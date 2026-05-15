Repeatedly occurring retrograde menstruation intensifies central sensitization driven by neuroinflammation in endometriosis models

Endometriosis lesion development by repeated cycles of lesion induction in mice. We first assessed the effects of multiple inoculations of endometrial tissue on endometriotic lesion development and progression in a mouse model of endometriosis (Figure 1A). The experimental details of study 1 are described in the Methods. Lesion numbers were significantly increased in the multiple-induction mice at 2 weeks after the last lesion induction than in mice that received only a single induction (Figure 1B). These numbers remained higher in the multiple-induction mice at 6 weeks after lesion induction (Figure 1B). As macrophage infiltration is critical for lesion development, angiogenesis, and innervation (24, 25, 33), we next examined cell populations using established markers: macrophages (CD68), lymphatic endothelial cells (lymphatic vessel endothelial hyaluronan receptor 1, LYVE1), and nerve cells (protein gene product 9.5, PGP9.5) in the lesions (Figure 1, C and D). CD68+ macrophages were comparable in the single- and multiple-induction mice at 2 weeks, whereas more CD68+ macrophages were detected in the lesions with multiple inductions at 6 weeks (Figure 1, C and D). Significantly abundant LYVE1+ cells were observed in the multiple-induction mice compared with the single-induction mice at 2 and 6 weeks (Figure 1, C and D). Multiple-induction mice showed a more significant increase in PGP9.5+ nerve cells in the lesions than single-induction mice at 6 weeks, though there was no significant difference between the single- and multiple-induction mice at 2 weeks (Figure 1, C and D). These results suggest that multiple inductions enhance endometriotic lesion development and progression by increasing macrophage infiltration, angiogenesis/lymphangiogenesis, and innervation compared with a single induction. Macrophage infiltration and innervation remained greater in the multiple-induction mice for extended periods.

Figure 1 Multiple lesion induction mouse model of endometriosis. (A) Experimental design for study 1 as described in Methods. (B) Quantification of lesion numbers in single- or multiple-induction mice at 2 or 6 weeks after the last lesion induction (n = 10; 3 animals with no apparent lesions at day 14 in the single-induction group were included for behavioral assessment, shown in Figure 3). Representative immunohistochemical images (C) and quantification (D) of CD68+, LYVE1+, or PGP9.5+ cells in the lesions (n = 5). Following the Shapiro-Wilk normality test, the Kruskal-Wallis test was used to assess group differences in lesion numbers, whereas 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test was used to analyze the numbers of CD68+, LYVE1+, or PGP9.5+ cells in the lesions among groups. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. ELL, endometriosis-like lesions.

Characterization of cellular components in rhesus macaques with spontaneous endometriosis. We next examined macrophage infiltration (CD68) and innervation (neurofilament) in the ectopic lesions (EcE) and eutopic endometrium with (EuE) or without (control) spontaneous endometriosis in rhesus macaques (Figure 2, A and B). The clinical details of each animal are described in Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI194136DS1 Although there were no differences in CD68+ macrophages in the eutopic endometrium with or without endometriosis, significantly elevated CD68+ macrophages were observed in the ectopic lesions (Figure 2A). Neurofilament+ neurons were detected in eutopic endometrium and ectopic lesions (Figure 2B). More neurofilament+ neurons per area were observed in the ectopic lesions than those in the eutopic endometrium with/without endometriosis (Figure 2B). We observed bundles of neurons in 2 of 5 (1 of 5) of the eutopic endometrial tissues with (without) endometriosis, respectively. However, bundled neural fibers were observed in all ectopic lesions (Figure 2B, white squares).

Figure 2 Spontaneously developed endometriosis in rhesus macaques. (A) Representative immunohistochemical images and quantification of CD68+ macrophages in the endometrium with (EuE) or without (Cont) endometriosis and ectopic lesions (EcE). Based on the Shapiro-Wilk normality test, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test was used to analyze differences among groups (n = 5). (B) Representative immunohistochemical images of neurofilament-positive (NF+) cells in cont, EuE, and EcE (n = 5/group). The percentage of NF+ neurons was quantified using ImageJ (NIH) and compared using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test among groups. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

Endometriosis-associated hyperalgesia by repeated cycles of lesion induction. We performed the von Frey test to examine the abdominal and hind paw retraction thresholds in mice and determine whether multiple lesion inductions affect endometriosis-associated hyperalgesia (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 1). Both single- and multiple-induction mice withdrew abdominal retraction thresholds with significantly lighter stimuli at 2 or 2 and 6 weeks than preinduction mice (Figure 3A). The multiple inductions showed higher sensitivity than the single induction at 6 weeks (Figure 3A). The hind paw retraction thresholds were more sensitive in the single- and multiple-induction mice at 2 weeks than at the preinduction (Figure 3B). While the sensitivity of hind paw retraction returned to the preinduction level at 6 weeks in the single-induction mice, it remained high in the multiple-induction mice at 6 weeks (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Evaluation of endometriosis-associated hyperalgesia followed by single induction or multiple inductions at 2 or 6 weeks after the last lesion induction. Abdominal (A) and hind paw (B) withdrawal thresholds were assessed using the von Frey test. Following the Shapiro-Wilk normality test, the Kruskal-Wallis test was used to analyze the differences among the groups. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 10). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Additionally, the results of naive controls (a day before the lesion induction, day –1) and sham (multiple PBS injections) showed no differences in sensitivities in the abdomen and hind paw (Supplemental Figure 1). Note: We only showed results for multiple PBS injections at 6 weeks (day 42) in the sham group compared with naive (day –1), as we did not observe any differences in the other sham groups. The results suggest that multiple-induction mice exhibited greater sensitivity not only in the abdomen, where lesions were established, but also at a different body site over extended periods, indicating signs of chronic overlapping pain conditions or widespread pain via central sensitization.

Activation of microglia and astrocytes in the mouse brain. Endometriosis-associated pain is maintained in part by central sensitization, which is also driven by neuroinflammation characterized by microglial and astrocytic activation (12, 34–36). Thus, we next analyzed ionized calcium-binding adaptor molecule 1 (IBA1; a marker of microglia) and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP; a marker of astrocytes) in the brain (Figures 4 and 5 and Supplemental Figures 2 and 4). The regions of the mouse brain were selected as the prefrontal cortex for pain processing (37); the hippocampus for pain memory, depression, and anxiety (38, 39); the thalamus for pain modulation and relaying signals (40); and the hypothalamus for mood disorders, stress control, and reproductive function (41).

Figure 4 IBA1 and GFAP in the mouse brain. Representative immunohistochemical images of (A) IBA1 in the cortex, hippocampus, thalamus, and hypothalamus and (B) GFAP in the hippocampus in single- and multiple-induction mice at 2 or 6 weeks after the last lesion induction.

Figure 5 IBA1 and GFAP in the mouse brain. Quantification of immunohistochemical images of (A) IBA1 in the cortex, hippocampus, thalamus, and hypothalamus and (B) GFAP in the hippocampus in single- and multiple-induction mice at 2 or 6 weeks after the last lesion induction. Following the Shapiro-Wilk normality test, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test was used to analyze differences among groups. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 5). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

An increase in microglial soma size is considered a key indicator of microglial activation (42, 43). We thus analyzed soma size, cell number, and percentage of cell-extended area in IBA1+ microglia, as previously shown (44). There were no differences in soma size of the microglia within the cortex, hippocampus, thalamus, or hypothalamus of single-induction mice at 2 and 6 weeks (Figure 4A and Figure 5A). In contrast, the microglia of multiple-induction mice had significantly enlarged somas in the hippocampus at 2 and 6 weeks and in the thalamus at 2 weeks compared with those in preinduction mice (Figure 4A and Figure 5A). Soma size in the hippocampus or thalamus of multiple-induction mice at 6 weeks or 2 and 6 weeks, respectively, was greater than that of single-induction mice at these same time points (Figure 4A and Figure 5A). IBA1+ microglia number and/or percentage of area were increased in the hippocampus and/or hypothalamus of single-induction mice only at 2 weeks. However, they were elevated in the cortex, hippocampus, thalamus, and hypothalamus of multiple-induction mice at both 2 and 6 weeks (Figure 4A and Figure 5A). Furthermore, multiple inductions yielded more IBA1+ microglia than single induction in most brain regions, with some differences at 2 weeks and all at 6 weeks (Figure 4A and Figure 5A).

Astrocyte-mediated neuroinflammation is also a key mechanism underlying chronic pain (12, 45, 46). Chronic neuropathic pain is known to induce astrocyte swelling (47). Thus, we next analyzed astrocytes in brain regions (Figure 4B, Figure 5B, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), using the same evaluation methods as for microglia. In the hippocampus, astrocyte soma size was larger in the multiple-induction mice than in preinduction mice at 2 and 6 weeks but was unchanged in the single-induction mice (Figure 4B and Figure 5B). At 6 weeks, astrocyte soma size was greater in the multiple-induction mice than in the single-induction mice (Figure 4B and Figure 5B). GFAP+ astrocyte number and percentage of area were elevated in the single-induction mice at 2 weeks and in the multiple-induction mice at 2 and 6 weeks compared with those at preinduction. Multiple inductions further increased the GFAP+ astrocyte number and percentage of area than single induction at both time points (Figure 4B and Figure 5B). In contrast, the soma size of the astrocytes did not alter in the cortex, thalamus, and hypothalamus following single or multiple lesion inductions (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). GFAP+ astrocyte number and percentage of area were elevated in the hypothalamus of multiple-induction mice at 2 and 6 weeks (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). The results of naive and sham controls (multiple PBS injections) did not show any differences in IBA1 and GFAP expression in the cortex, hippocampus, thalamus, and hypothalamus of the mouse brain (Supplemental Figure 4A).

Activation of microglia and astrocytes in the macaque brain. In the macaque prefrontal cortex, we examined white and gray matter separately, as white matter can predict pain persistence and transition to chronic pain (48). The soma size of IBA+ microglia was elevated in the white matter but not in the gray matter in macaques with endometriosis, though IBA1+ microglia number and percentage of area were not altered in white and gray matter (Figure 6, A and B). The soma size and percentage of the area of GFAP+ astrocytes were increased in the white matter of the prefrontal cortex in macaques with endometriosis, whereas no differences in GFAP+ astrocytes were observed in the gray matter (Figure 6, A and B).

Figure 6 IBA1 and GFAP in the rhesus macaque brain. Representative immunohistochemical images (A) and quantification (B) of IBA1 and GFAP in the white and gray matter of the prefrontal cortex in rhesus macaques. Following the Shapiro-Wilk normality test, an unpaired 2-tailed t test or Mann-Whitney U test was used to analyze the differences. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (control: n = 3, endometriosis: n = 8). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Activation of microglia and astrocytes in the mouse spinal cord. In the mouse spinal cord, the soma size of microglia and astrocytes was not altered by lesion induction (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Multiple inductions induced more IBA1+ microglia number and percentage of area compared with those in preinduction mice, whereas single induction only increased percentage of IBA1+ area at 2 weeks (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). GFAP+ astrocyte number was also elevated in the spinal cord by multiple inductions at 2 and 6 weeks, and the number was higher in the multiple-induction mice than in the single-induction mice at 6 weeks (Supplemental Figure 3, A and C). In addition, the results of naive and sham (multiple PBS injections) controls did not show any difference in IBA and GFAP expression in the mouse spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Pain-related mediators in the DRG. DRG are sensory neurons that detect and transmit stimuli to the CNS (49). We have reported increased expression of transient receptor potential channels, TRPV1, and neurotransmitters, such as SP and CGRP, in mouse endometriosis (25). We thus examined TRPV1, SP, and CGRP in the bilateral lumbar DRG (L4–6), the primary spinal ganglia receiving sensory input from pelvic organs (Figure 7). Both single and multiple inductions increased TRPV1, SP, and CGRP expression at 2 weeks compared with preinduction levels (Figure 7, A and B). Elevated TRPV1+ and SP+ DRG remained high in the multiple-induction mice at 6 weeks but not in the single-induction mice, while CGRP+ DRG were still high in the single-induction mice at 6 weeks (Figure 7, A and B). Furthermore, more SP+ and CGRP+ DRG were detected in the multiple-induction mice than in the single-induction mice at 2 and 6 weeks (Figure 7, A and B). These results indicate that multiple inductions induce prolonged stimulation of nociceptor neurons in the DRG. We did not observe any different TRPV1, SP, and CGRP expression in the mouse DRG between naive and sham (multiple PBS injections) controls (Supplemental Figure 4C).

Figure 7 Expression of TRPV1, SP, and CGRP in DRG in single- or multiple-induction mice at 2 or 6 weeks after the last lesion induction. (A) Representative images showing DRG sections double-stained with TRPV1, SP, or CGRP (red), and neurofilament (green), as a marker of neural cells. (B) Quantification of TRPV1+, SP+, or CGRP+ cells in neurofilament-positive cells. Following the Shapiro-Wilk normality test, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test was used to analyze differences among groups. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 5). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Macrophage dynamics in the peritoneal cavity. Heterogeneous macrophage populations time-dependently alter in the peritoneum after lesion induction in mice (25). We next examined how multiple inductions affect pro-inflammatory macrophages (T cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain containing 4–low, TIM4lo; major histocompatibility complex II–high, MHCIIhi), folate receptor β–positive (FRβ)+ macrophages, and residential macrophages (TIM4hiMHCIIlo), as well as neutrophils (lymphocyte antigen 6G, Ly6G+) (Figure 8). First, we confirmed that naive and sham (multiple PBS injections) controls did not show any altered immune cell profiles in the peritoneal cavity (Supplemental Figure 5). Although there were no significant differences in the integrin subunit α M (ITGAM, CD11b)+ total macrophage population between single and multiple inductions at 2 and 6 weeks, Ly6G+ neutrophils were significantly elevated in the multiple-induction mice at 2 weeks (Figure 8, A and D). CD11b+ macrophages were further gated to TIM4loMHCIIhi and TIM4hiMHCIIlo macrophages to examine pro-inflammatory and residential macrophages, respectively (Figure 8B). Both single and multiple inductions reduced TIM4hiMHCIIlo macrophages at 2 weeks as a sign of macrophage disappearance reaction (MDR). The population of TIM4hiMHCIIlo macrophages at 2 weeks was lower in the multiple-induction mice than in the single-induction mice (Figure 8, B and E), suggesting that the multiple inductions induced severe MDR. At 6 weeks, residential macrophages in the single-induction mice returned to preinduction levels, whereas they remained lower in the multiple-induction mice. Thus, the MDR induced by the single induction was replenished and recovered, but the MDR induced by multiple inductions was not entirely resolved at 6 weeks (Figure 8, B and E). Single and multiple inductions elevated TIM4loMHCIIhi pro-inflammatory macrophages at 2 weeks, with the latter further increasing their population (Figure 8, B and E). TIM4loMHCIIhi macrophages returned to preinduction levels in both groups at 6 weeks (Figure 8, B and E). We previously reported a FRβ+ macrophage population differentiated from monocyte-derived pro-inflammatory macrophages and possessing residential macrophage characteristics (50). Single and multiple inductions increased FRβ+ macrophages at 2 weeks compared with preinduction levels (Figure 8, C and F). FRβ+ macrophages were higher in the multiple-induction mice than in the single-induction mice at 2 weeks (Figure 8, C and F). High levels of FRβ+ macrophages were sustained at 6 weeks in the multiple-induction mice (Figure 8, C and F). When FRβ+ macrophages were further gated to TIM4+ or MHCIIhi, most of the FRβ+ macrophages expressed high MHCII but limited TIM4 after lesion induction (Figure 8, C and F). Specifically, MHCIIhiFRβ+ macrophages were significantly elevated following multiple inductions at 2 weeks (Figure 8, C and F). These results suggest that elevated FRβ+ macrophages after lesion induction were newly recruited, monocyte-derived, highly inflammatory macrophages and that multiple inductions further recruited and elevated them in the peritoneal cavity.

Figure 8 Comparison of peritoneal immune cell profiles in single- and multiple-induction mice at 2 or 6 weeks after the last lesion induction. (A) Representative flow plots illustrating the composition of CD11b+ and Ly6G+ cells. (B) CD11b+ cells were further gated by TIM4 and MHCII. (C) CD11b+ cells were further gated by FRβ (top), and FRβ+ cells were then gated by TIM4 and MHCII (bottom). Proportions of CD11b+ or Ly6G+ (D) and TIM4hiMHCIIlo and TIM4loMHCIIhi (E) are shown. (F) Proportions of FRβ+ of CD11b+ cells and TIM4+ or MHCIIhi of FRβ+ macrophages were shown. Following the Shapiro-Wilk normality test, the differences in MHCIIhi in FRβ+ macrophages were analyzed with the Kruskal-Wallis test; all comparisons among groups were performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 5). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

B and T cell dynamics in the peritoneal cavity. In addition to macrophages, we examined peritoneal B and T cells (Supplemental Figure 6). B lymphocyte antigen CD19 (CD19+) B cells were reduced in the multiple-induction mice at 2 weeks compared with those in the preinduction mice (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). CD3+ T cells were elevated at 2 weeks in the multiple-induction mice following increased cytotoxic/killer T cells (CD8+) and T helper cells (CD4+) (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). CD4+ T cells were higher at 6 weeks in the multiple-induction mice than in the single-induction mice (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B).

Inflammatory environment establishment in the peritoneal cavity. To confirm whether multiple inductions elevate peripheral inflammation, peritoneal TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6 protein concentrations were assessed (Figure 9), as these cytokines are considered key factors in maintaining the aberrant peritoneal inflammatory environment, promoting lesion growth, and mediating peripheral sensitization (51–53). Single and multiple inductions significantly elevated secreted TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6 levels in the peritoneal cavity at 2 weeks (Figure 9). All cytokine levels were higher in the multiple-induction mice than in the single-induction mice at 2 weeks (Figure 9). Elevated cytokine levels returned to the preinduction levels in the single-induction mice at 6 weeks; however, they remained high in the multiple-induction mice (Figure 9). These results further support that the multiple inductions establish an aberrant chronic inflammatory environment in the peritoneal cavity.

Figure 9 Pro-inflammatory cytokine levels (TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6) in the peritoneal fluid analyzed by IQELISA. Following the Shapiro-Wilk normality test, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test was used to analyze differences among groups. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 5). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

Dienogest and fingolimod did not affect lesion progression. Since multiple lesion induction induces further elevated hyperalgesia and glial activation, we next examined whether targeting neuroinflammation, compared with a current clinically approved endometriosis treatment, could improve hyperalgesia in our model. We chose fingolimod (FTY720, an sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator and immunosuppressor for multiple sclerosis) (54, 55) for its efficacy in lesion-induced hyperalgesia and neuroinflammation in our models, as it reduces neuropathic pain behavior, central sensitization, and neuroinflammation (56, 57). Based on previously published mouse studies (56, 57), a dose of 1 mg/kg/body weight (b.w.), administered i.p., was selected for our study. We also chose dienogest, a synthetic progestin with antiestrogenic effects, which is administered orally for endometriosis and is known to reduce endometriosis-associated pain (58, 59). Based on previous studies in the mouse model of endometriosis (60, 61), a dose of 1 mg/kg/b.w. oral administration was selected for this study. The integration of these treatments with the multiple-induction model is described in study 2 of the Methods section and summarized in Figure 10A. Treatments with dienogest or fingolimod did not significantly impact lesion numbers (Figure 10B), which were similarly increased following multiple rounds of lesion induction (Figure 1B and Figure 10B). Further, the relative size of lesions was not impacted by either drug. However, dienogest reduced CD68+ macrophages compared with those in the PBS vehicle control group (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Both dienogest and fingolimod decreased LYVE1+ cells, whereas PGP9.5+ nerve cells were not affected by dienogest or fingolimod (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B).

Figure 10 Evaluation of the effects of dienogest and fingolimod on endometriosis-like lesions and hyperalgesia using a single or multiple lesion induction mouse model of endometriosis. (A) Experimental design for study 2 as described in Methods. (B) Comparison of lesion numbers and size in single- or multiple-induction mice at 7 weeks (day 49) after the last lesion induction between the PBS vehicle (drug control in animals with induced disease) and treatment groups (n = 6; animals without lesions in the single-induction group were included for all further analysis in study 2). If >1 lesion was observed, the average lesion size per animal was used for the analysis. (C) Evaluation of the effects of dienogest and fingolimod on endometriosis-associated abdominal and hind paw hyperalgesia by the von Frey test (n = 6/group). The group differences in lesion numbers and sizes were assessed using the Kruskal-Wallis test. For behavioral analysis, time-dependent differences within a group were assessed using the Kruskal-Wallis test comparing thresholds at different time points with those on day –1. To compare the effects of dienogest and fingolimod at each time point, the Kruskal-Wallis test was used to assess the differences among groups. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Dienogest and fingolimod alleviate endometriosis-associated hyperalgesia. We next performed the von Frey test to determine whether dienogest and fingolimod improve endometriosis-associated hyperalgesia (Figure 10C). In the single-induction group, mice showed greater sensitivity in both the abdomen and hind paws at 3 weeks (day 21) before treatments, as expected. In support of the results at 6 weeks (Figure 3), both sensitivities at 7 weeks (day 49) were no longer significantly different from those of preinduction mice. Dienogest and fingolimod did not improve the sensitivity of either the abdomen or the hind paws in the single-induction group (Figure 10C). In the multiple-induction group, the abdominal retraction threshold at 7 weeks remained significantly more sensitive than on day –1 in the PBS control mice (Figure 10C). The abdominal sensitivity at 7 weeks in the PBS control group induced by multiple inductions was greater than that of the single induction (Supplemental Figure 8A). Dienogest and fingolimod improved abdominal sensitivity at 7 weeks (Figure 10C). Both treatments tended to improve hind paw retraction thresholds at 7 weeks, but no significant improvement was observed (Figure 10C). The PBS control group returned to the preinduction level at 7 weeks, which may have prevented differences. Compared with the single induction, multiple inductions induced greater hind paw sensitivity at 7 weeks in the PBS control mice but not in the dienogest and fingolimod treatment groups (Supplemental Figure 8B). These results may reflect ongoing improvements in mice that received dienogest and fingolimod treatments.

Dienogest and fingolimod reduce microglial and astrocytic activation in the mouse brain. We next examined whether dienogest and fingolimod reduce glial activation induced by single or multiple lesion induction (Figures 11 and 12). In the cortex, hippocampus, thalamus, and hypothalamus, soma size, cell number, and percentage of area occupied by IBA1+ microglia were increased by multiple inductions in the PBS control group at 7 weeks (day 49). However, the soma sizes of IBA1+ microglia in the cortex and hypothalamus did not differ significantly at 6 weeks (day 42) between the single- and multiple-induction groups (Figure 5A). Dienogest and fingolimod were effective in reducing IBA1+ microglial soma size, cell number, and/or percentage of area in most brain regions (Figure 11A and Figure 12A). Interestingly, reductions by dienogest and fingolimod were observed across all brain regions with 3 parameters (size, number, and percentage area) in the multiple-induction group, except for soma size in the hippocampus (Figure 11A and Figure 12A). However, their effects in the single-induction group were limited to soma size in the cortex and to cell number and percentage of cell-extended area in the thalamus.

Figure 11 IBA1 and GFAP in the mouse brain. Representative immunohistochemical images of (A) IBA1 in the cortex, hippocampus, thalamus, and hypothalamus and (B) GFAP in the hippocampus in single- and multiple-induction mice followed by dienogest or fingolimod treatment.

Figure 12 IBA1 and GFAP in the mouse brain. Quantification of immunohistochemical images of (A) IBA1 in the cortex, hippocampus, thalamus, and hypothalamus and (B) GFAP in the hippocampus in the single- or multiple-induction mice, followed by dienogest or fingolimod treatment. Following the Shapiro-Wilk normality test, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test was used to analyze differences among groups. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 6). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

We observed that soma size, cell number, and/or percentage of area of GFAP+ astrocytes were elevated by multiple inductions in the PBS control group in the hippocampus and hypothalamus (Figure 11B, Figure 12B, and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B), in agreement with findings in Figure 4B, Figure 5B, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B. We also realized that multiple inductions elevated the percentage of GFAP+ area in the thalamus of the PBS control group at 7 weeks (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Dienogest and fingolimod reduced GFAP+ soma size, cell number, and percentage of cell-extended area in the hippocampus but only in the multiple-induction group (Figure 11B and Figure 12B). Both treatments also reduced GFAP+ cell number and the percentage of area in the hypothalamus, which were elevated by the multiple inductions (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). The inhibitory effects of dienogest and fingolimod on microglial and astrocyte-mediated neuroinflammation correlated with their effects on abdominal hyperalgesia (Figure 10C). Thus, the results support that neuroinflammation is a part of endometriosis-associated hyperalgesia.

Dienogest and fingolimod reduce neural sensitization in the DRG but not glial activation in the spinal cord. In addition to IBA1+ microglia and GFAP+ astrocytes in the brain, we examined their activities in the spinal cord following dienogest and fingolimod treatment (Supplemental Figure 10, A–C). However, dienogest and fingolimod did not alter any parameters in IBA1+ microglia and GFAP+ astrocytes in the spinal cord.

In the DRG, we confirmed that multiple inductions elevated TRPV1+, SP+, and CGRP+ DRG in the PBS control group at 7 weeks (see Figures 7 and 13). Dienogest and fingolimod reduced elevated TRPV1+, SP+, and CGRP+ DRG in the multiple-induction group but not in the single-induction group (Figure 13, A and B). The results also align with the behavioral results in Figure 10C and Supplemental Figure 8.

Figure 13 Expression of TRPV1, SP, and CGRP in DRG in the single- or multiple-induction mice followed by dienogest or fingolimod treatment. (A) Representative images showing DRG sections double-stained with TRPV1, SP, or CGRP (red), and neurofilament (green), as a marker of neural cells. (B) Quantification of TRPV1+, SP+, or CGRP+ cells in neurofilament-positive cells. Following the Shapiro-Wilk normality test, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test was used to analyze differences among groups. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 6). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Impact of dienogest and fingolimod on peritoneal immune cells. In the peritoneal immune cell profiles, dienogest and fingolimod did not alter total macrophages (CD11b+) and neutrophils (Ly6G+) (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). TIM4hiMHCIIlo macrophages were lower, and FRβ+ macrophages were higher in the PBS group with multiple inductions at 7 weeks (Supplemental Figure 11, C and D), as confirmed by the results in Figure 8. Dienogest reduced FRβ+ macrophages in the multiple-induction group (Supplemental Figure 11C), whereas TIM4hiMHCIIlo and TIM4loMHCIIhi macrophages were not improved by dienogest (Supplemental Figure 11, D and E). In contrast, fingolimod reduced TIM4hiMHCIIlo macrophages in the single-induction group compared with the PBS group (sustained MDR at 7 weeks) and elevated TIM4loMHCIIhi and FRβ+ macrophages (still maintained high pro-inflammatory macrophages) in the single-induction group (Supplemental Figure 11, C–E). The results are likely due to the daily i.p. administration of fingolimod for 3 weeks. Fingolimod itself was somewhat sensitive to macrophage differentiation in the single-induction group, though fingolimod’s effect was only observed in the macrophage differentiation and replenishment. However, in the multiple-induction group, fingolimod improved elevated FRβ+ macrophages at 7 weeks, similar to the effect of the dienogest treatment (Supplemental Figure 11C). These results indicate that peritoneal macrophage differentiation is more sensitive to the route of drug administration, such as multiple i.p. injections. Dienogest and fingolimod attenuated elevated T cell (CD3+, CD8+, and CD4+) but did not affect B cell (CD19+) profiles in the multiple-induction group (Supplemental Figure 11, F–I).

Dienogest and fingolimod did not alter cytokine levels in the peritoneal cavity. Confirming the results of peritoneal cytokine levels in Figure 9, multiple inductions in the PBS group elevated TNF-α and IL-1β, but not IL-6, compared with those in single induction on day 49 (Supplemental Figure 12). However, dienogest and fingolimod did not reduce elevated cytokine levels in the peritoneal cavity (Supplemental Figure 12), indicating that at least these cytokines are not significant factors targeted by dienogest and fingolimod in reducing glial activation and peripheral sensitization.