226 augment the activation of CD57+ Tem cells, we assessed the expression of the ligands CD155 and CD112 in SSc-ILD lung tissue. CD155 (also known as poliovirus receptor [PVR]) was detected in lymphatic vessels and vascular endothelial cells in the lungs of patients with SSc-ILD (Supplemental Figure 6) (24). CD112 (also known as nectin cell adhesion molecule 2 [NECTIN2]) was not detected in this dataset. In the larger dataset of cells across different ILD lung samples, both CD155/PVR and CD112/NECTIN2 were expressed highly in endothelial cells (Figure 5, A–C) (25). CNA of the broader ILD dataset focused on the endothelial cells revealed that 3 venule clusters C0, C5, and C8 were highly enriched in the ILD samples (Figure 5, D and E). Notably, these 3 clusters highly expressed NECTIN2 and plasmalemma vesicle–associated protein (PLVAP). PLVAP forms a diaphragm that regulates vascular permeability (30–32). Interestingly, C8 also showed high expression of CD155/PVR and VCAM1 (Figure 5F), the latter of which is a receptor for the integrin VLA4 (33). A similar endothelial cell cluster highly expressing VCAM1 and CD155/PVR was also detected in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Cell Atlas (Supplemental Figure 7) (34, 35). Given that CD57+ Tem cells highly express VLA4, the interaction between VLA4 on CD57+ Tem and VCAM1 on venular endothelial cells may promote the migration of CD57+ Tem cells into lung tissue. This migration, followed by CD155-mediated activation, may enhance the cytotoxic activity of CD57+ Tem (Figure 5G).