Macrophage-rich niches regulate T cell dynamics at the liver invasive margin during gallbladder cancer progression

Sex as a biological variable

Since no evidence shows sex differences in gallbladder cancer liver invasion, our study exclusively examined male mice. It is unknown whether the findings are relevant for female mice.

Patients and tissue samples

Gallbladder cancer patients’ tissue and the peripheral blood of healthy donors were obtained from Renji Hospital, Affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine. All patients’ diagnoses were pathologically confirmed. Clinical information of patients’ samples with the single-cell and spatial sequencing is summarized in Supplemental Table 1. Retrospective cohorts’ patient information was summarized in Supplemental Tables 8 and 9.

Single-cell isolation of tissue

Tumor tissues for spatial transcriptome assays were collected. For single-cell isolation, the samples were processed as follows: minced, dissociated with digestant (0.25% trypsin [Thermo Fisher]), and 10 μg/mL DNase I (Sigma) dissolved in PBS with 5% FBS (Thermo Fisher), and incubated at 37°C with a shaking speed of 50 rpm for about 40 minutes. Cell suspensions were filtered using a 40-μm nylon cell strainer, and red blood cells were removed using 1X Red Blood Cell Lysis Solution (Thermo Fisher). Dissociated cells were washed with 1x DPBS containing 2% FBS. Cells were stained with 0.4% Trypan blue (Thermo Fisher) to check the viability on Countess II Automated Cell Counter (Thermo Fisher). The RNA from single cells was barcoded using 10X Genomics Chromium Single Cell 3′ Library and Gel Bead Kit and processed on a Chromium Single Cell Processor. Library construction followed the manufacturer’s instructions (10X Genomics), and sequencing was performed on a NovaSeq 6000 sequencing system (Illumina).

scRNA-seq data processing

For sample sequences, the Cell Ranger software (v.7.1.0) was downloaded from 10x Genomics (https://support.10xgenomics.com/single-cell-gene-expression/software/downloads/latest) and used to process raw data, filter low-quality data, align reads to the hg38 human reference genome, and summarize unique molecular identifier (UMI) counts. Reads mapped to intros were not counted as gene expression. Seurat (version 4.0.1) (33) was used for most single-cell data downstream analyses. Before the raw count matrix was loaded into Seurat, genes detected in fewer than 3 cells and cells with fewer than 200 genes were removed. Doublets were removed by DoubletFinder (version 2.0.3) (34). Furthermore, we calculated the metrics of each cell, and cells with more than 15% mitochondrial gene counts, fewer than 500 genes, or more than 5,000 UMIs were removed. After all single samples were merged into one Seurat object, the SCTransform function was applied to the data with the regress variables “percent.mt,” “S.Score,” and “G2M.Score.” The dataset was analyzed for the highly variable genes (HVGs), and the top 50 principal components were used in downstream analysis. Harmony (version 1.2.0) (35) was applied to remove patient batch effects. The top 30 components from Harmony were selected to execute the RunUMAP function in Seurat, generating a non-linear dimension reduction projection using Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) or t-distributed Stochastic Neighbor Embedding (t-SNE) for visualization. A K nearest neighbor (KNN) graph was generated by FindNeighbors using the top 30 Harmony components, and clusters were classified by the FindClusters function with a manually selected resolution from 0.1 to 1.5. To obtain better annotation results, we processed 2 rounds of cell annotation. For the first round of annotation, a resolution of 0.5 was chosen to classify clusters, and canonical cell markers were used to annotate cell clusters into myeloid cells, T/NK cells, B cells, Epithelial cells, and other stromal cells. The first round of annotation gave rise to the main cell types. Then, a second round of annotation was run based on each major cell type, starting from the filtered cell expression count matrix. Notably, the second round of annotation was based on the signature genes of each cluster.

Spatial transcriptome assay: Visium V1 assay

Sample preparation and sequencing. Frozen tissue samples were embedded in OCT (Tissue-Tek) and cryosectioned. The 10-μm section was placed on the prechilled Optimization slides (Visium, 10X Genomics), and the optimal lysis time was determined. The tissues were treated as recommended by 10X Genomics, and the optimization procedure showed an optimal permeabilization time of 12 or 18 minutes of digestion and release of RNA from the tissue samples. Spatial gene expression slides (Visium V1, 10X Genomics) were used for spatial transcriptomics following the Visium User Guides. Next-generation sequencing libraries were prepared according to the Visium user guide. NovaSeq 6000 System (Illumina) was used for loading (300 pM) and sequencing libraries with a NovaSeq S4 Reagent Kit.

H&E staining tissue annotation. The Visium V1 Spatial Gene Expression Slide cryosection was fixed with methanol, and the H&E Staining was performed. Brightfield histological images were scanned. Two board-certified oncology pathologists annotate all Visium spots into different histology areas and further classify them as “tumor” or “nontumor” using whole-slide H&E scans, without access to transcriptomic data with Loupe Browser 7.

Data analysis

Data preprocessing. For Visium V1 spatial transcriptome data, the SpaceRanger software (v2.1.0) was used to preprocess the sequencing data. hg38 was used as the reference genome for human data alignment, for tissues that shared the same Visium slides, manual image fiducial alignment and tissue detection were performed using Loupe Browser 7. Filtered feature-barcode expression matrices were used as initial input for the spatial transcriptomics analysis using Seurat (v4.0.1). Spots with less than 500 UMIs or over 20% mitochondrial gene percentage were filtered out. Raw count matrices were log-normalized and scaled for analysis.

Multisample integration. For each patient’s replicate treated as a batch, we selected the top 2,000 highly variable genes (HVGs), and only those consistently variable across patients were retained for integration (Seurat:SelectIntegrationFeatures). Principal component analysis (PCA) was then applied to this shared feature space. To mitigate patient-specific batch effects, we performed integration using reciprocal PCA (RPCA). Integration anchors were identified across batches using the top 30 principal components and a conservative k.anchor parameter of 5 to prioritize robust alignments (Seurat:FindIntegrationAnchors). The datasets were integrated with the IntegrateData function.

Clustering optimization. Integrated datasets were scaled, reduced to 30 principal components (PCs), and projected into UMAP space. A shared nearest-neighbor graph was constructed with FindNeighbors and clustered using FindNeighbors. We evaluated clustering robustness across resolutions (0.1–2.0) using the Fowlkes-Mallows Index (FMI). FMI remained > 0.7 (indicating high stability), peaking at 0.87 for resolution 1.2 (optimal cluster separation) (Supplemental Figure 3F).

Spatial niche robustness validation. To further validate niche definitions, we applied scNiche, a method that integrates gene expression and spatial cell composition (via cell2location deconvolution). Following the developer’s pipeline, we: (a) performed scVI-based batch integration (aligned with our Seurat RPCA approach); (b) clustered spots using scNiche’s joint representation model; and (c) determined the optimal cluster number (k = 17) via FMI (Supplemental Figure 3H). The niches from scNiche showed high concordance with our original spatial niches, with a high median Adjusted Rand Index (ARI) of 0.67 (major niches) and 0.65 (minor niches) at tumor-liver interface regions. Niche 8 from scNiche, corresponding to the Immu niche, showed similar marker genes and spatial distribution (Supplemental Figure 3, I–K).

Spatial transcriptome assay: Visium HD assay

For the Visium HD slide of the adjacent liver invasion tissue, we trimmed the tissue block by removing an approximately 200 μm layer to eliminate potential artifacts from previous spatial transcriptomic runs, ensuring tissue integrity. RNA quality assessment of the trimmed section confirmed its high quality (RIN = 8.5, Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer). Following the Visium HD Fresh Frozen Tissue Preparation Handbook (CG000763), we processed the sample with H&E staining and imaging, then performed sequencing following the Visium HD Spatial Gene Expression Reagent Kits User Guide (CG000685) with Visium Human Transcriptome Probe Kit v2. Spatial and gene expression matrices were generated with Space Ranger 4.0.1 (level bin16, approximately single cell, for downstream analysis). H&E images were annotated by a board-certified pathologist using Loupe Browser 9. The precise boundary separating the tumor from the liver side was labeled. To resolve cell-type composition, we integrated single-cell RNA-seq data as a reference. We applied Seurat’s FindTransferAnchors function for label transfer, enabling quantitative mapping of cell-type distributions across tissue regions.

Tissue preference of spatial niches and cell states estimated by Ro/e. We used the Ro/e value to estimate the tissue preference of spatial niche and cell states, as previously described (36). Ro/e represented the ratio of observed-to-expected spot numbers in a niche. The expected spot numbers of each niche cluster in each tissue or subregion were obtained from the χ2 test. Ro/e >1 represented the niche enriched in that region. The R package STARTRAC was used to calculate the Ro/e value.

POSST (position analysis of sequencing-based spatial transcriptomics)

An open R tool, POSST, was developed to delineate the tumor invasion boundary and quantify the niche spatial distribution. The R package was uploaded to GitHub, which can be installed with “devtools:install_github(“zaozaozaonan/POSST”) (commit ID 753373d6f1bfcd19462c889ec1f42cdae1d8209e).

Tumor invasion boundary definition and distance to the boundary. POSST employs a quantitative system developed in collaboration with clinical pathologists to define tumor invasion boundaries. The tumor invasion boundary is the interface region between tumor tissue and nontumor tissue, which 2 board-certified pathologists determine according to the H&E images. To delineate the boundary, we devised a set of rigorous criteria for assessing the inclusion of each spot within the interface zone. We evaluated 6 adjacent spots for each spot owing to the hexagonal geometry of Visium. A spot is classified as a boundary zone if it meets the following criteria: at least 2 over 6 proximal spots annotated as “tumor” and at least 2 over 6 neighbors annotated as “nontumor” spontaneously. Spatial calibration was also considered, as the 100 μm center-to-center spot distance generates boundaries 100–200 μm wide, aligning with histopathological standards for invasive fronts.

Moreover, to better analyze the correlation between the spatial features and their relative location from the boundary, we calculated the minimum Euclidean distance to the boundary for every spot. It was further divided by the minimum distance between 2 different Visium spots to eliminate the interference of disunified scale factors. The distance to the boundary for tumor spots was artificially assigned as a negative value, while the distance for non-tumor spots was a positive value. The distance for spots within the invasion boundary was zero. As a result, we projected each spatial point onto a one-dimensional axis with an origin at the boundary.

Neighborhood score (NS), aggregation score, and co-localization score (CS) of spatial niches

Neighborhood score, representing neighborhood diversity. The neighborhood score quantifies the regional diversity of proximate niches. For each central spot, we examine its 6 nearest neighboring spots (hexagonal lattice pattern) and count the number of distinct niche categories present among these neighbors. This count ranges from 1 (all 6 neighbors belong to the same niche category, indicating homogeneous surroundings) to 6 (each neighbor represents a different niche category, indicating maximum microenvironmental diversity). The mean neighborhood score across all spots of a particular niche type reflects how diverse that niche’s typical surroundings are within the tissue architecture.

Aggregation score, representing self-clustering tendency. The aggregation score (AS) measures how strongly a particular niche type tends to cluster with itself. For each spot belonging to niche X, we count how many of its 6 nearest neighbors also belong to niche X. This count ranges from 0 (completely isolated spot) to 6 (spot at the center of a perfect cluster). The aggregation score for niche X is then calculated as the average of these counts across all spots assigned to niche X. High aggregation scores indicate that the niche forms tight, self-contained clusters in the tissue, while low scores suggest more dispersed or evenly distributed patterns.

Co-localization score, representing interniche spatial relationships. The colocalization score (CS) systematically evaluates spatial relationships between different niche types. To calculate niche A’s colocalization with niche B, we examined each spot belonging to niche A and counted how many of its 6 neighbors belonged to niche B. We then averaged these counts across all niche A spots. The score ranges from 0 (no spatial association) to 6 (perfect surrounding), with intermediate values indicating partial but nonrandom spatial relationships.

Definition of single-cell gene signature scores

All single-cell gene signature scores were calculated by the R package AUCcell (version 1.16.0) (37). Cell ranking was calculated by the AUCell_buildRankings function with normalized data, and AUCcell scores were counted by the AUCell_calcAUC function with aucMaxRank equaling the row number of cell ranking * 0.1. Genesets used in T/NK cells were downloaded from the supplementary file of this study (38). Hallmark datasets were downloaded from the MsigDB database (https://www.gsea-msigdb.org/gsea/msigdb) (39).

Cell-state spatial mapping

Cell2location was used to infer cell state abundance for each spot (40). Negative binomial regression was applied to estimate reference cell type signatures from the significant and fine-annotated single-cell datasets without downsampling. Each slide was later deconvoluted using hierarchical Bayesian models (Default) with hyperparameters’ N_cells_per_location = 10’ and ‘detection_alpha = 20.’ The models were trained using complete data (batch_size = None) with ‘max_epochs = 30000’. The 5% quantile of the posterior distribution in the Bayesian model was used to represent the value of cell abundance with high confidence.

Transcription factor analysis

The SCENIC (37) pipeline was used to infer statistically active transcription factors (TFs) and their targets across the myeloid cells with default settings. All the myeloid cells were extracted from the scRNA-seq dataset. First, by running GENIE3 (37), SCENIC identified potential targets for each TF based on co-expression, formatting the co-expression modules. Second, it filtered indirect targets from modules using DNA motif analysis (cisTarget) (41). The remaining TF and its potential direct target were called a regulon. Finally, AUCell (37) was used to compute the activity of each regulon in each cell.

Spatial cell-cell communication analysis

We applied the R package CellChat v2.0.0 (42) to analyze spatially proximal cell-cell communication with spatial transcriptomics data sets. For robustly computing the communication probabilities and weights among different niches, we used the computeCommuProb function with the following parameters: type = “truncatedMean”, trim = 0.1. Then, the ligand-receptor(L-R) interactions within specific niches were compared between sites using the netVisual_bubble function. To further confirm the in situ spatial interaction in the slides, we recreated the cellchat object for each slide with their tissue coordinates and scale factors JSON files. For cellchat objects with spatial info, cellular communications were recorrected with spatial distance in the computeCommunProb function with the following parameters: distance.use = TRUE, scale.distance = 1. Besides, we applied stLearn (0.4.11) (43) to compute the L-R score with spatially constrained 2-level permutation (SCTP) analysis.

Single-cell CNV analysis

CNV was estimated by the R package inferCNV (version 1.10.1) (44). An annotation file was generated from GTF using Cell Ranger. RNA assay count matrices were used to feed inferCNV with the main cell types as annotations. Notably, all cells without epithelial cell marker gene expression were regarded as reference cells. InferCNV was run on each sample with the following parameters: cutoff=0.1, cluster_by_groups = TRUE, denoise = TRUE, and HMM = F. InferCNV outputs were scaled across genes in each cell to define the CNV scores of epithelial cells. The scaled CNV value was first subtracted from the minimum value and then divided by the range. The result was multiplied by 2 and subtracted by 1 to obtain a range of –1 to 1. Finally, the square of the above result was averaged to calculate the CNV score. The detailed calculation process was denoted as follows:

CNV means the scaled output of InferCNV; min and max denote the min and max values of the scaled CNV value of each cell.

Spatial inferCNV

Since clonal evolution occurs independently within each patient’s tumor, inferCNV analysis was conducted for each patient’s data using their normal muscle tissue as a control. Tumor spots were clustered based on their CNV, with optimal classification numbers for each patient’s tumor data determined by silhouette coefficient analysis. The parameters for inferCNV and the method for calculating the CNV score were identical to scRNA-seq data, which was mentioned above.

Gallbladder cancer cell culture

Cell lines GBC-SD, ZJU-0430, PAN02, and CT26 were derived from our laboratory preservation and cultured under standard conditions. Cells were maintained in DMEM medium (Gibco, Cat# 11965092) supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum (FBS; Gibco, Cat# A5670701), 100 U/mL penicillin, and 100 μg/mL streptomycin (Gibco, Cat# 15140122). Cells were cultured at 37°C in a humidified atmosphere containing 5% CO 2 .

Establishment of an orthotopic liver invasion cancer model

Male BALB/c nude mice and C57BL/6J mice were purchased from GemPharmatech Co., Ltd and housed under specific pathogen-free (SPF) conditions with a 12-hour light/dark cycle, constant temperature (22 ± 2°C), and humidity (55 ± 10%). Mice were provided with standard rodent chow and water ad libitum.

Mice were anesthetized with 2% isoflurane in oxygen and placed in a supine position. The abdominal area was disinfected with 70% ethanol, and a small incision (approximately 1 cm) below the xiphoid was made to expose the gallbladder. Using a 30-gauge needle, 20 μL of the cell suspension (1 × 106 cells) was slowly injected into the gallbladder wall to establish the orthotopic tumor. Care was taken to avoid leakage of the cell suspension during injection. After implantation, the gallbladder was carefully returned to the abdominal cavity, and the incision was closed in 2 layers with 4-0 absorbable sutures.

C57BL/6J mice were used to establish an orthotopic liver tumor model with PAN02 and CT26 cell lines for the evaluation of liver invasion. To manipulate macrophage-derived CXCL9 in vivo, mice received a tail vein injection of adeno-associated virus serotype 9 (AAV9) encoding F4/80 promoter–driven constructs for either CXCL9 overexpression or siRNA-mediated CXCL9 knockdown 4 weeks before tumor implantation. Orthotopic liver tumors were then generated by implanting PAN02 or CT26 cells into the hepatic parenchyma. Two weeks after tumor implantation, mice were euthanized, and livers/tumors were collected for histological assessment of hepatic invasion. Cohorts were defined by cell line (PAN02 or CT26) and vector treatment (CXCL9 overexpression or CXCL9 knockdown).

Flow cytometry

Primary human T cells were cocultured in vitro with gallbladder cell lines. For surface staining, cells were incubated with fluorochrome-conjugated antibodies: Pacific Blue anti-CD45, APC-Cy7 anti-CD3, AF700 anti-GZMB, BV510 anti-CD8, PE-Cy7 anti–PD-1, PE anti-CTLA-4, BV605 anti-TIGIT, and APC anti-CXCL13 for 30 minutes at 4°C. Following staining, cells were washed with PBS and fixed with 1% paraformaldehyde. Flow cytometric analysis was performed using a BD LSRFortessa X-20, and data were analyzed with FlowJo software. Appropriate compensation controls were included to ensure accurate measurement of fluorescence.

Immunofluorescence staining of tissue

Formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue sections (4 μm thick) were deparaffinized in xylene and rehydrated through a graded series of ethanol to water. Each primary antibody was diluted in the Antibody Diluent/Block and applied to the sections. Incubation with each primary antibody was performed overnight at 4°C. Multiplex immunofluorescence staining was performed using the Opal 7-Color Manual IHC Kit (Akoya Biosciences, Cat# NEL811001KT) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. All the detailed information of primary antibodies is listed in Supplemental Table 10.

Abbreviations

For a list of abbreviations, see Supplemental Table 11.

Statistics

For comparisons between two groups, 2-tailed Student’s t-test or Wilcoxon rank-sum test was used. Specifically, for cell-state spatial enrichment analysis, the differences of scaled median cell type composition among groups on the slide basis were examined by the 1-sided Wilcoxon rank-sum test. For differentially expressed genes analysis, a Wilcoxon rank-sum test with Bonferroni-adjusted P-values was obtained for each gene. For multiple group comparisons, 1-way ANOVA (parametric) or Kruskal-Wallis (nonparametric) tests were applied. Categorical variables were analyzed using the chi-square test or Fisher’s exact test. Survival analysis was performed using the Kaplan–Meier method, and differences between groups were assessed by the log-rank test. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to adjust for potential confounding factors. Correlation analysis was performed using Pearson or Spearman methods, depending on data distribution.

Study approval

This study was approved by the Ethics Committee of Renji Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, with approval No. KY2024-003-C. All patients provided informed consent, and the study was performed following the Declaration of Helsinki. All animal experiments were conducted according to institutional guidelines and approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee at Xinhua Hospital Affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine (XHEC-QT-2023-016).

Data availability

The raw sequence data reported in this paper have been deposited in the Genome Sequence Archive in National Genomics Data Center (HRA008543) and OMIX (OMIX007397), China National Center for Bioinformation / Beijing Institute of Genomics, Chinese Academy of Sciences are accessible at https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn.The pipeline POSST is available at https://github.com/zaozaozaonan/POSST; commit ID 753373d6f1bfcd19462c889ec1f42cdae1d8209e.