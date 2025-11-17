Open-label phase IV trial evaluating nusinersen after onasemnogene abeparvovec in children with spinal muscular atrophy

Although treatment with OA has improved survival and motor function in children with SMA, preclinical animal models and human postmortem studies suggest that motor neuron transduction remains incomplete, with reported rates varying between 40% and 90% (17–19). The consequences of untransduced motor neurons may not become apparent for years because motor neuron degeneration precedes clinical symptomatology in SMA (27). The RESPOND study is based on the hypothesis that administrating nusinersen could increase SMN protein in untransduced motor neurons, leading to additional clinical benefits for individuals with SMA.

Results from the RESPOND study demonstrate that (i) consistent with the investigator’s assessment of suboptimal clinical status, participants showed active neurodegeneration and severe denervation at study entry despite prior treatment with OA, and (ii) participants experienced improvements in clinical and biomarker outcomes following initiation of nusinersen, with no new safety concerns identified. Our study addresses a critical and timely clinical question regarding the need for additional therapies in individuals with SMA who show suboptimal clinical status after OA. The use of NfL and CMAP as objective biomarkers to support clinical observations enhances biological understanding and suggests a potential approach to identifying patients suitable for early add-on treatment, with the goal of optimizing outcomes.

Growing evidence from real-world cohort studies indicates that many individuals treated with OA have suboptimal clinical status (12, 15, 16, 28–30). Data from larger international registries indicate that motor delays are common in children treated with OA at an older age after symptom onset, but delays are also observed in younger children identified through newborn screening (12, 28). Two recent multicenter US studies similarly reported ongoing disability, motor delays, or suboptimal outcomes in many OA-treated children. Suboptimal outcomes were particularly common (~50%) among children with 2 SMN2 copies, though they were also seen in some with 3 copies, many of whom required additional SMN2-modifying therapy (29, 30).

Most participants in RESPOND exhibited multiple domains of suboptimal clinical status at baseline as assessed by the investigator. Nearly all participants, including those with 3 SMN2 copies, reported suboptimal motor function. These subjective assessments by investigators were further supported by objective measurements of elevated NfL levels and low CMAPs at baseline. Despite the expected limited potential for improvement given their baseline characteristics, participants demonstrated measurable improvements across various outcomes during the study. At the time of study design, greater improvements were expected in younger participants who received nusinersen as early as possible in their disease course. Prior studies suggest that treatment may be most effective before significant motor neuron loss occurs, while enough neurons remain to respond to SMN protein restoration (30). Nevertheless, the study enrolled participants with a wide range of ages at first nusinersen dose (2–36 months), given the lack of consensus on the optimal therapeutic window. Age subgroup analyses used a predefined cutoff of 9 months at first nusinersen dose, based on the typical developmental window for detecting delays in sitting without support. Although mean motor function score changes were slightly greater in the younger group than in the older group, improvements in clinical and biomarker outcomes were observed in both age groups, suggesting that the older group with a longer time since OA also experienced improvements. Therefore, the main analyses combined all participants with 2 SMN2 copies.

On day 302, nearly all participants (35 [95%]) demonstrated improvements in motor function as measured by HINE-2 total motor milestone scores or CHOP-INTEND total scores. Two participants with 3 SMN2 copies, who had the highest HINE-2 total scores at baseline, did not report numerical improvements on day 302. However, their investigators reported improvements in their suboptimal motor function on day 183, and both investigators and caregivers reported improvements in CGI-C on day 302. To our knowledge, no threshold has been established to define a meaningful response in HINE-2 total scores. However, since HINE-2 total scores reflect the achievement of key developmental milestones, any improvement may be considered meaningful for these children and their caregivers (31).

Due to differences in study design, participant characteristics, and prior treatment status, the HINE-2 and CHOP-INTEND total score results from this study cannot be directly compared with those from other trials of nusinersen or OA. For example, symptomatic, treatment-naive participants in the ENDEAR trial had a severe disease burden, with low mean baseline HINE-2 and CHOP-INTEND scores (1.3 and 27.9 points, respectively) (32). Nevertheless, among treated participants with 2 SMN2 copies, mean improvements in HINE-2 total score were greater in RESPOND than in ENDEAR (+8.1 vs. +4.6 points on day 302), suggesting greater motor milestone gains in RESPOND. In contrast, mean improvements in CHOP-INTEND, a motor skill assessment more suitable for weaker infants and younger children (33), were greater in ENDEAR (+11.3 vs. +7.9 points) (32). In the STR1VE and STR1VE-EU studies of symptomatic participants with 2 SMN2 copies treated with OA, the greatest CHOP-INTEND improvements were seen within the first 3–6 months of OA treatment, after which gains slowed (13, 14). As only a few participants in STR1VE and STR1VE-EU had CHOP-INTEND data beyond 12 months, and HINE-2 data were not collected in these studies, further contextualization with our study is limited. Many RESPOND participants enrolled several months after receiving OA (median time from OA: 6.3 months in participants with 2 SMN2 copies).

Although age at baseline largely overlapped with or exceeded the typical window for the sitting achievement in healthy children (3.8–9.2 months) (24), most participants (27 of 37 [73%]) were unable to sit independently at baseline. Of the 10 participants who could sit, only 2 achieved this milestone within the normal developmental window. These findings highlight the ongoing unmet need in this population, despite receipt of treatment with OA. Among the participants who could not sit independently at baseline, 14 of 27 (52%) gained the ability to do so by day 302, representing a clinically relevant benefit for these individuals.

None of the 3 participants with 3 SMN2 copies (age range: 30.8–35.7 months) were able to walk without support at baseline, despite their age exceeding the typical window for walking achievement in healthy children (8.2–17.6 months) (24). Achievements in these key motor milestones will continue to be evaluated during the study.

In addition to measurable motor function improvements, biomarker data supported the additional benefit of nusinersen for patients previously treated with OA. Our findings highlight the potential of neurofilament levels to serve as a key biomarker for assessing disease activity and monitoring treatment response in SMA. Neurofilaments are structural proteins that are released into the interstitial fluid following axonal damage or neuronal degeneration (34, 35), providing quantitative and real-time information on the extent of ongoing neuroaxonal injury (36).

Neurofilaments have been studied extensively as a biomarker across a wide range of neurodegenerative diseases (36). In SMA, neurofilament levels are elevated — with the highest levels observed in the youngest patients with the more severe forms of the disease (37–40). Similarly, in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), levels of neurofilament are prognostic for disease progression and survival (41). In the case of SOD1-ALS, treatment-driven reductions preceded and predicted clinical benefit over time (42).

In the RESPOND study, most participants exhibited elevated NfL levels at baseline compared with the levels reported in neurologically healthy children (25, 26), suggesting active neurodegeneration at study entry, consistent with the study hypothesis. In a study estimating age-specific reference levels for serum NfL in neurologically healthy children, the following 5% and 95% percentile levels were reported: 5.0 and 18.2 pg/mL for ages 0–1 year, 4.5 and 16.6 pg/mL for ages 1–2 years, and 4.1 and 15.0 pg/mL for ages 2–4 years (25). Similar serum NfL levels were observed in another study that reported 99th percentiles of 22, 20.4, and 18.9 pg/mL for those aged 1, 2, and 3 years, respectively (26). Higher levels in younger infants and children are likely due to high cell turnover during neuronal migration and differentiation in the developing brain (25, 37, 39).

Although caution is needed when comparing values across studies due to known variations in analytical methods, as well as differences between serum and plasma levels, baseline plasma NfL levels observed in the RESPOND study (median [range]: 93.6 [13–483] pg/mL) were substantially higher than serum NfL levels previously reported for neurologically healthy children in these studies (25, 26), which also used single molecular array (Simoa) immunoassay. As NfL levels are expected to be approximately 5%–20% higher in serum as compared with plasma (43–45), our findings of relative elevation of NfL in plasma are likely conservative.

Nearly all RESPOND participants experienced a rapid decline in NfL levels during the loading phase of nusinersen, followed by relative stabilization thereafter — a pattern consistently observed in other nusinersen studies (37, 38, 46). This pattern was observed regardless of age at baseline or time from OA, suggesting that these reductions were not fully driven by age-related declines in NfL levels or transient increases in NfL levels after OA.

Limited data are available on changes in NfL among individuals receiving OA. Evidence suggests that NfL levels increase for up to approximately 6 months after OA administration (47–50). The transient increase in NfL may reflect an inflammatory response in the central nervous system caused by the AAV9 vector or AAV-induced toxicity (47–50).

Approximately half of the participants in the study had more than 6 months between OA and first nusinersen dose (median time from OA: 6.3 months in the 2-SMN2-copy group and 13.3 months in the 3-SMN2-copy group). Given that these participants had passed the period of transient neurofilament increases after OA, the reductions observed following nusinersen initiation can be largely attributed to nusinersen, rather than resolution of the OA-related elevations.

Consistent with elevations in plasma NfL, RESPOND participants had low CMAP values at baseline, indicating severe denervation at study entry. Median values of ulnar and peroneal amplitudes were 0.6 mV and 0.9 mV at baseline for those with 2 SMN2 copies, with 79% and 58% of participants showing amplitudes below 1 mV, respectively. In children without neurological disease, mean ulnar and peroneal CMAP values increase from 3.11 mV and 2.68 mV at 1–6 months of age, respectively, to 4.55 mV and 3.69 mV at 12–24 months of age (51). In the natural history of untreated infantile-onset SMA, CMAP amplitudes decline over time, with low values (<1.0 mV) reported for nearly all individuals (52). The threshold of CMAP amplitude used in prior clinical trials enrolling presymptomatic infants with SMA ranged between 1 and 2 mV (10).

In prior studies of nusinersen or OA, increases in CMAP have been generally observed following treatments (10, 53–55). In the START and STR1VE-US studies, symptomatic participants with 2 SMN2 copies treated with intravenous OA showed mean peroneal CMAP amplitude increases from baseline (mean age: 3.6 months) up to 18 months of age. However, wide variability in CMAP values was observed during follow-up (54). In another study that examined the potential utility of CMAP in predicting motor recovery after OA, individuals with baseline CMAP values <0.5 mV were less likely to achieve independent sitting after OA (53).

Although there is no consensus on defining the threshold for low CMAP values or a clinically meaningful increased response, the low baseline values observed in the RESPOND study likely indicate suboptimal response to OA and a risk of limited potential improvements without additional intervention. Despite the extent of denervation at baseline, improvements in CMAP were observed regardless of age and time from OA, indicating electrophysiologic response to treatment with additional nusinersen, coinciding with motor function gains in other measures.

Improvements were also consistently observed for investigator- and caregiver-reported outcomes. Most participants with suboptimal motor function at baseline experienced improvements following initiation of nusinersen, as assessed by both investigators and caregivers. Caregivers reported improvements in suboptimal swallowing/feeding ability more frequently than investigators. As caregivers are primarily responsible for providing meals to their child, they may be more perceptive of benefits in this domain. Suboptimal respiratory function remained stable for most participants. The RESPOND trial will continue to evaluate these changes through the end of the study.

Given the limited data on the safety of additional therapies and the potential for new safety concerns in individuals receiving nusinersen after OA treatment, evaluating safety was an important objective of this study. Nusinersen has generally been well tolerated in clinical trials and postmarketing safety studies, with most reported AEs and serious AEs (SAEs) consistent with those typically observed in individuals with SMA or associated with lumbar puncture procedures (56). Key safety concerns regarding OA treatment include risk of liver toxicity and thrombocytopenia (13, 14). Monitoring of liver function and coagulation parameters including platelets was performed throughout the study. AEs and SAEs in this study have generally been consistent with prior experience with nusinersen and with reported data from OA trials, with no new safety concerns identified. Given the increasing use of combination or additional therapies and the underlying pathology in this patient population, in which impaired function of peripheral organs may occur (57), future research on multiple SMA treatments should continue to carefully evaluate safety.

There are limited studies examining additional treatment after OA in clinical trials and postmarketing settings (15, 58–62). Most studies were single-center and observational, with small sample sizes. In a recent observational study of 23 presymptomatic children, the authors concluded that preemptive dual therapy with either risdiplam or nusinersen after OA was well tolerated but provided limited or no benefit compared with OA monotherapy (15). The study included presymptomatic children with mostly normal muscle ultrasound at baseline. Most children in the dual-therapy group received risdiplam shortly after OA (n = 6); only one received nusinersen for a limited time (15). RESPOND participants may be more comparable to the subgroup of 3 children who initially received OA monotherapy but later received nusinersen due to motor delays or residual weakness. However, limited outcomes were reported for this small group. A recent multicenter, retrospective case series reported on 20 children who received risdiplam following OA due to suboptimal clinical status (62). Compared with our study, the children in this case series had a longer average time from OA administration (15.2 months) and were older at the time of additional therapy initiation (mean age: 24.9 months). While the authors reported improvements in some children after risdiplam treatment, the findings based on electronic health records were limited by variability in data collection and outcome reporting. No biomarker data were available to help understand the underlying pathology (62). Differences in study populations and treatments preclude direct comparisons of outcomes between these studies. However, both the observational studies and RESPOND show the considerable unmet clinical need after OA, especially for those with 2 SMN2 copies. Most participants with 2 SMN2 copies in the observational study experienced widespread degenerative changes on muscle ultrasound during follow-up (15).

As none of the currently available DMTs result in a cure for SMA, combination and sequential therapies are increasingly being used in practice to optimize clinical outcomes (63, 64). However, assessing the impact of such approaches is challenging due to several factors, including the lack of randomized controlled trials and clinical variability. Our study focused specifically on the outcomes of individuals treated with nusinersen following OA. Other therapeutic combinations or sequences were considered outside the scope of this study. While risdiplam is another SMN2-targeting therapy that may also be used after OA, its mechanism of action and safety profile differ from those of nusinersen. Therefore, these therapies should not be considered to be interchangeable in terms of efficacy or safety.

Our study has several limitations. First, since RESPOND is an open-label trial without a comparator group, not all observed improvements can be directly attributed to nusinersen treatment, as all participants had received OA prior to enrollment, which likely provides ongoing production of SMN protein in those motor neurons that are transduced. Placebo effects or expectation bias from evaluators and caregivers may also have influenced the reported improvements in investigator- and caregiver-assessed outcomes. The study was not designed as a comparative study because recruiting participants to undergo a sham procedure would not have been feasible. The study was not statistically powered to detect significant differences. Second, at the time of study design, there was no clear consensus on what constitutes suboptimal clinical status after OA, particularly given the variability in participant age and clinical characteristics. Accordingly, the definition was based on investigators’ assessments, which could be subjective. Third, details of symptoms at the time of OA could not be examined, as participants received OA months to years prior to study enrollment. Fourth, there is no consensus on clinically meaningful thresholds for many clinical and biomarker outcomes in this study, especially among individuals previously treated with other DMTs. To help contextualize the findings, we provided reference values based on those typically observed in neurologically healthy children and/or untreated individuals with SMA. Fifth, given the wide variability in participant characteristics, the limited sample size to account for this variability, and the near-universal improvements in both biomarker and clinical outcomes, correlation or predictive analyses between these outcomes could not be conducted.

Despite the study’s limitations, objectively and quantitatively assessed biomarkers can enhance the understanding of real-time disease activity, contextualize the clinical outcomes, and complement the findings from a single-arm trial when a randomized trial is not feasible. As clinicians navigate decisions on sequencing or combining treatments for SMA in the absence of clinical trial data, our findings can support informed decision making to optimize outcomes.

In summary, improvements in clinical and biomarker outcomes support the benefit of nusinersen treatment in infants and children with suboptimal clinical status following OA.