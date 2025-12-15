Mitochondrial complex II orchestrates divergent effects in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells

SDHA is a critical regulator of T cell proliferation, cytokine secretion, and oxygen consumption rate. To delineate baseline differences between unstimulated and stimulated WT T cells, we first took an in vitro reductionist approach. We stimulated splenic CD3+ T cells from C57BL/6 (B6) mice using αCD3/αCD28 antibodies in vitro. scRNA-seq was performed on 12,846 cells from unstimulated and stimulated conditions (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI194134DS1), revealing horizontal separation of CD4+ and CD8+ populations across WT T cells (Supplemental Figure 1B). We performed differential analysis between the stimulated and unstimulated populations (Supplemental Figure 1C) and found multiple metabolic pathways to be affected (Supplemental Figure 1D). As expected, stimulated cells showed increased enrichment of glycolytic processes, generation of diphosphates, and many metabolic processes, indicating a shift in ATP synthesis.

Given the role of ATP synthesis and OXPHOS in T cell function, we investigated MC II subunit SDHA, a dual regulator of the TCA cycle and ETC. We generated Sdhafl/fl CD4-Cre (SDHA-KO) mice via Cre-lox recombination and confirmed SDHA deletion through Western blotting (Figure 1, A and B). We further confirmed the deletion of SDHA at the mRNA and protein levels in mature CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from the spleen (Figure 1C). Notably, SDHA deficiency did not disrupt the expression of other OXPHOS complexes (Figure 1B). We next determined whether deletion of SDHA affected T cell development. We examined thymopoiesis by harvesting thymocytes and analyzing them for early T cell precursors, defined as lineage– (NK-1.1–Ly-6G–TER-119–CD19–CD11b–TCR γδ–) CD4–CD8–CD25–CD44hic-kithi, double-positive (lineage–CD4+CD8+), single-positive (lineage–CD4+CD8–, lineage–CD4–CD8+), and double-negative (lineage–CD4–CD8–) cell subsets (16). The gating strategy is shown in Supplemental Figure 2A. We found that SDHA-KO mice exhibited normal thymopoiesis, with no significant differences in thymic T cell subsets compared with WT mice (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2B). To further confirm the fidelity of the Cre-mediated deletion of the floxed Sdha specifically in the thymocytes, we sorted double-positive cells from the thymi and assessed for expression of Sdha mRNA. As shown in Figure 1E, double-positive (CD4+CD8+) cells demonstrated SDHA deficiency. However, splenic T cells in SDHA-KO mice displayed reduced absolute numbers despite maintaining normal subset ratios (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 1 SDHA is required for T cell proliferation and survival following stimulation in vitro. (A) Sdhafl/fl CD4-Cre (SDHA-KO) mice were generated using Sdha-floxed mice and CD4-Cre mice. The FRT-flanked region in Sdha-floxed mice was excised and crossed with CD4-Cre mice to create Sdhafl/fl CD4-Cre mice. (B) Representative Western blot images of mitochondrial complexes in naive WT and naive SDHA-KO T cells. (C) Representative flow cytometry images of isolated splenic CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, expression of Sdha mRNA in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from Sdhafl/fl CD4-Cre+ relative to Sdhafl/fl CD4-Cre– mice, and protein density quantification of SDHA in splenic CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from Sdhafl/fl CD4-Cre– and Sdhafl/fl CD4-Cre+ mice (n = 3/group). (D) The ratio of thymus cell subsets in naive WT and SDHA-KO mouse thymi (n = 4/group). (E) Representative flow cytometry images of sorted double-positive thymocytes and expression of Sdha mRNA in the double-positive cells from Sdhafl/fl CD4-Cre+ relative to Sdhafl/fl CD4-Cre– mice (n = 3/group). (F) The ratio of peripheral T cell subsets in naive WT and naive SDHA-KO splenic T cells (n = 5/group). (G) Succinate levels in WT and SDHA-KO T cells unstimulated and stimulated with CD3/CD28 antibodies for 48 hours or naive WT and SDHA-KO T cells (n = 9/group). (H and I) Proliferative capacity (H) and dead cells (I) of WT and SDHA-KO T cells, as measured by CFSE staining and 7-AAD+ Annexin V+ cells after CD3/CD28 antibody stimulation for 48 hours in vitro (n = 3-5/group). (J) Oxygen consumption rate (OCR, indicator of OXPHOS) in WT and SDHA-KO T cells stimulated by CD3/CD28 antibodies for 2 days, as measured by Seahorse analyzer (n = 6–8/group). Two-tailed unpaired t test (C–J) was used to determine significance (mean ± SEM). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

Next, we compared the functionality of T cells that were deficient for SDHA with the WT T cells. We stimulated them with αCD3/αCD28 and assessed whether deficiency of SDHA led to an increase in its substrate succinate, a metabolite of the TCA cycle. As shown in Figure 1G, SDHA deficiency demonstrated an increase in succinate in SDHA-KO T cells but did not show any change in the MitoTracker Green assay (Supplemental Figure 2D). These data demonstrate that the metabolic consequence of SDHA deficiency is an increase in the intracellular levels of succinate in the KO T cells following their activation. Upon in vitro stimulation with αCD3/αCD28, SDHA-deficient CD3+ T cells (excluding dead cells) showed impaired proliferation, as indicated by CFSE dilution (Figure 1H), and increased apoptosis, as indicated by Annexin V and 7-AAD staining when compared with WT T cells (Figure 1I). Furthermore, SDHA-KO CD3+ T cells produced elevated levels of intracellular IFN-γ; however, the increase in IFN-γ intracellular level was relatively modest but was also increased at the transcriptomic level in the CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Consistent with SDHA’s role in OXPHOS, SDHA-deficient CD3+ T cells exhibited significantly reduced oxygen consumption rates (OCRs) (Figure 1J). These findings demonstrate SDHA as a critical regulator of pan-T cell proliferation, survival, and metabolic reprogramming during activation, but did not affect their development.

Single-cell analysis demonstrates that SDHA regulates CD4+ and CD8+ T cell differentiation. To gain insights into the role of SDHA, we performed scRNA analysis of cells separated across unstimulated and stimulated conditions (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). scRNA-seq results were integrated based on the presence of stimulation and the projection of single-cell transcriptomic profiles of T cells, which demonstrated independent clusters reflecting T cell subsets and differentiation states (Figure 2, A and B). Integration of unstimulated cells showed horizontal separation by CD4+ and CD8+ populations, while stimulated cell integration showed vertical separation of CD4+ and CD8+ populations (Figure 2, C and D). Differential expression of transcripts between unstimulated SDHA-KO and WT T cells demonstrated a few differentially expressed genes. In contrast, differential expression between stimulated SDHA-KO and WT T cells showed multiple differentially expressed genes (Figure 2, E and F). These data suggested that the metabolic consequence, the subsequent effects on gene expression and functions deficits of SDHA deficiency were more apparent and pronounced following T cell stimulation but not in an unstimulated/quiescent state.

Figure 2 SDHA deficiency resulted in changes of gene signature in T cells after stimulation but not quiescent state. Gene expression of unstimulated or 48-hour-stimulated WT and SDHA-KO T cells, as analyzed by single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq). UMAP embeddings of unstimulated (A) and stimulated (B) integrated scRNA-seq samples colored by sample source. UMAP embeddings of unstimulated (C) and stimulated (D) integrated scRNA-seq samples colored by log 2 ratio of Cd4/Cd8a. Differential expression between WT and KO T cells in unstimulated (E) and stimulated (F) conditions. (G) Gene Ontology pathway analysis between WT simulated and KO stimulated samples. (H) Fold change of mitochondrial complex genes between WT and KO T cells separated by unstimulated vs. stimulated conditions and by CD4 vs. CD8. (I) Average expression of mitochondrial genes in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells across KO, WT, unstimulated, and stimulated conditions (J) Hallmark pathway analysis between WT simulated and KO stimulated samples. Permutation tests (G and J) and Wilcoxon’s test (H and I) were used to determine significance. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To understand the mechanisms behind changes in gene signature, we performed GSEA pathway analysis to identify pathways activated following T cell stimulation. SDHA-KO T cells showed significant upregulation in pathways related to ribosomal functions and mitochondrial functions while metabolic and biosynthesis processes were downregulated when compared with the WT T cells (Figure 2G). Furthermore, when we compare the expression of mitochondrial subunits (excluding SDHA) in the ETC complexes between unstimulated KO and WT populations, we found that SDHA KO does not affect expression of ETC subunits in unstimulated settings. However, stimulated SDHA-KO cells have much higher expressions of ETC subunits compared with stimulated WT cells in both CD4 and CD8 subsets (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 4C). We compared the average expression of the 13 mitochondrially encoded genes. As shown in Figure 2I, the unstimulated WT and SDHA-KO cells showed similar expression of the mitochondrially encoded genes. However, following stimulation, the expression of mitochondrially encoded genes significantly increased in WT CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 2I and Supplemental Figure 4D). While the stimulated SDHA-KO CD4+ and CD8+ T cells showed an increase in expression of these genes when compared with unstimulated SDHA-KO CD4+ and CD8+ cells, they demonstrated significantly reduced expressions of mitochondrial genes when compared with the stimulated WT T cells. By contrast, the expression of nuclear-coded ETC genes was significantly higher in the stimulated SDHA-KO CD4+ and CD8+ T cells when compared with the WT CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 4E), suggesting a divergence: an increase in the expression of nuclear-coded ETC subunits but a decrease in the mitochondrial genome encoded proteins in the stimulated T cells in the absence of SDHA. Downstream pathway enrichment analysis also revealed different responses between CD4 and CD8 subsets of cells (Figure 2J and Supplemental Figure 4, F and G). The SDHA-KO CD3 as well as the CD4 and CD8 subsets demonstrated enrichment of MYC and OXPHOS pathways. These results indicate that SDHA deficiency leads to significant changes in gene signatures related to mitochondrial metabolic pathways only after T cell stimulation.

We next explored whether the changes in gene expression caused by SDHA deficiency led to alterations in T cell differentiation. scRNA-seq was performed on purified splenic T cells from WT and SDHA-KO mice, both unstimulated and stimulated with αCD3/αCD28 antibodies in vitro for 48 hours. We then detected T cell subsets based on gene signatures (Supplemental Figure 5) and categorized them based on expression of Cd4, Cd8a, naive markers, central memory T cell (Tcm) markers, effector memory T cell (Tem) markers, and Treg markers. In unstimulated conditions naive T cells made up most of the cells, with smaller populations of Tcm, Tem, and Treg in both the WT and SDHA-KO T cells (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6A). However, after stimulation, we observed much higher proportions of WT CD4+ and CD8+ Tcm populations (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 6B). We next analyzed whether the cell cycle progression or signatures related to T cell exhaustion (Tigit/Lag3/Tox/Tcf7) contributed to the differences in T cell differentiation and found no difference between WT and SDHA KO (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D, and Figure 3E). These results suggest that SDHA deficiency affected both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell differentiation into subsets of effector and memory T cells after stimulation.

Figure 3 SDHA deficiency induces functional change of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells through modulating expression of genes associated with T cell activity. Gene expression of unstimulated or 48-hour-stimulated WT and SDHA-KO T cells, as analyzed by scRNA-seq. (A) Clustering results and (B) percentage of cells identified as Tem or Tcm separated by CD4+ or CD8+ T cells in unstimulated conditions. (C) Clustering results and (D) percentage of cells identified as Tem or Tcm separated by CD4+ or CD8+ T cells in stimulated conditions. (E) Expressions of Tigit, Lag3, Tox, and Tcf7 under different conditions. (F) Volcano plot showing differential gene expressions across different comparisons. (G) Pathway analysis for WT vs. KO in stimulated CD4+ and CD8+ T cell samples. (H) Fold change of gene expression for WT vs. KO in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells colored by association of genes for pathways or function. (I) Pathway analysis for CD4 vs. CD8 in KO and WT stimulated samples as well as KO vs. WT in CD4- and CD8-stimulated samples. Representative pathways were chosen based on pathways that are significant in KO stimulated CD4 vs. CD8, while not significant for WT stimulated CD4 vs. CD8. Permutation test (G and I) was used to determine significance. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

We next hypothesized that the changes in metabolic gene signatures would be distinct between the stimulated WT and SDHA-KO CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. An overview of differentially expressed genes (Figure 3F) indicated multiple dysregulated genes in different subsets after stimulation. Similar to total T cells, the gene signatures related to aerobic respiration and cellular respiration were downregulated both in WT CD4+ and CD8+ T cells when compared with SDHA-KO CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, albeit with CD8+ T cells exhibiting significantly greater TCA downregulation (Figure 3G). In addition, SDHA deficiency resulted in changes of several T cell–related pathways, including glycolytic gene expression (Figure 3H) (17). To assess the impact of changes in metabolic pathways to T cell functional changes, we further examined the change in expression of markers related to T cell functions, including activation and exhaustion (Figure 3, E and H). Furthermore, to analyze differences caused by SDHA deficiency between CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, we identified pathways that were differentially enriched in SDHA KO but not in WT (Figure 3I). Stimulated SDHA-KO CD4+ T cells showed upregulation in IFN-γ response; by contrast, SDHA-KO CD8+ T cells showed upregulation of MYC and MTORC1 signaling. However, these pathways were significantly enriched when compared with stimulated WT CD4+ or CD8+ T cells. Thus, SDHA differentially regulates mTOR, MYC, and IFN-γ pathways in T cell subsets.

SDHA deficiency differentially regulates CD4+ and CD8+ T cell functions and glycolysis. Because glycolysis is critical for T cell functionality and SDHA deficiency impacted the expression of genes in the glycolytic pathway, we next determined whether the SDHA-dependent transcriptional changes in activated T cells impacted their functionality, as determined by Th differentiation and cytotoxicity, as well as proliferation. Both live CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from SDHA-KO mice demonstrated a reduction in proliferation compared with WT CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, respectively; but the degree of reduction in proliferation was substantially greater in the SDHA-KO CD4+ T cells than in the SDHA-KO CD8+ T cells (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7). However, Annexin V+ and 7-AAD+ proportions were similarly higher in both stimulated CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from SDHA-KO mice when compared with those from WT (Figure 4, C and D).

Figure 4 SDHA deficiency leads to different effects on function and bioenergetics between stimulated CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in vitro. (A and B) CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were isolated by bead selection from WT and SDHA-KO mice. CD4+ and CD8+ T cells stained by CFSE were stimulated by CD3/CD28 antibodies for 48 hours. Proliferation of CD4+ (A, n = 6/group) and CD8+ T cells (B, n = 9/group) as analyzed by flow cytometry. (C and D) Isolated splenic T cells from either WT or SDHA-KO animals were stimulated by CD3/CD28 antibodies for 48 hours. Annexin V and 7-AAD double-positive CD4+ (C) and CD8+ T (D) cells were analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 3/group). (E) Tregs and non-Tregs were purified by bead selection from WT and SDHA-KO spleen T cells. Tregs were mixed at different ratios with WT or SDHA-KO non-Tregs. Non-Tregs were stimulated by anti-CD3/CD28-coated beads for 72 hours. Proliferation of non-Treg T cells was determined by [3H]-thymidine incorporation (n = 3/group). (F) Isolated splenic T cells from either WT or SDHA-KO animals were cultured with irradiated splenocytes derived from BALB/c for 96 hours, and CD8+ T cells were purified as effector cells. A20 cells were used as targets for effector T cells. Results of cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) killing assay with 51Cr using effector cells against A20 were analyzed (n = 8/group). (G and H) CD4+ (G) and CD8+ (H) T cells from WT and SDHA-KO spleens were stimulated by CD3/CD28 antibodies for 16 hours. OCR and extracellular acidification rate (ECAR, indicator of glycolysis) of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were measured by Seahorse analyzer (WT CD4 OCR n = 4, KO CD4 OCR n = 5, WT CD4 ECAR n = 3, SDHA-KO CD4 ECAR n = 3, WT CD8 OCR n = 3, KO CD8 OCR n = 3, WT CD4 ECAR n = 4, SDHA-KO CD4 ECAR n = 4). Two-tailed unpaired t test (A–H) was used to determine significance (mean ± SEM). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Next, we cultured WT and SDHA-KO CD4+ T cells under Th1, Th2, and Th17 polarization conditions. The percentage of IFN-γ–producing and IL-17A–producing CD4+ T cells was reduced in SDHA KO under Th1 and Th17 polarization conditions, respectively (Supplemental Figure 8A). By contrast, SDHA-KO CD8+ T cells showed similar IFN-γ production (Supplemental Figure 8B). These results demonstrate that SDHA deficiency caused more significant suppression of Th differentiation and proliferation in CD4+ T cells but had minimal effect on CD8+ T cells proliferation and IFN-γ production.

Because, unlike conventional naive CD4+ T cells, Tregs depend on OXPHOS activity (10) for proliferation, we determined the effect of SDHA deficiency on CD4+ Tregs to gain further insight. The WT and SDHA-KO Tregs were cocultured with WT or SDHA-KO conventional CD4+ non-Tregs (Tcons) and stimulated with αCD3 and αCD28. The SDHA-KO Tregs demonstrated diminished function (Tcon suppression) (Figure 4E). These data demonstrate that SDHA deficiency negatively regulates both CD4+ Tcon and CD4+ Treg functions.

Next, we analyzed whether cell-intrinsic MC II SDHA deficiency regulated T cell cytotoxic functions. We primed WT and SDHA-KO CD8+ T cells with irradiated BALB/c splenocytes and cocultured primed CD8+ T cells with BALB/c-derived A20 tumor cells. SDHA-KO CD8+ T cells showed higher antitumor cytotoxicity than WT CD8+ T cells (Figure 4F), demonstrating that SDHA deficiency promotes greater killing and cytotoxic capacity for CD8+ T cells.

To explore the direct link between the functional differences and the metabolic function of SDHA on CD4+ and CD8+ T cell functions, we next explored the CD4+ and CD8+ bioenergetic profiles. We analyzed OXPHOS and glycolysis activity in stimulated CD4+ and CD8+ T cells isolated from the WT and the SDHA-KO splenic T cells to test this. Consistent with the total T cells analysis from above, both SDHA-KO CD4+ and CD8+ T cells demonstrated reduced OCR (Figure 4, G and H) when compared with the WT CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, respectively, demonstrating the role of SDHA in both T cell subsets in the regulation of OXPHOS. By contrast, the effect on the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR), a marker of glycolysis, was diametrically opposite. Specifically, while the SDHA-KO CD4+ T cells demonstrated reduced ECAR, the SDHA-KO CD8+ T cells, by contrast, showed a significant increase in ECAR (Figure 4, G and H).

Biological and clinical relevance of SDHA deficiency on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. Next, we explored whether SDHA deficiency’s differential effects on the function and glycolysis of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were biologically and clinically relevant. Donor T cells drive the toxicity of GVHD and the beneficial graft-versus-tumor (GVT) effect after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) (18, 19). Emerging studies have suggested a role for OXPHOS and glycolysis of T cells as promising targets for controlling GVHD (20, 21). Therefore, we first analyzed the effect of SDHA on T cell functional responses to allostimulation in vitro. SDHA-KO T cells stimulated with irradiated splenocytes from allogeneic BALB/c mice showed a significantly reduced proliferation compared with WT T cells, similar to stimulation by αCD3 and αCD28 (Supplemental Figure 9A). We next determined whether this reduction in T cell proliferation was also observed in vivo. To this end, we performed allo-HCT utilizing clinically relevant MHC-mismatched B6 mouse cell into BALB/c bone marrow transplantation (BMT) model, as described in Methods. The in vivo CD4+ and CD8+ T cell proliferation was tracked by transferring CFSE-stained B6 WT or B6 SDHA-KO T cells into allogeneic BALB/c recipients. Allogeneic SDHA-KO CD4+ T cells proliferated significantly less than WT CD4+ T cells, whereas allogeneic SDHA-KO CD8+ T cells demonstrated similar proliferation compared with WT CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C).

To examine the clinical relevance of the in vivo effects of SDHA deficiency on CD4+ versus CD8+ T cells, we determined the effect on GVHD severity utilizing multiple clinically relevant models of allo-HCT. To this end, we specifically utilized well-characterized model systems wherein GVHD is primarily driven by either CD4+ T cells or CD8+ T cells alone or both subsets contribute to GVHD. We first utilized a well-characterized MHC-mismatched [B6→BALB/c] model wherein CD4+ T cells are sufficient to drive GVHD with minor contribution from CD8+ T cells (22). Because of the dominant effects of SDHA in regulating CD4+ T cell proliferation, differentiation, and cytokine release, we hypothesized that GVHD would be reduced in this model system. Briefly, B6 WT or SDHA-deficient T cells were combined with bone marrow cells from B6 WT mice and transplanted into irradiated allogeneic BALB/c mice, as described in Methods. Consistent with the hypothesis, the recipients of allogeneic SDHA-KO T cells showed a near-complete absence, a striking lack of induction of GVHD, with 0% mortality when compared with allogeneic recipients of B6 WT T cells that showed 100% mortality (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 SDHA deficiency in GVHD and GVT effect. (A) B6 and BALB/c mice were transplanted with WT or SDHA-KO T cells. Survival rate and clinical GVHD score are shown (syngeneic n = 8/group, allogeneic n = 10/group). (B–D) BALB/c mice received HCT with P815 cells (MHC class I+class II–). (B) BALB/c mice received syngeneic or allogeneic T cells from WT or SDHA-KO mice and were infused concurrently with 1.0 × 103 luciferase+ P815 cells. (C) Tumor-related mortality (syngeneic n = 5, allogeneic n = 11/group) and clinical GVHD score (n = 5/group). (D) Representative bioluminescence images and tumor burden on day 14 after HCT (n = 3–10/group). (E) BALB/c mice received HCT (WT or SDHA-KO B6 → BALB/c). Representative flow cytometry images and Annexin V+7-AAD+ cells in donor-derived (H-2Kb+) CD4+ and CD8+ T cells day 7 after HCT (n = 6/group). (F) Representative flow cytometry measuring proliferation of donor-derived (H-2Kb+CD45.2+) CD4+ and CD8+ T cells day 7 after HCT (n = 3–6/group). (G) Representative flow cytometry images and granzyme A and perforin levels in donor-derived (H-2Kb+CD45.2+) CD8+ T cells day 7 after HCT (n = 3–10/group). (H) Representative flow cytometry images and granzyme A, granzyme B, and perforin levels in donor-derived (H-2Kb+CD45.2+) CD4+ T cells day 7 after HCT (n = 3–10/group). (I) WT and SDHA-KO mice were inoculated with B16-F10 melanoma cells on day 0 and injected with anti–PD-1 or isotype control antibody on days 7, 10, 13, and 16. Tumor growth was measured (n = 6–9/group). Two-tailed Mann-Whitney U test for GVHD score and Annexin V+7-AAD+, Mantel-Cox log rank test for survival, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (D and F–H), and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (I) were used (mean ± SEM). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Although GVHD is closely related to GVT effects after allo-HCT, murine models utilizing MHC class II–deficient but class I+ tumors effectively separate CD4+ T cell–mediated GVHD from CD8+ T cell–mediated GVT (22). Therefore, we next compared the in vivo CD8+ T cell–mediated antitumor GVT effects of WT and SDHA-KO B6 CD8+ T cells in the context of B6 CD4+ T cell–mediated GVHD, by utilizing the above model. The lethally irradiated BALB/c hosts were transplanted with bone marrow cells with either syngeneic BM and T cells from BALB/c donors or from the allogeneic B6 WT mice with either WT or SDHA-KO splenic B6 T cells along with luciferase+ P815 cells (express MHC class I but lack MHC class II) that are syngeneic to the BALB/c host. The animals were followed by bioluminescence imaging for tumor burden, as described in Methods (Figure 5B). All of the syngeneic animals demonstrated robust tumor growth and died from tumors, demonstrating a lack of tumor elimination in the absence of alloreactivity. Similar to the above, the allogeneic recipients of SDHA-KO T cells demonstrated little GVHD compared with the allorecipients of B6 WT T cells. However, despite demonstrating similar CD4+ mediated GVHD, the allorecipients of SDHA-KO and WT cells still demonstrated similar tumor-related mortality (Figure 5C), demonstrating similar magnitude of preservation of CD8+ T cell–mediated GVT effects after allo-HCT (Figure 5D).

We further determined the role of SDHA-deficient donor T cells in reducing GVHD without substantial loss of GVT effects in this HCT model. Allogeneic SDHA-KO CD4+ and CD8+ T cells demonstrated significantly greater apoptosis in vivo compared with WT T cells (Figure 5E), similar to stimulation in vitro by αCD3 and αCD28. As shown in Figure 5F, no significant differences were observed in proliferation of donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the syngeneic recipients of WT and SDHA-KO T cells. By contrast, donor CD4+ T cells but not CD8+ T cells proliferated significantly less in the allogeneic recipients of SDHA-KO T cells than in those of WT T cells (Figure 5F). These data suggest that SDHA deficiency predominantly affected the proliferation of CD4+ T cells in vivo and contributed to the reduction in GVHD in addition to causing a bioenergetic collapse that promoted T cell apoptosis.

Because scRNA-seq data showed higher expression of cytotoxicity-relevant genes in the SDHA-KO T cells, we reasoned that preservation of cytotoxicity likely maintained GVT effects in vivo. Therefore, we next analyzed cytotoxic molecules in WT and SDHA-KO T cells after HCT by flow cytometry. Allogeneic SDHA-KO CD8+ T cells demonstrated similar levels of granzyme A and perforin when compared with WT CD8+ T cells (Figure 5G). However, allogeneic SDHA-KO CD4+ T cells showed significantly reduced levels of granzyme A, granzyme B, and perforin when compared with WT CD4+ T cells (Figure 5H). These results suggested that SDHA deficiency did not affect its antitumor effects on a per–CD8+ T cell basis after allo-HCT, demonstrating the mechanisms for SDHA-KO CD8+ T cell–mediated GVT without inducing CD4+ T cell–mediated GVHD in vivo.

To rule out possible strain-related artifacts on GVHD and to definitively demonstrate SDHA-dependent negative regulation of CD4+ T cells in vivo, we utilized the MHC class II–mismatched B6→B6(C)-H2-Ab1bm12/KhEgJ (bm12) model (see Methods) wherein GVHD is exclusively driven CD4+ T cells (23). The severity of GVHD was significantly reduced in the bm12 recipients of allogeneic SDHA-KO T cells when compared with the bm12 recipients of WT B6 T cells (Supplemental Figure 9D).

Finally, to rule out potential confounding effects of adoptive transfer, and to determine the effect on in vivo antitumor effects of CD8+ T cells, we utilized the well-characterized subcutaneous model of B16-F10 melanoma cells that has been extensively utilized to determine the effects of immune checkpoint blockers, as in Methods (24). The B6 WT and the SDHA-KO animals were injected with the tumor cells and with either the anti-PD-1 antibody or rat IgG2a isotype control antibody (see Methods). As expected, the WT B6 animals treated with the anti-PD-1 antibody demonstrated significantly better tumor control than the WT B6 animals treated with the control antibody (Figure 5I). By contrast, the SDHA-KO B6 animals demonstrated significantly better tumor control than the WT B6 control-treated animals, similar to the anti-PD-1-treated WT B6 animals (Figure 5I). Treatment of SDHA-KO B6 animals with anti-PD-1 demonstrated similar tumor control to isotype control antibody-treated KO animals, demonstrating that deficiency of SDHA enhanced CD8+ T cell–mediated antitumor immunity to a similar degree as the treatment with anti-PD1 therapy.