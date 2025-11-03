Immune cell quantification of in situ inflammation partitions human lupus nephritis into mechanistic subtypes

Lupus nephritis and renal allograft rejection patient biopsies. To probe the in situ immune differences between prototypical autoimmune (e.g., LuN) and alloimmune (e.g., RAR) renal diseases, we acquired 25 LuN and 23 RAR initial diagnostic biopsies. An additional 6 normal kidney control (KC) samples were acquired from nephrectomies for renal cell carcinoma. In LuN, TII is more prognostically important than GN (11, 14–19) while RAR is primarily a tubulointerstitial disease (45). Therefore, our analysis focused on comparing TII between both diseases. Conventional histological scoring by a pathologist of TII, chronicity, interstitial fibrosis, and tubular atrophy did not reveal any significant differences between the 2 disease cohorts (Figure 1A). Supplemental Figure 1A provides LuN class, patient age at diagnosis, and age at biopsy (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI192669DS1). Supplemental Figure 1B provides information on RAR patients, including rejection subtype, donor type, age at transplant, and age at time of biopsy. Table 1 lists available clinical and histological data on the LuN cohort.

Figure 1 Cell detection in multiplex microscopy imaging of renal biopsy tissue. (A) Histological scoring of patient-paired H&E and PAS biopsies. The mean autoimmune cohort and standard deviation of the histological features are shown. Mann-Whitney-U nonparametric difference in means P-values are shown. (B) CODEX antibody marker panel grouped by cell lineage or cellular activity most associated with that marker. (C) Workflow diagram of cell detection and segmentation. Cell nuclei are defined using Cellpose 2.0 on a 512×512 DAPI image after performing Human-in-the-loop model retraining. Cell body was subsequently approximated by performing nuclear dilation with Voronoi tessellation. 512×512 images of DAPI segmentations are then knitted and aligned with the 42 fluorescent channels. (D) UMAP dimensional reduction of cell body MFI from 30,000 cells randomly sampled. 10,000 cells are sampled from each of the 3 cohorts: Normal Kidney Control, Lupus Nephritis, and Renal Allograft Rejection. Cells are colored according to their cohort of origin: KC, LuN, and RAR. (E) UMAP dimensional reduction of cell body MFI from 30,000 cells randomly sampled. Cells are colored according to their cohort of origin.

Table 1 Demographics for patients with LuN

Quantifying highly multiplex images of full biopsy renal sections. We hypothesized that there would be significant differences in in situ immune cell populations between LuN and RAR. Therefore, we stained each biopsy with antibodies specific for 42 markers that identified known in situ immune cell constituents in LuN and RAR (22, 46), other important cell populations (e.g., γδ T cells), proximal tubules (CD10), distal tubules (mucin 1, MUC1), as well as markers of inflammation (Myxovirus resistance protein 1, MXA) and scarring (collagen III, COLIII) (Figure 1B).

For our imaging, we used spinning disk confocal microscopy coupled to a codetection by indexing (CODEX) microfluidic head and CODEX chemistry (47). We captured whole slide images with a pixel size of 0.1507 μm. Each cycle of imaging included a nucleus stain (DAPI) imaged at 405 nm and 4 other stains imaged at 488 nm, 561 nm, 637 nm, and 730 nm. In our analytic pipeline, we adapted ASHLAR (48) to stitch and align image tiles into full sections to generate an accurate coordinate space. Background was subtracted and the resulting full biopsy image stacks were min-max normalized to the 99th percentile for each channel.

Analysis of the resulting large and complex datasets required first detection of cells and approximation of cell boundaries (instance segmentation) and then assignment to known cell class (annotation). For nuclear segmentation of DAPI-stained renal tissue, we initially tested several convolutional neural networks (CNNs) including Mask R-CNN (49), Cellpose 2.0 (50), Deepcell (51), and Stardist (52). However, qualitative comparisons to manually annotated images revealed Cellpose to perform best, especially in highly inflamed areas (data not shown). Therefore, Cellpose 2.0 was incorporated into our analytic pipeline (Figure 1C).

To assess cell detection and segmentation performance, we compared the Cellpose output to a manually segmented dataset of 100 regions of interest (ROIs) from 5 LuN biopsies and 5 RAR biopsies (10 ROIs/biopsy). Cellpose had a zero-shot F1 performance score of ~0.80 (LuN) and ~0.58 (RAR), with an average precision of ~0.67 and ~0.38, respectively, at an intersection over union (IoU) of 0.25 (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). When we adopted human-in-the-loop (HITL) (53) fine-tuning, we achieved a F1 performance score of ~0.88 (LuN) and ~0.73 (RAR) with an average precision of ~0.77 and 0.53, respectively. Approximately 2.19 million cells were detected across all 54 samples.

The Cellpose DAPI nuclear segmentation mask was dilated approximately 1 micron with Voronoi tessellation to capture cytoplasmic staining and approximate whole cell body boundaries. From this cell body mask, we captured mean fluorescence intensity (MFI), which was standardized across all 42 channels. We used uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) for dimension reduction and for plotting a random 10,000 cells from each patient cohort in 2-dimensional space (Figure 1, D and E).

The distribution of cells for each patient cohort was different. All 3 cohorts had similarities and difference in their distributions within the UMAP space. To begin to understand these differences, we projected the distributions of all 42 markers onto the UMAP space (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Several lymphocyte markers, including CD3, CD4, CD8, and CD20 strongly colocalize in the upper left of the UMAP plots. In contrast, some myeloid immune cell markers, such as CD14 and BDCA1, colocalize in both the upper left and right quadrants. These data suggest that infiltrating lymphocytes reside in the upper left quadrant while myeloid populations localize in the upper left and right quadrants.

It was apparent from Supplemental Figure 2 that FOXP3 and other markers had apparent broad distributions. Furthermore, in areas of dense inflammation, fluorescence signals can bleed into proximate cells. Finally, because we were randomly sampling a 2-dimensional cut of a 3-dimensional object, the staining intensity within a given cell class can be variable. For these reasons, identifying different cell populations by K-means clustering in the UMAP space, as is done for scRNA-Seq data, is not adequate (54).

To circumvent these limitations, we emulated the hierarchical approach used to immunophenotype cells by flow cytometry. Briefly, the mean pixel intensities for 26 cardinal markers were organized into decision trees (DTs) for cell class annotation (47, 55) (Supplemental Figure 3). In Supplemental Figure 3A, the DT for CD45+ immune cells is given. Some macrophage populations expressed undetectable levels of CD45 (Supplemental Figure 2A). Therefore, CD45– renal structures and macrophage populations were assigned as in Supplemental Figure 3, B and C. T cell subtypes were assigned as in Supplemental Figure 3D. The resulting 33 annotated cell populations are shown in Supplemental Figure 4A. In this way, markers such as FOXP3 were not used for global assignment decisions. Rather, FOXP3 was used to identify regulatory cells within T cell populations.

Approximately 77% of segmented cells were assigned to a cell class across disease groups. Primarily, renal tubular cells could not be assigned to a class, as identifying markers often stained the plasma membrane, which was beyond the 1-micron DAPI dilation in these large cells. This limitation was circumvented as described below.

Each annotated cell class expressed the expected cardinal markers (Supplemental Figure 4B). Furthermore, across biopsy cohorts, each annotated class manifested similar distributions of cell staining (Supplemental Figure 4C). These data suggest that quantitative comparisons could be made across patient cohorts.

Using the above DTs to annotate cells in the UMAP space, similarities and differences between biopsy cohorts became apparent (Figure 2A). While renal parenchymal structures occupied the center of all 3 cohort UMAPs, there were differences in distributions. Some of these changes could be ascribed differential expression of markers of inflammation (MXA, Claudin 1) and scarring (COLIII) in the disease cohorts (Supplemental Figure 4D). Lymphocytes, especially T cells, occupied the upper left quadrant. These populations were scant in normal kidney and highest in RAR. In contrast, myeloid populations were increased in both LuN and RAR. However, there were some differences in the distribution of myeloid cells in the UMAP space, suggesting that each disease might be enriched for specific populations.

Figure 2 Distribution of immune cell classes in KC, LuN, and RAR. (A) UMAP dimensional reduction of cell body MFI from 30,000 cells randomly sampled. 10,000 cells were sampled from each of the indicated cohorts. (B) Nonparametric Mann-Whitney-U difference of the mean test for population differences in classified cell density between patient cohorts; from the top row: LuN-KC, RAR-KC, and RAR-LuN. Color indicates log 2 fold change. Benjamini-Hochberg P value correction was performed. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (C) Patient-level proportions of the 33 immune cell classes by cohort. Kidney control (top), lupus nephritis (middle), and renal allograft rejection (bottom). Mixed-rejection biopsies are denoted using a beige bar, T-cell mediated rejection biopsies are denoted in light blue. All cell classes (except nonclassified cells) are color coded as displayed in the panel in A. Bars at bottom identify MR (yellow) and TCMR (blue).

A more detailed picture was provided when constituent cell percentages were examined (Supplemental Figure 5A). As expected, renal parenchymal cells were the most prevalent. As described above, these were under estimations. Among immune cell populations, myeloid cells, especially CD14+ macrophages and inflammatory monocytes, were enriched in both LuN and RAR. However, total CD163+ macrophages were enriched in LuN. In contrast, most T cell populations, including CD4+, CD8+, and γδ T cells, were enriched in RAR. Indeed, comparing cell densities between KC, LuN, and RAR revealed that LuN was enriched for myeloid cell populations, especially CD163+ macrophages (Figure 2B). In contrast, RAR was enriched for multiple T cell populations. Notably, CD3+ T cells lacking CD4, CD8, or γ coexpression (double negative or DN T cells), were not enriched in either disease compared with KC samples (27, 56). These data suggest that, in our cohort, RAR is characterized by enrichment of T cell and myeloid populations, while LuN is enriched primarily in myeloid cell populations.

In comparison with KC biopsies, there was substantial heterogeneity in disease groups both in terms of lymphocyte versus myeloid cell populations in each biopsy and the constituents within each broad immune cell class (Figure 2C). In LuN, there were 4–5 biopsies with relatively high lymphocyte populations, while, in the rest of the biopsies, myeloid cells predominated. Myeloid cells predominated in about half of RAR biopsies. Furthermore, especially in RAR, the myeloid compartment was dominated by either macrophages or HLA class II positive or negative inflammatory monocytes (defined by CD14 and CD16 expression) (57). Among the RAR samples were 13 mixed rejection (MR) and 10 T cell mediated rejection (TCMR). However, there were no apparent global differences in the distributions of lymphoid or myeloid cells between these disease classes. As these subgroups were small, no further comparisons between the 2 were performed.

Distinct immune trajectories in LuN and RAR. Plotting Spearman’s correlation between immune cell proportions across LuN and RAR biopsies revealed covariance between specific subpopulations. (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). In both diseases, covariance across T cell populations, including CD4+, CD8+, and γδ T cells, was the most striking. Interestingly, there was not a strong correlation between B cells and plasma cells or plasmablasts, and in neither disease was there a correlation between plasma cells/blasts and most T cell populations. Focusing on innate cells, there were covariant subpopulations or blocks among the most common cell populations in both LuN and RAR. Specifically, we observed covariance between macrophages expressing CD163, including CD14+CD163+MerTk+ and CD14+CD163+ populations. There were separate covariant cell blocks for CD163– CD14+ macrophages (± MerTK) and for CD14+CD16+ monocytes (± HLA class II).

Figure 3 Spearman’s correlation of lupus nephritis cell class proportions. (A) Heatmap of the nonparametric spearman’s correlations between patient-level immune and nonimmune cell proportions for lupus nephritis patients. (B) Heatmap of statistically significant (P < 0.05) nonparametric spearman’s correlations between patient-level immune and nonimmune cell proportions for lupus nephritis patients.

In RAR, some of the above populations had inverse relationships. For example, CD163+ macrophages inversely varied with some CD163– macrophage and monocyte populations. In LuN, there was a trend towards these inverse relationships. In LuN, B cell densities have been associated with a good prognosis (27). Therefore, it is interesting that, in LuN, they had an inverse proportional relationship with CD14+MerTK+ macrophages and a positive correlation with some CD163+ macrophage populations, both of which are much more prevalent than B cells. Similar correlations were observed when considering the densities of the different cell populations (Supplemental Figure 6, C–F), suggesting that the observed relationships were robust. These separate, covariant subpopulations, or cell blocks, suggest that a limited number of discrete immune states characterize both LuN and RAR.

Cohort-specific relationships were observed when we plotted the densities of all myeloid cells versus all T cells for each biopsy (Figure 4A). The size of each point reflects total humoral cells. Strikingly, LuN unfolded along a myeloid axis and RAR along a T cell axis with some RAR biopsies also having substantial densities of myeloid cells. These differences in myeloid and T cell densities were associated with striking visual differences (Figure 4B). We then plotted the densities of CD14+MerTk+CD163– macrophages versus CD14+CD163+ macrophages versus total CD8+ T cells (Figure 4C). Interestingly, RAR unfolds along the CD14+MerTk+CD163– axis, which is also rich in CD8+ T cells. In contrast, some LuN biopsies also had relatively high CD163– macrophage densities (4 of 25 biopsies) while other biopsies had high densities of CD163+ macrophages (5 of 25). Examples from the indicated biopsies are provided in Figure 4D. These data suggest that in our patient cohorts, LuN and RAR biopsies often lie along different immune cell trajectories.

Figure 4 Distinct immune trajectories are associated with distinct pathologic states. (A) Plot of the patient-level T-cell density (x-axis) and myeloid cell density (y-axis) colored by cohort: Kidney control (green), LuN (blue), RAR (magenta). Diameter indicates humoral cell density (B cells plus plasma cells). (B) Representative microscopy images of immune cell polarization in lupus nephritis and renal allograft rejection patient cohorts. Image numbers correspond to biopsies indicated in A. (C) Plot of the patient-level CD14+MerTk+ macrophage density (x-axis) and CD14+CD163+ macrophage density (y-axis) colored by cohort: Kidney control (green), LuN (blue), RAR (magenta). Diameter indicates T-cell density. (D) Representative microscopy images of CD14+CD163+ and CD14+MerTk+ enriched biopsies. Image numbers correspond to biopsies indicated in C. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Immune cell localization within renal compartments. The above analyses examined immune cell frequencies across whole biopsies. However, the kidney is structurally complex with glomeruli, tubules, and the tubulointerstitial space. Compared with hematopoietic cells, tubules have a characteristic pattern of DAPI staining. Therefore, to identify tubules, Omnipose (58) was trained on representative 10-fold downsized DAPI kidney images from CODEX image stacks. Glomeruli were segmented manually (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B).

We first assessed the densities of all immune cell populations across the different renal compartments (Figure 5A). From left to right are provided interstitial, tubular, glomerular, peritubular (dilated tubular mask), and periglomerular (dilated glomerular mask) densities for all indicated immune cell populations. In both diseases, and for all immune cell populations, densities were highest in the periglomerular space. In general, there were more plasma cells/blasts in LuN distributed across all compartments. In contrast, RAR was generally enriched in T cells distributed across all renal structures except for glomeruli. Furthermore, there was a general enrichment of CD163+ macrophages in LuN.

Figure 5 Distribution of inflammation across renal compartments. (A) Heatmap showing the biopsy average density of immune cells of the kidney anatomical compartments, normalized to proportion across cohorts. From the left: interstitium, tubule, glomeruli, perititubular, periglomerular. (Left heatmap) kidney control, (middle heatmap) lupus nephritis, and (right heatmap) renal allograft. (B) Violin plots of the biopsy average number of cells per mm2 within the indicated tissue compartments for CD8+ T cells and CD14+MerTk+ macrophages (Mϕ). Mann-Whitney U test with Bonferroni correction for multiple tests. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (C) RAR example demonstrating tubulitis (yellow arrowhead) and peritubular inflammation (white arrowhead). (D) LuN example demonstrating diffuse interstitial inflammation. Scale bars: 50 μm.

We then focused on 2 potential disease-associated populations, CD8+ T cells and CD14+MerTK+ macrophages (Figure 5B). In both cell populations, the periglomerular enrichment was evident. In addition, in some RAR biopsies, there is an enrichment of both cell populations in the peritubular and tubular space compared with the interstitial space. Indeed, in RAR biopsies there was both peritubular inflammation and tubulitis (Figure 5C). In contrast, interstitial and peritubular densities were similar in LuN and tubulitis was rare (Figure 5D and data not shown). These data suggest that inflammation in the RAR tubulointerstitium is centered around and in tubules, while, in LuN, it occurs diffusely through the interstitium.

Organization of inflammation into neighborhoods. We next used DBSCAN (59) to determine if in situ inflammation was organized in LuN and RAR. K-means clustering and bootstrapping were first used to estimate the optimal number of states using spatial coordinates for all immune cells and the indicated cell neighborhood size exclusion conditions (Supplemental Figure 8). Based on this analysis, we used 8 as the optimal number of clusters (neighborhoods) for downstream analysis.

We generated a heatmap using features including average total cell count across biopsies and average cell proportion to visualize the unique elements of each cluster (Figure 6A). When cell counts were examined, Clusters 4 and 7 had the most cells, while Clusters 2 and 3 were the most frequent (Figure 6B). Each cell cluster had unique features. Cluster 0 was enriched in HLA class II monocytes and monocyte-derived macrophages, Cluster 1 in CD163–MERTK+ macrophages, Cluster 2 in MHC class II+ monocytes and CD16+ macrophages, Cluster 3 in HLA class II– monocytes, Cluster 4 in T cell populations, Cluster 5 in CD14+ macrophages, Cluster 6 in CD163+ macrophages, and Cluster 7 in T cell populations including CD4–CD8–d– T cells (27). While most clusters appear more frequent in RAR, the CD163+ macrophage Cluster 6 was more common in LuN. Representative examples of clusters 1 and 6 are shown in 1 LuN biopsy, indicating that clusters of CD163+ and CD163– macrophages can occur in the same biopsy (Figure 6C). An example in LuN of the inflammatory monocyte and macrophage enriched Cluster 2 is provided in Figure 6D.

Figure 6 Distribution of cell classes in in situ immune clusters. (A) Heatmap of the Z-score from indicated extracted features from DBSCAN cell networks using an optimal K = 8 means clustering of cell clusters larger than 19 cells. Proportions of each cell class were used with the number of cells in each cluster represented in right column. (B) Bar plot showing the total count of the various K=8 DBSCAN cell networks colored by patient cohort: KC (green), LuN (blue), and RAR (magenta). (C) Example of clusters 6 (box) and 1 (circle) within the same LuN biopsy. (D) Example of cluster 2 in a LuN biopsy containing a mix of MHC class II+ (data not shown) inflammatory monocytes and macrophages. Scale bars: 100 μm (C), 50 μm (D).

We next sought to confirm our results on a subset of 6 biopsies from our LuN cohort using spatial transcriptomics (MERSCOPE, Vizgen) and the 500 gene human immune-oncology panel. The resulting raw images were resized with a pixel size of 10 mm and DBSCAN performed on CD3E, CD14, and FCGR3A (CD16)–expressing channels. Images with DBSCAN labels were further processed to generate neighborhoods for gene density. The Z-scored densities of 20 genes whose protein products were represented in the CODEX panel were used for K-means clustering as above (optimal was 7 clusters, data not shown). Using UMAP to plot the distribution of cell clusters revealed good separation of cluster groups (Supplemental Figure 9A). A Heatmap of the expression distributions of those genes used for clustering revealed similar clusters to those detected by CODEX (Supplemental Figure 9B). Indeed, there were CD163+ macrophage clusters (Cluster 3), CD14+ enriched monocyte clusters (Cluster 4), CD16+ macrophage/monocyte enriched clusters (Cluster 0), and 2 T cell enriched clusters (Clusters 1 and 2). Cluster 6 had similarities to CODEX Cluster 7, while Cluster 5 was not enriched for any specific immune genes. In Supplemental Figure 9C are the top 10 differentially expressed genes in each cluster (55 genes total), demonstrating unique gene expression distributions in each cluster.

We also performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) comparing each cluster to all others (Supplemental Figure 9D). Notably, the CD163+ Cluster 3 was enriched in fibroblast proliferation and mitotic gene programs. In contrast, the CD14+ monocyte Cluster 4 revealed endothelial cell proliferation, MAPK activation, and receptor tyrosine kinase activation programs. There was a concomitant lack of adaptive immune system expression programs. These results indicate that in both LuN and RAR, renal inflammation is organized into distinct clusters. Furthermore, our spatial transcriptomic data suggest that specific injury mechanisms occur in some immune cell clusters.

Immune cell correlates with tissue inflammation and damage. From our high-dimensional staining panel, we could derive 4 measures of tubulointerstitial inflammation and scarring: (a) total biopsy immune cell density; (b) total biopsy inflamed tubule cell density (MXA and Claudin 1 in tubule mask); (c) COLIII mask area (% of total biopsy area); and (d) MXA mask tissue area (% of total biopsy area). Given the above findings, we plotted these 4 measures versus whole biopsy densities and proportions of total CD8+ T cells, total CD4+ T cells, CD14+MerTK+CD163– macrophages, CD14+CD163+ macrophages, HLA class II+ inflammatory monocytes, and HLA class II– inflammatory monocytes, and then performed ordinary least squares linear regression (OLS). Only graphs with positive correlations are provided.

We observed that CD8+ T cell densities were correlated with immune cell densities in RAR and LuN (Figure 7A). In contrast, only in RAR were CD8+ T cell densities associated with MXA expression (Figure 7B). Consistent with the covariance of CD4+ and CD8+ T cell densities across biopsies, similar associations were observed for CD4+ T cell densities (Figure 7, C and D). CD14+MerTk+CD163– macrophage cell densities were associated with immune densities in both diseases (Figure 7E). CD14+MerTk+ macrophages were also associated with inflamed tubule density in RAR with a similar trend in LuN (Figure 7F). There was a strong association between CD163+ macrophage cell densities and immune cell densities in LuN but not RAR (Figure 7G). However, CD163+ macrophage proportions were associated with COL III scores only in RAR (Figure 7H). Finally, densities of HLA class II+ inflammatory monocytes were associated with immune cell densities (Figure 7I) in both diseases. However, they were only associated with MXA scores in RAR (Figure 7J). These data indicate that, in LuN and RAR, immune cell populations having the same surface phenotype can have either similar or different associations with measures of renal inflammation and scaring.

Figure 7 Immune cell trajectories correlate with tissue inflammation and damage. (A and B) CD8+ T cell density as a function of immune cell density (A) and score (B). (C and D) CD4+ T cell density as a function of immune cell density (C) and myxovirus resistance protein 1 (MXA) score (D). (E and F) MerTK+CD163– macrophage density as a function of immune cell density (E) and inflamed tubule density (F). (G) CD163+ macrophage density as a function of immune cell density. (H) CD163+ macrophage proportion as a function of Collagen III (COL III) score. (I and J) Inflammatory HLA class II+ monocytes immune cell density as a function of immune cell density (I) and MXA score (J).

Immune cell trajectories characterize individual biopsies. The above data suggest that inflammation heterogeneity can be resolved into relatively few covariant blocks of the most prevalent immune cells. Immune cell constituents of these different inflammatory states organized into distinct niches and were associated with specific manifestations of renal inflammation and scarring. To begin to graphically quantify inflammation in a way that could be compared across diseases and biopsies, we generated radar diagrams in which each axis was the density of a principal cell population: total CD8+ T cells, total CD4+ T cells, CD14+CD163– macrophages, CD163+ macrophages, HLA class II+ inflammatory monocytes, and HLA class II– inflammatory monocytes.

We first plotted all 54 individual biopsies on a single radar graph, color coded by clinical cohort (Figure 8A). Compared with both LuN and RAR, the KC samples had far less densities of these 6 immune cell population groups. It is also apparent that some RAR biopsies had higher densities of several immune cell populations compared with LuN biopsies. Indeed, plotting average immune cell densities for each clinical cohort indicate that all populations, except for CD163+ macrophages, are higher in RAR than LuN (Figure 8B). These data indicate that, on average, the RAR biopsies are more inflamed, even though the 2 disease cohorts were scored similarly for TII (tubulointerstitial score) by a renal pathologist (Figure 1A).

Figure 8 Quantifying in situ immune state using principal immune cell trajectories. (A) Composite web graph of all individual biopsies colored by cohort. Green, normal kidney; blue, LuN; and purple, RAR. (B) Plot of averages for each clinical cohort. (C) Plot of LuN individual biopsies. (D) Average LuN densities for indicated immune cell populations. (E) Plot of RAR individual biopsies. (F) Average RAR densities for indicated immune cell populations. (G) Example of individual LuN biopsy with CD163+ macrophage polarity. (H) Example of LuN biopsy with CD163– macrophage polarity. (I) Example of LuN biopsy with CD163– macrophage and HLA II inflammatory monocyte polarities. (J) Example of LuN biopsy with CD163+ and CD163– macrophage polarity. (K) Example of LuN biopsy with CD163+ and CD163– macrophage polarity in combination with HLA II– inflammatory monocyte polarity. (L) Example of individual RAR biopsy with CD163– macrophage polarity. (M) Example of individual RAR biopsy with multiple immune cell lineages plus HLA II– inflammatory monocytes trajectory. (N) Example of individual RAR biopsy with multiple immune cell lineages without HLA II– inflammatory monocytes trajectory.

Plotting LuN and RAR biopsy cohorts separately allowed better visualization of the immune cell densities that characterized each disease cohort. In LuN, inflammation unfolds along 3 major density axes: CD163+ macrophages, CD163– macrophages, and HLA Class II- inflammatory monocytes (Figure 8, C and D). Across the disease cohort, RAR appears more complex with significant projections along the CD163– macrophage, HLA Class II+ inflammatory monocytes, HLA Class II– inflammatory monocytes, CD4+ T cells, and CD8+ T cell density axes (Figure 8, E and F). Notable is the lack of substantial CD163+ macrophage densities. These data suggest that LuN is characterized by a few myeloid immune cell density axes, while RAR has both myeloid and adaptive immune cell density axes.

We then plotted individual disease biopsies. Of the 25 LuN biopsies, 6 were characterized by prominent CD163+ macrophage densities (> 2-fold over CD163– macrophages) and a relative lack of other immune cell populations (Figure 8G and Supplemental Figure 10A). One of these biopsies also had high numbers of HLA class II– inflammatory monocytes (Supplemental Figure 10B). Similarly, 6 biopsies were characterized by primarily CD163– macrophage populations (Figure 8H and Supplemental Figure 10C). Two of these also had substantial HLA class II– monocyte immune cell densities (Figure 8I and Supplemental Figure 10D). The remaining 13 biopsies had both substantial CD163+ and CD163– immune cell densities. Seven of these biopsies did not have substantial densities of other populations (Figure 8J and Supplemental Figure 10E). The other 6 had concurrent HLA class II– inflammatory monocyte densities (Figure 8K and Supplemental Figure 10F). Therefore, within our cohort, LuN fell into subsets characterized by CD163+ macrophage, CD163– macrophage, and HLA class II– inflammatory monocyte densities.

RAR was more complex. Of the 23 biopsies, 8 had a predominantly single immune cell population (> 2-fold difference over other immune cell populations). In 5 of these, CD163– macrophage densities predominated (Figure 8L and Supplemental Figure 11A). In 2, HLA class II– inflammatory monocytes predominated, and, in 1, CD163+ macrophages. Only 2 biopsies were characterized by 2 trajectories, both of which included CD163– macrophages (Supplemental Figure 11B). The rest manifested multiple myeloid and adaptive immune cell densities including 6 that had HLA class II– inflammatory monocytes (Figure 8M and Supplemental Figure 11C) and 7 that did not (Figure 8N and Supplemental Figure 11D). These data suggest that, in our cohort, RAR falls broadly into 2 categories, those that can be characterized by myeloid cells, most commonly CD163– macrophages, and those characterized by both myeloid and adaptive immune cell densities.