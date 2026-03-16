EBF2 variant identified in a patient with atypical partial lipodystrophy causes adipose fibrosis and dysfunction

Case presentation. The patient is a 23-year-old woman with PLD (Figure 1, A and B), who first presented for medical attention at age 9 with hypertriglyceridemia and hepatomegaly. She was referred to us at 11 years of age, when AT loss affecting the hips and legs was noted. Although her complex clinical presentation has been previously reported (5, 6), it is worthwhile to review key clinical details. She was born as 1 of a pair of fraternal twins, conceived through in vitro fertilization by her 38-year-old parents. Her father, diagnosed with atypical lupus, type 2 diabetes, and heart failure, died from sudden cardiac arrest on the night of the embryo transfer. She and her fraternal twin were born to her mother at 38 weeks of pregnancy after an uneventful pregnancy, other than the trauma of the father’s unexpected death. The patient was observed to have an umbilical hernia and contracture of the fifth digit of the right hand. She showed no neurodevelopmental delays and achieved all developmental milestones without issues. Additionally, she displayed normal baby fat during her first year of life. Hepatomegaly was detected at age 8.5 years. Labs done in that year demonstrated hypertriglyceridemia and elevated liver enzymes. Her pediatrician also noted scoliosis. The patient was referred to our clinic after a local endocrinologist noted fat loss in her extremities and prominent veins. During the interview, the patient and her mother reported that an unusual fat distribution in the legs was noticed as early as 6 years of age, when she began playing soccer, and her teammates commented on her leg appearance. In our initial evaluation at age 11, the clinical examination revealed signs of PLD, characterized by fat loss in the lower limbs, with palpable AT in the abdomen and increased fat deposits around the face, neck, and upper trunk. The liver was enlarged, with a total liver span of 17 cm, and the abdomen was protuberant. She had no palpable breast tissue and no signs of puberty. No LD phenotype was observed in her fraternal twin brother, older sister, or mother. Labs demonstrated hypertriglyceridemia, insulin resistance, and prediabetes. Additional lab findings included low-titer, anti-glutamic acid decarboxylase (GAD) antibodies, low complement C4 levels, elevated liver transaminases, and massive proteinuria. In the next decade, she developed primary hypogonadotropic hypogonadism, clinically complicated diabetes, and hypertriglyceridemia (5, 6). Also, progressive elevations in liver enzymes and worsening proteinuria were observed, prompting liver and kidney biopsies. Histological examination of the liver showed hepatocyte ballooning with excess lipid accumulation and fibrosis (Figure 1C); the kidneys showed fibrotic ECM accumulation in the glomerulus and interstitium, described by the case pathologist as “Alport-like pathology” (Figure 1C). Biopsies of subcutaneous AT depots (abdomen, neck, and thigh) showed abnormal architecture, with accumulated ECM replacing adipocytes (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Identification of the EBF2 p.E165X variant and in vitro functional screening. (A) Photographs of a patient with atypical PLD showing altered fat distribution, a dorsal neck fat pad with acanthosis (arrow), and prominent veins in the legs (arrows). (B) Whole-body dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) “fat shadow.” (C) H&E- and Masson’s trichrome–stained images of liver, kidney, and subcutaneous WAT (abdomen, neck, thigh); collagen is shown in blue. (D) Sanger sequencing showing G>T substitution. (E) 3T3-L1 cells transduced with control, full-length EBF2, or truncated EBF2 (1-164). GFP (green); BODIPY (red); DAPI (blue). (F) Luciferase reporter assay in HEK cells (n = 3). Scale bars: 100 μm (C and E). ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (F). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. Each dot represents a biological replicate (see also Supplemental Figure 1).

Molecular investigations identified a nonsense variant in EBF2 (p.E165X) as potentially pathogenic. We attempted to uncover the molecular basis of the presentation in our patient. First, a LD gene panel (AGPAT2, AKT2, BSCL2, CAV1, CIDEC, LMNA, PLIN1, PPARG, PTRF, TBC1D4, and ZMPSTE24) (5) detected no known or unknown variants. Subsequently, we performed whole-exome sequencing (WES) with blood samples from the proband, the mother, and the 2 siblings. A detailed list of unique variants is available in Supplemental Table 1. Two protein-truncating rare variants (LEKR1 p.G123X and EBF2 p.E165X) were among the heterozygous variants not shared by her family members. Our research laboratory reported these 2 variants as genetic variants of unknown significance. To gather confirmatory evidence and ensure that no other genomic findings explained the patient’s clinical phenotype, we contacted the Broad Institute to undertake whole-genome analyses of the proband and her mother. The variant call set was uploaded to seqr (31) for collaborative study, and then the Broad Institute Center for Mendelian Genomics (CMG) performed variant filtration searches (31) based on the suspected mode of inheritance, the pathogenicity reported in ClinVar, the type of variant, the frequency in population databases, and the variant call quality. We assessed candidate variants for genotypic and phenotypic concordance with known disease genes using Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) and a targeted literature review. As no candidates were identified in known disease genes, we screened high-impact variants in genes of uncertain significance (GUS). Among them, we identified a stop-gain variant in EBF2, which was also noted in our prior WES (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI192737DS1). This EBF2 variant was confirmed with targeted Sanger sequencing (Figure 1D). The heterozygous nonsense variant of EBF2 (NM_022659.4) was found in exon 6, leading to the premature termination of EBF2 at amino acid position 165 (chr8:26033143 C>A, EBF2 c.493G>T, p.E165X). Genomic DNA was then isolated from the patient’s father’s hair collected from his hairbrush. Whole-genome sequencing demonstrated the identical EBF2 variant (chr8:26033143 C>A), thereby confirming paternal inheritance (Supplemental Figure 1B).

There is substantial evidence linking EBF2 to a LD-like phenotype. At the gene level, the Human Genetic Evidence “HuGE” Calculator indicated “very strong” support for associations between EBF2 and type 2 diabetes, body fat distribution (waist/hip ratio, visceral/gluteofemoral adipose ratio, visceral/abdominal adipose ratio, visceral AT adjusted for BMI), and cardiometabolic phenotypes (hypertension, systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure, pulse pressure, HDL cholesterol, triglycerides) (Common Metabolic Diseases Knowledge Portal [CMDKP]: hugeamp.org). In large-scale GWASs, the G allele of EBF2 SNP (rs17818197) is associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes (OR 1.02, P = 7.69 × 10–12) (31); reduced HDL cholesterol (β –0.0058, P = 1.96 × 10–6) (32); increased systolic blood pressure (β 0.0082, P = 2.8 × 10-6) (HuGEAMP); an increased risk of hypertension (OR 1.02, P = 4.5 × 10–7) (33); and increased triglyceride levels (β 0.0061, P = 1.67 × 10–5) (32). This phenotypic pattern aligns with a LD-like clinical presentation (34, 35). Additionally, rare variant burden testing for EBF2 in 344,692 individuals identified an association of 198 predicted deleterious missense and loss-of-function (LoF) variants in EBF2 with increased random glucose levels (P = 0.0028) (36).

EBF2 is highly constrained for protein-truncating variation in the general population, with a probability of LoF intolerance (pLI) score of 1.0 and an observed/expected (o/e) LoF ratio of 0.26 (37, 38). We manually reviewed the LoF variants in gnomAD (Supplemental Table 2) using the advanced variant classification framework (37). Of 57 predicted LoF (pLoF) variants, 25 (44%) are not expected to result in protein truncation for a variety of reasons, including in-frame splicing (n = 7), termination in the last exon or last 50 bp of the penultimate exon (n = 8), genotyping error (n = 1), and presence in a nonbiologically relevant transcript (n = 9). Of the remaining 32 variants predicted to result in LoF, 5 were present in gnomAD version 3.1.2. As gnomAD version 4 includes samples from biobanks and disease-specific studies, and version 3.1.2 has controls from cardiovascular and diabetes cohorts, some individuals may display symptoms of LD. On the basis of these findings, we considered the EBF2 stop-gain variant identified in this patient to be potentially causative of the patient’s PLD-related metabolic phenotype.

EBF2 p.E165X variant impairs adipogenesis in vitro. We have utilized 3T3-L1 adipocyte differentiation for the initial functional screening of candidate gene variants identified in our patients with LD syndromes. Ebf2 knockdown in 3T3-L1 preadipocytes using 2 independent siRNA oligonucleotides (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C, and Supplemental Table 3) reduced lipid accumulation and decreased the expression of the adipocyte genes Pparg and Fabp4 (Supplemental Figure 2, A and C). To assess the activity of the identified EBF2 variant, we used lentiviral vectors to express full-length and truncated variant (1-164) forms of EBF2 in 3T3-L1 preadipocytes following silencing of endogenous mouse Ebf2. We used 5 different lentiviral shRNA constructs to stably knock down Ebf2 (Supplemental Table 4) and chose a clone (clone 4) that showed specific suppression of Ebf2 relative to Ebf1. As expected, these cells showed low levels of adipocyte differentiation (Figure 1E). Full-length EBF2 restored robust adipogenesis (Figure 1E), whereas the variant EBF2 (1-164) did not (Figure 1E), indicating LoF for the EBF2 (1-164) variant. Consistent with this, the truncated EBF2 variant failed to activate transcription from an EBF2-driven reporter gene (Figure 1F). Together, these results suggest that the truncated EBF2 variant is a LoF mutation.

The EBF2 p.E165X variant impairs postnatal AT expansion and remodeling in vivo. Given the in vitro results, we hypothesized that the truncated EBF2 variant may have caused AT loss in our patient. To test this hypothesis in vivo, we generated a KI mouse model harboring the observed nonsense variant (Ebf2E165X/+) using CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing (39). Although we had no difficulty obtaining heterozygous KI mice, we rarely obtained surviving homozygous mice (Ebf2E165X/E165X) on the C57BL/6J background. However, a few Ebf2E165X/E165X mice on a mixed genetic background were successfully weaned. A surviving female Ebf2E165X/E165X mouse lacked perigonadal WAT and showed rudimentary subcutaneous and inguinal WAT with dysmorphic adipocytes and extensive accumulation of eosinophilic fibrillar structures (Supplemental Figure 2D). The WAT showed extensive fibrosis, characterized by a limited number of adipocytes surrounded by excess ECM proteins (Supplemental Figure 2, D–F). Unlike homozygous KI mice, Ebf2E165X/+ mice were born without noticeable defects, and there was no difference in weight between Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ mice at 8 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 3A). Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ mice showed comparable weight gains (Supplemental Figure 3B) and food intake (Supplemental Figure 3C) during an additional 8 weeks of chow diet (CD) feeding. Moreover, Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ mice had similar body compositions as assessed by nuclear magnetic resonance–based (NMR-based) imaging, the percentage of inguinal WAT (IWAT), gonadal WAT (GWAT), and brown adipose tissue (BAT) mass, and liver weights (Supplemental Figure 3, D–F). Fasting serum glucose levels were not different between the groups (Supplemental Figure 3G), but insulin levels were higher in male Ebf2E165X/+ mice than in male Ebf2+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 3H). Plasma glucose levels during the intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test (IPGTT) were similar between the groups (Supplemental Figure 3I); however, fasting serum triglyceride levels were elevated in male Ebf2E165X/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 3J). The livers showed no histological differences between the groups (Supplemental Figure 3K).

We next evaluated the histological features of WAT from Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ mice. H&E staining of IWAT revealed the heterogeneity of adipocyte size in Ebf2E165X/+ mice (Figure 2A). Notably, smaller adipocytes were typically surrounded by clusters of stromal cells (Figure 2A). Ebf2E165X/+ IWAT also displayed groups of adipocytes surrounded by thick collagen fibrils stained blue with Masson’s trichrome (MT) staining (Figure 2A). In GWAT, we observed less heterogeneity in adipocyte size (Figure 2B). However, the stromal cell clusters were found preferentially in Ebf2E165X/+ mice (Figure 2B) and were often adjacent to collagenous materials stained blue with MT (Figure 2B). Quantification of IWAT fibrosis based on the MT-positive area showed increased fibrosis in tissues from Ebf2E165X/+ mice relative to those from Ebf2+/+ controls (Figure 2C). Given the alterations in AT structure, we also analyzed the expression of key adipocyte genes in WAT depots of Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ mice. Adipoq and Lpl mRNA expression was reduced in IWAT (Figure 2D). Lep expression was also decreased in male Ebf2E165X/+ mice (Figure 2D). Mice of the 2 genotypes showed equivalent expression of these adipocyte genes in GWAT (Supplemental Figure 3L), suggesting that IWAT structure and function were selectively affected in Ebf2E165X/+ mice.

Figure 2 EBF2 p.E165X impairs postnatal AT expansion and remodeling. (A and B) H&E- and Masson’s trichrome–stained images of IWAT (A) and GWAT (B) from 16-week-old mice (n = 4). Collagen (blue); stromal clusters (arrows). (C) Quantification of IWAT fibrosis (percentage) (n = 3–4). (D) RT-qPCR analysis of adipogenic genes in IWAT (n = 4–6). (E) IWAT immunofluorescence images of CD34 and fibronectin (red); DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm (A, B, and E). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (C) and 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (D). and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (C). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. Each dot represents 1 mouse (D) or a high-powered field (HPF) (C). See also Supplemental Figures 2 and 3.

To further investigate when the differences in IWAT structure between Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ mice manifest, we analyzed IWAT of mice at 4 and 16 weeks of age. Notably, at 4 weeks, we observed no substantial difference in IWAT structure between Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ mice. In both groups of mice, IWAT had adipocytes of varying sizes and discrete regions of intense eosin staining (Supplemental Figure 4A) and closer examination revealed clusters of smaller adipocytes (Supplemental Figure 4A). MT staining showed the persistent presence of thick collagen fibrils and the reminiscence of the primordial mesenchyme (Supplemental Figure 4B). Despite the accumulation of collagenous materials in Ebf2E165X/+ mice, Col1a1 transcript levels were downregulated, indicating that collagen persistence probably reflects impaired ECM remodeling rather than increased synthesis (Supplemental Figure 4C). Immunofluorescence staining revealed the presence of fibronectin and type I and VI collagens adjacent to CD34+ cells (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 4, D, F, and G). IWAT from 16-week-old Ebf2+/+ mice displayed a reduction in ECM proteins (collagens and fibronectin), as well as a decrease in the number of CD34+ cells, compared with the 4-week-old Ebf2+/+ mice (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 4, D–I). By contrast, IWAT from 16-week-old Ebf2E165X/+ mice, both male and female, had excess ECM deposits enmeshed with CD34+ cells (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). The persistence of CD34+ cells surrounded by ECM deposits in Ebf2E165X/+ mice suggests a critical role for Ebf2 in coordinating ECM remodeling and adipocyte maturation, biological processes essential for AT expansion in mice between 4 and 16 weeks of age.

The EBF2 p.E165X variant disrupts high-fat diet–induced AT remodeling and expansion. To determine whether diet interacts with the presence of the Ebf2 variant, we challenged a group of Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ mice with a 45% kcal high-fat diet (HFD) for 2 months, starting at 8 weeks of age. A few months of HFD feeding is sufficient to induce AT remodeling (30–33). Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ mice, both male and female, started at the same weight (Figure 3A) and gained comparable amounts of weight after 8 weeks of HFD feeding (Figure 3B) with similar food intake (Figure 3C). Although Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ mice gained the same amount of weight, NMR-based body composition analysis showed a reduced percentage of fat (lipid) mass and a higher percentage of lean mass in female Ebf2E165X/+ mice compared with Ebf2+/+ mice (Figure 3, D and E). A HFD increased serum leptin levels in both Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ mice, but the response was attenuated in Ebf2E165X/+ mice (Figure 3F). Serum adiponectin levels were lower in Ebf2E165X/+ mice than in Ebf2+/+ mice (Figure 3G). However, we detected no differences in IWAT or GWAT mass between Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ mice in either sex, suggesting the shift of lipid to nonlipid constituents in female Ebf2E165X/+ IWAT (Supplemental Figure 5A). Indeed, histological analysis revealed increased stromal cell clusters and collagen fiber accumulation in Ebf2E165X/+ IWAT (Figure 3H). Additionally, GWAT from Ebf2E165X/+ mice showed more infiltration of immune cells and crown-like structures than did GWAT from Ebf2+/+ mice (Figure 3I), particularly in males, suggesting an enhanced inflammatory response in Ebf2E165X/+ mice. The adipocyte area in IWAT increased in both Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ mice following HFD feeding, with hypertrophy more pronounced in Ebf2E165X/+ mice (Figure 3J). Adipocyte numbers were correspondingly lower in IWAT of Ebf2E165X/+ compared with Ebf2+/+ mice (Figure 3J). GWAT also showed augmented HFD-dependent adipocyte hypertrophy with decreased adipocyte numbers in Ebf2E165X/+ male mice relative to Ebf2+/+ male mice (Figure 3K).The quantified fibrosis index was higher in Ebf2E165X/+ IWAT, but not in GWAT (Figure 3L). These findings indicate that a HFD promotes adipocyte hypertrophy while limiting hyperplasia in Ebf2E165X/+ mice, a pattern reminiscent of the restricted adipogenesis with paradoxical hypertrophy reported in Ebf1-null mice (15).

Figure 3 EBF2 p.E165X disrupts HFD-induced adipose remodeling. Eight-week-old mice were fed a HFD for 2 months (n = 11–15 per group). (A and B) Body weight at baseline and after HFD feeding. (C) Food intake at week 8 (n = 8/group). (D and E) Fat and lean mass by NMR (n = 8/group). (F and G) Serum leptin and adiponectin levels (n = 6–8/group). (H and I) H&E- and Masson’s trichrome–stained images of IWAT and GWAT showing collagen (blue) and immune infiltrates (arrows). Scale bars: 100 μm. (J and K) Quantification of adipocyte area and numbers in IWAT (J) and GWAT (K) (n = 3–4/group). (L) IWAT and GWAT fibrosis (percentage) (n = 3–4/group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (A–G and J–L). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. Each dot represents 1 mouse (A–G) or a HPF (J–L). See also Supplemental Figures 4–6.

At the gene expression level, Adipoq was decreased in IWAT and GWAT of male Ebf2E165X/+ mice compared with Ebf2+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 5B). Lpl was also lower in IWAT of male Ebf2E165X/+ mice, while no differences were observed in other adipocyte genes, such as Pparg, Fabp4, and Lep, when the mice were fed a HFD (Supplemental Figure 5B). We detected no gene expression changes in WAT depots between female Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ mice fed a HFD (Supplemental Figure 5C). A HFD did not alter the signals for type I and VI collagens in IWAT of mice compared with mice in the CD group in either genotype. However, Ebf2E165X/+ mice continued to exhibit persistent deposition of these collagens compared with Ebf2+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 5D). In GWAT, the signals for type I and VI collagens remained unchanged following HFD feeding, although the type I collagen signal tended to be higher in female Ebf2E165X/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 5E).

EBF2 nonsense variant worsens HFD-associated metabolic phenotypes. We next examined whether the Ebf2 p.E165X variant causes metabolic impairment in mice fed a HFD. Fasting serum glucose levels were elevated in male Ebf2E165X/+ mice after 2 months of a HFD compared with Ebf2+/+ mice (Figure 4A). Moreover, the IPGTT demonstrated impaired glucose clearance in Ebf2E165X/+ male mice (Figure 4, B and C). During the IPGTT, insulin levels were not different among the groups (mean with SEM, at 0 minutes, female Ebf2+/+ 2.23 ± 0.41 ng/mL vs. Ebf2E165X/+ 2.27 ± 0.47, P = 0.94; male Ebf2+/+ 3.56 ± 0.47 vs. Ebf2E165X/+ 4.08 ± 0.49, P = 0.45; at 15 minutes, female Ebf2+/+ 3.62 ± 0.83 vs. Ebf2E165X/+ 2.82 ± 0.54, P = 0.43, male Ebf2+/+ 4.67 ± 0.44 vs. Ebf2E165X/+ 5.09 ± 0.85, P = 0.66). Introperitoneal insulin tolerance tests further demonstrated a reduced glucose clearance in male Ebf2E165X/+ mice at 15 minutes; however, no significant difference between the groups was observed at 30 minutes in mice of either sex (Supplemental Figure 6A). These results indicate a subtle but significantly reduced insulin-dependent glucose clearance in Ebf2E165X/+ male mice. The liver showed increased steatosis in Ebf2E165X/+ mice relative to Ebf2+/+ mice in both sexes (Figure 4D). We wondered whether the Ebf2E165X/+ metabolic phenotype was associated with lower energy expenditure, since Ebf2 regulates BAT development and function (16, 34). Ucp1 expression in BAT was affected by both genotype and diet in female mice (2-way ANOVA, P = 0.045 and 0.035, respectively) but showed no effects in male mice (P = 0.95 and 0.08). Cidea expression was regulated by diet but not genotype in both sexes (females, P = 0.04 and 0.35; males, P = 0.01 and 0.68) (Supplemental Figure 6B). BAT mass did not differ between Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ mice fed a CD (Figure 4E), but a HFD significantly increased BAT mass in male Ebf2E165X/+ mice (Figure 4E). Ebf2E165X/+ mice showed increased lipid droplets in BAT (Supplemental Figure 6C). This difference was further exacerbated by the HFD (Supplemental Figure 6C). We observed no differences in VCO 2 , VO 2 , the respiratory exchange ratio, or energy expenditure between the genotypes at 3 different temperatures: room (22°C), thermoneutral (30°C), and cold (10°C) when analyzed with either a Student’s t test after normalizing for lean mass (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C) or by regression analysis using lean mass as a covariate (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ mice exhibited the expected increase in energy expenditure at 10°C, confirming their similar preservation of thermogenic capacity. EBF family members may have unique and compensatory roles in regulating depot-specific adipose functions. Tissue distribution analysis showed that Ebf1 and Ebf2 exhibited sex- and depot-dependent expression (P = 0.0013 and 0.0096, respectively), whereas Ebf3 expression was not depot dependent (P = 0.62) (Figure 4, F and G). In Ebf2E165X/+ mice, the depot-dependent expression of Ebf1 and Ebf2 seen in females was absent, indicating that the Ebf2 variant negatively affected sex- and depot-dependent Ebf1 and Ebf2 expression (Figure 4F). In male mice, Ebf1 and Ebf2 were more highly expressed in GWAT, as in females, but the differences were less noticeable. Ebf2 expression in the liver was very low in both male and female mice (Figure 4, F and G).

Figure 4 EBF2 p.E165X worsens HFD-associated metabolic phenotypes. (A) Serum glucose after 8 weeks of a HFD (n = 6–8). (B and C) IPGTT and AUC (n = 8). (D) Masson’s trichrome–stained images of liver. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Percentage of BAT weight (n = 8–15). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (A, C, and E–G) and 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (B). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. Each dot represents 1 mouse. See also Supplemental Figures 4–6.

The EBF2 variant impairs AT metabolic function. To determine the effect of the Ebf2 nonsense variant on WAT, we used unbiased transcriptome analyses of IWAT isolated from 4-week-old male Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ mice, before the onset of noticeable structural and functional impairments of Ebf2E165X/+ mice (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] accession no. GSE288829). We identified 190 transcripts that were differentially expressed in Ebf2E165X/+ and Ebf2+/+ IWAT, with an adjusted P value of less than 0.05 and a log 2 fold change of 1.5 or greater. Notably, Ucp1, Cidea, and Ppara expression levels were markedly downregulated in the IWAT of Ebf2E165X/+ mice (Figure 5A). Conversely, the expression of immunoglobulin genes was upregulated in Ebf2E165X/+ mice (Figure 5A). Pathway analysis using iPathwayGuide showed reduced expression of oxidative phosphorylation, fatty acid metabolism, and adipogenesis pathway genes in Ebf2E165X/+ IWAT (Figure 5B). Consistently, Gene Ontology (GO) cellular component analysis identified reduced expression of mitochondrial genes in the Ebf2E165X/+ IWAT (Figure 5B). Detailed analysis of gene expression in oxidative phosphorylation and fatty acid metabolism pathways showed a reduction of mitochondria-related genes in Ebf2E165X/+ mice (Figure 5, C and D). Complementary gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) further showed positive enrichment of pathways related to epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), inflammatory response, TGF-β signaling, and PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling (Supplemental Figure 8A). In contrast, pathways associated with adipogenesis, fatty acid metabolism, oxidative phosphorylation, and cholesterol homeostasis were negatively enriched (Supplemental Figure 8B). Given the decreased mitochondrial gene expression observed in Ebf2E165X/+ mice, we assessed mitochondrial morphology using transmission electron microscopy (TEM). In Ebf2E165X/+ IWAT, we found that mitochondria were more elongated and irregularly shaped with increased variability (F test P < 0.0001) (Figure 5, E and F). Ebf2E165X/+ IWAT mitochondria frequently exhibited a loss of cristae structures compared with controls, resulting in decreased electron density (Figure 5, E and G). Moreover, Ebf2E165X/+ IWAT mitochondria were positioned closer to lipid droplet membranes (Figure 5, E and H).

Figure 5 EBF2 p.E165X alters IWAT metabolic function. (A) Volcano plot of differentially expressed genes in 4-week-old male mouse IWAT (n = 3/group). (B) Downregulated pathways (Hallmark, GO). (C and D) Heatmaps of genes involved in oxidative phosphorylation and fatty acid metabolism. (E) TEM of IWAT with mitochondria (arrows) and lipid droplets (LD). (F–H) Quantification of mitochondrial area, electron density, and distance to LD. Scale bars: 1 μm and 500 nm (insets) (E). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (F–H). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. Each dot represents 1 mitochondrion.

The EBF2 variant impairs white adipocyte differentiation in a cell-autonomous manner. In the IWAT of Ebf2E165X/+ mice, WT and variant Ebf2 transcripts were equally detected with respective TaqMan probes (Figure 6A). We then asked whether cell-autonomous adipocyte defects caused the IWAT phenotype of Ebf2E165X/+ mice. To address this question, we isolated the stromal vascular fraction (SVF) from IWAT depots and induced adipogenesis in vitro. The Ebf2+/+ SVF underwent efficient morphological differentiation into lipid-containing adipocytes (Figure 6B). On the contrary, the Ebf2E165X/+ SVF showed significantly impaired lipid accumulation (Figure 6, B and C). Unlike the IWAT SVF, the BAT SVF of Ebf2E165X/+ mice exhibited an adipogenic capacity comparable to that seen in controls (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B), and BAT-specific genes such as Cidea and Ucp1 were expressed equally between the groups (Supplemental Figure 9C).

Figure 6 The EBF2 variant impairs adipocyte differentiation in a cell-autonomous, dominant-negative manner. (A) Allele-specific RT-qPCR of IWAT (n = 3–5). (B) Differentiated IWAT SVF from Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+. BODIPY (green), DAPI (blue). (C) Quantification of lipid accumulation (n = 6). (D and E) Expression of adipogenic genes and Ebf family members in the SVF before and after differentiation (n = 5). (F) Effects of truncated and full-length EBF2 and shRNAs in the SVF. (G and H) Quantification of lipid accumulation and gene expression (n = 3). Scale bars: 100 μm (B and F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1 or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (C–E, G, and H). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. See also Supplemental Figures 1 and 7.

Pparg and Fabp4 were expressed at comparable levels in Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ IWAT–derived adipocytes in vitro (Figure 6D). Lep expression was too low to be reliably assessed in the in vitro model. However, expression of Adipoq and Lpl was significantly lower in Ebf2E165X/+ adipocytes (Figure 6D). Given the involvement of other EBFs in adipogenesis (8), we examined whether the Ebf2 variant affected the expression of other EBF members. Ebf1 and Ebf3 were expressed at similar levels in Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ IWAT–derived cells (Figure 6E). In contrast, Ebf2 expression was induced by adipogenesis but was lower in Ebf2E165X/+ cells (Figure 6E). When we induced the expression of EBF2 (1-164) in the Ebf2+/+ IWAT-derived SVF to assess the potentially dominant-negative effect of the EBF2 variant on adipogenesis, we observed a significant reduction in adipogenic potential (Figure 6, F and G). The adipogenesis of Ebf2+/+ cells after EBF2 (1-164) transduction was reduced to a degree similar to that seen in the Ebf2E165X/+ mouse–derived SVF (Figure 6, F and G). Furthermore, full-length EBF2 cDNA could not restore the adipogenic potential of Ebf2E165X/+ cells (Figure 6, F and G), indicating a dominant-negative mechanism rather than a LoF, through which the EBF2 variant inhibits adipogenesis. Silencing of Ebf2 with shRNA nullified the differences in adipocyte maturation and lipid accumulation between Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ SVFs (Figure 6, F and G), supporting the causal role of the Ebf2 gene variant in these differences. Expression of the variant EBF2 (1-164) in Ebf2+/+ cells decreased Lpl expression (Figure 6H), and the reduced expression could not be rescued by full-length EBF2 in Ebf2E165X/+ cells (Figure 6H). However, Fabp4 expression was unaffected in either Ebf2+/+ or Ebf2E165X/+ cells (Figure 6H). These results suggest that the EBF2 variant product EBF2 (1-164) disrupts the expression of selective adipocyte genes.

ZNF423 and ZNF521 are multi–zinc finger transcription factors (TFs) that regulate adipocyte differentiation (40, 41). ZNF423 maintains white adipocyte identity in part by antagonizing the brown fat–promoting activity of EBF2 (17, 42). We hypothesized that the truncated EBF2 variant EBF2 (1-164) disrupts white adipocyte differentiation by interfering with other EBF family members and their coregulators ZNF423 and ZNF521 (17, 43). To test this, we compared full-length EBF2 and EBF2 (1-164) using synthetic reporters containing EBF- or ZNF-response elements (11, 44, 45). EBF1–3 increased EBF consensus reporter activity compared with control conditions lacking these drivers, and coexpression of WT or truncated EBF2 significantly modulated reporter activity (interaction P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA). Both full-length and truncated EBF2 enhanced EBF1-dependent luciferase activity in a dose-dependent fashion, whereas neither construct produced a consistent effect on EBF2-driven reporter activity; a modest increase was observed only at the highest dose of the truncated EBF2 variant. In the EBF3-driven condition, low-dose WT EBF2 was associated with reduced reporter activity, although this effect was not consistently observed across experimental conditions (Supplemental Figure 10A). In ZNF423-binding element reporter assays, both full-length and truncated EBF2 suppressed reporter activity at a higher dose. In contrast, we observed no suppression in ZNF521 consensus reporter assays at this dose (Supplemental Figure 10B). EBF consensus element reporter activity, which ZNF423 and ZNF521 could also promote, showed greater suppression by the truncated EBF2 than full-length EBF2 for ZNF423-driven activity. In contrast, both full-length and truncated EBF2 suppressed ZNF521-driven activity (Supplemental Figure 10C). Together, these findings indicate that the EBF2 variant does not function as a dominant-negative regulator of EBF family–dependent transcription activity in this assay system, but may differentially influence transcriptional outputs involving ZNF423- and ZNF521-associated transcriptional regulatory activities in a context-dependent manner (11, 44, 45).

Loss of H3K27Ac binding at key regulatory motifs in Ebf2E165X/+ adipocyte precursor cells. Adipose ECM remodeling is central to AT development (22, 46) and contributes to obesity-induced adipose dysfunction (47, 48) and the establishment of obesogenic epigenetic memory (49). A subset of adipocyte precursor cells (APCs), such as Cd45−Cd31−Pdgfra+Cd9+ stromal cells, has been implicated in AT fibrosis (50) through augmented PDGFRA/mTOR signaling (51). To determine whether the change in AT cell composition contributes to the altered AT gene expression profile in Ebf2E165X/+ IWAT, we applied deconvolution analysis to the 4-week-old IWAT bulk RNA-seq data using adipose snRNA-seq data (GSE236580) (49) (Supplemental Figure 11A). This analysis revealed no significant differences in cell-type proportions between Ebf2+/+ and Ebf2E165X/+ IWAT (Supplemental Figure 11B). Likewise, the abundance of Cd45−Cd31−Sca1+Cd9+ APCs, assessed by flow cytometry, was similar between the genotypes (Supplemental Figure 11, C and D).

Given the observed cell-autonomous defect in adipogenesis and the potential dysregulation of other EBF family members and interacting zinc TF activities, we hypothesized that the presence of the EBF2 variant widely disrupts transcriptional networks and impairs the proadipogenic potential of adipose stromal cells. To test this, we isolated SVFs from 4-week-old female Ebf2+/+ or Ebf2E165X/+ mice (n = 3 per group). We profiled genome-wide TF motif accessibility using cleavage under targets and tagmentation (CUT&RUN) with H3K27Ac as a probe. Ebf2+/+ SVFs demonstrated the enrichment of a series of TF motifs, including CCCWNGGG (EBF1/EBF2), CACGTG (BMAL1, CLOCK, NPAS2), and ACCACA (RUNX1/RUNX2) in comparison with Ebf2E165X/+ SVFs (Supplemental Table 5). We detected differential H3K27Ac binding in the promoter regions of Atg4b, Rarg, Pnp, and Far1 (Supplemental Table 6). Atg4b, a direct target of Cebpb, contributes to adipogenesis by regulating autophagy (52). Rarg functions as a nuclear receptor central to the transcriptional control of adipogenesis (53). Pnp, which encodes purine nucleoside phosphorylase, is a key regulator of purine metabolism and may influence uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1) activity (54). Far1 encodes fatty acly-CoA reductase, a peroxisome enzyme essential for the synthesis of ether phospholipids, including plasmalogens (55). Collectively, these findings suggest that epigenetic perturbations induced by the Ebf2 variant contribute to widespread dysregulation across pathways governing fatty acid metabolism, ECM remodeling, and inflammatory cytokine signaling (56).

Effects of EBF2 and EBF2 (1-164) on human adipocyte differentiation and gene expression. We reproduced the dominant-negative effect exerted by the truncated EBF2 nonsense variant in human preadipocytes. Expression of the EBF2 variant in human preadipocytes decreased adipogenesis, as shown by reduced lipid droplet staining (Figure 7, A and B). We performed unbiased bulk RNA-seq of human preadipocytes transduced with lentivirus constructs of control, full-length EBF2 and truncated EBF2 (1-164), which were induced to differentiate into adipocytes (Figure 7C, GSE288824). EBF2 and EBF2 (1-164) led to differential gene expression of PI3K-AKT, ECM, and cytokine–cytokine receptor interaction pathways (Figure 7, D and E), mirroring the changes observed in the IWAT of Ebf2E165X/+ mice. Cells transduced with the EBF2 (1-164) variant showed reduced expression of COL1A1, COL1A2, COL4A1, THBS1, and TNXB, along with increased expression of LAMB3, SPP1, LAMA1, ITGA10, and ITGA5 (Figure 7D). Additionally, EBF2 (1-164) increased the expression of specific cytokines and growth factors, including IL1A, IL1B, CXCL2, CCL5, IL24, and TGFB2 (Figure 7E). These findings suggest that the nonsense EBF2 variant disrupted gene expression in key biological pathways, including the PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling pathway, ECM remodeling, and cytokine–cytokine receptor interactions, in both mice and humans.

Figure 7 Effects of the EBF2 variant on human adipocytes and the patient’s WAT. (A) Human subcutaneous fat-derived preadipocytes were transduced with control, full-length, or truncated EBF2. BODIPY (red), GFP (green), DAPI (blue). (B) BODIPY quantification (n = 2). (C) Venn diagram of RNA-seq of differentially expressed genes. WT, EBF2; Mut, EBF2 (1-164). Mut, mutation. (D and E) Heatmaps of ECM and cytokine receptor genes. (F and G) CyTOF images of the patient’s neck WAT showing DNA, collagen I, CD34, CD15, CD11c, and CD68. (H and I) Immunofluorescence images of patient’s and control WAT depots. Scale bars: 100 μm (A and F–I). **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (B). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. Each dot represents a single image.

Fibrotic and inflamed AT in the patient with the EBF2 p.E165X variant. Given increased numbers of CD34+ cells, coupled with excess ECM deposition in Ebf2E165X/+ mice and altered ECM and cytokine expression in human adipocytes, we sought to determine the composition of AT ECM and the immunophenotype in our patient using cytometry by time-of-flight (CyTOF) imaging. CyTOF identified infiltration of neutrophils (CD15+ cells), monocytes and macrophages (CD11c+ and CD68+ cells), and CD34+ cells in the patient’s WAT, highlighting the complexity of the stromal cell population in this tissue (Figure 7F). Furthermore, CyTOF imaging revealed significant type I collagen deposition, surrounded by CD34+ cells and elevated levels of macrophages (CD68+ cells) (Figure 7G). These findings were corroborated by immunofluorescence staining, which showed reduced perilipin 1 positive (PLIN1+) adipocytes, increased type I collagen deposition, and an increased prevalence of CD34+ cells (Figures 7, H and I). The accumulation of ECM proteins, an increased number of CD34+ stromal cells, and the infiltration of myeloid and lymphoid cells are histological features we found to be shared between the Ebf2 variant mouse model and the patient, underscoring their pathological similarity.