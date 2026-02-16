Vessels encapsulating tumor clusters promote noninvasive metastasis of hepatocellular carcinoma by shaping an immunosuppressive microenvironment

Sex as a biological variable. Sex was not considered as a biological variable in this study. Human HCC samples analyzed in this study were obtained from both male and female patients, and no significant difference in sex distribution was observed between non-VETC and VETC HCC groups (Supplemental Table 11). Both male and female mice were used in mouse hepatoma allograft models, and similar findings were observed.

Human tissue specimens. Human HCC tissues and the matched adjacent nontumor liver tissues were collected from 152 patients who underwent HCC resection at Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center between 2010 and 2022 and confirmed histologically. These patients did not receive any local or systemic anticancer treatments prior to surgery, and their clinical characteristics are summarized in Supplemental Tables 1, 2, and 11.

Preparation of single-cell suspension for scRNA-seq. Fresh tumor tissues from 6 non-VETC and 6 VETC HCC cases were immediately processed into single-cell suspensions using enzymatic digestion and mechanical dissociation. Briefly, tumor tissues were minced into approximately 1 mm3 pieces in DMEM (0-013-CVRC; Corning) supplemented with 10% FBS (10099141, Gibco), followed by digestion at 37°C for 50 min with constant shaking (80 rpm) in a mixture of DNase I (AMPD1-1KT, Sigma-Aldrich), dispase (354235, Corning), collagenase type II (17101015, Thermo Fisher) and collagenase type IV (17104019, Thermo Fisher), and then filtered through a 70 μm cell strainer to remove undigested tissues. The cell pellet was collected by centrifugation at 500g for 5 min, then resuspended in 1× Red Blood Cell (RBC) lysis buffer (C3702, Beyotine) and incubated on ice for 5 min to lyse red blood cells. After 2 washes with PBS, the lysed red cells were removed using a dead cell removal kit (130-090-101, Miltenyi Biotec) to enhance sample viability as follows: 100 μl of removal reagent was added per 107 cells and incubated for 15 min at room temperature, followed by cell separation using a MACS buffer (PBS, 0.5% BSA, and 2 mM EDTA), a QuadroMACS separator (130-090-976, Miltenyi Biotec) and LS columns (130-042-401, Miltenyi Biotec). The column was pre-washed with 2 mL of MACS buffer prior to sample application. The cell suspension was then passed through the column and washed with 2 mL of MACS buffer. Viable cells were collected by centrifugation at 800g for 6 min at 4°C, yielding a minimum of 2 × 105 viable cells per tissue sample.

scRNA-seq and data processing. scRNA-seq libraries were prepared using the Chromium platform (10x Genomics) following the manufacturer’s protocols. Briefly, single-cell suspensions were loaded into the Chromium Controller for droplet generation. After reverse transcription, emulsions were broken and barcoded cDNAs were purified using magnetic beads, followed by PCR amplification. Amplified cDNAs were used to construct single-cell 5′ gene expression libraries. For library construction, 50 ng of amplified cDNAs was fragmented, end repaired, and double-size selected using SPRIselect beads.

The prepared libraries were loaded onto individual lanes of the NovaSeq 6000 X system (Illumina) and sequenced with 150 bp paired-end reads. Raw sequencing data in Binary Base Call format were converted to FASTQ files using the bcl2fastq software (version 2.19.0.316, Illumina). Sequencing reads were aligned to reference genomes and feature-barcode matrices were generated using the Cell Ranger pipeline (version 6.0.1, 10X Genomics). Gene expression data was mapped to the human genome reference sequences (GRCh38) for further analysis.

Quantification of single-cell gene expression levels and determination of cell types. Gene expression matrices generated by Cell Ranger were imported into R workspace and converted into a Seurat object using the Seurat package (version 5.1.0). To ensure data reliability, we performed conventional quality control and also filtered out the potential impact of doublets and ambient RNA contamination. Only cells that had 100–800,000 UMIs (unique molecular identifiers) and expressed 500–25,000 genes with less than 25% mitochondrial gene content were selected for further analysis. Additionally, doublets were identified and removed using the DoubletFinder package, with an expected doublet rate of 0.07. Ambient RNA contamination was mitigated using the SoupX package. Cells passing these filters were classified as true single cells for further study.

Each of the 12 HCC single-cell sequencing datasets underwent an independent quality control and then merged for integrated analysis. We used NormalizeData and ScaleData functions in Seurat software to remove technical biases and ensure comparable gene expression levels across different cells. To correct for batch effects, the RunHarmony function was used to adjust for variations among samples. To visualize cellular composition and similarities in the data, dimensionality reduction and clustering were performed using the RunUMAP function.

Cell clusters were identified using the FindClusters function in Seurat software, based on the expression of known marker genes (Supplemental Table 3) for T/NK cells, B cells, plasma cells, myeloid cells, cancer-associated fibroblasts, endothelial cells, and malignant cells. The T/NK cell clusters and Treg clusters were further analyzed by specific marker genes (Supplemental Table 4 and Supplemental Table 6, respectively), using Seurat’s FindAllMarkers function to compare gene expression across clusters. Marker genes were identified with a Bonferroni-adjusted P value < 0.05 and a log 2 fold change ≥ 0.6. Clusters with markers of multiple cell types were excluded. For each cluster, we assigned an identifier with a relevant marker gene (e.g., “CD4_FOXP3” for Tregs), ensuring strong specificity of gene expression.

Calculation of functional module scores. To assess functional differences within a specific cell cluster between VETC and non-VETC tissues, we calculated functional module scores for the target cell cluster using the AddModuleScore function in Seurat, which calculates a score for each cell based on the expression level of a specific gene set related to a biological process/function. The scores for tumor-specific Treg signature genes in Tregs (Supplemental Table 5) and T cell proliferation genes in Treg_MKI67 (Supplemental Table 7, respectively), and the scores for cytotoxic and exhausted CD8+ T cell genes (Supplemental Table 9) were calculated.

Cell developmental trajectory. The lineage trajectory of CD8+ T cells was constructed using Monocle2 (version 2.8.0). Cluster data from Seurat was directly input into Monocle2 for analysis. Next, we carried out density peak clustering (Monocle2 dpFeature procedure) to order cells based on the genes with differential expression between clusters (Supplemental Table 8). Significant genes (P < 0.01, |log 2 foldchange| >1) ranked by log 2 foldchange were used to order cells. Cell differentiation trajectory was then inferred through dimensionality reduction and cell ordering using Monocle2’s default parameters.

Cellular ligand-receptor interaction analysis. The ligand-receptor interactions between Treg clusters (Treg_TNFRSF4 and Treg_MKI67) and CD8_PDCD1 in HCC were analyzed using CellphoneDB software (version 5.0.1) to compare the expression of a receptor in 1 cell type and its corresponding ligand in another cell type. The average expression level was calculated by the average expression of each receptor-ligand pair across interacting cells. To assess significance, we permuted the cell type label 1,000 times and compared the observed mean to the randomly permuted mean. A significantly higher observed mean indicated a meaningful receptor-ligand interaction. Ligand-receptor pairs related to immune checkpoints were selected and their interaction potential between Treg clusters and CD8_PDCD1 in VETC and non-VETC tissues was visualized.

Cell lines. The mouse hepatoma cell line Hepa1-6 (ATCC CRL-1830) and human embryonic kidney (HEK) 293T cell line (ATCC CRL-3216) were purchased from Guangzhou Cellcook Biotech Co. Ltd. (Guangdong, China). Both cell lines were authenticated via short tandem repeat (STR) profiling. The primary mouse hepatoma cells (designated as LC-Rd53) were isolated from NrasG12V/sgp53-induced mouse liver tumors and established in our laboratory (40). Cells were cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS, 100 U/mL penicillin, and 100 μg/mL streptomycin, and maintained in a humidified atmosphere of 5% CO 2 at 37°C.

Establishment of cell lines with stable knockdown of Angpt2. First, the shRNA expression plasmids (pCDH-shAngpt2, pCDH-shNC) were constructed. The fragments containing the shRNA sequences that targeted mouse Angpt2 (NM_007426.4) were generated by PCR and inserted between the EcoRI and BamHI sites in lentviral expression vector (pCDH-U6-MCS-EF1-copGFP-T2A-Puro), which was produced by replacing the CMV promoter of pCDH-CMV-MCS-EF1-copGFP-T2A-Puro (System Biosciences, Palo Alto, CA, USA) with U6 promoter (47). pCDH-shNC, which contained the shRNA sequence that was nonhomologous to any mouse genome sequence, was used as a negative control. All constructs were verified by direct sequencing. The sequences of shRNA targeting mouse Angpt2 or nonhomologous sequence are as follows: shAngpt2: 5′-GCT ATC CGT AAA GAA GAG C-3′; shNC: 5′-TGA ATT AGA TGG CGA TGT T-3′.

Next, lentiviral particles were prepared. HEK293T cells (1 × 106) were seeded in a 100-mm plate for 24 h, then cotransfected with pCDH-shAngpt2 or pCDH-shNC and packaging plasmid (Lenti-X HTX Packaging Mix, Clontech, CA, USA) using Lipofectamine 3000 (L3000015, Thermo Fisher, CA, USA) and incubated at 37°C overnight, followed by replacing the medium with 10 mL DMEM containing 10% FBS and incubation at 37°C for an additional 48 h. The lentivirus supernatants were harvested by filtering through a 0.45 μm filter to remove cell debris.

Finally, Hepa1-6 and LC-Rd53 cells were infected with lentivirus supernatants diluted in DMEM with 10% FBS and 10 μg/mL polybrene for 12 h, then refreshed with 10% FBS-containing DMEM. The resulting stable lines, Hepa-shAngpt2 and LC-Rd53-shAngpt2, and their control lines Hepa-shNC and LC-Rd53-shNC were maintained in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and 0.25 μg/mL of puromycin.

The mRNA levels of Angpt2 were analyzed by real-time quantitative PCR. Total RNAs were extracted using TRIzol reagent (15596026, Thermo Fisher) and reverse transcribed using M-MLV reverse transcriptase (M1701, Promega). qPCR was performed on a LightCycler 480 (Roche Diagnostics, Germany) using 2× SYBR Green qPCR Master Mix (B21202, Bimake). β-Actin was used as a reference gene. All reactions were run in duplicate. The cycle threshold (Ct) values did not differ by more than 0.5 between the duplicates. The level of the target gene was normalized to that of β-actin, which yielded a value. The primer sequences for mouse Angpt2 amplification are as follows: sense strand: GAA CCA GAC AGC AGC ACA AA -3′; antisense strand: 5′- AGT TGG GGA AGG TCA GTG TG -3′. The primer sequences for mouse β-actin amplification: sense strand: CAT TGC TGA CAG GAT GCA GAA GG -3′; antisense strand: 5′- TGC TGG AAG GTG GAC AGT GAG G -3′.

Mouse allograft models. C57BL/6J mice (Strain NO.N000013) (3–4 weeks old) were purchased from GemPharmatech (Nanjing, China). NSG mice (Cat. NO. NM-NSG-001) (3–4 weeks old) were purchased from Shanghai Model Organisms Center, Inc (Shanghai, China). The mice were used for experiments at the age of 5 weeks.

For Treg depletion assay, Hepa1-6 cells (6 × 105) were resuspended in 25 μL of Matrigel (3432-005-01, R&D Systems, MN, USA) /DMEM mixture (1:1 volume) and then inoculated into the liver of a C57BL/6J mouse. On days 10, 17, and 24 after implantations, mice were administrated with intraperitoneal injections (i.p.) of 200 μg anti-CD25 antibody in 100 μL 1 × PBS or an equivalent dose of anti-horseradish peroxidase IgG1 (isotype control) once a week 3 times. Tumors, livers, and lungs were collected 4 weeks after tumor cell inoculation. The tumor volume (V) was calculated using the formula V = (L × W2)/2, where L represents tumor length, and W stands for the tumor width. Antibodies used in this study are listed in Supplemental Table 12, along with their sources and clone numbers.

To compare the vascular pattern in C57BL/6J and NSG mice, Hepa1-6 cells (6 × 105) were resuspended in 25 μL of Matrigel/DMEM (1:1 volume) and then inoculated into mouse livers. Tumors were dissected 4 weeks after inoculation.

For the liver orthotopic allograft model with stable silencing of Angpt2, Hepa-shAngpt2, LC-Rd53-shAngpt2, and their control lines (1 × 106) were resuspended in 25 μL of Matrigel/DMEM (mixed at 1:1 volume ratio) and then inoculated into the liver of C57BL/6J mice. Tumors were dissected 4 weeks after inoculation.

For the liver orthotopic allograft model with treatment of Tie2 inhibitor, Hepa1-6 cells (3 × 105) were resuspended in 25 μL of Matrigel/DMEM mixture (1:1 volume) and inoculated into the liver of C57BL/6J mice. Starting on day 10 after inoculation, mice received daily i.p. injections of Rebastinib (20 mg/kg, HY-13024, MedChemExpress) or control solution (40% PEG300, 53% saline, 5% Tween-80, and 2% DMSO) until day 21.

For subcutaneous allograft model with Angpt2 supplementation, Hepa-shNC or Hepa-shAngpt2 cells (5 × 105) were resuspended in 100 μL of Matrigel /DMEM mixture (1:3 volume) and inoculated s.c. into both hind limbs of C57BL/6J mice. Starting on day 7 after inoculation, recombinant mouse Angpt2 protein (0.2 μg per 100 mm3 of tumor volume, 7186-AN-025, R&D Systems) or control solution (0.9% saline) were peritumorally injected into Hepa-shAngpt2 allografts every other day until day 15.

IHC and multiplex IF staining. Frozen HCC tissues embedded in optimal cutting temperature (OCT, 4583, SAKURA Finetekn) compound were sectioned at 8 μm, fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) for 10 min, and incubated with primary antibodies at 37°C for 30 min. Formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissues were sectioned at 4 μm, deparaffinized in xylene, rehydrated through a graded ethanol series, and then treated with 0.3% hydrogen peroxide to quench endogenous peroxidase activity. Antigen retrieval was performed by pressure cooking in 10 mM citrate buffer (pH 6.0), followed by overnight incubation with primary antibodies at 4°C.

For IHC staining, a 2-step Dako EnVision System (K5007, Dako Denmark A/S) was used for both human and murine antigens to detect protein expression, followed by hematoxylin (DH0005, Leagene) staining. Images were scanned by Leica Aperio VERSA 200 (Leica Biosystems) at 20 × magnification.

For multiplex IF staining, different primary antibodies were sequentially applied, followed by incubation with horseradish peroxidase-conjugated secondary antibody and signal amplify by Vari Fluor 488 TSA (Tyramide Signal Amplification) or Vari Fluor 555 TSA or Vari Fluor 640 TSA (HY-D1837, HY-D1836 and HY-D18364, MedChemExpress). Nuclei were counterstained with 4’,6-diamidino-2phenylindole (DAPI, D9542, Sigma-Aldrich).

For IHC and multiplex IF staining, detailed information regarding antibody sources and catalog numbers is provided in Supplemental Table 12.

Evaluation of staining signals and cell-cell distance. The stained sections were scanned using Aperio VERSA Digital Pathology Scanner (Leica Biosystems) or high-resolution confocal microscopy (Leica TCS SP8X, Leica Biosystems), and analyzed with QuPath (48), where tumor regions and staining thresholds were defined by 2 researchers, who were blinded to sample’s characteristics. Cell detection and classification functions in QuPath were applied to segment the image and quantify signal-positive or negative cells.

For multiplex IF staining, the image was first segmented into individual cell regions and split into layers corresponding to different antibody stains, based on fluorescence wavelength. A positive signal threshold was set for each antibody layer, based on signal location and intensity. A cell was considered double positive if it showed 2 signals exceeding the positive threshold at the same location.

The distance between nearest neighbor cells was calculated using ImageJ (49). The cell centroid coordinate of each Foxp3+Treg cell and PD1+CD8+ T cell was recorded. A distance matrix was then generated for each Treg cell, and the nearest PD1+CD8+ T cell was identified. The shortest distance for each cell was used for subsequent spatial proximity analysis. Similar procedures were applied for all nearest-neighbor cell-cell distance evaluation in this study.

To evaluate metastasis, 30 serial sections from the livers and lungs of mouse allograft model were stained with H&E, then scanned by Leica Aperio VERSA 200 (Leica Biosystems) at 20 × magnification and independently reviewed under a microscope by 2 researchers who were blinded to the treatment. The metastasis rate was defined as the proportion of tumor-bearing mice with detectable metastatic foci. For each mouse, the total number of metastatic foci across the 30 serial sections and the average diameter of the largest foci in each section were calculated.

To evaluate the VETC index and vessel area in mouse orthotopic liver allografts and human HCC tissues, the sections were subjected to IHC staining for mouse CD31 and human CD34, then scanned by Leica Aperio VERSA 200 (Leica Biosystems) at 20× magnification. The vascular pattern of each HCC tissue was determined as described (6), independently by 2 researchers who were blinded to sample’s information. The VETC pattern was defined as vessels forming cobweb-like networks that encapsulated individual tumor clusters. The cases with a visible VETC pattern in the whole or part of tumor section were identified as VETC HCC/tumor/emboli, and those without any VETC pattern in the whole tumor section were identified as non-VETC HCC/tumor/emboli. The VETC index and vessel area were assessed as reported (6). In brief, a VETC index was used to quantify the extent of VETC formation. The 5 most intensely vascularized fields were identified, and the number of individual tumor clusters that were surrounded by endothelium for at least 75% (human samples) or 50% (mouse allografts) of the tumor surface was recorded. The average number of endothelium-coated tumor clusters per field was presented as VETC index. To determine the vessel area in each allograft and human HCC tissues, mouse CD31 or human CD34 staining area in the 5 most vascularized fields were analyzed using ImageJ. The CD31- or CD34-staining area relative to the total tumor area indicated relative vessel area.

The expression levels of Angpt2 in mouse allografts, indicated by the histological score (H-score), was evaluated using Qupath software, according to the following formula: H score = ∑P i (i +1), where i represents the intensity score, categorized as no staining, scored as 0; weak staining, scored as 1; moderate staining, scored as 2; or strong staining, scored as 3 staining, and P i stands for the percentage of positively stained cells, ranging from 0–100. The expression of TGFβ1 in TECs was assessed by quantifying immunofluorescence signals with ImageJ. The integrated density of TGFβ1 immunofluorescence within CD31+ (mouse) or CD34+ (human) areas was measured. This value was then divided by the total pixel area of the corresponding CD31/CD34-staining region to obtain a relative expression level of TGFβ1.

Statistics. Survival of patients was analyzed using Kaplan-Meier Plotter based on the transcriptome profiling data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA). Cell cluster infiltration levels were estimated by CIBERSORTx (50) deconvolution of RNA-seq data from TCGA. Hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were calculated using Cox proportional hazards regression models.

Data were expressed as the mean ± SEM. The Shapiro-Wilk method was used to test normal distributions. If data met normality, 2-tailed Student’s t test was applied; otherwise, Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare the differences between 2 groups. One-way ANOVA was applied to compare the means of a dependent variable across 3 or more groups and evaluate the impact of 1 independent variable, while 2-way ANOVA was used when 2 independent variables were involved. All statistical tests were 2-sided and P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Analyses were performed with GraphPad Prism (version 8.0, GraphPad Software).

Study approval. For experiments using human samples, written informed consent was obtained from each patient, and the protocol was approved by the Institutional Research Ethics Committee of the Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center (Guangzhou, China) (HCSW-2019-001). The patients were anonymously coded in accordance with ethical guidelines, as instructed by the Declaration of Helsinki.

All animal experiments were performed following the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Institutes of Health publication nos. 80-23, revised 1996) and the institutional ethical guidelines. The study protocol was approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee at Sun Yat-sen University (SYSU-IACUC-2022-B00146).

Data availability. The raw scRNA-seq data were deposited in the Genome Sequence Archive (GSA-Human) (51) in National Genomics Data Center (52). The scRNA-seq data accession number is HRA015108. The data points in graphs are provided in the file of Supporting Data Values. Requests for any other data should be directed to and will be fulfilled by the corresponding author.